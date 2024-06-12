Young Bucks - The Cabin 4315 9th ave suite 416
Drink Menu
Americano
- 12oz Americano
Our 12 oz Americano has 2 shots. Americano is a type of coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.$3.36
- 16oz Americano
Our 16 oz Americano has 2 shots. Americano is a type of coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.$3.80
- 20oz Americano$4.15
- 24oz Americano
Our 24 oz Americano has 3 shots. Americano is a type of coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.$4.75
Frappes
Frozen Fruit Smoothies
- Chocolate Covered Banana
Not getting your fruits and veggies in today? Add a smoothie to the order. Not only with your taste buds be super excited your body will feel the love. We use real fruit and veggies. Chocolate covered banana - bananas, oats, cocoa, local honey, and a splash of milk.$7.00
- Aloha
Not getting your fruits and veggies in today? Add a smoothie to the order. Not only with your taste buds be super excited your body will feel the love. We use real fruit and veggies. Aloha - pineapple, banana, spinach, local honey and orange juice.$7.00
- Berry Blue
Not getting your fruits and veggies in today? Add a smoothie to the order. Not only with your taste buds be super excited your body will feel the love. We use real fruit and veggies. Berry blue - blueberries, banana, almond butter, and almond milk.$7.00
Italian Soda
- 12oz Italian Soda
Italian sodas are house made cream sodas just without the caffeine. Mix and match flavors for your own custom soda.$4.00
- 16oz Italian Soda
Italian sodas are house made cream sodas just without the caffeine. Mix and match flavors for your own custom soda.$4.50
- 20oz Italian Soda$4.85
- 24oz Italian Soda
Italian sodas are house made cream sodas just without the caffeine. Mix and match flavors for your own custom soda.$5.00
- 32oz Italian Soda$8.00
Lattes
- 12oz Latte
Our 12 oz and 16 oz lattes have two shots, 20 oz lattes have three shots, and 24 oz lattes have 4 shots. The espresso is extracted with precision to give your coffee a balanced smooth taste. All our drinks are half sweet to allow you to enjoy the espresso.$4.50
- 16oz Latte
The espresso is extracted with precision to give your coffee a balanced smooth taste. The espresso is a blend from Central and South America roasted daily from a small batch roaster in by Philadelphia. Our 16 oz lattes have two shots.$5.25
- 20oz Latte$5.00
- 24oz Latte
The espresso is extracted with precision to give your coffee a balanced smooth taste. The espresso is a blend from Central and South America roasted daily from a small batch roaster in by Philadelphia. Our 12 oz and 16 oz lattes have two shots. 24 oz lattes have three shots.$6.75
London Fog
- 12 oz London Fog
Your LF is hand crafted every-time its's ordered from Young Bucks. Our earl gray tea is extracted for each drink rather then a large batch, giving you the best balance of tea, sweetness, and milk.$4.00
- 16 oz London Fog
Your LF is hand crafted every-time its's ordered from Young Bucks. Our earl gray tea is extracted for each drink rather then a large batch, to give you the best balance of tea, sweetness, and milk.$4.50
- 20 oz London Fog$5.00
- 24 oz London Fog
Your LF is hand crafted every-time its's ordered from Young Bucks. Our earl gray tea is extracted for each drink rather then a large batch, to give you the best balance of tea, sweetness, and milk.$5.65
- 32 oz London Fog$6.15
Lotus
Grab and Go
Steamer
Tea/Hot Chocolate/Cider
- Apple Cider$3.40
- White Milk$2.25
- Lemonade$3.00
- Chai
Creamy chai power with your choice of milk. If you're looking for a less sweet chai go to our teas.$4.50
- Hot Chocolate
Creamy and chocolate - a joyful winter made right in a mug.$4.00
- Infused Tea
Tea steeped to enjoy alone or add flavors and milk.$4.00
- Blume Latte$4.75
- Tea$3.00
The Fawn
Traditional Drinks
- 12oz Cafe Au Lait
Café au lait is coffee with hot milk added.$2.50
- 12oz Cold Brew
We've been told we have the best Cold Brew in town. We're good with keeping that standard. Cold Brew steeps like tea for 24 hours with the right ratio is amazing! We use Mexican Chipas bean.$3.00
- 12oz Drip Coffee
We rotate our drip coffee, currently we are using El Guapo. It is from Central and South American. Roasted by Greenstreet. We call in "drip" in our shop (and in the craft coffee industry) because that is the brew method to make it. We also sell whole beans in our shop.$2.50
- 16oz Cafe Au Lait
Café au lait is coffee with hot milk added.$3.00
- 16oz Cold Brew
We've been told we have the best Cold Brew in town. We're good with keeping that standard. Cold Brew steeps like tea for 24 hours with the right ratio is amazing! We use Mexican Chipas bean.$3.50
- 16oz Drip Coffee
We rotate our drip coffee, currently we are using El Guapo. It is from Central and South American. Roasted by Greenstreet.$3.00
- 24oz Cafe Au Lait
Café au lait is coffee with hot milk added.$3.50
- 24oz Cold Brew
We've been told we have the best Cold Brew in town. We're good with keeping that standard. Cold Brew steeps like tea for 24 hours with the right ratio is amazing! We use Mexican Chipas bean.$4.00
- 24oz Drip Coffee
We rotate our drip coffee, currently we are using El Guapo. It is from Central and South American. Roasted by Greenstreet. Drip Coffee is the brew method. This is the very common counter brewer system.$3.50
- 8 oz Cortado
The owners favorite drink. 2 shots with 2 oz of steam milk. Proper espresso extraction and milk texturing if key to making this drink enjoyable.$3.00
- Cafe con Panna
Espresso con panna, which means "espresso with cream" in Italian, is a double shot of espresso topped with housemade whipped cream.$3.50
- French Press$8.00
- Flat White
A flat white is a coffee drink consisting of espresso with microfoam (steamed milk with small, fine bubbles and a glossy or velvety consistency). It has a higher proportion of espresso to milk ratio.$3.65
Zinger
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Oh Deer
One of our absolute favorites. This sandwich has a 5 oz sausage from Walts Market, egg, cheese, on an everything bagel. Feel feel to change it to sourdough or GF bread.$8.65
- Poppa Deer
Classic and good. Maple bacon, egg, cheese on an everything bagel or bread of your choice. Our customers love to add cream cheese or up the bacon.$7.50
- The Keystone$6.50
- The Meadow
Keep it green & good. Everything bagel fresh avocado, Philadelphia cream cheese, and arugula. We've found people love to add bacon to this.$7.00