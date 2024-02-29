Mexican Burger

$17.85

The Mexican Burger - A culinary masterpiece from the moment your taste buds immerse in the rich symphony of flavors from our 50/50 prime chuck and short rib patty, elevate your adventure with the bold smoked gouda cheese, while the candied jalapeño-avocado spread adds a sweet and spicy twist. Grilled onions add a caramelized crunch, complemented by the kick of fermented chili sauce and the smoky allure of morita mayo relish. Served alongside crispy french fries, accompanied by aioli and ketchup, this burger is not just a meal; it's a journey through a fusion of gourmet delights.