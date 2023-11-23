Yesh Hummus & Grill
Entrees
- Shawarma
Thinly sliced Turkey Shawarma marinated with spices
- Falafel
Vegetarian patties made with chick peas, onions, parsley and mild herbs
- Jerusalem Mixed Grill
Mixed chicken thighs and chicken breast with sauted onions
- Pargiot
Chicken thighs
- Schnitzel
Breaded and fried chicken breast
- Shakshuka$18.95
Gently poached eggs in a delicious chunky tomato sauce. Served with 1 pita
- Yesh Burger
Ground beef patty
- Beef Kebob
Ground beef and herbs with spices
- Sabich Sandwich$12.45
Hummus, hard boiled egg and fried eggplant in a pita
- Grilled Chicken Breast
Hummus
- Hummus$12.95
Served with pita and small fries
- Hummus Masbacha$13.99
Topped with sauted onions, herbs and chick peas, served with 1 pita and small fries
- Hummus Falafel$13.95
3 balls of falafel, served with 1 pita and small fries
- Hummus Mushrooms$15.95
Topped with sauteed mushrooms, served with 1 pita and small fries
- Hummus Beef$15.95
Topped with ground beef, served with 1 pita and small fries
- Hummus Shawrma$15.95
Topped with shawarma, served with 1 pita and small fries
By the pound
- Shwarma by the pound
- Pargiot by the pound
- Schnitzel by the pound
- Chicken breast by the pound
- Kebab by the pound
- Mixed Grill by the pound
- Israeli Salad by the pound
- Purple cabbage by the pound
- Green cabbage by the pound
- Eggplant by the pound
- Moroccan Carrots by the pound
- Beets by the pound
- Pickles by the pound
- Chick pea Salad by the pound
- Hummus by the pound
- Tahini by the pound
Kids Menu
- Jr. Falafel$10.95
Includes small fries, can of soda and a mini pita
- Jr. Shwarma$11.95
Includes small fries, can of soda and a mini pita
- Jr. Schnitzel$11.95
Includes small fries, can of soda and a mini pita
- Jr. Yesh Burger$11.95
Includes small fries, can of soda and a mini pita
- Hot dog$8.95
Includes small fries, can of soda and a mini pita