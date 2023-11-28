Yoshitomo
To-Go Food
Starters
Bites
Nigiri
Maki
- Go-San$16.00
Spicy crab, shallot, serrano, tuna, yellowtail, cilantro, tosazu
- Gojira$16.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, crab, serrano, citrus soy, sriracha, rayu oil
- Hama Saba$14.00
Yellowtail, mackerel, lemon, ginger, negi, ponzu
- Khaleesi$14.00
Salmon, sundried tomato, avocado, shallot, lemon, rayu oil, (torched)
- Kobayashi Maru$16.00
Smoked salmon, spicy crab, shallot, broccolini, cilantro, chili oil, ponzu (torched)
- Osaka$11.00
Shrimp tempura, crab, bonito, japanese mayo, tonkatsu sauce (torched)
- Rangucci$16.00
shrimp tempura, crab rangoon mix, serrano, negi, pineapple sweet chili
- Rodeo$13.00
Wagyu, panko, pickle, shallot, japanese mayo, tonkatsu sauce, bbq paper
- Royale$14.00
Spicy salmon, cucumber, crab, avocado, soy chili aioli, ponzu, sambal salsa (torched)
- Saigon$14.00
Shrimp tempura, smoked eel, pineapple, cucumber, lettuce, cilantro, shiso, coco nuoc mam, rice paper wrap
- Simba$13.00
Cucumber, avocado, crab, spicy salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce (torched)
- Taita$16.00
Salmon, whitefish, cucumber, avocado, cilantro, shallot, leche de tigre