All Completed Order May Not be Cancelled More
YiFang Fruit Tea - Arts District new
YI FANG Arts 2024
Loose Leaf Tea 原茶
Fruit Series 水果茶
- Yi Fang Fruit Tea 一芳水果茶$6.24
- Passionfruit Green Tea 浦裡百香綠$6.24
- Pineapple Green Tea 金鑽鳳梨綠$6.24
- Lemon Green Tea 九如檸檬綠$5.99
- Lemon Mountain Tea 九如檸檬青$5.99
- Green Plum Green Tea 信義脆梅綠$5.99
- Kumquat Green Tea 宜蘭金桔綠$5.99
- Aiyu Jelly Lemon Green Tea 中華愛玉檸檬$5.99
- Grapefruit Lemon Green Tea 鮮檸柚綠茶$6.75
- Orange Fruit Tea 鮮橙水果茶$6.75
- Lychee Fruit Tea 荔枝水果茶$6.24
- Lychee Sago/Aloe Frappe 荔枝甘露/蘆薈凍飲$6.99
- Strawberry Fruit Tea 草莓水果茶$6.75
- Pink Guava Fruit Tea 紅心芭樂梅$6.75Out of stock
- Pink Guava Lemon Tea 紅心芭樂檸檬$6.75Out of stock
Traditional Milk Tea 傳統奶茶
Brown Sugar Series 黑糖系列
Snowtop Series 雪頂系列
Latte Series 鮮奶系列
- Black Tea Latte 红茶鲜奶$5.99
- Green Tea Latte 绿茶鲜奶$5.99
- Oolong Tea Latte 乌龙鲜奶$5.99
- Fresh Taro Latte 大甲芋頭鮮奶$6.49
- Fresh Taro Green Tea Latte 大甲芋頭綠茶鮮奶$6.49
- Fresh Taro Oolong Coconut Latte 芋頭烏龍椰奶$6.49
- Sweet Taro Sago Latte (Blended) 芋頭西米露$6.99
- Sweet Red Bean Sago Latte (Blended) 紅豆西米露$6.99
- Purple Rice Red Bean Coconut Latte 紫米紅豆椰奶$6.49
- Strawberry Milk Latte (Blended) 草莓鮮奶$6.99
- Black Sesame Latte 黑芝麻鮮奶$6.49Out of stock
- Uji Matcha Latte 宇治抹茶鮮奶$6.99
- French Cocoa Latte 法國可可鮮奶$6.99
Yakult Series 養樂多系列
Mango Series 芒果系列
Peach Series 桃桃系列
Sugarcane Series 甘蔗系列
Traditional Taste 古早味
YiFang Fruit Tea - Arts District new Location and Ordering Hours
(213) 600-9688
Open now • Closes at 9PM