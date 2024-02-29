Yeyo's Mezcaleria Y Taqueria
Starters
- Crispy Chicken Wings$13.65
Whole wings, fried crispy & dressed in our house buffalo sauce, made with fermented chiles from our Rios Family Farm. Served with creamy cool roasted poblano crema. Naked wings & extra hot also available!
- Chicharrones$9.45
fresh pork rinds, jalapeno salt, pickled onion, morita sauce, lime
- Memelas$14.70
grilled black bean and corn tortilla, topped with cotija cheese, cilantro, onion, salsa verde, creama
- The Extravaganza$19.95
Our entire collection of dips, a 4oz serving of each, with our house-made tortilla chips; the perfect table share!
- Guac & Chips$8.14
house made tortillas chips & guacamole
- Queso & Chips$6.98
house made corn tortillas chips & poblano queso
- Salsa Cruda & Chips$5.67
house made tortilla chips & red salsa
- Salsa Verde & Chips$5.67
house made tortilla chips & green salsa
- Poblano Crema & Chips$7.09
house made tortilla chips and poblano crema dip
- Bag of Chips$4.20
- Taquitos Dorados$14.70
five crispy fried tacos filled with memories from Michoacan! potato and carrot paste, shredded cabbage, crema, cotija, feta, and spicy tomato salsa
Tacos
- Fish$18.90
2 tempura-battered cod tacos, morita mayo, cabbage, jalapeno pickle, pico, crema & flour tortillas
- Shrimp$18.90
2 Red prawn tacos, morita sauce, shredded cabbage, cotija cheese, charred jalapeno, pico, crispy garlic on flour tortillas
- Chicken$16.80
three shredded poblano chicken tacos with salsa roja, cilantro & onion on our fresh corn tortillas
- Cauliflower$15.75
3 marinated cauliflower tacos with cotija cheese, spicy greens, pickled onion, chimichurri, poblano rajas, crema & our corn tortillas. - can be made vegan - gluten free on corn tortilla
- Al Pastor$16.80
hree house-marinated pork tacos w/ pineapple, morita salsa, cilantro & onion, lime, on our fresh corn tortillas
- Steak$19.95
three prime ribeye steak tacos with salsa verde, cilantro & onion on our fresh corn tortillas - gluten free on corn tortillas
- Pork Belly$18.90
three smoked pork belly tacos, mole negro, cilantro, fried garlic, topped with fresh fried onions, on fresh house-made corn tortillas - MOLE Contains Gluten - gluten free on corn tortillas
Specialties
- Chilaquiles$14.70
crispy chips, house-made chorizo, salsa verde, cotija &feta cheeses, fried egg, radish, crema, cilantro - gluten free - spicy
- Quesadilla Grande$17.85
choose cheese only or any protein off of the tacos list, house cheese blend, cilantro & onion, with Mexican rice, charro beans, salsa cruda, crema, & guac -not gluten free
- Ribeye Parillada$40.95
prime ribeye steak + our house-made chorizo sausage, ranchero beans & Mexican rice, molcajete (stone-ground salsa),cabbage Pico de Gallo, pickled jalapeño & two hand-made memelas add Shrimp +5 -gluten free
- Mexican Burger$17.85
The Mexican Burger - A culinary masterpiece from the moment your taste buds immerse in the rich symphony of flavors from our 50/50 prime chuck and short rib patty, elevate your adventure with the bold smoked gouda cheese, while the candied jalapeño-avocado spread adds a sweet and spicy twist. Grilled onions add a caramelized crunch, complemented by the kick of fermented chili sauce and the smoky allure of morita mayo relish. Served alongside crispy french fries, accompanied by aioli and ketchup, this burger is not just a meal; it's a journey through a fusion of gourmet delights.
- Chilaquiles Torta$16.80
lightly fried telera bread, black bean paste, chilaquiles, chorizo, feta & cotija cheese, crema, onion - not gluten free - spicy
- Pambazo$15.75
Mexican antojito (craving) with telera bread dipped and fried in guajillo sauce, filled with papas con chorizo and finished with crispy iceberg lettuce crema, queso fresco and spicy tomato salsa
- Barbacoa De Rollo$26.25
As served in Villa De Zaachila Oaxaca, perfectly marinated steamed chuck eye and short rib meat rolls, Oaxacan black beans, barbacoa jus, and tarragon vinaigrette dressed salad. Served with corn tortillas to make your own tacos! - Gluten free (corn tortillas)
- Torta$16.80
lightly fried telera bread, spicy mustard, mayo, with any protein off of the taco list wrapped in a cheese crust, topped with crisp lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickled jalapenos, and fresh guacamole, served with salsa roja - not gluten free
Supplementals
- (2oz) Salsa Roja$1.31
- (2oz) Salsa Verde$1.31
- (2oz) Salsa Morita$1.31
- (1oz) Chili Oil$1.31
- Salsa Cruda$2.78+
- Guacamole$5.25+
- Rice And Beans$5.25
- Side of Extra Protein
- Side Rice$4.20
- 3 corn tortillas$2.10
- Sour Cream$1.05
- Shredded Cheese$1.05
- Charro Beans$4.20
- Salad$4.20
- Side of Guac (2oz)$2.63
- 2 Flour tortillas$3.15
- Poblano Crema$3.83+
- Salsa Verde$2.78+
- Queso$4.20+
- Extra Egg$2.63
- Avocado Slices$2.10
Beverage (Non Alcoholic)
- Mexican Coke$3.94
Indulge in the authentic taste of Mexican Coke, crafted with real cane sugar for a crisp and satisfying refreshment. All while immersing yourself in the rich heritage of Mexican culture.
- Lime Jarrito$3.94
This Lime Jarrito is the perfect companion for those who crave the lively kick of lime in every sip - an irresistible fusion of refreshment and tang.
- Fruit Punch Jarrito$3.94
Bursting with vibrant notes and a hint of nostalgia, this Jarrito is your passport to a refreshing escape.
- Pineapple Jarrito$3.94
Experience the tropical allure of our Pineapple Jarrito- Dive into the sweet and tangy embrace of pineapples, expertly captured in every effervescent sip
- Grapefruit Jarrito$3.94
Embark on a citrusy adventure with out Grapefruit Jarrito - a symphony of bold and refreshing notes that awakens your taste buds.
- Topo Chico$3.94
Immerse yourself in the purity of its bubbles, sourced from the legendary mountain Cerro del Topo Chico, and experience the mineral-rich essence that defines Topo Chico.
- Jamaica / Hibiscus$5.25Out of stock
Lose yourself in the bold and floral notes of the Jamaica (Hibiscus) flowers, expertly blended to create a refreshing symphony of flavors. This Agua Fresca captures the spirit of tradition, offering a taste that transports you to sunny afternoons and lively gatherings.
- Horchata$5.25Out of stock
Sip into the velvety goodness of our Horchata Agua Fresca, where tradition meets indulgence. Enjoy the creamy richness of rice, cinnamon and a touch of sweetness, creating a refreshing experience that's both comforting and exotic.