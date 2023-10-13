Breakfast Ends at 1PM! Lunch Served All Day!
YOURWAY Lake Mead Place
FOOD
Breakfast
Plate
$13.50
Plate Mini
$11.50
Shrimp & Grits
$10.00Out of stock
Add 1 pancake
$3.00
Add 1 Waffle
$2.50
Gravy Toast
$9.00
Small Gravy Toast
$4.50
Pork Sausage Gravy
$3.50
Grits
$3.50
Potato Veggie Plate
$9.00
Breakfast Sandwich
$9.50
Extra Cheese
$0.70
Extra Syrup
$0.50
Extra Butter
$0.50
Salsa
$0.50
Gift Certificate
$20.00
Omelette
$7.50
$9 Plate
$9.50
Bfast tacos
$9.50
Lunch
Doritos Nachos
$11.50
Kid Nachos
$7.00
Nacho Fries
$13.50
Tacos
$11.50
BLTO
$13.50
Patty Melt
$13.50
Chicken Philly
$13.50
Grilled Cheese
$8.00
CBO
$13.50
BBO
$13.50
KSC
$11.50
KSM
$11.50
Sautéed kale, spinach, mushroom, tossed with shredded carrots and red onion.
Fries
$3.50
Tater tots
$4.50
Bean Dip
$2.00
Chips
$1.50
Mystery
$13.00
Extras
Side Bacon
$3.50
Side Pork Sausage
$3.50
Side Turkey Sausage
$3.50
Side Spicy Link
$3.50
Side Potatoes
$2.50
Side of Sausage Gravy
$3.50
Side Egg ( 1 egg )
$2.50
Sour Cream
$0.50
Extra Syrup
$0.50
Side Of Cheese
$2.50
2 Toppings
$1.00
3 Toppings
$1.50
Side Of Jalapeños
$1.00
Side Of Chicken
$2.50
Salsa
$0.55
Extra Cheese
$0.70
Sternos Heat Kit
$35.00
3 Tortillas
$2.00
YOURWAY T-Shirt
$25.00
Side Of Beef
$2.50
Catering
$26.00
DRINK
Drinks
Cup O Coffee
$2.50
Iced Coffee
$3.00
Cup O Tea ( 1 Tea Bag )
$2.00
Bottled Water
$1.00
Sparkling Water
$2.00
Apple juice
$3.00
Orange juice
$3.00
CranGrape
$3.00Out of stock
Cranberry
$3.00
V8 Splash
$3.00
Rockstar/ Monster
$3.50
Milk
$2.50
Bai
$3.00
Hint
$2.00
Hot Water Cup
$1.00
Ice
$1.00
Snapple
$3.00
Aloe Water
$3.00
Sweet Tea
$3.00Out of stock
Extra Tea Bag
$1.00
Hot Chocolate
$2.00
Yourway Restaurant - Lake Mead Place Location and Ordering Hours
(725) 214-4445
Closed • Opens Saturday at 7AM