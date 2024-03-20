Whole Coconut Jelly w. Strawberry & Mochi 一整颗草莓麻薯椰子冻

$15.50

We make this dessert with a whole coconut and only pure coconut water (without any water). Creamy coconut jelly has the texture of a fragile silken tofu that breaks as soon as the spoon touches the surface. Homemade in our kitchen. 您到手的是整个椰子。