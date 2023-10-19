Popular Items

SL International
$6.78
SL Greek
$6.78

pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

Three Cheese Bread
$6.98+

mozzarella, parmesan, Monterey Jack

PIZZA

SLICE

SL International
$6.78
SL American
$6.78

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

SL Atlantic
$6.78

white sauce, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, bacon, grilled chicken

SL Buffalo
$6.78

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

SL Eastern (VEGAN)
$6.78

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

SL Equator
$4.08

mozzarella, marinara

SL Francais
$6.78

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

SL Greek
$6.78

pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

SL Local
$6.78

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

SL Mediteranean
$6.78

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

SL Milano
$6.78

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

SL Northern
$5.48

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

SL Old Eastern
$4.08

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

SL Pacific
$6.78

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

SL Polynesian
$6.78

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

SL Southern
$6.78

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

SL Western
$6.78

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

MEDIUM

12" inch pizza
MED International
$20.98

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.

MED American
$20.98

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

MED Atlantic
$20.98

grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce

MED Buffalo
$20.98

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

MED Eastern (VEGAN)
$20.98

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

MED Equator
$15.98

mozzarella, marinara

MED Francais
$20.98

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

MED Greek
$20.98

pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

MED Local
$20.98

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

MED Mediteranean
$20.98

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

MED Milano
$20.98

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

MED Northern
$17.98

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

MED Old Eastern
$15.98

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

MED Pacific
$20.98

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

MED Polynesian
$20.98

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

MED Southern
$20.98

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

MED Western
$20.98

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

LARGE

16" inch pizza
LG International
$25.48

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.

LG American
$25.48

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

LG Atlantic
$25.48

grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce

LG Buffalo
$25.48

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

LG Eastern (VEGAN)
$25.48

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

LG Equator
$19.48

mozzarella, marinara

LG Francais
$25.48

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

LG Greek
$25.48

banana peppers, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

LG Local
$25.48

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

LG Mediteranean
$25.48

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

LG Milano
$25.48

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

LG Northern
$21.48

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

LG Old Eastern
$19.48

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

LG Pacific
$25.48

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

LG Polynesian
$25.48

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

LG Southern
$25.48

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

LG Western
$25.48

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

XXLARGE

20" inch pizza
XXL International
$31.98

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.

XXL American
$31.98

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

XXL Atlantic
$31.98

grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce

XXL Buffalo
$31.98

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

XXL Eastern (VEGAN)
$31.98

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

XXL Equator
$23.98

mozzarella, marinara

XXL Francais
$31.98

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

XXL Greek
$31.98

banana peppers, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

XXL Local
$31.98

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

XXL Mediteranean
$31.98

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

XXL Milano
$31.98

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

XXL Northern
$25.98

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

XXL Old Eastern
$23.98

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

XXL Pacific
$31.98

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

XXL Polynesian
$31.98

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

XXL Southern
$31.98

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

XXL Western
$31.98

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

GLUTEN FREE

Cauliflower International
$22.98

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.

Cauliflower American
$22.98

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

Cauliflower Atlantic
$22.98

grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce

Cauliflower Buffalo
$22.98

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

Cauliflower Eastern (Vegan)
$22.98

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

Cauliflower Equator
$22.98

mozzarella, marinara

Cauliflower Francais
$22.98

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

Cauliflower Greek
$22.98

pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

Cauliflower Local
$22.98

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

Cauliflower Mediteranean
$22.98

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

Cauliflower Milano
$22.98

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

Cauliflower Northern
$22.98

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

Cauliflower Old Eastern
$22.98

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

Cauliflower Pacific
$22.98

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

Cauliflower Polynesian
$22.98

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

Cauliflower Southern
$22.98

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

Cauliflower Western
$22.98

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

Half Cauliflower International
$11.98

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce

Half Cauliflower American
$11.98

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

Half Cauliflower Atlantic
$11.98

grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce

Half Cauliflower Buffalo
$11.98

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

Half Cauliflower Eastern (VEGAN)
$11.98

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

Half Cauliflower Equator
$11.98

mozzarella, marinara

Half Cauliflower Francais
$11.98

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

Half Cauliflower Greek
$11.98

pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

Half Cauliflower Local
$11.98

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

Half Cauliflower Mediteranean
$11.98

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

Half Cauliflower Milano
$11.98

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

Half Cauliflower Northern
$11.98

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

Half Cauliflower Old Eastern
$11.98

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

Half Cauliflower Pacific
$11.98

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

Half Cauliflower Polynesian
$11.98

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

Half Cauliflower Southern
$11.98

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

Half Cauliflower Western
$11.98

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

FOOD

SALADS

Chicken Salad
$9.98

fresh garden greens, chicken, cranberry, broccoli, walnut, blue cheese, crouton -- choice of balsamic or raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad
$7.98

fresh garden greens, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
$9.98
International Salad
$9.98

fresh garden greens - any five (5) toppings, choice of balsamic vinaigrette, raspberry vinaigrette or caesar dressing

Side Salad
$3.28

fresh garden greens, red onion, cranberries, choice of balsamic vinaigrette, raspberry vinaigrette, caesar, french, honey mustard or ranch dressing

Side Ceasar Salad
$3.28

LOADED POTATO

our whole baked (loaded) potatoes are quartered, then smothered with toppings
American Potato
$8.88

chicken, corn, jalapeno, jack cheese, bbq sauce

German Potato
$8.88

hamburger, sauerkraut, garlic, onion, parmesan, black pepper, white sauce, honey mustard dijon

International Potato
$8.88

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any six (6) toppings

Midwestern Potato
$8.88

bacon, broccoli, corn, red onion, cheddar, red pesto, sour cream

LOADED BREADS

half or whole, served open-faced with choice of dipping sauce (bbq, marinara, buffalo, oil & herbs, pesto, ranch, red pesto, white sauce, spicy marinara or balsamic.)
Garlic, Oil & Herb Bread
$4.98+
Three Cheese Bread
$6.98+

mozzarella, parmesan, Monterey Jack

Garlic & Cheese Bread
$6.98+
Bruschetta
$5.28

toasted bread rounds with tomato and balsamic garlic vinaigrette

SOUP

BEER CHEESE
$5.50Out of stock

KIDS

Kid Slice & Drink
$5.48
Kid Potato & Drink
$5.48

DESSERT

fully-loaded with rotating fruit topping, savory cream cheese, drizzled with vanilla icing and a streusel topping
Dessert Pizza
$4.98+

fully-loaded with rotating fruit filling, savory cream cheese, drizzled with vanilla icing and a streusel topping

SIDES

ONSIDE
Side BBQ
$1.48
Side Marinara
$1.48
Side Buffalo
$1.48
Side Oil & Herbs
$1.48
Side Green Pesto
$1.48
Side Ranch
$1.48
Side Red Pesto
$1.48
Side Balsamic
$1.48

BAR MENU

DRAFT BEER

Grab a 32 OZ. BALL JAR filled with your favorite draft for only FIVE ($5) dollars. (you keep the jar.)
1. Guinness Stout
$7.00+

IRISH STOUT - 4.9% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

2. Thunderhead Cornstalker Dark Wheat
$5.00+

Stout - Imperial (Double Coffee) - 12% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

3. New Belgium Voodoo Ranger
$7.00+

IPA New England - 6.3% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

4. Zipline Dear Old Nebraska Brew
$6.00+

Hybrid-style Ale/Lager - 5.2% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

5. Cali Squeeze Blood Orange Hef
$8.00+

Lager - American Light - 4% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

6. Site 1 Quasar Kölsch
$6.00+

Lager - Dortmunder / Export - 5.6% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

7. Stillwater Extra Dry
$9.00+

Shandy-Radler - 4% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

8. Dogfish 60 Min IPA
$6.00+

Cider Traditional - 5.5%ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

9. Stillwater Insetto Sour
$8.00+

Lager Pale - 5% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

10. JAV Brandy Barrel Cider
$4.00+

IPA Triple - 11.7% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

11. Bottle Rocket Octoberfest
$7.00+Out of stock

IPA New England - 6.8% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

12. Abomonation Wandering Into The Fog IPA
$10.00+

Blonde Ale - 4.8% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

13. Prost Grapefruit Radler
$3.00+

Sour - 4.5% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

14. Andeschs Hellas
$7.00+

Cider Traditional 5.5% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

16. Prairieartisan Blueberry Boyfriend
$8.00+

Spiced-Herbed Beer - 4.8% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

19. Glacial Till Blue Raspberry
$7.00+

IPA - Brut - 6% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

20. Glacial Till Cherry Vanilla
$10.00+

Hard Seltzer - 5% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

22. Crooked Stave Berry Bramble
$18.00+

Belgian White - 5.4% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

23. Revolt Rosé
$10.00+

IPA - New England (6.9% ABV) -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

32 OZ GROWLER
$6.00
64 OZ GROWLER
$10.00
Revolt Cab
$7.00+

BOTTLED BEER

Blond, robust, smooth, and fruity three grain top fermented beer, refermented in the bottle. Brewed with wheat, oat and barley. 100% natural.
Delerium Nocturnum
$7.00
32 OZ GROWLER
$5.00Out of stock
64 OZ GROWLER
$8.00

N/A BEVERAGE

SODA ON GUN

Pepsi
$2.50
Diet Pepsi
$2.50
Mt Dew
$2.50
Starry
$2.50
Dr Pepper
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Orange Crush
$2.50