Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico 801 Southeast 8th Street
Entrees (Brunch)
- Loaded Nachos$16.80
Yeyo's signature green chile queso, melted montery jack, cilantro/onion, tomato, salsa, sour cream & guacamole all on house-made tortilla chips with your choice of protein!
- Street Tacos Brunch$15.67
Five house-made tortillas filled with choice of protein or charred cauliflower, served with cilantro & lime. *IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO MIX & MATCH, Please order under Mix & Match Tacos section of the menu.
- California Burrito Brunch$17.85
DOUBLE protein, grilled flour tortilla, Mexican rice & refried beans, cilantro + onion, side of salsa roja and chips.
- Burrito Bowl Brunch$16.80
Fresh lettuces, Mexican rice, black beans, salsa cruda, lettuce, tomato, cheese, crema, guacamole, choice of protein.
- Burrito El Gordito Brunch$16.80
Grilled flour tortilla, cheese, Mexican rice & black beans, salsa cruda, crema, cilantro + onion, guacamole, choice of protein. Just about a 1lb burrito!
- Street Taco Plate Brunch$15.00
Three corn tortillas filled with protein of choice, cilantro, onion, salsa, and lime, served with refried beans and rice.
- Signature Pancakes$6.27+
- French Toast$10.45
- Cinnamon Roll$8.40
- Biscuits and Gravy$13.58
- Breakfast Burrito$14.10
- Breakfast Tacos$15.67
- Poquito Breakfast$11.49
- Torta Clasica$16.72
- Torta De Milanesa$17.76
Supplementals & Sides Brunch
- Bacon$4.20
- Chile Oil$1.30
- Chorizo Gravy$4.20
- Corn Tortillas | 4 Count$2.09
- Extra Meat | Side$4.20+
- Extra Plate
- Flour Tortillas | 2 Count$1.57
- Grilled Jalapenos & Onions$4.20
- Grilled Jalapeños$4.20
- Maple Syrup$3.15
- Raw Jalapeños$4.20
- Rice & Beans$4.20+
- Salsa Roja$1.30
- Sour Cream | 2oz Side$0.69
- Two Eggs$4.20
- Need Plasticware?
Luchadorcito | Kid's Menu
Dessert
Chips, Dips, Appetizers
- Fresh Tortilla Chips$2.88
Fresh chips fried from our made-in-house tortillas! At $2/bag, order as many as you like with dips of all kinds!
- + Salsa Cruda$2.78+
Ripe tomato, fresh cilantro, garlic, onion, toasted cumin, jalapeno; always fresh, made in house.
- + Salsa Verde$2.78+
Roasted Tomatillo Salsa, made fresh in-house.
- + Yeyo's Green Chile Queso$3.83+
We took the white cheesedip & added incredible flavor with the addition of our own fresh salsa cruda, roasted green chiles & spices.
- + Fresh Guacamole$5.25+
Perfectly ripe avocado, smashed with all its best friends--fresh tomato, onion, cilantro, garlic, lime. Made daily in-house.
- + Roasted Poblano Crema$3.83+
Fire-roasted poblano peppers, proprietary seasoning, sour cream + aioli blend, made fresh, in-house. Delicious as a dip, spread, or to add to your tacos!
- + Extravaganza : All FIVE Dips$17.33
This option includes 4 ounces each of ALL FIVE of our dips. Hate choosing? This one's for you!
- Chicharrones$9.40
- Elote$8.40
Traditional Mexican street corn dressed in house-made poblano crema sauce, feta, cotija, chili sauce, cilantro, and lime.