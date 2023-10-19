YIA YIA'S Pizza Van Dorn
PIZZA
SLICE
chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce
white sauce, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, bacon, grilled chicken
chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce
choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce
mozzarella, marinara
walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil
pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs
bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara
chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto
chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.
mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce
tomato, onion, oil & herbs
smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara
bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara
ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce
mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara
MEDIUM
CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.
chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce
grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce
chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce
choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce
mozzarella, marinara
walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil
pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs
bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara
chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto
chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.
mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce
tomato, onion, oil & herbs
smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara
bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara
ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce
mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara
LARGE
CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.
chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce
grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce
chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce
choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce
mozzarella, marinara
walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil
banana peppers, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs
bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara
chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto
chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.
mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce
tomato, onion, oil & herbs
smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara
bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara
ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce
mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara
XXLARGE
CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.
chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce
grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce
chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce
choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce
mozzarella, marinara
walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil
banana peppers, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs
bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara
chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto
chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.
mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce
tomato, onion, oil & herbs
smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara
bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara
ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce
mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara
GLUTEN FREE
CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.
chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce
grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce
chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce
choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce
mozzarella, marinara
walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil
pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs
bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara
chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto
chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.
mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce
tomato, onion, oil & herbs
smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara
bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara
ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce
mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara
CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce
chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce
grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce
chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce
choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce
mozzarella, marinara
walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil
pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs
bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara
chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto
chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.
mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce
tomato, onion, oil & herbs
smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara
bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara
ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce
mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara
FOOD
SALADS
fresh garden greens, chicken, cranberry, broccoli, walnut, blue cheese, crouton -- choice of balsamic or raspberry vinaigrette
fresh garden greens, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
fresh garden greens - any five (5) toppings, choice of balsamic vinaigrette, raspberry vinaigrette or caesar dressing
fresh garden greens, red onion, cranberries, choice of balsamic vinaigrette, raspberry vinaigrette, caesar, french, honey mustard or ranch dressing
LOADED POTATO
chicken, corn, jalapeno, jack cheese, bbq sauce
hamburger, sauerkraut, garlic, onion, parmesan, black pepper, white sauce, honey mustard dijon
CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any six (6) toppings
bacon, broccoli, corn, red onion, cheddar, red pesto, sour cream
LOADED BREADS
DESSERT
SIDES
BAR MENU
DRAFT BEER
IRISH STOUT - 4.9% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go
Stout - Imperial (Double Coffee) - 12% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go
IPA New England - 6.3% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go
Hybrid-style Ale/Lager - 5.2% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go
Lager - American Light - 4% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go
Lager - Dortmunder / Export - 5.6% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go
Shandy-Radler - 4% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go
Cider Traditional - 5.5%ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go
Lager Pale - 5% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go
IPA Triple - 11.7% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go
IPA New England - 6.8% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go
Blonde Ale - 4.8% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go
Sour - 4.5% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go
Cider Traditional 5.5% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go
Spiced-Herbed Beer - 4.8% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go
IPA - Brut - 6% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go
Hard Seltzer - 5% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go
Belgian White - 5.4% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go
IPA - New England (6.9% ABV) -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go