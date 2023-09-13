your pizza shop 1200 8th Ave SW #2nd
Pizza Menu
Small Pizza
11" Cheese Pizza
11" Blackened Chicken
6 Slices - Ranch dressing, blackened chicken, onions, and bacon
11" Buffalo Chicken Ranch
6 Slices - Ranch dressing, buffalo chicken, and onions
11" Gourmet Super
6 Slices - Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, banana peppers, and onions
11" Meat Pie
6 Slices - Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, and beef
11" Meatless Gourmet
6 Slices - Green pepper, mushroom, black olive, banana peppers, tomato, and onions
11" The "Works"
6 Slices - Pepperoni, mushrooms, ham, green pepper, onions, sausage, beef, black olives, and extra cheese
11" White Pizza
6 Slices - Made with garlic oil, ricotta, and provolone cheese
11" Your BBQ Pizza
6 Slices - Beef, chicken, onions, and bacon
Medium Pizzas
13" Cheese Pizza
13" Blackened Chicken
8 Slices - Ranch dressing, blackened chicken, onions, and bacon
13" Buffalo Chicken Ranch
8 Slices - Ranch dressing, buffalo chicken, and onions
13" Gourmet Super
8 Slices - Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, banana peppers, and onions
13" Meat Pie
8 Slices - Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, and beef
13" Meatless Gourmet
8 Slices - Green pepper, mushroom, black olive, banana peppers, tomato, and onions
13" The "Works"
8 Slices - Pepperoni, mushrooms, ham, green pepper, onions, sausage, beef, black olives, and extra cheese
13" White Pizza
8 Slices - Made with garlic oil, ricotta, and provolone cheese
13" Your BBQ Pizza
8 Slices - Beef, chicken, onions, and bacon
Large Pizzas
15" Cheese Pizza
15" Blackened Chicken
12 Slices - Ranch dressing, blackened chicken, onions, and bacon
15" Buffalo Chicken Ranch
12 Slices - Ranch dressing, buffalo chicken, and onions
15" Gourmet Super
12 Slices - Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, banana peppers, and onions
15" Meat Pie
12 Slices - Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, and beef
15" Meatless Gourmet
12 Slices - Green pepper, mushroom, black olive, banana peppers, tomato, and onions
15" The "Works"
12 Slices - Pepperoni, mushrooms, ham, green pepper, onions, sausage, beef, black olives, and extra cheese
15" White Pizza
12 Slices - Made with garlic oil, ricotta, and provolone cheese
15" Your BBQ Pizza
12 Slices - Beef, chicken, onions, and bacon
Medium Gluten Free
Gluten Free Blackened Chicken
8 Slices - Ranch dressing, blackened chicken, onions, and bacon
Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Ranch
8 Slices - Ranch dressing, buffalo chicken, and onions
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
Gluten Free Gourmet Super
8 Slices - Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, banana peppers, and onions
Gluten Free Meat Pie
8 Slices - Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, and beef
Gluten Free Meatless Gourmet
8 Slices - Green pepper, mushroom, black olive, banana peppers, tomato, and onions
Gluten Free The "Works"
8 Slices - Pepperoni, mushrooms, ham, green pepper, onions, sausage, beef, black olives, and extra cheese
Gluten Free White Pizza
8 Slices - Made with garlic oil, ricotta, and provolone cheese
Gluten Free Your BBQ Pizza
8 Slices - Beef, chicken, onions, and bacon
Food Menu
Subs
Meatball Sub
Meatballs in our own special sauce topped with lots of melted provolone cheese
Steak Philly Sub
On a toasted bun topped with melted cheese, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
Chicken Philly Sub
On a toasted bun topped with melted cheese, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
The Italian Sub
Salami, ham, pepperoni, and melted provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and dressing
Ham and Cheese Sub
Baked ham on a toasted bun topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and dressing
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Chicken breast covered with red sauce and baked with cheese
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese and a side of ranch
Blackened Chicken Sub
Blackened chicken smothered in cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Tuna Sub
Fresh-made tuna with cheese and topped with lettuce and tomato. Served cold
Italian Sausage Sub
Italian sausage with our own special red sauce, smothered with provolone cheese, sautéed onions and green peppers
Stromboli with Sauce
Baked ham, salami, provolone cheese and pepperoni wrapped in our fresh pizza dough
Hamburger on Kaiser Roll
Full 1/2 lb of handmade ground beef. Comes with fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, and mustard. Add cheese, bacon, or mushrooms for .45¢ each
Salads
Greek Salad
Feta, lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini peppers, green peppers, Greek olives, potato salad, cucumbers, and onion
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomato, ham, salami, pepperoni, cheese, red onion, green peppers, black olives, and banana peppers
Chicken Salad
Your choice of Blacken, Grilled or breaded Fried chicken tenders on lettuce with cheese, tomato, green peppers, red onion, black olives and banana peppers
Tuna Salad
Tuna on lettuce with cheese, tomato, green peppers, red onions, black olives and banana peppers
Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, green peppers, cucumber, Greek olives, and pepperoncini
Pasta
Appetizers
Fried Green Beans
Fried Mushrooms
Garlic Knots with Red Sauce
Half order Garlic Knots with Red Sauce
French Fries
Onion Rings
Jalapeno Poppers
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Garlic Spread
Regular Coleslaw
Pint Coleslaw
Regular Potato Salad
Pint Potato Salad
Meatball Side
Side of Sauce
Jo Jo Skins Cheese and Bacon
Sampler
Includes 3 fingers, 3 wings, 3 poppers, and Jo-jo's
Side of Sauce
Greek Dressing 2 oz
Honey Mustard 2 oz
It Dressing 2 oz
Creamy it Dressing
Ranch 2 oz
Blue Cheese 2 oz
French 2 oz.
Greek dressing 4 oz
Honey mustard 4 .oz
Creamy itl 4 oz
Lite itl 4 oz
Ranch 4 oz
French 4 oz
Blue cheese 4 oz
YPS HOT SAUCE
2 oz Jalapenos
4 oz Pepperoncini
Chips
Desserts
Wings
Fried Chicken
2 Piece All White Dinners
Breast only. Includes chicken, Jo-Jo's, coleslaw, and roll
3 Piece All White Dinners
Breast only. Includes chicken, Jo-Jo's, coleslaw, and roll
4 Piece All White Dinners
Breast only. Includes chicken, Jo-Jo's, coleslaw, and roll
2 Piece Individual Dinners
Thigh + leg. Includes chicken, Jo-Jo's, coleslaw, and roll
3 Piece Individual Dinners
Breast, Thigh, & Leg. Includes chicken, Jo-Jo's, coleslaw, and roll
4 Piece Individual Dinners
Breast, Thigh, Wing, & Leg. Includes chicken, Jo-Jo's, coleslaw, and roll
2 Piece Leg and Thigh snack
Chicken & Jo-Jo's
3 Piece Thigh, Leg and wing snack
Chicken & Jo-Jo's
Breast and wing Snack
One Breast and One Wing with 2 Jojos
Breast and 2 wing Snack
One Breast and Two wings with 3 Jojos
Chicken Fingers with Fries
4 piece Wing Dinner
4 pieces. Includes chicken, Jo-Jo's, coleslaw, and roll
6 piece Wing Snack
6 Piece wing snack.Chicken & Jo-Jo's
8 Piece Bucket for the Family
Great for dinners or parties! Chicken & Jo-Jo's
12 Piece Bucket for the Family
Great for dinners or parties! Chicken & Jo-Jo's
8 Piece Jo-Jo's
We take a jumbo Idaho potato. Cut it in 4 section bread in a whole wheat and spices. Then fry to a golden perfection
16 Piece Jo-Jo's
We take a jumbo Idaho potato. Cut it in 4 section bread in a whole wheat and spices. Then fry to a golden perfection
4 jojo
We take a jumbo Idaho potato. Cut it in 4 section bread in a whole wheat and spices. Then fry to a golden perfection