YRI Yummy fast food restaurant- Columbus 1142 Fort Benning Rd
American Food
Wings Combo
Yummy Yummy Combo (with fries and a drink) (Wings and Tenders (5 wings & 3 Tenders))
5 Piece Wing Combo with Fries and can soda
8 Piece Combo with Fries and can soda
3 Full Wings Combo
Served With Fried Rice/ Fries/ Rice/ Rice & peas, Soda
6 Full Wings Combo
Served With Fried Rice/ Fries/ Rice/ Rice & peas, Soda
10 Full Wings Combo
Served With Fried Rice/ Fries/ Rice/ Rice & peas, Soda
WINGS (Choice of Style & Flavor) served with Fries
Tenders Combo with Fries and Soda
Hand Made Burgers
FRIED RICE
SUBS HOAGIE Combo
WRAP
Hot Dog Combo (with fries and a drink)
Sides
KIDS/TEEN COMBO (with fries and a drink)
DRINKS
SNACKS
CHEX variety snack
Pringles
Frito-Lay Flavor Mix Variety Pack Chips & Snacks
Sabritas Chile Limon Mix Variety Pack Snacks
Sabritas Chile Limon Mix Variety Pack Snacks
Mrs. Freshley's Jumbo Honey Buns
Nabisco Classic Mix Variety Pack (Oreos, Cips Ahoy, Nutter butter, Ritz, Teddy Grahams)
Fruit Roll-Ups Fruit Snacks
Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Variety Pack
Jamaican Meals Served With Rice and peas with Steamed Cabbage
Combo (with fries and a drink)
Jamaican Food
Jamaican Delight Combos
Regular Brown Stew Salmon & Shrimp
XL Brown Stew Salmon & Shrimp
Reg Curry Salmon & Shrimp
XL Curry Salmon & Shrimp
Reg Jerk Salmon & Shrimp
Delicious Red peas soup with chicken served to your liking
XL Jerk Salmon & Shrimp
Three Chicken Combo
Three Styles of your favorites, Curry, Brown-stew and Jerk Chicken ready to delite
Oxtail, Curry Goat, & Jerk Chicken Combo
Curry Goat w/Two Chickens
Two Chickens Combo
Reg Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Combo
XL Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Combo
His Nubian Queen Package 1 Double SALMON and Shrimp Sweet Chili Double Cabbage and 1 Regular Sweet Chilli Shrimp and Salmon Double Cabbage
Jamaican Delight
Sides
Entrees
Reg Jerk Chicken
Chicken marinated in spicy jerk seasoning and grilled to perfection. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Jerk Chicken
Chicken marinated in spicy jerk seasoning and grilled to perfection. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Reg Brown Stew Chicken
Tender bone-in chicken marinated and stewed in a rich brown gravy. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Brown Stew Chicken
Tender bone-in chicken marinated and stewed in a rich brown gravy. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Reg Curry Chicken
Tender bone-in chicken marinated in garlic, thyme, scallions, and Jamaican seasonings, and stewed in a rich curry sauce. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Curry Chicken
Tender bone-in chicken marinated in garlic, thyme, scallions, and Jamaican seasonings, and stewed in a rich curry sauce. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Curry Goat
Tender bone in goat marinated in garlic, thyme, scallions, Jamaican seasonings, and stewed in a rich curry sauce. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Regular Oxtails
Marinated, braised, and stewed with butter beans. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Rice, Cabbage and Plantains Combo
Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Lunch Special Curry Chicken
Yeah Man Veggie Medley Rice
Extra Large Oxtail
Seafood
Reg Escovitch Fish 3/4 - 1LB
Whole red snapper fried, served with sweet peppers, carrots, and onions in a balsamic vinaigrette. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Dbl Snapper Escovitch Fish
Whole red snapper fried, served with sweet peppers, carrots, and onions in a balsamic vinaigrette. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Reg Brown Stew Fish 3/4 - 1LB
Whole red snapper, fried, and smothered in a spicy brown gravy and garnished with vegetables. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Dbl Snapper Brown Stew Fish
Whole red snapper, fried, and smothered in a spicy brown gravy and garnished with vegetables. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Steam Fish 3/4 - 1LB
Steamed fish is a real classic. A whole fish is seasoned to perfection and steamed. Garnished with okra, carrot, and steam vegetables served with rice and peas and steam cabbage.
Curry Shrimp (8CT)
Fresh jumbo shrimp seasoned with yellow curry and smothered in our rich, creamy, coconut curry sauce. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Curry Shrimp XL (14CT)
Brown Stew Salmon 80Z
Try our curry salmon, jerk salmon or sweet and tangy salmon served with steam cabbage and rice or rice and peas.