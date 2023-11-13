Yūbi Box Sushi
Yūbi Bites
- Salmon Lover$19.95
4 Pieces of Salmon Nigiri + Choice of Salmon Roll *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Tuna Lover$19.95
4 Pieces of Tuna Nigiri + Choice of Tuna Roll *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Hamachi Lover$19.95
4 Pieces of Hamachi Nigiri + Choice of Hamachi Roll *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Veggie Lover (V)$19.95
4 Pieces of Eggplant Miso Nigiri + Choice of Veggie Roll *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
Combo Boxes
- Yūbi Lite$29.95
4 Piece Nigiri (Salmon, Hamachi, Bigeye Tuna, Toro) + Choice of Roll + Edamame + Seasonal Crudo *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Yūbi Box$34.95
6 Piece Nigiri (Salmon, Hamachi, Bigeye Tuna, Toro, Seared Albacore, Torched Salmon Belly) + Choice of Roll + Edamame + Seasonal Crudo *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Yūbi Delight$39.95
8 Piece Nigiri (Salmon, Hamachi, Bigeye Tuna, Toro, Seared Albacore, Torched Salmon Belly, Torched Hamachi Belly, Eggplant Miso) + Choice of Roll + Edamame + Seasonal Crudo *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- 2 Roll Combo$20.95
Choice of 2 Rolls + Edamame *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- 3 Roll Combo$29.95
Pick any three rolls + Edamame *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
Nigiri
- Bluefin Akami (Lean Bluefin Tuna) (GF)$12.95
2 Pieces of Lean Bluefin Nigiri topped with Pickled Wasabi *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Bluefin Toro (Fatty Bluefin Tuna) (GF)$16.95
2 Pieces of Fatty Bluefin Nigiri topped with Pickled Wasabi *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Torched Bluefin Toro (Fatty Bluefin Tuna) (GF)$16.95
2 Pieces of Torched Fatty Bluefin Nigiri topped with Pickled Wasabi *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Bigeye Tuna (GF)$8.95
2 Pieces of Bigeye Tuna Nigiri *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Seared Albacore Tuna (GF)$7.95
2 Pieces of Seared Albacore Tuna Nigiri *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Salmon (GF)$6.95
2 Pieces of Salmon Nigiri *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Salmon Belly (GF)$7.95
2 Pieces of Salmon Belly Nigiri *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Torched Salmon Belly (GF)$7.95
2 Pieces of Torched Salmon Belly Nigiri *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Hamachi (GF)$7.95
2 Pieces of Hamachi Nigiri *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Hamachi Belly (GF)$8.95
2 Pieces of Hamachi Belly Nigiri *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Torched Hamachi Belly (GF)$8.95
2 Pieces of Torched Hamachi Belly Nigiri *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Miso Eggplant (V) (GF)$7.95
2 Pieces of Miso Eggplant Nigiri *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- A5 Wagyu (GF)$32.95
2 Pieces of Torched A5 Wagyu Nigiri *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
Rolls
- Spicy Salmon Roll (GF)$11.95
Spicy Salmon Roll with Chives (8 Pieces) *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Crunchy Salmon Jalapeno Roll (GF)$11.95
Salmon Roll with Scallion Jalapeno Sauce, Cucumber + Puffed Rice (on the side) (8 Pieces) *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Salmon Avocado Roll (GF)$12.95
Salmon with Avocado Roll (8 Pieces) *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Spicy Tuna Roll (GF)$11.95
Spicy Tuna Roll with Chives (8 Pieces) *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Bigeye Tuna Avocado Roll (GF)$14.95
Bigeye Tuna with Avocado Roll (8 Pieces) *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Negi Toro Roll (GF)$16.95
Fatty Bluefin Tuna Roll with Chives and Pickled Daikon Radish (8 Pieces) *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Spicy Hamachi Roll (GF)$12.95
Hamachi Roll with Chives and Cilantro Topped with Aji Amarillo Sauce + Candied Sesame Seeds (on the side) (8 Pieces) *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Hamachi Jalapeno Roll (GF)$12.95
Hamachi Roll with Jalapeno and Yuzu Juice (8 Pieces) *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- California Roll (GF)$12.95
Kani Mix with Avocado and Cucumber (8 Pieces) *contains Shellfish *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Miami Heat Roll (V) (GF)$12.95
Heart of Palm mix with Aji Amarillo and Cucumber Roll Topped with Avocado (8 Pieces) *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Miami Spice Roll (V) (GF)$12.95
Spicy Heart of Palm mix with Chives and Cucumber Roll Topped with Miso Eggplant (8 Pieces) *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Avocado Roll (V) (GF)$7.95
8 Piece Roll *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Cucumber Roll (V) (GF)$7.95
8 Piece Roll *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
Crispy Rice
- Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice (GF)$12.95
4 Pieces of Crispy Rice Topped with Spicy Tuna and Chives *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Spicy Salmon Crispy Rice (GF)$12.95
4 Pieces of Crispy Rice Topped with Spicy Salmon and Chives *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Negi Toro Crispy Rice (GF)$20.95
4 Pieces of Crispy Rice Topped with Toro, Chives and Pickled Daikon Radish *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Miami Heat Crispy Rice (V) (GF)$12.95
4 Pieces of Crispy Rice Topped with Heart of Palm Aji Amarillo Mix and Chives + Candied Sesame Seeds (On the Side) (GF) *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)
- Miso Eggplant Crispy Rice (V) (GF)$12.95
4 Pieces of Crispy Rice Topped with Spicy Mayo, Miso Eggplant and Chives *All items come with House Soy (For GF Soy Select Gluten Allergy)