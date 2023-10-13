Popular Items

Plate

$13.50

Side Pork Sausage

$3.50

Side Bacon

$3.50

FOOD

Breakfast

Plate

$13.50
Plate Mini

$11.50

Shrimp & Grits

$10.00Out of stock
Add 1 pancake

$3.00
Add 1 Waffle

$2.50
Gravy Toast

$9.00

Small Gravy Toast

$4.50

Pork Sausage Gravy

$3.50
Grits

$3.50

Potato Veggie Plate

$9.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.50

Extra Cheese

$0.70

Extra Syrup

$0.50

Extra Butter

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Gift Certificate

$20.00

Omelette

$7.50

$9 Plate

$9.50

Bfast tacos

$9.50

Lunch

Doritos Nachos

$11.50

Kid Nachos

$7.00

Nacho Fries

$13.50
Tacos

$11.50
BLTO

$13.50
Patty Melt

$13.50

Chicken Philly

$13.50

Grilled Cheese

$8.00
CBO

$13.50

BBO

$13.50
KSC

$11.50
KSM

$11.50

Sautéed kale, spinach, mushroom, tossed with shredded carrots and red onion.

Fries

$3.50
Tater tots

$4.50

Bean Dip

$2.00

Chips

$1.50

Mystery

$13.00

Extras

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Pork Sausage

$3.50

Side Turkey Sausage

$3.50

Side Spicy Link

$3.50

Side Potatoes

$2.50

Side of Sausage Gravy

$3.50

Side Egg ( 1 egg )

$2.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Syrup

$0.50

Side Of Cheese

$2.50

2 Toppings

$1.00

3 Toppings

$1.50

Side Of Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Of Chicken

$2.50

Salsa

$0.55

Extra Cheese

$0.70

Sternos Heat Kit

$35.00

3 Tortillas

$2.00

YOURWAY T-Shirt

$25.00

Side Of Beef

$2.50

Catering

$26.00

DRINK

Drinks

Cup O Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Cup O Tea ( 1 Tea Bag )

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Apple juice

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00

CranGrape

$3.00Out of stock

Cranberry

$3.00

V8 Splash

$3.00

Rockstar/ Monster

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Bai

$3.00

Hint

$2.00

Hot Water Cup

$1.00

Ice

$1.00

Snapple

$3.00

Aloe Water

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Extra Tea Bag

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00