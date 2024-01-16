Yellow Kittens / Winfields 214 Corn Neck Road
Los Gatitos
Gatitos Bar
Liquor
- Well Grangers$10.00
- Grey Goose$14.00
- Belvedere$14.00
- Chopin$14.00
- Crop Cucumber$12.00
- Crop Lemon$12.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$12.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red$12.00
- Granger's Orange$12.00
- Titos$13.00
- Granger's Raspberry$12.00
- Granger's Vanilla$12.00
- Keel$12.00
- Ketel Cucumber$14.00
- Ketel Orange$14.00
- Ketel$14.00
- Stoli$12.00
- Stoli Blueberry$12.00
- Deep Eddy Tea$12.00
- Well - Beefeater$12.00
- Bombay Sapphire$12.00
- Hendricks$14.00
- Tanqueray$12.00
- Empress$12.00
- Well Bacardi$12.00
- Captain Morgan$12.00
- Gosling$12.00
- Malibu$12.00
- Mt. Gay$12.00
- Myers$12.00
- Well Lunazul Blanco$12.00
- 1800 Coconut$12.00
- 1800 Milleneo$26.00
- 1800 Repo$12.00
- 1800 Silver$12.00
- Casamigos Blanco$14.00
- Del Maguey Vida Mezcal$14.00
- Don Julio 1942$40.00
- Don Julio Anejo$17.00
- Don Julio Blanco$12.00
- Don Julio Repo$14.00
- Grand Mayan$35.00
- J Cuervo Gold$12.00
- Lunazul Repo$12.00
- Milagro SB Anejo$17.00
- Milagro SB Repo$14.00
- Olmeca Altos Plata$12.00
- Olmeca Altos Repo$12.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Tanteo Habanero$12.00
- Tanteo Jalapeno$12.00
- Cantera Negra Cafe$12.00
- Komos Anejo$40.00
- 1800 Crystal$14.00
- Clas Azul$45.00
- 21 Seeds Orange$12.00
- 21 Seeds Hibiscus$12.00
- Los Nahuales Mezcal$14.00
- Well - Jack Daniel's$12.00
- Maker's Mark$12.00
- Basil Haydem$16.00
- Blantons$18.00
- Bulleit$14.00
- Jim Beam$12.00
- Knob Creek$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$14.00
- Bulliet Rye$14.00
- Whistle Pig Rye$18.00
- Bushmills$12.00
- Bushmills Black$14.00
- Bushmills Red$12.00
- Canadian Club$12.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- Defiant$14.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Jack Honey$12.00
- Jack Fire$12.00
- Powers$12.00
- Redbreast$16.00
- Segrams 7$12.00
- Screwball$12.00
- Fireball$12.00
- Sothern Comfort$12.00
- Hudson Baby$14.00
- Four Roses$15.00
- Jack Single Barrel$16.00
- Elijah Craig$12.00
- Well Dewars$12.00
- JW Black$14.00
- Ballatines$13.00
- Glenlivet 12 YR$14.00
- Glenmorangie 10 YR$14.00
- Isle Jura
- JW Red$12.00
- JW Blue 1oz$25.00
- JW Blue 2oz$50.00
- Lagavulin 16 YR$18.00
- Maccallan 12 YR$18.00
- Oban 14 YR$16.00
- Shackleton$11.00
- Amaretto DiSaronno$12.00
- Ancho Reys Chili$12.00
- Aperol$12.00
- B&B$12.00
- Bailey's$12.00
- Campari$12.00
- Chambord$12.00
- Cointreau$12.00
- Drambuie$12.00
- Fernet Branca$12.00
- Frangelico$12.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Peach Schnaps$11.00
- Jagermeister$12.00
- Kahlua$12.00
- Nononi Amaro$12.00
- Sambuca Romana$12.00
- Rumpleminze$12.00
- St. Germain$12.00
- Tia Maria$12.00
- Triple Sec$11.00
- Mozart Chocolate$12.00
- Pama$12.00
- Canton Ginger$12.00
- Luxardo Cherry$12.00
- Elderflower Liquor$11.00
- Creme de Cacao$11.00
- Courv VS$12.00
- Cour VSOP$17.00
- Dows Tawny$11.00
- Henn VS$12.00
- Henn VSOP$18.00
- Remy VSOP$18.00
- Sandeman Port$16.00
- Warres Heritage Port$11.00
Margaritas
Shots
- Green Tea Shot
- Lemon Drop Shot
- Well Grangers (Shot)$7.00
- Grey Goose (Shot)$9.00
- Belvedere (Shot)$9.00
- Chopin (Shot)$9.00
- Crop Cucumber (Shot)$7.00
- Crop Lemon (Shot)$7.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon (Shot)$7.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red (Shot)$7.00
- Granger's Orange (Shot)$7.00
- Titos (Shot)$8.00
- Granger's Raspberry (Shot)$7.00
- Granger's Vanilla (Shot)$7.00
- Keel (Shot)$7.00
- Ketel Cucumber (Shot)$9.00
- Ketel Orange (Shot)$9.00
- Ketel (Shot)$9.00
- Stoli (Shot)$7.00
- Stoli Blueberry (Shot)$7.00
- Deep Eddy Tea (Shot)$7.00
- Well - Beefeater (Shot)$7.00
- Bombay Sapphire (Shot)$7.00
- Hendricks (Shot)$9.00
- Tanqueray (Shot)$7.00
- Empress (Shot)$7.00
- Well Bacardi (Shot)$7.00
- Captain Morgan (Shot)$7.00
- Gosling (Shot)$7.00
- Malibu (Shot)$7.00
- Mt. Gay (Shot)$7.00
- Myers (Shot)$7.00
- Well Lunazul Blanco (Shot)$7.00
- 1800 Coconut (Shot)$7.00
- 1800 Milleneo (Shot)$21.00
- 1800 Repo (Shot)$7.00
- 1800 Silver (Shot)$9.00
- Casamigos Blanco (Shot)$9.00
- Del Maguey Vida Mezcal (Shot)$9.00
- Don Julio 1942 (Shot)$35.00
- Don Julio Anejo (Shot)$12.00
- Don Julio Blanco (Shot)$7.00
- Don Julio Repo (Shot)$9.00
- Grand Mayan (Shot)$30.00
- J Cuervo Gold (Shot)$7.00
- Lunazul Repo (Shot)$7.00
- Milagro SB Anejo (Shot)$12.00
- Milagro SB Repo (Shot)$9.00
- Olmeca Altos Plata (Shot)$7.00
- Olmeca Altos Repo (Shot)$7.00
- Patron Silver (Shot)$7.00
- Tanteo Habanero (Shot)$7.00
- Tanteo Jalapeno (Shot)$7.00
- Cantera Negra Cafe (Shot)$7.00
- Komos Anejo (Shot)$35.00
- 1800 Crystal (Shot)$9.00
- Clas Azul (Shot)$40.00
- 21 Seeds Orange (Shot)$7.00
- 21 Seeds Hibiscus (Shot)$7.00
- Los Nahuales Mezcal (Shot)$9.00
- Well - Jack Daniel's (Shot)$7.00
- Maker's Mark (Shot)$7.00
- Basil Haydem (Shot)$11.00
- Blantons (Shot)$13.00
- Bulleit (Shot)$9.00
- Jim Beam (Shot)$7.00
- Knob Creek (Shot)$7.00
- Woodford Reserve (Shot)$9.00
- Bulliet Rye (Shot)$9.00
- Whistle Pig Rye (Shot)$13.00
- Bushmills (Shot)$7.00
- Bushmills Black (Shot)$9.00
- Bushmills Red (Shot)$7.00
- Canadian Club (Shot)$7.00
- Crown Royal (Shot)$7.00
- Defiant (Shot)$9.00
- Jameson (Shot)$7.00
- Jack Honey (Shot)$7.00
- Jack Fire (Shot)$7.00
- Powers (Shot)$7.00
- Redbreast (Shot)$11.00
- Segrams 7 (Shot)$7.00
- Screwball (Shot)$7.00
- Fireball (Shot)$7.00
- Sothern Comfort (Shot)$7.00
- Hudson Baby (Shot)$9.00
- Four Roses (Shot)$10.00
- Jack Single Barrel (Shot)$11.00
- Elijah Craig (Shot)$7.00
Yellow Kittens / Winfields 214 Corn Neck Road Location and Ordering Hours
(401) 466-5855
Closed