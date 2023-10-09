Bagels

Plain Bagel

$1.95
Cinnamon Sugar Bagel

$1.95
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.95
Egg Bagel

$1.95Out of stock
Bacon Cheddar Bagel

$2.25
Sourdough Bagel

$1.95
Blueberry Bagel

$1.95
Chocolate Chip Bagel

$1.95
Scorned Garlic Bagel

$2.50
Jalapeno Swiss Bagel

$2.50
Spinach Provolone Bagel

$2.50

Swiss Cheese Bagel

$2.50

Cheddar Cheese Bagel

$2.50
Whole Wheat Bagel

$1.95
Works Bagel

$1.95
Onion Bagel

$1.95
Salt Bagel

$1.95

Sesame Bagel

$1.95

(Seasonal) Pumpkin Cinnamon Sugar Bagel

$1.95

Bulk Bagels

Plain Bagel | Bulk

$1.95

Cinnamon Sugar Bagel | Bulk

$1.95

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel | Bulk

$1.95

Egg Bagel | Bulk

$1.95Out of stock

Sourdough Bagel | Bulk

$1.95

Bacon Cheddar Bagel | Bulk

$3.80

Blueberry Bagel | Bulk

$1.58

Chocolate Chip Bagel | Bulk

$1.58

Scorned Garlic Bagel | Bulk

$2.50

Jalapeno Swiss Bagel | Bulk

$2.50

Spinach Provolone Bagel | Bulk

$2.50

Swiss Bagel | Bulk

$2.50

Cheddar Bagel | Bulk

$2.13

Whole Wheat Bagel | Bulk

$1.95

Works Bagel | Bulk

$1.95

Onion Bagel | Bulk

$1.95

Salt Bagel | Bulk

$1.95

Sesame Seed Bagel | Bulk

$1.95

Seasonal - Pumpkin Cinnamon Sugar Bagel | Bulk

$1.95Out of stock

Cream Cheese

1/2 lb Plain Cream Cheese

$4.35

1/2 lb Chive Cream Cheese

$5.25

1/2 lb Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$5.25

1/2 lb Veggie Cream Cheese

$5.25

1/2 lb Lox Spread

$5.50

2 oz Plain Cream Cheese

$1.45

2 oz Premium CC

$1.70

2 oz Lox Spread

$2.25

Lox Items

Lox Filet and Cream Cheese

$9.95
Lox Deluxe

$10.95

Donuts

Raised

$1.95
Cake Donuts

$1.75
Old Fashioned

$1.75
Bar/Twist

$2.25
Specialty Donut

$2.75
Donut Holes

$1.95+
Keto Donuts

$4.95

Gluten-friendly made with gluten-free ingredients but made using the same equipment as our gluten products. We use a natural low-calorie sweetener, Allulose, and Stevia extract. 3 net carbs. 180-200 calories.

Gluten Friendly

$2.95

Malasada

$3.75
Artisan Raised Donuts

Artisan Cake Donuts

Filled Donut

$2.45

Pastries

Muffin

$2.95

Cinnamon Bun

$4.95
Danish

$3.50
Scone

$2.95
Croissants

Croissants

Drip Coffee | Hot Tea

Drip Coffee

$2.65+

Hot Tea

$2.65+
Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Chilled house blend coffee over ice

Iced Tea

$2.15+

Lipton black iced tea over ice

Espresso Bar

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso shots with hot water

Black + White

$5.25+

Mocha and white chocolate mocha sauce

Cappuccino

$4.35+
Chai Tea Latte

$4.05+
Caramel Macchiato

$4.95+
Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Chocolate sauce and vanilla with steamed milk

Latte

$4.35+
Matcha Latte

$4.05+
Mocha

$4.75+
Tea Latte

$2.95+

Earl Grey tea bag with steamed milk

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95+

Espresso Shots

$2.70+
Coffee Blender

$6.25

Drinks | Fridge

Orange Juice

$3.50

Sunny D

$1.95

Rockview Milk

$3.25

Rockview Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Nequik

$3.45

Monster Energy Drink

$3.95

Prime

$3.25

Gatorade

$2.95

Coke/ Diet Coke Bottle

$2.95

Smart Water

$3.50

Martinelli Apple Juice

$2.75

Breakfast Specialties

T.L.C.

$5.95

Your choice of bagel or toast with cream cheese, tomato, and lemon pepper.

Avocado Toast

$6.95

Avocado spread with a hard-boiled egg and lemon pepper.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.00

Egg, cheese, bacon in a flour tortilla and topped with avocado and sour cream.

Breakfast Burritos

Egg and Cheese Burrito

$9.29

Egg, cheese, and hash browns with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese mix.

Egg, Cheese and Meat Burrito

$11.00

Eggs, cheese (Monterey Jack and Cheddar mixed), hash browns, and your choice of meat

California Burrito

$12.00

Eggs, cheese (Monterey Jack and Cheddar mixed), avocado, onion, tomato, lemon pepper, and hash browns

Denver Burrito

$11.00

Eggs, cheese (Monterey Jack and Cheddar mixed), ham, bell peppers, onion, tomato, and hash browns.

Egg White Delight Burrito

$13.00

Egg whites, cheese (Monterey Jack and Cheddar mixed), turkey, avocado, and hash browns.

Southwestern Burrito

$11.00

Eggs, cheese (Monterey Jack and Cheddar mixed), bacon, jalapenos, tomatoes, and hash browns

Chorizo Burrito

$11.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg + Cheese Sandwich

$7.29

Egg and White American Cheese on your choice of bread, bagel, or croissant

Egg Cheese + Meat Sandwich

$8.29

Egg , white american cheese with your choice of meat. On your choice of bread, bagel, or croissant.

California Sandwich

$8.79

Egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, lemon pepper, onion, and tomato on your choice of bread, bagel, or croissant

Southwestern Sandwich

$8.79

Egg, cheese, bacon, jalapeno, and tomato on your choice of bread, bagel, or croissant

Denver Sandwich

$8.79

Egg, cheese, ham, bell peppers, onion, and tomato on your choice of bread, bagel, or croissant

Egg White Delight Sandwich

$8.99

Egg whites, cheese, turkey, and avocado on your choice of bread, bagel, or croissant

Scramblers

ABC Scrambler

$14.00

Egg, cheese, bacon, and avocado with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese mix. Comes with a side of fruit and a piece of toast.

California Scrambler

$13.00

Egg, cheese, avocado, lemon pepper, onion, and tomato. Comes with a side of fruit and a piece of toast.

Denver Scrambler

$12.00

Egg, cheese, ham, bell peppers, onion, and tomatoes. Comes with a side of fruit and your choice of toast.

Egg + Cheese Scrambler

$11.00

Egg and cheese with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese mix. All scramblers come with a side of fruit and a piece of toast, or bagel.

Egg White Delight Scrambler

$14.00

Egg whites, cheese, turkey, and avocado with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese mix. All scramblers come with a side of fruit and a piece of toast, or bagel.

Florentine Scrambler

$12.00

Chicken, Spinach, Mushroom and Feta Cheese. Comes with your choice of toast.

Keto Scrambler

$12.00

Egg, cheese, chicken, avocado, onion, and spinach. Does not come with bread or fruit.

Meatlover Scrambler

$13.00

Egg, cheese, bacon, ham, and sausage. Comes with a side of fruit and a piece of toast.

Southwestern Scrambler

$14.00

Eggs, cheese, bacon, jalapeno, and tomato with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese mix. All scramblers come with a side of fruit and a piece of toast, or bagel.

Veggie Scrambler

$12.00

Egg, cheese, avocado, bell peppers, onion, and tomatoes. Comes with a side of fruit and a piece of toast.

Egg, Cheese + Meat Scrambler

Lunch Sandwiches

Lunch Turkey

$9.95
Lunch Ham

$9.95
Roast Beef

$10.99
Hot Pastrami

$10.99
Egg Salad

$8.95
Chicken Salad

$9.95
Tuna Salad

$9.95
Chicken Club Wrap

$9.95
Veggie Supreme

$8.65

Turbo Turkey

$9.95

B.L.T.

$9.95

Salads

House Green Salad

$5.95+
Vineyard Salad

$10.95
Asian Chicken Salad

$10.95
Chicken Cobb Salad

$10.95

Sides

Breakfast | Side Of

Lunch | Side Of

Merch

YLS Coffee Tumblers

$16.00

YLS Sweatshirt

$15.00

Available in sizes Small-XLarge

Coffee Beans (1LB)

$13.95