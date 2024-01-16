Yellow Ranger 5420a Airport Blvd
Appetizers
- Scallion Pancake$7.00Out of stock
Flaky Chinese flatbread (1) w/ layers of scallion butter and a chewy mochi center. Served with hoisin. Vegetarian. Contains gluten and dairy.
- Egg Rolls$8.00Out of stock
Crispy egg rolls (2) stuffed w/ napa, carrot, celery. Served w/ mae ploy. Vegan (excluding meats). Contains gluten.
- Loaded Fries$8.00
Crispy fried potatoes loaded w/ lime kewpie, fresh scallions, chili crisp, cilantro. Vegetarian. Gluten free. Chili Crisp contains tree nuts. Lime kewpie contains egg.
- Green Beans$7.00Out of stock
Dry fried green beans dressed in Shaoxing vinaigrette, chili crisp, herbs. Vegetarian. Gluten Free. Chili Crisp contains tree nuts. Shaoxing Vin contains honey.
- Crab Rangoons$8.00Out of stock
Crispy fried wontons (5) stuffed w/ savory cream cheese and crab filling, crab boil spices, lemon. Served w/ mae ploy. Contains shellfish, dairy, gluten.
- Queso Dip$8.00Out of stock
Warm cheese dip dressed w/ chili crisp and scallions. Served w/ wonton chips and wok charred broccoli. Vegetarian. Wonton chips contain gluten.
- Loosey Roll$3.00Out of stock
Single loosey egg roll, stuffed with napa, carrot, celery. Served with mae ploy. Vegan (excluding meats). Contains gluten, egg.
Mains
- Orange Cauliflower$14.00
Crunchy fried cauliflower bites, savory orange glaze, sesame, scallions. Served w/ steamed white rice. Vegan. Contains gluten (shoyu).
- Taiwanese Fried Chicken$15.00Out of stock
Wok fried chicken bites, tossed with dried Tianjin chilis and spicy chili crisp. Topped with fried Thai basil, scallions. Served w/ rice. Chicken is gluten free. Contains egg.
- Lo Mein$14.00Out of stock
Thick chewy egg noodles, wok fired veggies, hoisin. Vegetarian (excluding meats). Contains: gluten, egg.
- Burger Tex$15.00Out of stock
Semi-smashed beef patty w/ charred scallions, American cheese, hot mustard, and pickles on a house made Taiwanese milk bun. Bun contains gluten, milk, butter. Patty contains gluten (soy sauce). Mustard contains egg (kewpie).
- Chinese Chicken Salad$14.00Out of stock
Local lettuce dressed in sesame vinaigrette, chilled marinaded chicken, radish, pickled peppers, crispy chow mein noodles. Vegan (excluding chicken). Chicken marinade and sesame vinaigrette both contain gluten.
Sides
- Side Egg Fried Rice$3.00Out of stock
Side of wok fried rice, scrambled farm egg, local veggies, tomato aioli, house pickles. Vegetarian. Gluten Free.
- Side Steamed Rice$3.00
Side of rice.
- Side of YR Fries$4.00
Crispy fried potatoes. Served w/ Heinz Ketchup. Gluten free.
- Side Salad$4.00Out of stock
Local lettuce blend, radish, fried shallots. Choose soy sesame dressing (Vegan) or Shaoxing vinaigrette (GF).
- Side Queso (6oz)$4.00
Warm cheese dip dressed w/ chili crisp and scallions.
- Side Sauce (2oz)
Choose from our house made sauces.