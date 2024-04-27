Yezzi's Nantucket
Food Menu
Main
- Super Beef$17.00
Sliced to order USDA prime beef slow roasted more than 12 hours, served on an ONION ROLL burger bun. Add on additional toppings of your choice. (We recommend it 3-Way Style. This is a type of roast beef sandwich that is distinguished by the inclusion of cheese, mayonnaise and an ungodly amount of barbecue sauce. This trio of critical ingredients is known as a “3-way” which originated on the North Shore of Massachusetts.)
- Junior Beef$12.00
The smaller version of the Super beef. Sliced to order USDA prime beef slow roasted more than 12 hours, served on a plain burger bun. Add on additional toppings of your choice. (We recommend it 3-Way Style. This is a type of roast beef sandwich that is distinguished by the inclusion of cheese, mayonnaise and an ungodly amount of barbecue sauce. This trio of critical ingredients is known as a “3-way” which originated on the North Shore of Massachusetts.)
- Roast Beeef Sub$18.00
Our famous slow roasted roast beef served warm on a sub roll. Add on additional choice of toppings.
- Italian Sub$18.00
Imported italian meats including mortadella, prosciutto di parma, genoa salami, sweet capicola & provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, hot pepper relish, oil, vinegar, and seasonings on a sub roll.
- Turkey Sub$14.00
Roasted turkey breast on a sub roll. Add your desired toppings.
- DF Single Patty Cheeseburger$10.00
3oz Beef patty, cheddar cheese. Add on additional toppings of your choice.
- DF Double Patty Cheeseburger$13.00
Two 3oz Beef patties, cheddar cheese. Add on additional toppings of your choice.
- 2 Hot Dogs$10.00
All beef hot dogs, toasted brioche bun
- Hot Dog$6.00
All beef hot dogs, toasted brioche bun
- Yezzi's Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand breaded buttermilk marinaded chicken breast, cheddar cheese, dill pickles, comeback sauce, on a butter toasted brioche bun
- Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Hand breaded buttermilk chicken breast dipped in Nashville hot sauce with lettuce, pickle, spicy mayo on a toasted brioche bun.
- Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Hand breaded buttermilk marinaded chicken breast dipped in gochujang sauce,cole slaw, dill pickles, spicy mayo, on a butter toasted brioche bun
- Fried Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$17.00
Hand breaded buttermilk marinaded chicken breast, cheddar cheese, dill pickles, bacon, ranch on a butter toasted brioche bun
- Chicken Tenders$15.00
Housemade hand-breaded chicken tenders. Fresh made to order!
- Boursin Turkey$17.00
Roasted turkey breast stacked high on wheatberry bread, with Boursin herb cheese, mixed greens, carrots, cucumber,tomato, red onion & a balsamic glaze drizzle.
- Boursin Veggie$15.00
Wheatberry bread, with Boursin herb cheese, mixed greens, carrots, cucumber,tomato, red onion & a balsamic glaze drizzle.
- Chicken Salad$13.00
Chicken breast chunks tossed in mayo with cranberries and walnuts served on wheatberry bread. Add on additional toppings of your choice.
Salads
- Greek Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, marinated olives, carrots, red onions, croutons, pepperoncinis & feta
- Garden Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
- Antipasto Salad$22.00
Imported Italian mortadella, genoa salami, sweet capicola, prosciutto di parma, marinated olives, peperoncini peppers, roasted red peppers, red onion, tomatoes, marinated artichoke hearts, provolone cheese, shaved parmesan cheese & iceberg lettuce.
Sides
- Mozzarella Sticks (6pc)$12.00
Mozzarella cheese coated in seasoned breadcrumbs, then deep fried until golden brown and crispy.
- Pizza Roll$3.50
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, stuffed in an egg roll. Served with a side of marinara for dipping
- French Fries$6.00Out of stock
Skinny fries, deep fried until golden brown
- Chicken Wings (6pc)$12.00
Breaded chicken wings deep-fried to a golden brown.
- Chips$2.50
Deep River Potato Chips
- Onion Rings$10.00
Hand Breaded Onions deep fried till golden brown in light flaky crust.
- Extra Side Sauces
Kids Meals
Beverages
- Coca Cola Can$2.50
- Diet Coke Can$2.50
- Sprite Can$2.50
- Boylan Ginger Ale$4.00
- Boylan Root Beer$4.00
- Boylan Shirley Temple$4.00
- Jarritos Guava$3.50
- Harney & Sons Organic Lemonade$4.00
- Harney & Sons Organic Peach Tea$4.00
- La Croix Sparkling Water (tangerine)$3.00
- La Croix Sparkling Water (passionfruit)$3.00
- Bottled Water$3.00