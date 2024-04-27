Junior Beef

$12.00

The smaller version of the Super beef. Sliced to order USDA prime beef slow roasted more than 12 hours, served on a plain burger bun. Add on additional toppings of your choice. (We recommend it 3-Way Style. This is a type of roast beef sandwich that is distinguished by the inclusion of cheese, mayonnaise and an ungodly amount of barbecue sauce. This trio of critical ingredients is known as a “3-way” which originated on the North Shore of Massachusetts.)