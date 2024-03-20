Yotea & Yoka Kitchen 友茶&友家厨房 4615 Centre Avenue
Drink
Yo!Tea Special
- Y1. Yo!T Boba Milk Black Tea 珍奶$5.95
It is fresh every day.
- Y2. Yo!T Fresh Lemon Milk Tea with Boba 柠檬珍奶$6.75
Fresh lemon with our signature black milk tea, bring special taste buds feeling. Served with tapioca baba.
- Y3. Yo! Hongkong Style Milk Tea 小港奶茶$6.25
- Y4. Yo! Passionfruit Yogurt Green Tea 优格百香$6.50
Non caffeine. Cold, The sweet and sour passion fruit and the rich milk flavor of Yogurt are worth a try.
- Y5. Osmanthus Ferment Rice Milk Tea 酒酿桂花饮$7.75
Yo! tea SPECIAL. Fresh whole milk with sweet fermented rice, and Osmanthus Honey Sauce.
- Y6. Black Diamond Grilled Milk Black Tea 黑钻烤奶$6.95
Caramel milk tea topped with crystal clear brown sugar jelly, the taste is super silky.
- Y7. Oechid Dirty Dirty Milk Black Tea 奥趣脏脏茶$6.95
It is fresh every day.
- Y8. Vivian's Coconut Thai 香椰泰奶$6.50
The fragrance of coconut pulp and Thai tea are combined with fresh milk to create an incomparable taste.
- Y9. Sea Salt Iced Milk Tea 海盐冰茶$6.50
The salty sea breeze and sweet milk tea.
- Y10. Soybean Pudding Milk Boba Black Tea w. Soy Foam 芝芝豆乳波波茶$7.75
Cold
- Y11. Sprint (Rose Milk w. Matcha Foam) 青山粉黛$7.75
Rose Milk w. Matcha Foam
- Y12. Fresh Mashed Taro Milk Black Tea w. Mochi 芋泥麻薯鮮奶茶$7.80
- Y13. Mashed Taro Matcha Latte w. Red Bean 厚芋泥抹茶红豆$7.80
Fresh mashed taro and red bean are mixed in a Macha Latte, bursting out with irresistible deliciousness.
- Y14. Mango Pomelo Sago 杨枝甘露$6.95
16 oz, A sweet drink made with luscious mango, refreshing pomelo, and sago pearls.
- Y15. Iced Coconut Milk w. Durian 榴莲椰奶冰$8.50
16 oz. Non caffeine, Coconut milk with fresh Durian
- Y16. Windows 蓝天白云$8.50
Non caffeine. Butterfly pea flower tea, ice cream, kiwi, lychee jelly, peach popping boba
- Snow Mountian Boba Milk Black Tea 雪顶珍奶$7.95
- Oreo Brulee Milk Black Tea$6.95
Fresh Milk 鲜奶系列
Fresh Brewed Tea 醇茶
- BT1. Yo!T Premium Black Tea Cheese 红茶$5.25
Four seasons tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam.
- BT2. Four Seasons Spring Oolong 四季春乌龙茶$5.00
- BT3. Golden Oolong 金凤茶王$5.00
- BT4. Roasted Oolong 碳焙乌龙茶$5.00
Jasmine green tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam.
- BT5. Jasmine Green Tea 茉莉绿茶$5.00
- BT6. Peach Oolong 蜜桃乌龙$5.00
- BT7. Osmanthus Oolong 桂花乌龙$5.00
- BT8. Rose Oolong Tea 玫瑰乌龙茶$5.00
Tea w. Cheese Foam 奶盖
- Yo!T Premium Black Tea w. Cheese Foam$5.95
- Four Seasons Springs Oolong Tea w. Cheese Foam$5.75
- Roasted Oolong Tea w. Cheese Foam$5.75
- Jasmine Green Tea w. Cheese Foam$5.75
- Golden Oolong Tea w. Cheese Foam$5.75
- Peach Oolong Tea w. Cheese Foam$5.75
- Osmanthus Oolong Tea w. Cheese Foam$5.75
- Rose Oolong Tea w. Cheese Foam$5.75
Fresh Milk Boba Tea 波波真奶
- BB1. Yo!T Premium Black Milk Boba Tea$5.95
- BB2. Four Seasons Oolong Milk Boba Tea 四季波波真奶$5.95
Four seasons tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam.
- BB3. Golden Oolong Milk Boba Tea 金凤波波真奶$5.95
- BB4. Roasted Oolong Milk BobaTea 碳焙乌龙波波真奶$5.95
- BB5. Jasmine Green Milk Boba Tea 茉莉波波真奶$5.95
Jasmine green tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam.
- BB6. Peach Oolong Milk BobaTea 蜜桃波波真奶$5.95
- BB7. Osmanthus Oolong Milk bobaTea 桂花波波真奶$5.95
- BB8. Rose Oolong Milk Boba Tea 玫瑰波波真奶$5.95
- BB9. Lychee Oolong Milk Boba Tea 荔枝波波真奶$5.95
- B10. Thai Boba Milk Tea 泰式波波真奶$5.95
- B11. Purple Taro Boba Milk Tea 芋香珍奶$6.50
Non-Diary
Tea Latte 茶拿铁
Fresh Fruit Tea
- FF1. Fresh Fruit Black Tea 超級水果茶$7.75
- FF2. Iced Fresh Lemon Black Tea 暴打柠檬$5.50
- FF3. Passion Fruit Orange Green Tea 橙橙百香$7.50
- FF4. Grapefruit Iced Green Tea 西柚冰茶$7.25
- FF5. Pineapple Iced Green Tea 金杯菠萝冰茶$6.50
- FF6. Pineapple Coconut Milk Green Tea 凤梨椰椰茶$6.95
- FF7. Kiwi Green Tea w. Plain Agar Boba 满杯奇异果$7.50
- Peach Fresh Lemon Green Tea 蜜桃冰柠茶$6.75
- Fruit Tea w. Boba$6.50
22 oz
- Make It Milk Tea w. Boba$6.75
22 oz. contains whole milk
Smoothie / Cheezo
- S1. Iced Blended Avocado Coconut Milk w. Mango Agar Boba 椰椰撞奶牛油果$6.50
Fresh avocado with coconut milk, It's really avocado pulp. The avocado puree is fresh and smooth, and the coconut milk is mellow. The mixture of the two brings an unparalleled tongue-tip experience. It is overflowing with milky fragrance and full of graininess. (Served w. Mango Agar Boba)
- S2. Iced Blended Watermelon Coconut Milk 西瓜椰椰$6.50
Fresh watermelon w. coconut milk blend with whole milk
- S3. Mango Milk Smoothie 芒果奶昔$6.50
With fresh mango. Can not choose ice levels. 冰量不可选。
- S4. Strawberry Milk Smoothie 草莓奶昔$6.50
With true strawberry pulp. Can not choose ice levels. 冰量不可选。
- S5. Banana Milk Smoothie 香蕉奶昔$6.00
With fresh bananas. Can not choose ice levels. 冰量不可选。
- S6. Strawberry & Banana Milk Smoothie 草莓香蕉奶昔$6.75
Can not choose ice levels. 冰量不可选。
- S7. Taro Milk Smoothie w. Fresh Mashed Taro 芋香奶昔$6.75
Ice blended fresh taro smoothie served with homemade fresh mashed taro. Can not choose ice levels. 冰量不可选。
- S8. Matcha Red Bean Frosties 抹茶红豆奶昔$6.95
Ice blended matcha smoothie with sweet red bean.
- S9. Oreo Smoothie 奥利奥奶昔$6.75
Can not choose ice levels. 冰量不可选。
- C1. Iced Blended Mango Cheezo 芝芝芒芒$7.50
- C2. Iced Blended Strawberry Cheezo 芝芝美莓$7.50
- C3. Iced Blended Grape Cheezo 芝芝葡葡$7.50
Food & Hot Pot
Appetizers
- A1. Curry Fish Ball 咖喱鱼蛋$8.50
Curry fish balls are the most popular street food in Hong Kong. Fish balls are made of fish meat and starch. Curry originated in Southern Asia with a rich production of various spices and herbs. Fish balls come with Curry which has become a snack legend.
- A2. Chicken Satay 沙爹鸡肉串 (4)$9.50
Chicken Satay is an appetizer that is omnipresent in western Thai restaurants. Chicken cubes marinated in a coconut milk-based sauce are skewered and then grilled. 泰国名小吃。浓浓惹味沙爹，包裹着鲜嫩的鸡肉，挡不住的诱惑。
- A3. Beef Satay 沙爹牛肉串 (4)$12.00
Served with Yoka special peanut sauce. Satay is the quintessence of fast food in Southeast Asia, especially in Thailand and Indonesia. Though it's the ultimate Southeast Asian snack, satay is believed to be a descendant of the kebabs that Middle Eastern merchants introduced to Java, in western Indonesia, in the eighth century.
- A4. Scallion Pancake 葱油饼$5.80
Scallion pancake is a popular Chinese street food, with a lovely crispy shell and soft inside. It is made with dough, oil, and chopped scallions.
- A5. Crispy Flounder 香酥鱼片$7.80
- A6. Shrimp Egg Roll (2)$6.00
- A7. Nini's Chicken Wings (8)$8.99
- A8. Fried Soft Tofu 炸豆腐$8.50
Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, the taste of hometown. 外焦里嫩，来自家乡的味道。
- A9. Crab Rangoon 蟹饺$7.50
- A10. Smashed Cucumber Salad 拍黄瓜$9.80
Chinese Cucumber Salad (拍黄瓜) is a light and refreshing appetizer. The crisp cucumber is drizzled with an appetizing blend of soy sauce, vinegar, and sugar, and then finished with a few drops of sesame oil.
- A11. House Salad$6.50
- A12. Seaweed Salad 海藻沙拉$6.50
Seaweed is rich in many vitamins and minerals. Yoka’s seaweed salad has a refreshing and crispy taste, served with crispy and fragrant fried white sesame. (Sesame is optional).
- A13. Zong Zi 鲜肉粽$3.75
Each. Sticky rice with pork belly & peanuts
- Tom Yum Soup 冬阴功汤$5.00
Authentic! Tom Yum Soup is a world-famous Thai dish with a full sour, salty, spicy, and slightly sweet flavor.
- Marinated Egg 卤蛋 (2 pcs)$3.00
- Side of white rice$2.00
Rice
- Classic Fried Rice (Large) 大份炒饭$16.80
- Classic Fried Rice (Small) 小份炒饭$13.80
- Meaty Turmeric Fried Rice 姜黄炒饭$18.80
This turmeric fried rice is a vibrant Southeast Asian style fried rice with the goodness of turmeric, ginger, and garlic. It is bright in color, with a deep floral aroma.
- Pineapple Fried Rice$16.80
- Pineapple Fried Rice w. Pineapple Bowl$22.80
- Side of white rice$2.00
Noodles
- N1. Beef Chow Fun 干炒牛河$18.80
- Veg Chow Fun$15.50
- N2. Pad Thai 泰式炒粉$17.80
- N3. Curry Fish Ball Cart Noodle 鱼蛋车仔面$12.80
Curry fish balls are the most popular street food in Hong Kong. Fish balls are made of fish meat and starch. Curry originated in Southern Asia with a rich production of various spices and herbs. Fish balls come with Curry which has become a snack legend.
- N4. Stir-Fried Noodle 干炒面$16.80
- N4. Stir-Fried Rice Cake 干炒年糕$16.80
- N5. Braised Beef Noodle 师傅牛肉面$18.80
- N6. Braised Pork Intestine Noodle 肥肠面$18.80
- N7. Trotter Noodle 猪手面$17.80
- Lo Mein (Small) 捞面$13.80
- Lo Mein (Large) 捞面$16.80
Curry
- Yellow Curry 黄咖喱$21.00
Serve with: a bowl of rice, winter bamboo shoots, broccoli, cauliflower, and king mushroom. Homemade curry by our chef, Malaysian style. Three yellow chicken with Malaysian curry, Medium spicy.
- Green Curry 绿咖喱$21.00
Serve with: winter bamboo shoots, broccoli, cauliflower, and king mushroom. Green curry is the most famous food in Thailand. Compared with yellow curry and red curry, its biggest feature is its refreshing taste.
- Beef Rendang 仁当牛肉$18.99
Beef Rendang is a Malaysian/ Indonesian curry and is considered by many to be the king of all curries! To say it’s extravagantly delicious is an understatement. There are very few curries in this world with such amazingly complex flavors.
Chef's Special
- Only Lamb Spine 有滋有味羊蝎子$29.00
Served w. 1 Rice.
- Only Coconut Chicken 自然甜椰子鸡$28.00
Served w. 1 Rice & 1 Sauce
- Only Pepper Chicken w. Pork Stomach 胡椒猪肚鸡$29.00
Served w. 1 Rice.
- C1. Chef's Braised Pork Belly 师傅红烧肉$18.00
- C2. Cilantro Pork Stomach 香菜炒猪肚$19.80
- C3. Cilantro Beef 香菜炒牛肉$19.80
- C4. Beef Broccoli 西兰花牛肉$16.80
- Chicken Broccoli 芥兰鸡$17.80
- C5. General Tso's Chicken 左宗鸡$17.80
- C6. Tofu w. Crab Roe 蟹粉豆腐$16.99
- C7. Sesame Sauce Noodles with Sliced Beef 麻酱流汁宽粉肥牛$22.00
- C8. Roasted Pork Belly 脆皮五花$18.80
Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, paired with the chef's special sauce, it's the perfect accompaniment to rice. 外脆里嫩，搭配大厨特制酱汁，是米饭的绝配。
- C9. Crispy Eggplant 脆皮茄子$17.80
- C10. Stir-Fried Bean Sprouts 乡村豆芽$12.99
- C11. Stir-Fried Mix Veg 素什锦$17.80
- C12. Sliced Beef in Hot and Sour Soup 金汤肥牛$28.00
- C13. Swai Filet in Hot and Sour Soup 金汤龙利鱼$33.00
- C14. Snakehead Fish in Hot and Sour Soup 金汤黑鱼$38.00
- C15. Boiled Swai Filet Fish 酸菜龙利鱼$33.00
With pickled cabbage and chili
- C16. Boiled Snakehead Fish 酸菜黑鱼$38.00
With pickled cabbage and chili
- Garlic Chicken 蒜香鸡$17.80
Chicken with garlic and cilantro. Served with rice.
- Cow Horn Pepper Eggplant 小椒茄子$17.80
- Shrimp w. Ginger & Scallion 姜葱虾$18.00
Shrimp (with shell) fried with ginger and scallion. Popular cuisine in Southeast Asia.
- Teriyaki Chicken 照烧鸡$17.80
- Teriyaki Shrimp 照烧虾$17.80
- Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡$17.80
Hot Pot & Grilled Fish
- Grilled Fish (w. Bone) 清江鱼烤鱼$58.00
Serve with: napa cabbage, potato slices, dried bean curd, black fungus, quail egg, sweet potato vermicelli, two rice
- (Boneless) Grill Fish 龙利鱼烤鱼$55.00
Serve with: napa cabbage, potato slices, dried bean curd, black fungus, quail egg, sweet potato vermicelli, two rice
- Small Lamb Spine Hot Pot 小份羊蝎子$68.00
Serve with: napa cabbage, white radish, lotus root slices, potato slices, lungkow vermicelli, two rice
- Medium Lamb Spine Hot Pot 中份羊蝎子$88.00
Serve with: napa cabbage, white radish, lotus root slices, potato slices, lungkow vermicelli, two rice, beef slice and lamb slice
- Large Lamb Spine Hot Pot 大份羊蝎子$128.00
Serve with: napa cabbage, white radish, lotus root slices, potato slices, lungkow vermicelli, swai fillet, beef tripe, beef slices, lamb slices, four rice
- Small Coconut Chicken Hot Pot 小份椰子鸡$78.00
Serve with: napa cabbage, Corn, lotus root slices, potato slices, lungkow vermicell
- Large Coconut Chicken Hot Pot 大份椰子鸡$98.00
Serve with: napa cabbage, Corn, lotus root slices, potato slices, lungkow vermicell, sauce, with 2 white rice
- Small Pepper Chicken Hot Pot w. Pork Stomach 小份胡椒猪肚鸡$78.00
Serve with: napa cabbage, Corn, lotus root slices, potato slices, lungkow vermicell
- Large Pepper Chicken Hot Pot w. Pork Stomach 大份胡椒猪肚鸡$98.00
Serve with: napa cabbage, Corn, lotus root slices, potato slices, lungkow vermicell
- Curry & Tom Yum Hot Pot 冬阴咖喱鸳鸯锅$68.00
ncluding sidedish: broccoli西兰花, Corn甜玉米, Pleurotus Eryngii杏鲍菇, Beef slices肥牛, Fortune Pack (4pcs) 福袋， Shrimp Ball(4pcs) 鲜虾丸. lobster ball(4) 龙虾丸， fish ball(8) 鱼蛋, Wide noodles粗面条. Good for two. Comes with 2 rices.
Dessert
- Egg Tart 蛋挞 (1 pc)$3.00
Our egg tarts are circular flaky pastries, filled with a smooth, lightly sweetened egg custard. Enjoy it when it is warm, you will want to try it again.
- Egg Tart 蛋挞 (3 pcs)$8.00
Our egg tarts are circular flaky pastries, filled with a smooth, lightly sweetened egg custard. Enjoy it when it is warm, you will want to try it again.
- Caramel Creme Brulee 焦糖烤布蕾$3.90
3 inch,Caramel Crème brûlée is a decadent dessert that consists of a rich custard base with a nice crackly layer of caramelized sugar on top of it. So delicate and smooth.
- Double-layer Milk Custard 双皮奶$6.80
Homemade by our kitchen, Fresh every day!
- Basque Cheesecake 原味巴斯克$10.50
4 inches, "Burnt" Basque cheesecake is made by baking the cheesecake in a very hot oven to deliver a beautiful, dark exterior full of bittersweet notes that complement the creamy light interior. The original recipe was developed in the 1970s, at a cafe in San Sebastian called La Vina
- Fresh Mashed Taro Basque 芋泥巴斯克$13.50
4 inches. "Indulge in the exquisite flavor of our homemade mashed taro paired with our signature 'Burnt' Basque cheesecake. This delectable treat is crafted by baking the cheesecake in a scorching hot oven, resulting in a stunning dark exterior with bittersweet notes that perfectly complement the lusciously creamy interior."
- Mochi Basque 麻薯巴斯克蛋糕$13.50
4 inches. Basque Burnt Cheesecake with Mochi, super tender.
- Durian Basque Cheesecake 榴莲巴斯克蛋糕$16.80
4 inches. True Durian; 真榴莲果肉.
- Matcha Basque 抹茶巴斯克$15.50Out of stock
4 inches. Organic Tea
- Herb Jelly w. Starch Balls 烧仙草$8.95
Home-made herb jelly, try it, you won't be disappointed. The main ingredients: Herb jelly, Starch balls, Candied red bean, and Plain Agar boba. 我们用的是古法烧仙草，本店师傅自己熬制的（仙草也叫作仙人草、凉粉草,属于一年生草本宿根植物,有丰富的碳水化合物和少量蛋白质、脂肪等,非常适合清热解暑、消渴)。
- Mini Coconut Jelly Cup 椰子冻$6.80
The original taste of coconut. We make this dessert with pure coconut water (without any water). Homemade in our kitchen.
- Coconut Jelly w. Mango Pomelo Sago 杨枝甘露椰子冻$10.50
We make this dessert with pure coconut water (without any water). Homemade in our kitchen.
- Coconut Jelly w. Grape & Strawberry 草莓提子椰子冻$12.00Out of stock
We make this dessert with pure coconut water (without any water). Homemade in our kitchen. And fresh fruit.
- Coconut Jelly w. Taro & Mochi$10.99
- Whole Coconut Jelly w. Strawberry & Mochi 一整颗草莓麻薯椰子冻$15.50
We make this dessert with a whole coconut and only pure coconut water (without any water). Creamy coconut jelly has the texture of a fragile silken tofu that breaks as soon as the spoon touches the surface. Homemade in our kitchen. 您到手的是整个椰子。
- Whole Coconut Jelly w. Mango & Agar Boba 一整颗芒果波波椰子冻$15.50
Serve w. Water Chestnut Poping Boba
- Fried Banana$7.00
- Fried Ice Cream$7.00
麻辣烫 spicy hotpot
Yoka Spicy Hot Pot友家麻辣烫
Yoka Spicy Stir-Fry Hot Pot 麻辣香锅
Topping加料
- 大白菜 Napa Cabbage$2.00
- 上海青 Shanghai Bok Choy$2.00
- 豆芽 Bean Sprouts$2.00
- 萝卜片 White Radish$2.00
- 白花菜 Cauliflower$2.00
- 西兰花 Broccoli$2.00
- 香菜Cilantro$2.00
- 年糕片 Sliced Rice Cake$2.00
- 冬瓜 Winter Melon$2.00
- 冬笋 Winter Bamboo Shoots$2.00
- 茼蒿 Crowndaisy Chrysanthemum$3.00
- 杏鲍菇 Pleurotus Eryngii$3.00
- 金针菇 Golden Mushroom$3.00
- 藕片 Lotus Root Slices$3.00
- 黑木耳 Black Fungus$3.00
- 腐竹 Dried Bean Curd$3.00
- 海带结 Kelp Knot$3.00
- 油豆腐 Fried Tofu$3.00
- 海带结 Konjac Knot$3.00
- 午餐肉 Luncheon Meat$3.00
- 牛肉丸Beef Ball$4.00
- 亲亲肠 Kissing Sausage$4.00
- 鵪鶉蛋 Quail Egg (5)$4.00
- 蟹肉棒 Crab Stick$4.00
- 鲜虾丸 Shrimp Ball$4.00
- 福州鱼丸 Fuzhou Fish Ball$4.00
- 墨鱼丸 Cuttlefish Ball$4.00
- 鱼豆腐 Fish Tofu$4.00
- 响铃卷Fried Bean Curd Roll (4)$4.00
- 肥牛 Beef Slices$5.00
- 羊肉片 Lamb Slices$5.00
- 牛百叶 Beef Tripe$5.00
- 龙利鱼片 Swai Fillet$5.00
- 黑鱼片Snakehead Fish Slices$5.00
- 鲜鱿鱼 Squid$5.00
- 卤肥肠Marinated Pork Intestines$5.00
- 鲜虾福袋 Fortune Pack with Shrimp (2)$5.00
- 油条Fried Breadstick$3.00
- 荷包蛋Fried Egg$2.00
- 卤蛋Marinated Egg$1.50
- 闽味葱油饼Scallion Pancake$5.80