Get 1 Half order Garlic Knots with Red Sauce free
SAVINGS9732
Copied!
Get 1 Half order Garlic Knots with Red Sauce free
SAVINGS9732
Copied!

Pizza Menu

Small Pizza

11" Cheese Pizza

11" Cheese Pizza

$10.99
11" Blackened Chicken

11" Blackened Chicken

$11.99

6 Slices - Ranch dressing, blackened chicken, onions, and bacon

11" Buffalo Chicken Ranch

11" Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$11.99

6 Slices - Ranch dressing, buffalo chicken, and onions

11" Gourmet Super

11" Gourmet Super

$11.99

6 Slices - Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, banana peppers, and onions

11" Meat Pie

11" Meat Pie

$11.99

6 Slices - Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, and beef

11" Meatless Gourmet

11" Meatless Gourmet

$11.99

6 Slices - Green pepper, mushroom, black olive, banana peppers, tomato, and onions

11" The "Works"

11" The "Works"

$13.99

6 Slices - Pepperoni, mushrooms, ham, green pepper, onions, sausage, beef, black olives, and extra cheese

11" White Pizza

11" White Pizza

$11.99

6 Slices - Made with garlic oil, ricotta, and provolone cheese

11" Your BBQ Pizza

11" Your BBQ Pizza

$11.99

6 Slices - Beef, chicken, onions, and bacon

Medium Pizzas

13" Cheese Pizza

13" Cheese Pizza

$13.99
13" Blackened Chicken

13" Blackened Chicken

$17.99

8 Slices - Ranch dressing, blackened chicken, onions, and bacon

13" Buffalo Chicken Ranch

13" Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$17.99

8 Slices - Ranch dressing, buffalo chicken, and onions

13" Gourmet Super

13" Gourmet Super

$17.99

8 Slices - Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, banana peppers, and onions

13" Meat Pie

13" Meat Pie

$17.99

8 Slices - Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, and beef

13" Meatless Gourmet

13" Meatless Gourmet

$17.99

8 Slices - Green pepper, mushroom, black olive, banana peppers, tomato, and onions

13" The "Works"

13" The "Works"

$19.99

8 Slices - Pepperoni, mushrooms, ham, green pepper, onions, sausage, beef, black olives, and extra cheese

13" White Pizza

13" White Pizza

$14.99

8 Slices - Made with garlic oil, ricotta, and provolone cheese

13" Your BBQ Pizza

13" Your BBQ Pizza

$17.99

8 Slices - Beef, chicken, onions, and bacon

13" Gourmet Super

13" Gourmet Super

$17.99

8 Slices - Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, banana peppers, and onions

13" Meat Pie

13" Meat Pie

$17.99

8 Slices - Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, and beef

13" Meatless Gourmet

13" Meatless Gourmet

$17.99

8 Slices - Green pepper, mushroom, black olive, banana peppers, tomato, and onions

13" The "Works"

13" The "Works"

$19.99

8 Slices - Pepperoni, mushrooms, ham, green pepper, onions, sausage, beef, black olives, and extra cheese

13" White Pizza

13" White Pizza

$14.99

8 Slices - Made with garlic oil, ricotta, and provolone cheese

13" Your BBQ Pizza

13" Your BBQ Pizza

$17.99

8 Slices - Beef, chicken, onions, and bacon

Large Pizzas

15" Cheese Pizza

15" Cheese Pizza

$15.99
15" Blackened Chicken

15" Blackened Chicken

$19.99

12 Slices - Ranch dressing, blackened chicken, onions, and bacon

15" Buffalo Chicken Ranch

15" Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$19.99

12 Slices - Ranch dressing, buffalo chicken, and onions

15" Gourmet Super

15" Gourmet Super

$19.99

12 Slices - Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, banana peppers, and onions

15" Meat Pie

15" Meat Pie

$19.99

12 Slices - Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, and beef

15" Meatless Gourmet

15" Meatless Gourmet

$19.99

12 Slices - Green pepper, mushroom, black olive, banana peppers, tomato, and onions

15" The "Works"

15" The "Works"

$21.99

12 Slices - Pepperoni, mushrooms, ham, green pepper, onions, sausage, beef, black olives, and extra cheese

15" White Pizza

15" White Pizza

$16.99

12 Slices - Made with garlic oil, ricotta, and provolone cheese

15" Your BBQ Pizza

15" Your BBQ Pizza

$19.99

12 Slices - Beef, chicken, onions, and bacon

Medium Gluten Free

Gluten Free Blackened Chicken

$18.99

8 Slices - Ranch dressing, blackened chicken, onions, and bacon

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Ranch

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$18.99

8 Slices - Ranch dressing, buffalo chicken, and onions

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$14.99
Gluten Free Gourmet Super

Gluten Free Gourmet Super

$18.99

8 Slices - Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, banana peppers, and onions

Gluten Free Meat Pie

Gluten Free Meat Pie

$18.99

8 Slices - Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, and beef

Gluten Free Meatless Gourmet

Gluten Free Meatless Gourmet

$18.99

8 Slices - Green pepper, mushroom, black olive, banana peppers, tomato, and onions

Gluten Free The "Works"

Gluten Free The "Works"

$20.99

8 Slices - Pepperoni, mushrooms, ham, green pepper, onions, sausage, beef, black olives, and extra cheese

Gluten Free White Pizza

Gluten Free White Pizza

$15.99

8 Slices - Made with garlic oil, ricotta, and provolone cheese

Gluten Free Your BBQ Pizza

Gluten Free Your BBQ Pizza

$18.99

8 Slices - Beef, chicken, onions, and bacon

Food Menu

Subs

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Meatballs in our own special sauce topped with lots of melted provolone cheese

Steak Philly Sub

Steak Philly Sub

$10.50

On a toasted bun topped with melted cheese, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

Chicken Philly Sub

Chicken Philly Sub

$10.50

On a toasted bun topped with melted cheese, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

The Italian Sub

The Italian Sub

$8.99

Salami, ham, pepperoni, and melted provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and dressing

Ham and Cheese Sub

Ham and Cheese Sub

$8.50

Baked ham on a toasted bun topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and dressing

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$8.99

Chicken breast covered with red sauce and baked with cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sub

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$8.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese and a side of ranch

Blackened Chicken Sub

Blackened Chicken Sub

$8.99

Blackened chicken smothered in cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Tuna Sub

Tuna Sub

$7.99

Fresh-made tuna with cheese and topped with lettuce and tomato. Served cold

Italian Sausage Sub

Italian Sausage Sub

$9.99

Italian sausage with our own special red sauce, smothered with provolone cheese, sautéed onions and green peppers

Stromboli with Sauce

Stromboli with Sauce

$6.95

Baked ham, salami, provolone cheese and pepperoni wrapped in our fresh pizza dough

Hamburger on Kaiser Roll

Hamburger on Kaiser Roll

$11.99

Full 1/2 lb of handmade ground beef. Comes with fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, and mustard. Add cheese, bacon, or mushrooms for .45¢ each

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

Feta, lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini peppers, green peppers, Greek olives, potato salad, cucumbers, and onion

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

Lettuce, tomato, ham, salami, pepperoni, cheese, red onion, green peppers, black olives, and banana peppers

Chicken Salad

Your choice of Blacken, Grilled or breaded Fried chicken tenders on lettuce with cheese, tomato, green peppers, red onion, black olives and banana peppers

Tuna Salad

Tuna on lettuce with cheese, tomato, green peppers, red onions, black olives and banana peppers

Garden Salad

Lettuce, tomato, green peppers, cucumber, Greek olives, and pepperoncini

Pasta

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$10.99
Spaghetti with Meatballs

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$12.99
Baked Spaghetti

Baked Spaghetti

$13.99
Baked Spaghetti with Meatballs

Baked Spaghetti with Meatballs

$13.99

Spaghetti with meatballs surrounded in red sauce. Then covered in our own cheese blend then baked in the oven

Lasagna

Lasagna

$15.99

Appetizers

Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$7.99
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99
Garlic Knots with Red Sauce

Garlic Knots with Red Sauce

$4.99
Half order Garlic Knots with Red Sauce

Half order Garlic Knots with Red Sauce

$2.99
French Fries

French Fries

$3.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.25
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.50
Garlic Bread with Cheese

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.99
Garlic Spread

Garlic Spread

$2.50

Regular Coleslaw

$0.95

Pint Coleslaw

$5.50
Regular Potato Salad

Regular Potato Salad

$0.95
Pint Potato Salad

Pint Potato Salad

$5.50

Meatball Side

$6.50
Side of Sauce

Side of Sauce

$0.75
Jo Jo Skins Cheese and Bacon

Jo Jo Skins Cheese and Bacon

$10.50
Sampler

Sampler

$16.95

Includes 3 fingers, 3 wings, 3 poppers, and Jo-jo's

Side of Sauce

Side of Sauce

$0.75

Greek Dressing 2 oz

$0.60

Honey Mustard 2 oz

$0.60

It Dressing 2 oz

$0.60

Creamy it Dressing

$0.60
Ranch 2 oz

Ranch 2 oz

$0.60
Blue Cheese 2 oz

Blue Cheese 2 oz

$0.60

French 2 oz.

$0.60

Greek dressing 4 oz

$0.79

Honey mustard 4 .oz

$0.79

Creamy itl 4 oz

$0.79

Lite itl 4 oz

$0.79
Ranch 4 oz

Ranch 4 oz

$0.79

French 4 oz

$0.79
Blue cheese 4 oz

Blue cheese 4 oz

$0.79
YPS HOT SAUCE

YPS HOT SAUCE

$4.95
2 oz Jalapenos

2 oz Jalapenos

$0.75
4 oz Pepperoncini

4 oz Pepperoncini

$0.95

Chips

$0.75

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.95
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.95

Per slice

Chocolate Silk Pie

$4.95

Per slice

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$4.95

Per slice

Homemade Frosted Cinnamon Knots

Homemade Frosted Cinnamon Knots

$4.95

Half Order Homemade Frosted Cinnamon Knots

$2.99

Death By Choclate

$6.95Out of stock

Carmel Peanut Snickers Dessert of the Month Sept

$5.95

Drinks

20 oz Sweet Tea

$3.50
Diet Pepsi 2 LT

Diet Pepsi 2 LT

$3.95

2 liter

Pepsi 2 LT

Pepsi 2 LT

$3.95

2 liter

Starry 2 LT

Starry 2 LT

$3.95

2 liter

Wings

5 Wings and Fries

$9.99
10 Wings

10 Wings

$12.95
20 Wings

20 Wings

$22.95
30 Wings

30 Wings

$30.95
50 Wings

50 Wings

$55.50
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.95

1 lb. of Boneless wings • bleu cheese add .50¢ per order of 10

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$10.99

Add additional items from the pizza toppings list for $1.25 per item

Fried Chicken

2 Piece All White Dinners

2 Piece All White Dinners

$13.50

Breast only. Includes chicken, Jo-Jo's, coleslaw, and roll

3 Piece All White Dinners

3 Piece All White Dinners

$15.99

Breast only. Includes chicken, Jo-Jo's, coleslaw, and roll

4 Piece All White Dinners

4 Piece All White Dinners

$18.99

Breast only. Includes chicken, Jo-Jo's, coleslaw, and roll

2 Piece Individual Dinners

2 Piece Individual Dinners

$8.99

Thigh + leg. Includes chicken, Jo-Jo's, coleslaw, and roll

3 Piece Individual Dinners

3 Piece Individual Dinners

$9.99

Breast, Thigh, & Leg. Includes chicken, Jo-Jo's, coleslaw, and roll

4 Piece Individual Dinners

4 Piece Individual Dinners

$12.50

Breast, Thigh, Wing, & Leg. Includes chicken, Jo-Jo's, coleslaw, and roll

2 Piece Leg and Thigh snack

2 Piece Leg and Thigh snack

$5.95

Chicken & Jo-Jo's

3 Piece Thigh, Leg and wing snack

3 Piece Thigh, Leg and wing snack

$7.95

Chicken & Jo-Jo's

Breast and wing Snack

Breast and wing Snack

$8.25

One Breast and One Wing with 2 Jojos

Breast and 2 wing Snack

Breast and 2 wing Snack

$8.99

One Breast and Two wings with 3 Jojos

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$13.95

4 piece Wing Dinner

$9.95

4 pieces. Includes chicken, Jo-Jo's, coleslaw, and roll

6 piece Wing Snack

$10.95

6 Piece wing snack.Chicken & Jo-Jo's

8 Piece Bucket for the Family

8 Piece Bucket for the Family

$21.99

Great for dinners or parties! Chicken & Jo-Jo's

12 Piece Bucket for the Family

12 Piece Bucket for the Family

$31.99

Great for dinners or parties! Chicken & Jo-Jo's

8 Piece Jo-Jo's

$4.95

We take a jumbo Idaho potato. Cut it in 4 section bread in a whole wheat and spices. Then fry to a golden perfection

16 Piece Jo-Jo's

$9.95

We take a jumbo Idaho potato. Cut it in 4 section bread in a whole wheat and spices. Then fry to a golden perfection

4 jojo

$2.75

We take a jumbo Idaho potato. Cut it in 4 section bread in a whole wheat and spices. Then fry to a golden perfection

Breast

$3.00

Leg

$1.99

Thigh

$2.50

Wing

$1.50

Roll

$0.35

scc

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.00

Pasta Chicken Sald

$8.00

Greek Salad

$7.00

2 Pc Chicken

$7.00

2 Pc BBq Chicken

$7.00

Stromboli

$6.00

Mi Pizza

$6.00

Baked Spaghetti

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Med Pizza

$8.00

Tuna

$7.00

Blacken Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Blacken Chicken Salad

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.00

Pepperoni Calzone

$5.00

Italian sub

$7.00

Kids Menu

3 Tenders & Fries

$6.99

Thigh, Leg, & Fries

$5.50
1/2 Order of Fries

1/2 Order of Fries

$2.95

Side of Spaghetti

$6.00

Bar Menu

Bottle Beer

Bud Bottle

$3.50

Bud Light Bottle

$3.50

Corona Bottle

$4.95

Corona Light Bottle

$4.95

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.50

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.50

Coors Light Bottle

$3.50

Stella Artois Cider Bottle

$4.50

Canned Beer

Funky Buddha Seltzer Can

$4.50

White Claw Can

$5.95

All Day IPA Can

$3.50

Nutrl Pineapple

$5.95

Surfside Tea

$5.95

Wine

Merlot

$4.95

Carbernet Sauvignon

$4.95

Pinot Grigio

$4.95

Chardonnay

$4.95

Buckets

Bud Bucket

$14.95

Bud Lite Bucket

$14.95

Coors Bucket

$14.95

Lite Bucket

$14.95

Corona Bucket

$22.25

Corona Light Bucket

$22.25

Michelob Ultra Bucket

$19.95

Stella Artois Cider Bottle Bucket

$19.95