Popular Items

Chicken Kebob

$20.00

2 skewers chargrilled with red onion, tomato, and peppers

Gyros Plate

$21.00

Tender Slices of our homemade lamb and beef garnished with tzatziki, tomatoes, and onions. Served with Greek feta fries and pita

Greek Salad

$8.00

Romain lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini

Food

Hot Appetizers

Saganaki

$10.00

Traditional Greek cheese, fried and flamed with brandy and lemon

Zucchini Fried

$10.00

Served with scordalia

Zucchini Grilled

$10.00

Served with scordalia

Spanakopita

$10.00

Spinach feta pies wrapped in phyllo dough

Gigantes

$11.00

Giant lima beans baked in tomato sauce

Grilled Calamari

$18.00

Grilled to perfection with lemon and olive oil

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Lightly breaded and golden pan fried in olive oil

Octopus

$24.00

Tender Mediterranean octopus charbroiled with lemon, olive oil, and red wine vinegar

Shrimp Tourkolimano

$18.00

5 fresh shrimp baked in tomato sauce, topped with crumbled feta cheese

Dolmades

$11.00

Four grape leaves stuffed with ground beef and rice, served with an egg-lemon sauce

Loukaniko

$10.00

Chargrilled Greek sausage seasoned with orange rind

Feta Picante

$11.00

Baked imported Greek feta cheese with tomatoes, red peppers florinis, chili flakes, and oregano

Smelts

$16.00

Pan fried in olive oil

Tiropitakia

$11.00

Cold Appetizers

Taramosalata

$10.00

The Greek caviar

Melitzanosalata

$10.00

Roasted eggplant spread

Tzatziki

$10.00

Creamy cucumber yogurt spread

Tirokafteri

$11.00

Mild spicy Greek feta dip

Scordalia

$10.00

Smooth garlic potato spreads

Hummus

$11.00

Traditional chickpea spread

Marinated Feta with olives

$11.00

Imported Greek feta cheese, served with Kalamata olives

Beets With Scordalia

$10.00

Sliced red beets served with scordalia

Kalamata Olives

$5.00

Veggie Sticks

$5.00

Soup

Avgolemono Bowl

$6.00

Traditional egg-lemon soup

Avgolemono Quart

$9.00

Traditional egg-lemon soup

Lentil Bowl

$6.00

Lentil Quart

$9.00

Fasolada Bowl ( Navy bean)

$6.00Out of stock

Fasolada Quart (Navy Bean)

$9.00Out of stock

Salad

Salad Add-Ons: Chicken Breast $6 | Shrimp $9 | Gyro $6 | Skirt Steak $9

Greek Salad

$8.00

Romain lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini

Horiatiki Salad

$9.00

Vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion, Kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese, pepperoncini

Beet Salad

$10.00

Roasted red beet with onion, pine nuts , Greek feta cheese, tossed in spinach with Greek dressing

Horta

$7.00

Boiled dandelion greens served with olive oil

Souvlakia

Chicken Kebob

$20.00

2 skewers chargrilled with red onion, tomato, and peppers

Pork Kebob

$19.00

2 skewers chargrilled with red onion, tomato, and peppers

Shrimp Kebob

$27.00

2 skewers chargrilled with red onion, tomato, and peppers

Veggie Kebob

$17.00

2 skewers chargrilled with red onion, tomato, and peppers

Filet Mignon Kebob

$35.00

2 skewers chargrilled with red onion, tomato, and peppers

Classic Greek

Moussaka

$20.00

Baked eggplant, zucchini, potato, and ground beef topped with bechamel sauce

Pastitsio

$20.00

Thick macaroni layered with ground beef topped with bechamel sauce

Dolmades

$20.00

Six stuffed grape leaves with ground beef and rice, topped with egg-lemon sauce

Spanakopita

$20.00

Layers of spinach and feta cheese baked in phyllo dough

Gyros Plate

$21.00

Tender Slices of our homemade lamb and beef garnished with tzatziki, tomatoes, and onions. Served with Greek feta fries and pita

Lamb Kokkinisto

$33.00

Braised lamb in a tomato sauce

Giouvetsi Ala Forno

$33.00

Braised lamb with light tomato sauce served with orzo pasta, topped with myzithra cheese

Combination Plate

$24.00

Portions of pastitsio, dolmades, moussaka, and gyros served with potato, and peas

From The Broiler

Paidakia

$44.00

1 LB thin cut charbroiled lamb chops seasoned with lemon, olive oil, and oregano

Pork Chop

$22.00

Two 8oz pork chops charbroiled with lemon, olive oil, and oregano

Chicken

Charbroiled Chicken

$21.00

Half chicken (bone in) charbroiled to perfection. Marinated in lemon, olive oil, and oregano

Brick Chicken

$22.00

Boneless charbroiled half chicken marinated in lemon, olive oil, and oregano

Chicken Spanaki

$24.00

Stuffed chicken breast with feta and spinach.

Seafood

Lavraki

$34.00

Whole Mediterranean branzino chargrilled with lemon and olive oil

Bakaliaro Scordalia

$24.00

Pan fried in olive oil, served with scordalia

Salmon

$28.00

Atlantic salmon filet chargrilled with lemon and olive oil

Whitefish

$28.00

Lake Superior whitefish chargrilled with lemon and olive oil

Pasta

Grandma's Pasta

$18.00

Greek macaroni with burned butter and myzithra cheese

Macaronada With Kima

$21.00

Greek macaroni with our homemade meat sauce and myzithra cheese

Shrimp Pasta

$27.00

Sautéed shrimp in our fresh tomato sauce with penne pasta and mytzithra cheese

Chicken Tomato Basil Pasta

$22.00

Sautéed chicken tossed in our tomato basil cream sauce with parmesan cheese and penne pasta.

Full Side Order

Gigandes Side

$9.00

Giant lima beans baked in tomato sauce

Fasolakia Side

$9.00

Green beans in herd tomato sauce

Roasted Potatoes Side

$8.00

Oven roasted Greek style potatoes

Rice Pilaf Side

$8.00

Araka Side

$9.00

Sweet Peas

Mixed Veggies Side

$7.00

Sautéed zucchini, squash and carrots

Hilopites Pasta Side

$9.00

Greek Fries Side

$9.00

Greek fries topped with sea salt, feta and oregano

Pita Bread Side

$1.00

Tzatziki Side

$1.00

Dessert

Galaktoboureko

$7.00

Custard pie wrapped in phyllo dough

Ekmek

$8.00

Shredded Kataifi, custard. cream filling and nuts all packed into one dish with sugar syrup.... WOW...

Baklava

$6.00

Layers of phyllo dough filled with chopped nuts, sweetened with honey

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Rice Pudding

$6.00

Cream Caramel

$6.00

Greek Yogurt With Honey

$7.00

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Bottled Diet Coke

$3.00

Bottled Sprite

$3.00

Bottled Gingerale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Single Greek Coffee

$3.00

Double Greek Coffee

$4.00

Frappe

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Epsa Orange

$3.00

Epsa Lemonade

$3.00

Epsa Visino

$3.00

Epsa Blood Orange

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

O.J

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Zagori Sparkling

$7.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Red Wine

Kyklos Red

$10.00+

Boutari Kretikos Red

$10.00+

Hatzimichalis Erythros

$12.00+

Hatzimichalis Cabernet

$15.00+

Paros

$15.00+

Mavrodphne

$10.00+

Kouros Nemea Agiorgitiko

$10.00+

Alpha Estate Xynomavro

$14.00+

Hatzimichali Merlot

$15.00+

Avantis Syrah

$14.00+

Mega Spileo Cabernet

$90.00

Hatzimichali Merlot (Alagrino Vineyard)

$102.00

White Wine

Kyklos White

$10.00+

Hatzimichalis Lefkos

$11.00+

Boutari Moschofilero

$12.00+

Boutari Kretikos White

$10.00+

Kourtaki Retsina

$8.00+

Kechribari Retsina 500ml

$21.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Skouras Chardonnay

$14.00+

Hatzimichalis Chardonnay

$14.00+

Hatzimichali Malagouzia

$12.00+

Aμ Sigalas Monemvasia/Assirtiko

$15.00+

Boutari Santorini Assyrtiko

$17.00+

Douloufakis Malvasia Femina

$14.00+

Rose Wine

Kyklos Rose

$10.00+

Kir Yianni Sparkling Rose

$14.00+

Beer

Mythos

$7.00

Fix

$7.00

Hillas

$7.00

Septem Ale

$8.00

Weltenburger Kiloster

$8.00

Pilsner Septem Monday

$9.00

IPA 8th Day Septem

$9.00

Heinekan Zero 0/0

$8.00

Champagne

Prosecco Split

$15.00

Prosecco Glass

$10.00

Prosecco Bottle

$50.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$20.00