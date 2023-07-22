Yianni's Opa Bannockburn
Popular Items
Chicken Kebob
2 skewers chargrilled with red onion, tomato, and peppers
Gyros Plate
Tender Slices of our homemade lamb and beef garnished with tzatziki, tomatoes, and onions. Served with Greek feta fries and pita
Greek Salad
Romain lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini
Food
Hot Appetizers
Saganaki
Traditional Greek cheese, fried and flamed with brandy and lemon
Zucchini Fried
Served with scordalia
Zucchini Grilled
Served with scordalia
Spanakopita
Spinach feta pies wrapped in phyllo dough
Gigantes
Giant lima beans baked in tomato sauce
Grilled Calamari
Grilled to perfection with lemon and olive oil
Fried Calamari
Lightly breaded and golden pan fried in olive oil
Octopus
Tender Mediterranean octopus charbroiled with lemon, olive oil, and red wine vinegar
Shrimp Tourkolimano
5 fresh shrimp baked in tomato sauce, topped with crumbled feta cheese
Dolmades
Four grape leaves stuffed with ground beef and rice, served with an egg-lemon sauce
Loukaniko
Chargrilled Greek sausage seasoned with orange rind
Feta Picante
Baked imported Greek feta cheese with tomatoes, red peppers florinis, chili flakes, and oregano
Smelts
Pan fried in olive oil
Tiropitakia
Five triangle cheese puffs
Cold Appetizers
Taramosalata
The Greek caviar
Melitzanosalata
Roasted eggplant spread
Tzatziki
Creamy cucumber yogurt spread
Tirokafteri
Mild spicy Greek feta dip
Scordalia
Smooth garlic potato spreads
Hummus
Traditional chickpea spread
Marinated Feta with olives
Imported Greek feta cheese, served with Kalamata olives
Beets With Scordalia
Sliced red beets served with scordalia
Kalamata Olives
Veggie Sticks
Soup
Salad
Greek Salad
Romain lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini
Horiatiki Salad
Vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion, Kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese, pepperoncini
Beet Salad
Roasted red beet with onion, pine nuts , Greek feta cheese, tossed in spinach with Greek dressing
Horta
Boiled dandelion greens served with olive oil
Souvlakia
Chicken Kebob
2 skewers chargrilled with red onion, tomato, and peppers
Pork Kebob
2 skewers chargrilled with red onion, tomato, and peppers
Shrimp Kebob
2 skewers chargrilled with red onion, tomato, and peppers
Veggie Kebob
2 skewers chargrilled with red onion, tomato, and peppers
Filet Mignon Kebob
2 skewers chargrilled with red onion, tomato, and peppers
Classic Greek
Moussaka
Baked eggplant, zucchini, potato, and ground beef topped with bechamel sauce
Pastitsio
Thick macaroni layered with ground beef topped with bechamel sauce
Dolmades
Six stuffed grape leaves with ground beef and rice, topped with egg-lemon sauce
Spanakopita
Layers of spinach and feta cheese baked in phyllo dough
Gyros Plate
Tender Slices of our homemade lamb and beef garnished with tzatziki, tomatoes, and onions. Served with Greek feta fries and pita
Lamb Kokkinisto
Braised lamb in a tomato sauce
Giouvetsi Ala Forno
Braised lamb with light tomato sauce served with orzo pasta, topped with myzithra cheese
Combination Plate
Portions of pastitsio, dolmades, moussaka, and gyros served with potato, and peas
From The Broiler
Chicken
Seafood
Pasta
Grandma's Pasta
Greek macaroni with burned butter and myzithra cheese
Macaronada With Kima
Greek macaroni with our homemade meat sauce and myzithra cheese
Shrimp Pasta
Sautéed shrimp in our fresh tomato sauce with penne pasta and mytzithra cheese
Chicken Tomato Basil Pasta
Sautéed chicken tossed in our tomato basil cream sauce with parmesan cheese and penne pasta.
Full Side Order
Gigandes Side
Giant lima beans baked in tomato sauce
Fasolakia Side
Green beans in herd tomato sauce
Roasted Potatoes Side
Oven roasted Greek style potatoes
Rice Pilaf Side
Araka Side
Sweet Peas
Mixed Veggies Side
Sautéed zucchini, squash and carrots
Hilopites Pasta Side
Greek Fries Side
Greek fries topped with sea salt, feta and oregano
Pita Bread Side
Tzatziki Side
Dessert
Galaktoboureko
Custard pie wrapped in phyllo dough
Ekmek
Shredded Kataifi, custard. cream filling and nuts all packed into one dish with sugar syrup.... WOW...
Baklava
Layers of phyllo dough filled with chopped nuts, sweetened with honey