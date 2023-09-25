Popular Items

SL Greek

SL Greek

$6.78

pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

Cauliflower Pacific

$22.98

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

MED Buffalo

$20.98

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

PIZZA

SLICE

SL International

$6.78
SL American

SL American

$6.78

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

SL Atlantic

SL Atlantic

$6.78

grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce

SL Buffalo

SL Buffalo

$6.78

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

SL Eastern (VEGAN)

SL Eastern (VEGAN)

$6.78

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

SL Equator

SL Equator

$4.08

mozzarella, marinara

SL Francais

SL Francais

$6.78

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

SL Greek

SL Greek

$6.78

pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

SL Local

SL Local

$6.78

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

SL Mediteranean

SL Mediteranean

$6.78

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

SL Milano

SL Milano

$6.78

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

SL Northern

SL Northern

$5.48

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

SL Old Eastern

SL Old Eastern

$4.08

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

SL Pacific

SL Pacific

$6.78

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

SL Polynesian

SL Polynesian

$6.78

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

SL Southern

SL Southern

$6.78

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

SL Western

SL Western

$6.78

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

MEDIUM

12" inch pizza

MED Half & Half

$20.98

MED International

$20.98

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.

MED American

$20.98

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

MED Atlantic

$20.98

grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce

MED Buffalo

$20.98

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

MED Eastern (VEGAN)

$20.98

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

MED Equator

$15.98

mozzarella, marinara

MED Francais

$20.98

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

MED Greek

$20.98

pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

MED Local

$20.98

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

MED Mediteranean

$20.98

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

MED Milano

$20.98

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

MED Northern

$17.98

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

MED Old Eastern

$15.98

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

MED Pacific

$20.98

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

MED Polynesian

$20.98

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

MED Southern

$20.98

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

MED Western

$20.98

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

LARGE

16" inch pizza

LG Half & Half

$25.48

LG International

$25.48

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.

LG American

LG American

$25.48

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

LG Atlantic

$25.48

grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce

LG Buffalo

$25.48

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

LG Eastern (VEGAN)

$25.48

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

LG Equator

LG Equator

$19.48

mozzarella, marinara

LG Francais

$25.48

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

LG Greek

LG Greek

$25.48

pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

LG Local

LG Local

$25.48

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

LG Mediteranean

$25.48

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

LG Milano

$25.48

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

LG Northern

$21.48

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

LG Old Eastern

$19.48

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

LG Pacific

LG Pacific

$25.48

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

LG Polynesian

$25.48

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

LG Southern

$25.48

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

LG Western

LG Western

$25.48

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

XXLARGE

20" inch pizza

XXL Half & Half

$31.98

XXL International

$31.98

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.

XXL American

$31.98

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

XXL Atlantic

$31.98

white sauce, potatoes, broccoli, mozzarella, bacon, chicken

XXL Buffalo

$31.98

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

XXL Eastern (VEGAN)

$31.98

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

XXL Equator

$23.98

mozzarella, marinara

XXL Francais

$31.98

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

XXL Greek

$31.98

pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

XXL Local

$31.98

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

XXL Mediteranean

$31.98

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

XXL Milano

$31.98

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

XXL Northern

$25.98

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

XXL Old Eastern

$23.98

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

XXL Pacific

$31.98

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

XXL Polynesian

$31.98

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

XXL Southern

$31.98

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

XXL Western

$31.98

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

GLUTEN FREE

Cauliflower American

$22.98

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

Cauliflower International

$22.98

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.

Cauliflower Atlantic

$22.98

grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce

Cauliflower Buffalo

$22.98

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

Cauliflower Eastern (Vegan)

$22.98

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

Cauliflower Equator

$22.98

mozzarella, marinara

Cauliflower Francais

$22.98

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

Cauliflower Greek

$22.98

pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

Cauliflower Local

$22.98

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

Cauliflower Mediteranean

$22.98

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

Cauliflower Milano

$22.98

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

Cauliflower Northern

$22.98

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

Cauliflower Old Eastern

$22.98

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

Cauliflower Pacific

$22.98

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

Cauliflower Polynesian

$22.98

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

Cauliflower Southern

$22.98

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

Cauliflower Western

$22.98

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

Half Cauliflower American

$11.98

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

Half Cauliflower International

$11.98

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.

Half Cauliflower Atlantic

$11.98

grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce

Half Cauliflower Buffalo

$11.98

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

Half Cauliflower Eastern (VEGAN)

$11.98

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

Half Cauliflower Equator

$11.98

mozzarella, marinara

Half Cauliflower Francais

$11.98

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

Half Cauliflower Greek

$11.98

pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

Half Cauliflower Local

$11.98

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

Half Cauliflower Mediteranean

$11.98

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

Half Cauliflower Milano

$11.98

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

Half Cauliflower Northern

$11.98

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

Half Cauliflower Old Eastern

$11.98

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

Half Cauliflower Pacific

$11.98

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

Half Cauliflower Polynesian

$11.98

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

Half Cauliflower Southern

$11.98

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

Half Cauliflower Western

$11.98

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

FOOD

SALADS

Chicken Salad

$9.98

fresh garden greens, chicken, cranberries, broccoli, walnut, blue cheese, crouton -- choice of balsamic or raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$7.98

fresh garden greens, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$9.98

fresh garden greens, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing with chicken

International Salad

$9.98

fresh garden greens - any five (5) toppings, choice of balsamic vinaigrette, raspberry vinaigrette, caesar, french, honey mustard or ranch dressing

Side Salad

$3.28

fresh garden greens, red onion, cranberries, choice of balsamic vinaigrette, raspberry vinaigrette, caesar, french, honey mustard or ranch dressing

LOADED POTATOES

American Potato

American Potato

$8.88

chicken, corn, jalapeno, jack cheese, bbq sauce

German Potato

$8.88

hamburger, sauerkraut, garlic, onion, parmesan, black pepper, white sauce, honey mustard dijon

International Potato

$8.88

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any six (6) toppings

Midwestern Potato

Midwestern Potato

$8.88

bacon, broccoli, corn, red onion, cheddar, red pesto, sour cream

LOADED BREADS

choice of sauce

Garlic, Oil & Herb Bread

$4.98+
Three Cheese Bread

Three Cheese Bread

$6.98+

mozzarella, parmesan, Monterey Jack

Garlic & Cheese Bread

$6.98+
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$5.98

toasted bread rounds with tomato and balsamic garlic vinaigrette

KIDS

Kid Slice & Drink

$5.48

Kid Potato & Drink

$5.48

DESSERT

fully-loaded with rotating fruit topping, savory cream cheese, drizzled with vanilla icing and a streusel topping
Dessert Pizza

Dessert Pizza

$4.98+

fully-loaded with rotating fruit topping, savory cream cheese, drizzled with vanilla icing and a streusel topping

SIDES

Side Balsamic

$1.48

Side BBQ

$1.48

Side Buffalo

$1.48

Side Marinara

$1.48

Side Oil & Herbs

$1.48

Side Pesto

$1.48

Side Ranch

$1.48

Side Red Pesto

$1.48

Side Spicy Marinara

$1.48

BAR MENU

DRAFT BEER

1. Guinness Stout

1. Guinness Stout

$6.00

IRISH STOUT - 4.9% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

2. Miller Lite

2. Miller Lite

$4.00

Lager - American Light - 4.2% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

3. Boulevard Wheat

3. Boulevard Wheat

$6.00

Unfiltered Wheat Beer - American Pale Wheat - 4.4% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

4. New Belgium VR Juice Force DIPA 9.5%

$7.00

5. Paulaner Salvator Dopplebock

$7.00

6. Moongold Apricot Wheat 5%abv

$7.00

7. Prost Pilsner 4% Abv

$6.00

8. Witchita 5:02 Amber 5.8%

$6.00

9. Cosmic Eye Lazerface Raspberry Wheat

$7.00

10. Stone Hollow Razzle Dazzle Raspberry Sour 4.2%

$6.00

11. Bells Oktoberfest 5.5%

$7.00

12. White Elm F.R. Porter 5.8%

$6.00

13. Untitled Art Malted Milk Ball Stout 8%

$11.00

Stout American - 7.5% ABV: 16 oz. Draft To-Go:

14. Lexington Vanilla Barrel Cream Ale 5.5%

$7.00

15. Backswing IPA. 8%

$6.00

16. Toppling Goliath MOZEE IPA 6.3%abv

$9.00
17. Saro Botanical Cider

17. Saro Botanical Cider

$8.00

Local Cider - Dry -- 5.65% ABV -- 16oz Draft To-Go: : A sweet berry-forward cider with a slightly dry finish and high carbonation.

18. Prairie Artisan Bomb Imperial Stout

18. Prairie Artisan Bomb Imperial Stout

$10.00

Old Ale - 12.7% ABV -- 16oz Draft To-Go: brewed with molasses and aged on oak; it becomes Better Half after aging—for 254 days—in bourbon barrels that have more recently been aging Michigan maple syrup. As a result, Curmudgeon’s Better Half is a bit sweeter than her miserly counterpart.

19. Crooked Stave Just peachy Sour 4.5%

$9.00
20. ZIPLINE Dear Old Nebraska Brew Lager

20. ZIPLINE Dear Old Nebraska Brew Lager

$6.00

Hard Seltzer: 6% ABV -- 16oz Draft To-Go: Sparling Sour

22. Eredita Zeal-Waimea Hazy DIPA 8%

$10.00

23. Brewdog Hellcat Cold IPA 6.3%

$6.00
24. Firestone Walker 20th Anniversary Strong Ale 13%

24. Firestone Walker 20th Anniversary Strong Ale 13%

$12.00

Brown Ale - Imperial / Double - 7.3% ABV -- 16oz Draft To-Go: : Rich, chocolate, Ethiopian coffee

COCKTAILS

Stoli Madras

Stoli Madras

$7.00

2 oz. Stoli Vodka, equal parts orange & cranberry juice, squeeze of 1/2 lime, lime wheel

Sauza Margarita

Sauza Margarita

$7.25

2 oz. Sauza Tequila, 1 oz. Triple Sec, squeeze 2 limes, splash orange juice & (2) lime wheels

Makers Old Fashioned

Makers Old Fashioned

$7.00

2 oz. Makers Mark, orange & lemon wheel, splash of bitters, sugar, 2 cherries

Captain Morgan & Cola

Captain Morgan & Cola

$7.00

2 oz. Captain Morgan Spice Rum, Pepsi Cola, squeeze of 1/2 lime, lime wheel garnish

It's Another Tequila Sunrise

It's Another Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

2 oz. Sauza Tequila, 1 oz. Triple Sec, orange juice, squeeze lime, drizzle of grenadine

N/A BEVERAGE

SODA ON GUN

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mt Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

BOTTLED SODA

Bottled Soda

$3.00