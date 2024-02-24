Yip Yip Aventura
Food
- Har Gao (Shrimp)$8.00
- Soup Dumplings$8.00
- Shrimp and Chive$8.00
- Siu Mai$8.00
Shrimp and Pork Dumplings (Siu Mai)
- Veggie$8.00
Mushrooms Carrots Water Chestnut Celery
- Chicken Dumplings$8.00
- Cha Siu Bao (BBQ Pork Bun)$8.00
- Crispy Pork$8.00
- Veggie Spring Roll$8.00
Cabbage Onion Mushrooms Carrot
- Crispy Chicken Bao$10.00
Sweet Chili Sauce
- Duck Bao$13.00
- Soft Shell Crab Bao$13.00
- Buns (2)$5.00
- Dim Sum Platter$22.00
- Signature Sampler$22.00
- Pepperoni Pizza$8.00
- Chicken Parmesan$8.00
- Taco Dumpling$8.00
- Bacon Cheeseburger$8.00
- 305 Dumpling$8.00
- Shawarma Dumpling$8.00
- YIP Dumpling Sauce$1.00
- YIP Chili Oil$1.00
- Shrimp and Chive Promo
Beverages
Soda
Yip Yip Aventura Location and Ordering Hours
(786) 748-0165
Open now • Closes at 8:45PM