Yellowtail Sushi
Complimentary
- Chicken Yakitori (Complimentary)$14.00
(Complimentary with purchase $100 or more) Promo code *CHICKEN* (Marinated grilled chicken breasted with Japanese garlic soy sauce)
- Vegetarian Rolls (Complimentary)$5.00
Assorted Veggie in Crispy Skin (with purchase $40 or more) Promo code *SPRINGROLL*
- Furemingu Maki (Complimentary)$12.00
Fresh Atlantic Salmon, avocado topped with tempura crunch, spicy mayo, sesame seasoning, and unagi sauce. Complimentary Furemingu Roll with purchase over $80. Please use promo code "MAKI"
- Seaweed Salad (Complimentary)$8.00
(Complimentary with purchase $75 or more) Promo code *SALAD* (Item contained sesame seed and sesame oil)
- Spicy Salmon Roll (Complimentary)$8.00
Complimentary Spicy Salmon Roll with purchase over $65. Please use promo code "SALMON"
- 1/2 Smoked Salmon Fried Rice (Complimentary)$16.00
Japanese style Smoked Salmon Fried Rice (Complimentary with purchase $95 or more) Promo code *SMOKEDSALMON*
- 1/2 Fried Rice (Complimentary)$10.00
Japanese style Fried Rice (Complimentary with purchase $48 or more) Promo code *FRIEDRICE*
- 6 pcs Salmon Rangoon (Complimentary)$6.00
Fresh Atlantic Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, and scallion (Complimentary with purchase $45 or more) Promo code *RANGOON*
Chilled
- Gomae$6.00
Fresh spinach in sesame-soy dressing.
- Handcrafted Nigiri$24.00
2 Namasake Nigiri with Ginger Soy Sauce / 2 Hamachi Nigiri with Jalapeño Soy Sauce / 2 Bluefin Akami Nigiri with torch spicy Lava Sauce and Scallions
- Tuna Tartar$16.00
Fresh tuna with cilantro-sesame sauce on crispy crackers.
- White Summer Roll$8.00
Kanikama, shrimp, rice noodle, cucumber, romaine lettuce, rolled in rice paper with sesame sauce.
Warmed
- Age Tofu$12.00
Crispy fried tofu covered in bonito flake and serve with ponzu sauce
- Chicken Karage$12.00
Six pieces. Crispy Japanese style chicken nuggets served with wasabi dipping sauce
- Cripsy Salmon Pouch$8.00
Salmon with scallion & cream cheese filled in crispy rice paper
- Crispy Spring Roll$5.00
Fresh assorted vegetable and chicken rolled in crispy paper. Can be made vegetarian
- Edamame$6.00
Boiled soybeans served in a pod.
- Gyoza$6.00
Dumpling filled with choice of protein and assorted vegetables.
- Jalapeno Bomb$10.00
Tempura-battered jalapeño stuffed with cream cheese and spicy tuna or salmon.
- Lettuce Wrap$14.00
Stir fried fresh assorted vegetable and chicken in oyster sauce.
- Pearl in Shell$14.00
Tender Sea Scallop baked in light Japanese spicy mayo and shredded kanikama with edamames
- Saku Tofu$12.00
Crispy fried tofu stir fry with jalapeño, and fried garlic.
- Salmon Tataki$20.00
Kanikama wrapped in broiled salmon(4pcs), topped with unagi sauce, and sprinkled with chili powder.
- Satay Grilled$16.00
Marinated Chicken breast with onion, Japanese curry, and spicy peanuts sauce. (4 Skewers)
- Sea Bass$24.00
Broiled Chilean Sea Bass with a miso soy glaze topped on asparagus.
- Sesame Calamari$16.00
Lightly fried Calamari with seasoned fried onion and jalapeno
- Shrimp Shu Mai$8.00
Shrimp stuffed in steamed dumpling with ginger soy sauce. (6 Pieces)
- Soft Shell Crab App$16.00
Deep-fried soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce.
- Takoyaki$12.00
Wheat-based batter filled with minced octopus topped with bonito flakes and green onion.
- Tempura Appetizer$14.00
Lightly battered fried shrimps (3) and assorted vegetable.
Robata Grilled
- Yakitori Chicken$16.00
Grilled seasoned Chicken breast and onions with garlic soy / jalapeno black pepper sauce. (4 Skewers)
- Yakitori Classic$16.00
Skewers of chicken (2) and shrimp (2), green pepper and onion grilled with garlic soy / jalapeno black pepper sauce.
- Yakitori Ika Steak$18.00
Premium selected seasoned Squid, and onion grilled with garlic soy / jalapeno black pepper sauce.
- Yakitori Scallop$26.00
Premium selected size U10 Scallop, onion grilled with garlic soy / jalapeno black pepper sauce.(4 Skewers)
- Yakitori Shrimp$18.00
Premium selected seasoned Prawn and onion grilled with garlic soy / jalapeno black pepper sauce. (4 Skewers)
- Yakitori Steak$24.00
Premium selected Ribeye stripe, green pepper and onion grilled with garlic soy / jalapeno black pepper sauce.(4 Skewers)
Fresh Green Garden
- Calamari Salad$18.00
Seasoned calamari mixed with fresh Organic mixed greens and served with a ponzu-ginger dressing.
- Lobster Mango Salad$32.00
Fresh Organic mixed greens topped with mango, Canadian Lobster meat served with mango vinaigrette.
- Seaweed Salad$8.00
Assorted seaweed marinated in sesame dressing.
- Shoga Salad$8.00
Organic mixed green with house made ginger dressing.
- Spicy Seafood Salad$22.00
Fresh Organic mixed greens topped with shrimp, scallops, and calamari served with a sweet and spicy vinaigrette.
- Sunomono Salad$6.00
Cucumbers with Organic mixed greens in a sweet vinaigrette and ginger dressing
- Tuna Avocado Salad$20.00
Fresh Organic mixed greens served with marinated raw tuna, cilantro, avocado, and topped with seaweed salad. (Contained Raw Fish)
Crispy Rice
- Crispy Rice Calamari$18.00
Japanese style Calamari (Wood Ear Mushroom, Ginger, and Bamboo Shoot) marinated in Japanese spicy mayo, fried shallot, green onion - Raw
- Crispy Rice Hamachi$20.00
Fresh Hamachi marinated in Rayu soy sauce, wasabi mayo, and micro green - Raw
- Crispy Rice Miso Salmon$22.00
Fresh Atlantic Salmon marinated in grated garlic, ginger, kampyo and miso dressing - Raw
- Crispy Rice Negi Toro$20.00
Bluefin Chu toro marinated with gluten free soy sauce and scallion on crispy rice - Raw
- Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon$18.00
Fresh Atlantic Salmon marinated in spicy mayo, green onion, jalapeno, and Yakumi - Raw
- Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna$16.00
Marinated spicy tuna with scallion, unagi sauce, black tobiko, and avocado on top of crispy sushi rice - Raw
Soup
- Akadashi Soup$9.00
Fresh shrimp, mango, and tomato served in a spicy milk-based broth. (Shellfish and gluten contained in spicy sauce)
- Chicken Potage Soup$8.00
Japanese-style sweet cream corn soup.
- Miso Soup$3.00
Seaweed, tofu, and scallions served in miso broth.
- Spicy Miso Noodle Soup$6.00
Seaweed, tofu, and scallions served in chili miso broth. (Shellfish and gluten contained in spicy sauce)
- Spicy Miso Soup$4.00
Seaweed, tofu, and scallions served in miso broth. (Shellfish and gluten contained in spicy sauce)
- Spicy Seafood Miso Soup$10.00
Assorted seafood, tofu, seaweed, and scallion in miso broth. (Gluten contained in spicy sauce)
Tradition Roll
- California Roll$8.00
Marinated imitation crab, avocado, and cucumber
- Ebi Cucumber Roll$6.00
Broied sushi Shrimp and Cucumber
- Furemingu Maki$12.00
Fresh Atlantic Salmon, avocado topped with tempura crunch, spicy mayo, sesame seasoning, and unagi sauce (Served Warm). (Contained Raw Fish)
- Lobster California Roll$21.00
- Negi Toro Roll$16.00
Fresh Bluefin belly with Fresh wasabi and scallion rolled in seaweed. (6pcs) (Contained Raw Fish)
- Philadelphia Roll$10.00
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese
- Rayu Maguro Maki$12.00
Spicy tuna and scallion rolled in avocado, Japanese mayo, chili garlic sauce and spring mixed. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Salmon Avocado Roll$8.00
Fresh Atlantic Salmon and avocado. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Salmon Cucumber Roll$8.00
Fresh Atlantic Salmon and Cucumber. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Salmon Mango Roll$8.00
Fresh Atlantic Salmon and Mango. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Salmon Roll$8.00
Fresh Atlantic Salmon. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Salmon Skin Roll$8.00
Crispy salmon skin, cucumber and organic mixed green rolled in seaweed drizzled with unagi sauce.
- Spicy Calamari Roll$13.00
Seasoned Calamari, mushroom, ginger, bamboo shoot with tempura crunch and spicy mayo
- Spicy California Crunch Roll$8.00
Imitation Crab marinated in Japanese mayo with cucumber and avocado covered in tempura crunch
- Spicy Salmon Crunch Roll$8.00
Fresh Atlantic Salmon rolled in Sushi Rice and tempura crunch with spicy mayo.
- Spicy Scallop Roll$13.00
Sushi grade Scallop with spicy mayo. (Contained Raw Shellfish)
- Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Shrimp tempura, organic mixed green, spicy mayo, and tempura crunch roll in seaweed
- Spicy Soft Shell Crab Roll$12.00
Crispy Soft Shell Crab, organic mixed green, cucumber, and spicy mayo roll in seaweed.
- Spicy Tako Roll$10.00Out of stock
Fresh Octopus with Spicy Mao
- Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll$8.00
Marinated fresh tuna with house made spicy sauce with green onion and tempura crunch. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Marinated fresh tuna with house made spicy sauce with green onion. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Tuna Avocado Roll$13.00
Bluefin Tuna with Avocado. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Tuna Cucumber Roll$13.00
Bluefin Tuna with Cucumber. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Tuna Mango Roll$13.00
Bluefin Tuna with Mango. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Tuna Roll$13.00
Bluefin Tuna (Contained Raw Fish)
- Unagi Avocado Roll$10.00
Fresh Water Eel with Avocado
- Unagi Cucumber Roll$9.00
Fresh Water Eel with Cucumber
- Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll$10.00
Fresh Hamachi with Jalapeno. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Yellowtail Scallion Roll$10.00
Fresh Hamachi with Scallion. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Smoked Salmon Roll$10.00
Vegetarian Roll
- Amai Mango Roll$12.00
Grilled Asparagus, Kampyo, Mango, and mild spicy mango sauce topped with sweet tofu
- Asparagus Roll$6.00
- Avocado Roll$8.00
- Cucumber Roll$5.00
- Futon Maki$10.00
Tamago, Kampyo, Spinach, Asparagus, Avocado, and Cucumber
- Shitaki Mushroom Maki$6.00
- Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$6.00
- Zen Roll$8.00
Spinach, Asparagus, Cucumber, and Avocado
Low Carbohydrate Section
- Hinata Maki$18.00
Bluefin Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail wrapped in daikon, mango, avocado topped with spicy garlic sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Salmon Avocado Cucumber Roll - Low Carb$10.00
Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Avocado and Cucumber rolled in daikon radish. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Salmon Mango Avocado Roll - Low Carb$10.00
Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Avocado and mango rolled in daikon radish. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Salmon Roll - Low Carb$9.00
Fresh Atlantic Salmon rolled in daikon radish. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Spicy Tuna Roll - Low Carb$10.00
Bigeye Tuna marinated with homemade spicy sauce and green onion rolled in daikon radish. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Tuna Avocado Cucumber Roll - Low Carb$13.00
Bluefin Tuna avocado and cucumber rolled in daikon radish. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Tuna Mango Avocado Roll - Low Carb$13.00
Bluefin Tuna and mango rolled in daikon radish and avocado. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Tuna Roll - Low Carb$13.00
Bluefin Tuna rolled in daikon radish. (Contained Raw Fish)
Chef's Creativity
- Aikido Maki$14.00
Tempura battered sweet Potato, cream cheese, rolled in namesake and topped with diced Japanese pear served in light wasabi—yuzu sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Angry Dragon Roll$15.00
Marinated tuna wrapped in tempura sweet potato, salmon, and spicy mayo. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Buru Buru Maki$22.00
Tempura sweet potato, grilled asparagus topped with Premium Angus Steak tenderloin torched with garlic soy, spicy chili paste, and scallion. (Contained Raw Meat)
- Crazy Dragon Roll$16.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and spicy mayo wrapped with slightly seared spicy salmon and chopped onion and topped with crunch, eel sauce and chili oil. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Dragon Roll$16.00
Unagi, shrimp tempura, tempura crunch rolled in avocado
- Executive Chef Roll$20.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, and spicy mayo topped with Bluefin Akami Tuna and house made ginger dressing. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Fire Dragon Roll$16.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and spicy mayo wrapped with slightly seared spicy tuna and topped with red tobiko and tempura crunch, eel sauce and chili oil. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Furemingu Maki$12.00
Fresh Atlantic Salmon, avocado topped with tempura crunch, spicy mayo, sesame seasoning, and unagi sauce (Served Warmed). (Contained Raw Fish)
- Godzilla Roll$16.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus and avocado wrapped with black tobiko and tempura crunch. Served with wasabi mayo and eel sauce
- Golden Takara Roll$16.00
Smoked sake, shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with baked garlic sauce and tempura crunch. (Served Warmed)
- Green Turtle Roll$14.00
Eel and tempura crunch wrapped with cooked shrimp and topped with green tobiko and wasabi mayo. (Served Warmed)
- Hatsu Hana Roll$20.00
Yellowtail, Salmon, cilantro, crab stick, avocado, and spicy mayo made with soybean paper. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Hawaiian Roll$26.00
Canadian Lobster meat lightly marinated with japanese creamy mayo and avocado topped with bluefin tuna and mango in spicy ponzu sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Ichiban Maki$14.00
Atlantic Salmon, avocado, kanikama rolled in melted Mazzarella Cheese, fried onion, jalapeno, and unagi sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Jiba Maki$14.00
Spicy Salmon topped with slice mango and avocado with sweet and sour spicy sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Mexican Dance Maki$15.00
Marinated Hamachi, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno and spicy mayo rolled in seaweed with lime. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Miso Salmon Roll$22.00
Avocado, Radish, Grilled Asparagus, Masago Mayo, Fried Shallot rolled in seaweed with diced Atlantic Salmon, minced garlic in sweet miso mustard dressing. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Okaido Maki$16.00
Spicy tuna roll wrapped in Unagi, avocado, and tobiko. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Philadelphia Tempura Roll$12.00
Philadelphia roll in tempura coating. (Served Warmed)
- Rainbow Roll$20.00
Kanikama, cucumber, spicy mayo wrapped in avocado, maguro, hamachi, namasake and sushi ebi. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Red Dragon Roll$26.00
Toasted Unagi, Fried Shallot, avocado, massago mayo rolled in seaweed with red dragon sauce, Chive, and Bluefin Akami on top (6 pcs). (Contained Raw Fish)
- Rock N' Roll$16.00
Kanikama, ebi, tako, avocado, spicy mayo wrapped in crispy tempura coated with unagi sauce (Served Warmed)
- Saku Kani Roll$16.00
Lightly fried soft-shell crab, cucumber, kanikama, and spicy mayo rolled in pink soy paper
- Shrimp and Lobster Roll$26.00
Canadian Lobster meat lightly marinated with Japanese creamy mayo, cucumber and avocado wrapped with cooked shrimp, eel sauce and wasabi mayo.
- Super White Dragon Roll$16.00
Eel, tempura crunch and cucumber wrapped with yellowtail and topped with green tobiko, wasabi mayo and eel sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Takara Hotate Maki$22.00
- Volcano Roll$20.00
Spicy U-10 scallop, cucumber and avocado topped with yellowtail, spicy mayo and eel sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Yellowtail Shoga Maki$22.00
Spicy tuna and scallion rolled in salmon, hamachi, and avocado topped with jalapeño and spicy chili garlic sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)
Sashimi and Nigiri
- Amaebi$6.00
Sweet Shrimp - Raw
- Bluefin Akami$6.00
Bluefin Tuna - Raw
- Chu Toro$10.00
Bluefin Belly - Raw
- Ebi$2.50
Broiled Shrimp
- Fatty Hamachi$7.00
Yellowtail Belly - Raw
- Fatty Namasake$7.00
Atlantic Salmon Belly - Raw
- Hamachi$5.00
Yellowtail - Raw
- Hotategai$6.00
Scallop - Raw
- Ika$4.00
Squid - Raw
- Ikura$5.00
Salmon Roe - Raw
- Madai$7.00
Red Seabream - Raw
- Namasake$4.00
Atlantic Salmon - Raw
- O' Toro$12.00
Bluefin Belly - Raw
- Sake$4.00
Smoked Salmon - Raw
- Shima Aji$8.00
Striped Jack - Raw
- Tako$4.00Out of stock
Octopus
- Tamago$3.00
Egg Omelette
- Tobiko$5.00
Flying Fish Roe - Raw
- Unagi$4.00
Fresh Water Eel
- Uni$12.00
Sea Urchin - Raw
- Wasabi Tobiko$5.00
Handcrafted NIgiri
- Aburi O' Toro (2pcs)$24.00
Seared with black sea salt. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Bluefin O' Toro (2pcs)$28.00
Bluefin O'toro topped with Bluefin belly with grated garlic and scallion. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Bluefin Tuna Flight$66.00
- Caviar - Akami (2pcs)$18.00
Bluefin Akami topped with fine slice Jalapeno, Caviar, and Nigiri Soy
- Caviar - Chu Toro (2pcs)$26.00
Bluefin Chu toro topped with Fresh Wasabi, Caviar, and Nigiri Soy
- Garlic Hotate (2pcs)$16.00
Japanese fresh scallop topped with homemade garlic butter. (Contained Raw Shellfish)
- Hikarimono Flight (6pcs)$34.00
Shima Aji Olive oil, Yuzu, Ponzu, Sansho pepper, Lemon salt, and Ouba Madai Yuzu Koshou (Citrus Chili Paste), Japanese mayo, black sea salt, Lime zest Hamachi Jalapeño soy, Mushroom Salt, and Jalapeño
- Hotate Uni (2pcs)$22.00
Japanese imported Scallop with garlic oil, Black Sea Salt, Uni, and Nigiri Soy Sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Ikura Uni (2pcs)$18.00
Sea Urchin on top of Salmon Roe with Fresh Wasabi, Nigiri Soy, and black sea salt. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Koushou Madai (2pcs)$16.00
Yuzu Koshou (Citrus Chili Paste), Japanese mayo, black sea salt, Lime zest (Contained Raw Fish)
- Lobster Claw (2pcs)$22.00
Lightly fried tempura Canadian Lobster Claw topped with Bluefin Belly with grated garlic, garlic oil and a touch of fresh wasabi. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Negi Toro Roll$16.00
Bluefin Tuna wrapped in scallion with seaweed outside. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Porcini Hamachi (2pcs)$16.00
Jalapeño soy, Mushroom Salt, and Jalapeño (Contained Raw Fish)
- Salmon Flight$30.00
2pcs Altantic Salmon belly from Atlantic Ocean - Honey Miso, Ikura, and Scallion 2 pcs Salmon from Atlantic Ocean - with black truffle from Faroe Island 2 pcs Zuke Salmon - Soy marinated with Kizami Wasabi / Nigiri Soy (Contained Raw Fish)
- Seared Salmon Belly (2pcs)$16.00
Origin: Atlantic Ocean - Honey Miso, Ikura, and Scallion. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Spicy Garlic Akami (2pcs)$15.00
Blu Fin Tuna with avocado and chili garlic pepper. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Takara Toro Tartar$26.00
Bluefin Toro mixed with garlic, green onion, and wasabi mayo served with crispy plantains. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Toro - Uni Temaki$20.00
Shiso leaf, Bluefin Toro, Uni, fresh wasabi, and ikura. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Truffle Bluefin Chu Toro (2pcs)$24.00
Orgin: Atlantic Ocean -Truffle oil, black truffle, and black sea salt. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Truffle Salmon (2pcs)$14.00
Orgin: Atlantic Ocean -Truffle oil, black truffle, and black sea salt. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Uni - O'Toro (2pcs)$28.00
Premium Bluefin Belly topped with Japanese Uni, Caviar, and Nigiri Soy
- Yellowtail Carpaccio$24.00
Fresh premium cut yellowtail covered in avocado, tomato, spicy chili powder with ponzu sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Yellowtail Sweet Corn Salsa$24.00
Fresh premium cut yellowtail covered in sweet corn salsa (cilantro, tomato, sweet corn, lemon lime juice) in ponzu sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Yuzu Aji (2pcs)$16.00
Olive oil, Yuzu, Ponzu, Sansho pepper, Lemon salt, and Ouba (Contained Raw Fish)
- Zuke Salmon (2pcs)$12.00
Slightly torched soy Marinated Atlantic Salmon with Kizami Wasabi and Chive. (Contained Raw Fish)
Tsuki Premium Fish
- Hotategai (Scallop)$6.00
Fresh Wasabi and Nigiri Soy (Raw)
- Sea Bream (Madai)$7.00
Japanese Sea Bream with Fresh Wasabi, and Nigiri Soy (Raw)
- Shima Aji (Striped Jack)$8.00
tender and fatty - Fresh Wasabi and Nigiri Soy (Raw)
- Tsuki Premium Set Dinner$108.00
Choice of an Appetizer, Soup, and a Dessert with 6 pcs Handcrafted Nigiri with Negi Toro Maki Bluefin O’toro - topped with Bluefin belly with garlic and scallion Bluefin Chu Toro - Truffle oil, Black Truffle, Nigiri Soy and Black Truffle Salt Japanese Uni - Black Sea Salt with Nigiri Soy and Scallion Japanese Scallop - Japanese imported Scallop with garlic oil, Black Sea Salt, Uni, and Nigiri Soy Sauce Madai - Japanese Sea Bream with Lemon Zest, Sea Salt, and Kizami Wasabi, and Nigiri Soy Hamachi - Jalapeno, Cilantro, Avocado, Chili Garlic, Ponzu Negi Toro Maki - Bluefin Tuna Belly with fresh wasabi, scallion rolled in seaweed.
- Uni (Sea Urchin)$12.00
Black salt, Scallions, Fresh Wasabi, and Nigiri Soy (Raw)
Sushi Dinner
- Assorted Sashimi Dinner (12pcs)$38.00
Chef 's choice assorted sashimi. Served with a side of Sushi Rice. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Chirashi Rice$30.00
Assorted sashimi (9) on top of sushi rice. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Donburi$24.00
Sashimi (7) with tamago and masago on top of sushi rice. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Sashimi Dinner (9pcs)$28.00
Premium Selected Cuts Sashimi served with a side of sushi rice. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Spicy Handroll Dinner$28.00
Spicy Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Scallop handrolls. (Contained Raw Fish)
- Sushi and Sashimi Dinner$36.00
Chef’s choice Nigiri (5) & Sashimi (6) and pre-selected choice of a traditional roll (8 dollars value or under) (Contained Raw Fish)
- Yushoku Sushi Dinner$36.00
2pcs Bluefin Akami, 2pcs Namasake, 2pcs Hamachi with Crazy Dragon Roll. (Contained Raw Fish)
Kitchen
- Asparagus Stir Fry$14.00
Fresh asparagus, green pepper and onion stir fried with teriyaki sauce.
- Fry Niku Prawn$22.00
Lightly fried Prawn stir fry with onion, green pepper, asparagus in spicy garlic sauce.
- Ginger Stir Fry$14.00
Fresh seasonal Asian vegetable stir fried in ginger soy sauce.
- Honey Glazed Stir Fry$14.00
Lightly fried stir fry topped with green onion and Asian broccoli.
- Kalbi Yaki Entrees$28.00
Japanese style marinated grilled short ribs (beef) with and onions.
- Katsu on Rice$16.00
Crisp coated Chicken cutlets served with scrambled eggs and onion on rice with Tonkatsu sauce.
- Kobe Beef Tenderloin$22.00
Premium beef tenderloin stir-fried with Spanish onion and asparagus, served with a sweet sake sauce.
- Orange Sauce$14.00
Crispy stir-fry with sweet and spicy orange sauce and Asian broccoli.
- Seafood in the Nest$24.00
Wild caught tiger shrimp and sea scallop stir-fried with Napa, zucchini, onion, in egg white sauce, served with potato nest.
- Spicy Stir Fry$14.00
Fresh assorted seasonal vegetables in a spicy garlic-teriyaki sauce.
- Teriyaki Grilled Entrees$16.00
Marinated and stir-fried with fresh seasonal Asian vegetables served with teriyaki sauce
- Wok Tossed Snapper$22.00
Lightly fried red snapper fillet stir-fry with string bean, onion in ginger soy sauce.
- Asian Vegetable Stir Fry$14.00
Fresh Asian seasonal vegetable (zucchini, green pepper, broccoli, carrot and onion stir-fry with light white sauce.
- Mongolian Stir Fry$14.00
Fresh assorted Asian vegetable (zucchini, green onion, carrot) with crispy white noodle. Served with steamed white rice.
Noodle and Rice
- Japanese Fried Rice$14.00
Japanese grain (Nishiki Sushi Rice) stir-fry with egg and fresh Asian seasonal vegetable
- Kakuhan Noodle$14.00
(udon or ramen) Japanese noodles stir-fry with fresh Asian seasonal vegetable
- Mixed Tempura Noodle Soup$18.00
(Udon or ramen) Udon soup with assorted vegetable and shrimp tempura (3) on the side
- Pad Thai$14.00
Secret ancient pad thai sauce stir-fried with cucumber, eggs, red pepper, cilantro and crushed peanut
- Pearl Fried Rice$18.00
Japanese grain (Nishiki Sushi Rice) Stir-fry with fresh bay scallops, egg whites, and Japanese seasoning. (no soy sauce added)
- Salmon Fried Rice$20.00
Japanese grain (Nishiki Sushi Rice) with assorted vegetable and smoked salmon
- Spicy Miso Ramen Soup$18.00
Spicy miso broth served with bonito and scallions with crispy coated Chicken. (Shellfish contained in spicy sauce)
- Tonkatsu Ramen$18.00Out of stock
Creamy garlic pork broth with Crispy Coated Chicken.
- Yakisoba$14.00
Japanese soba noodles stir-fried with onion, cabbage, and carrots.
Bento Dinner
- Teriyaki Grilled Bento Dinner$20.00
Marinated and stir-fried with fresh seasonal Asian vegetables served with teriyaki sauce and a pre-selected traditional roll of your choice (8 dollars value or under / assorted tempura
- Kalbi Yaki$36.00
Japanese style marinated grilled short ribs (beef) with jalapeno and onions with a California roll
Side
- Sushi Soy Sauce (Low Sodium)$1.00
- Crispy Rice Cracker$1.00
- Fresh Wasabi$3.00
Fresh Wasabi
- Ginger Dressing$3.00
- Gluten Free Soy Sauce$1.00
- Gyoza Sauce$1.00
- Kizami Wasabi$3.00
- Nishiki Premium Brown Rice$3.00
Nishiki Premium Brown Rice (Japanese Grain - Seasoned)
- Nishiki Premium Steamed Rice$3.00
Nishiki Premium Sushi Rice (Japanese Grain)
- Nishiki Premium Sushi Rice$4.00
Nishiki Premium Sushi Rice (Japanese Grain - Seasoned)
- Ramen Noodle$5.00
- Sesame Dressing$2.00
- Spicy Mayo$1.00
- Sweet and Sour Sauce$1.00
- Tempura Sauce$1.00
- Udon Noodle$5.00
- Unagi Sauce$1.00
- Wasabi Mayo$1.00