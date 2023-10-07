Yes Siam Thai Cafe and Bar
Appetizers
Crab Wonton
Wonton wrap stuffed with crab meat, onion, celery, carrot and cream cheese. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Siam Eggroll
Eggroll shell wrap with ground pork, cabbage, Shitake mushroom, carrot and bean thread noodles deep fried until crispy. Served with homemade plum sauce.
Chicken Satay
Grilled Chicken breast marinated with Yellow curry powder, Coconut milk. Serve with homemade peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Deep-fried Enoki Mushroom
Battered Enoki Mushroom served with creamy pork salsa. Tangy lime juice, refreshing mint, crunchy red onions, and sweet cherry tomatoes.
Pot Stickers
Steamed pork and vegetable dumplings served with homemade ginger sesame dressing on a crispy rice noodle bedding.
Shrimp Tempura
Deep-fried battered shrimp until golden brown serve with sweet chili sauce.
Firecracker Calamari
Deep-fried battered calamari until golden brown Seasoned with chili lime powder .serve with homemade spicy mayo.
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Fried Tofu
Deep-fried firm tofu. Served with sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce.
Edamame
Steamed premium Japanese Edamame with sea salt
Coconut Prawns
Homemade prawns battered with coconut flakes and flour then deep-fried until golden brown. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Wing-A-Holic
Deep fried chicken wings lightly battered and seasoned with Thai herbs.
Soup
Tom Yum Soup
Mushroom, tomato, red onion, galangal, lime juice, and cilantro in hot and sour lemongrass broth topped with green onion and cilantro.
Tom Kha Soup
Slices chicken breast with mushroom, tomato, red onion, galangal, lime juice and cilantro in hot and sour lemongrass coconut broth.
Tilapia Creamy Tom Yum
Tilapia with mushroom, tomato, red onion, galangal, lime juice and cilantro in hot and sour lemongrass coconut broth.
Wonton Soup
Steamed ground pork and shrimp dumpling in clear broth with spinach and BBQ pork. Topped with fried garlic, green onion, and cilantro.
Salad
Larb
Ground chicken, pork, or tofu with red onion, green onion, mint and cilantro mixed with ground roasted rice in lime juice dressing. Served with romaine heart.
Waterfall Salad
8 oz Grilled Flat Iron steak sliced and tossed with red onion, green onion, tomato, cucumber, mint and cilantro in lime juice dressing. Served with spring mix.
Crispy Rice Salad
Deep fried crispy rice ball, ground pork, red onion, mint, green onion, cilantro. Seasoning with lime juice dressing topped with peanut serve with fresh lettuce.
Papaya Salad
Green papaya with peanuts, fish sauce, sugar, dried shrimp, garlic, long beans, tomatoes and fresh Thai chili.
Mango Fish Salad
Crispy tilapia Fillet topped with green mango, ginger, red onion, mint, green onion and cashew nut. Seasoned with lime juice dressing.
Entrees
Cashew Nut
Choice of protein stir fried with cashew nut, onion , carrot and bell pepper , water chestnut with chili paste sauce.
Chinese Broccoli Crispy Pork Belly
Wok fried Chinese broccoli, fresh garlic, and homemade pork belly in a homemade brown sauce. Topped with fried egg.
Crispy Garlic Chicken
Stir fried crispy chicken with garlic in sweet chili paste topped with fried bell pepper and crispy basil.
Crispy Pork Belly Over Rice
Battered crispy pork belly. Deep fried until golden brown. Serve over rice and topped with fried egg.
Gai Gra Tiam
Boneless sliced chicken thigh with fresh minced garlic and ground black pepper with homemade stir fried sauce. Served with fresh cucumber. Topped with fried egg.
Garlic Green Bean
Stir-fried green beans with fresh garlic, pickled napa, and pickled garlic. Topped with delicious minced pork.
Holy Hot Basil
Authentic Thai stir-fry with ground chicken, ground pork, or vegan minced garlic, minced fresh chili , green bean, bell pepper and mushroom in basil sauce. Topped with fried egg.
Prik Khing Pork Belly
Homemade crispy pork belly, mince fresh garlic, mince fresh Thai chili. Green beans, white onions, and bell peppers stir-fried with homemade sauce.
Spicy Eggplant
Stir fried Chinese eggplant, yellow onion, sweet basil, bell peppers, zucchini, carrot, and sweet chili sauce.
Southern Fried Chicken
If you're eating the same old boring chicken, then come try our Southern Fried Chicken. We marinate our chicken in a Southern Thai Style and serve it with sticky rice. And don't forget to add our yellow curry dipping sauce for an extra kick!
Swimming Rama
Served on a bed of lightly cooked spinach with sesame oil. Topped with delicious homemade peanut sauce. Add Wide noodle +$2.00
Tamarind Prawn
Lightly battered prawns seasoned with fried onion and delicious sweet and sour homemade tamarind sauce. Served on a bed of steamed veggies.
Yum Yum Crispy Chicken
Crispy chicken red onion, green onion, mint and cilantro mixed with ground roasted rice in lime juice dressing. Garnish with slice cucumber.
Yes Siam Ribs
Our grilled pork back ribs are seasoned with a rich flavor homemade sauce, making it full of flavor. Serve the ribs with our sticky rice for an even more enjoyable experience!
Fried Rice
Basil Fried Rice
Stir fried jasmine rice with egg, fresh minced garlic, fresh minced chili , sweet basil , white onion, bell pepper, green bean and mushroom and your choice of protein.
Crab Fried Rice
Stir Fried jasmine rice with real crab meat, green onions, black pepper and egg. Served with a side of spicy lime dressing.
Larb Fried Rice
AKA - Yes Siam Fried Rice. Spicy citrus fried rice with ground pork, red onion, egg, mint, and roasted rice seasoned with lime juice dressing. Served with cucumber and long green beans. Topped with larb pork salad.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Choice of protein stir fried jasmine rice with Yellow curry powder, cashew, egg, carrot, onion, tomato, pineapple, and Chinese broccoli served with cucumber. Topped with green onion and cilantro.
Thai Fried Rice
Choice of protein stir fried jasmine rice with egg, carrot, onion, tomato, and Chinese broccoli served with cucumber. Topped with green onion and cilantro.
Noodle
Phad Thai
Well known noodle dish. Rice noodle stir fried with egg, red onion, fresh bean sprout, chives, and ground peanut.
Pad See You
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with eggs carrots and broccoli in a sweet black soy sauce.
Garlic Noodle
Udon noodle stir-fried with home made brown sauce, chopped green onions, seaweed sesame flakes, fresh garlic, and egg topped with cilantro and fried garlic.
Green Curry Spaghetti
Famous Thai green curry dish with European influence simmered with spaghetti, bell peppers, zucchini, eggplant, and basil with choice of meat.
Kao Soi
Egg noodles and chicken thigh simmered in curry soup. Topped with crispy egg noodles, then served with pickled Napa, red onions, lime and fried chili oil.
Kee Mao (DUI)
Wide rice noodle stir fry with homemade brown sauce, egg, bell pepper, yellow onion, green beans, mushroom, basil, and minced garlic.
Long Life Noodle
Yakisoba noodle stir fried with egg, ground peanut, carrot, bean sprouts, zucchini, cabbage, mushroom, and minced garlic with homemade brown sauce.
Noodle Swimming Rama
Pad Woon Sen
Vermicelli glass noodle, egg, stir fried with onions, mushroom, zucchini, cabbage, celery, tomatoes, and bean sprouts.
Pinky Curry Noodle
Stir fried rice vermicelli noodles, and bean sprouts served with a peanut, and egg creamy coconut red curry simmers minced pork.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Ground peanuts, ground pork, sweet chili sauce, lime juice giving it a sweet and sour quality. In broth with steamed egg noodles, bean sprouts, and green onion. Topped with BBQ pork and fried wonton wrap.
Yes Siam Noodle
Steamed wide rice noodle with fried tofu, ground chicken, shiitake mushroom, shred carrot, dry shrimp, bean sprout and green onion. Served with homemade sweet black soy sauce. Topped with crispy garlic.
Curry
Avocado Green Curry
Slice beef, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, avocado, Chinese eggplant and basil cooked with green curry paste in coconut milk.
Duck Curry
Roasted duck meat with pineapple, cherry tomato, green bean and sweet basil in red curry coconut milk sauce.
Panang Curry
Bell pepper, and deep fried basil cooked with panang curry paste in coconut milk.
Pineapple Curry
Chopped fresh pineapple, bell pepper, and Thai basil cooked in homemade red curry sauce.
Salmon Panang Curry
8oz grilled Salmon bell pepper and basil cooked with panang curry paste in coconut milk. Served with steamed jasmine or brown rice
Sirloin Beef Massaman Curry
Slow cooked top sirloin steak in homemade massaman curry with peanuts, potato, and yellow onion.
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry paste cooked in coconut milk, diced carrot, green peas, yellow onion, and potatoes. Topped with crispy onion.
Side Order
Dessert
Khao Tom Mud
Kao Thom Mud is a unique and delicious way to enjoy sweet sticky rice. The rice is cooked in steam and filled with banana a touch of black bean. It's wrapped in a banana leaf, adding a touch of flavor and texture that takes this dish to the next level.
Thai Tea Ice Cream
Enjoy Thai iced Tea in a whole new way with homemade thai tea ice cream - the perfect summer treat!
Coconut Ice Cream
Beat the Seattle heat with a tropical treat! Homemade coconut ice cream with Thai jack fruit for an exotic flavor combination.