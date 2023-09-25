YIA YIA'S Pizza Downtown
PIZZA
SLICE
SL International
SL American
chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce
SL Atlantic
grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce
SL Buffalo
chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce
SL Eastern (VEGAN)
choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce
SL Equator
mozzarella, marinara
SL Francais
walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil
SL Greek
pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs
SL Local
bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara
SL Mediteranean
chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto
SL Milano
chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.
SL Northern
mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce
SL Old Eastern
tomato, onion, oil & herbs
SL Pacific
smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara
SL Polynesian
bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara
SL Southern
ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce
SL Western
mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara
MEDIUM
MED Half & Half
MED International
CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.
MED American
chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce
MED Atlantic
grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce
MED Buffalo
chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce
MED Eastern (VEGAN)
choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce
MED Equator
mozzarella, marinara
MED Francais
walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil
MED Greek
pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs
MED Local
bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara
MED Mediteranean
chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto
MED Milano
chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.
MED Northern
mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce
MED Old Eastern
tomato, onion, oil & herbs
MED Pacific
smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara
MED Polynesian
bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara
MED Southern
ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce
MED Western
mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara
LARGE
LG Half & Half
LG International
CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.
LG American
chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce
LG Atlantic
grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce
LG Buffalo
chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce
LG Eastern (VEGAN)
choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce
LG Equator
mozzarella, marinara
LG Francais
walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil
LG Greek
pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs
LG Local
bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara
LG Mediteranean
chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto
LG Milano
chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.
LG Northern
mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce
LG Old Eastern
tomato, onion, oil & herbs
LG Pacific
smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara
LG Polynesian
bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara
LG Southern
ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce
LG Western
mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara
XXLARGE
XXL Half & Half
XXL International
CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.
XXL American
chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce
XXL Atlantic
white sauce, potatoes, broccoli, mozzarella, bacon, chicken
XXL Buffalo
chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce
XXL Eastern (VEGAN)
choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce
XXL Equator
mozzarella, marinara
XXL Francais
walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil
XXL Greek
pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs
XXL Local
bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara
XXL Mediteranean
chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto
XXL Milano
chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.
XXL Northern
mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce
XXL Old Eastern
tomato, onion, oil & herbs
XXL Pacific
smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara
XXL Polynesian
bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara
XXL Southern
ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce
XXL Western
mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara
GLUTEN FREE
Cauliflower American
chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce
Cauliflower International
CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.
Cauliflower Atlantic
grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce
Cauliflower Buffalo
chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce
Cauliflower Eastern (Vegan)
choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce
Cauliflower Equator
mozzarella, marinara
Cauliflower Francais
walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil
Cauliflower Greek
pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs
Cauliflower Local
bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara
Cauliflower Mediteranean
chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto
Cauliflower Milano
chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.
Cauliflower Northern
mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce
Cauliflower Old Eastern
tomato, onion, oil & herbs
Cauliflower Pacific
smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara
Cauliflower Polynesian
bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara
Cauliflower Southern
ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce
Cauliflower Western
mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara
Half Cauliflower American
chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce
Half Cauliflower International
CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.
Half Cauliflower Atlantic
grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce
Half Cauliflower Buffalo
chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce
Half Cauliflower Eastern (VEGAN)
choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce
Half Cauliflower Equator
mozzarella, marinara
Half Cauliflower Francais
walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil
Half Cauliflower Greek
pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs
Half Cauliflower Local
bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara
Half Cauliflower Mediteranean
chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto
Half Cauliflower Milano
chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.
Half Cauliflower Northern
mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce
Half Cauliflower Old Eastern
tomato, onion, oil & herbs
Half Cauliflower Pacific
smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara
Half Cauliflower Polynesian
bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara
Half Cauliflower Southern
ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce
Half Cauliflower Western
mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara
FOOD
SALADS
Chicken Salad
fresh garden greens, chicken, cranberries, broccoli, walnut, blue cheese, crouton -- choice of balsamic or raspberry vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
fresh garden greens, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
fresh garden greens, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing with chicken
International Salad
fresh garden greens - any five (5) toppings, choice of balsamic vinaigrette, raspberry vinaigrette, caesar, french, honey mustard or ranch dressing
Side Salad
fresh garden greens, red onion, cranberries, choice of balsamic vinaigrette, raspberry vinaigrette, caesar, french, honey mustard or ranch dressing
LOADED POTATOES
American Potato
chicken, corn, jalapeno, jack cheese, bbq sauce
German Potato
hamburger, sauerkraut, garlic, onion, parmesan, black pepper, white sauce, honey mustard dijon
International Potato
CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any six (6) toppings
Midwestern Potato
bacon, broccoli, corn, red onion, cheddar, red pesto, sour cream
LOADED BREADS
DESSERT
SIDES
BAR MENU
DRAFT BEER
1. Guinness Stout
IRISH STOUT - 4.9% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go
2. Miller Lite
Lager - American Light - 4.2% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go
3. Boulevard Wheat
Unfiltered Wheat Beer - American Pale Wheat - 4.4% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go
4. New Belgium VR Juice Force DIPA 9.5%
5. Paulaner Salvator Dopplebock
6. Moongold Apricot Wheat 5%abv
7. Prost Pilsner 4% Abv
8. Witchita 5:02 Amber 5.8%
9. Cosmic Eye Lazerface Raspberry Wheat
10. Stone Hollow Razzle Dazzle Raspberry Sour 4.2%
11. Bells Oktoberfest 5.5%
12. White Elm F.R. Porter 5.8%
13. Untitled Art Malted Milk Ball Stout 8%
Stout American - 7.5% ABV: 16 oz. Draft To-Go:
14. Lexington Vanilla Barrel Cream Ale 5.5%
15. Backswing IPA. 8%
16. Toppling Goliath MOZEE IPA 6.3%abv
17. Saro Botanical Cider
Local Cider - Dry -- 5.65% ABV -- 16oz Draft To-Go: : A sweet berry-forward cider with a slightly dry finish and high carbonation.
18. Prairie Artisan Bomb Imperial Stout
Old Ale - 12.7% ABV -- 16oz Draft To-Go: brewed with molasses and aged on oak; it becomes Better Half after aging—for 254 days—in bourbon barrels that have more recently been aging Michigan maple syrup. As a result, Curmudgeon’s Better Half is a bit sweeter than her miserly counterpart.
19. Crooked Stave Just peachy Sour 4.5%
20. ZIPLINE Dear Old Nebraska Brew Lager
Hard Seltzer: 6% ABV -- 16oz Draft To-Go: Sparling Sour
22. Eredita Zeal-Waimea Hazy DIPA 8%
23. Brewdog Hellcat Cold IPA 6.3%
24. Firestone Walker 20th Anniversary Strong Ale 13%
Brown Ale - Imperial / Double - 7.3% ABV -- 16oz Draft To-Go: : Rich, chocolate, Ethiopian coffee
COCKTAILS
Stoli Madras
2 oz. Stoli Vodka, equal parts orange & cranberry juice, squeeze of 1/2 lime, lime wheel
Sauza Margarita
2 oz. Sauza Tequila, 1 oz. Triple Sec, squeeze 2 limes, splash orange juice & (2) lime wheels
Makers Old Fashioned
2 oz. Makers Mark, orange & lemon wheel, splash of bitters, sugar, 2 cherries
Captain Morgan & Cola
2 oz. Captain Morgan Spice Rum, Pepsi Cola, squeeze of 1/2 lime, lime wheel garnish
It's Another Tequila Sunrise
2 oz. Sauza Tequila, 1 oz. Triple Sec, orange juice, squeeze lime, drizzle of grenadine