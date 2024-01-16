Yucca Tree Eatery 57754 Twentynine Palms Hwy
FOOD
Add Ons
Breakfast
- 1 Breakfast Taco$13.00
1 taco-egg, bacon, cheese, pico and side of potatoes with peppers & onions
- 2 Breakfast Tacos$15.00
2 tacos- egg, bacon, cheese, pico and side of potatoes with peppers & onions
- Avocado Toast$12.00
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$7.00
Choice of Plain or Everything bagel & Cream Cheese
- Breakfast Bagel$15.00
Choice of Plain or Everything bagel, egg, spinach, tomato, cheese & mayo w/side of potatoes with peppers & onions
- Breakfast Bagel (no potatoes)$10.00
- Breakfast Burger$18.00
- Breakfast Burrito$13.00
eggs, potatoes, bacon, cheese, spinach, peppers & onions, pico with salsa on the side
- Breakfast taco (no potatoes)$6.00
- Classic Breakfast$15.00
- Greens, Eggs & Sprouts$14.00
Grilled sourdough, fresh greens, mayo, eggs, sprouts & avocado
- Hearty Oatmeal$10.00
Organic oats, chia seed, vanilla, maple syrup and cinnamon. Topped with ghee, walnuts and blueberries
- Protein Bowl$12.00
Eggs, bacon, cheese & avocado. served with side of salsa
- Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Eggs, bacon, cheese, spinach, tomato & mayo
- Soyrizo Burrito$13.00
- Vegan Soyrizo Burrito$13.00
- Veggie Scramble Bowl$14.00
Eggs, peppers, onions, spinach, black beans, brown rice, cheese, pico and side of salsa
- Veggie Scramble Burrito$13.00
Eggs, spinach, peppers & onions, black beans, brown rice, cheese & pico with side of salsa
- Wild Lox Bagel$17.00
Choice of Plain or Everything bagel, cream cheese, wild lox, tomato, red onion & capers. Cucumber, sprouts & greens
Lunch
- Avocado Sprout Burger$17.00
Grass fed beef, greens, mayo, cheese, sprouts & avocado. Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips
- Avocado Sprout Chicken$17.00
Organic chicken, fresh greens, mayo, cheese, sprouts & avocado. Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips
- B.L.T$12.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough
- Bacon & Jalapeno Burger$18.00
Grass fed beef, bacon, jalapeño, cheese, BBQ sauce & pickles. Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips
- Bacon & Jalapeno Chicken$18.00
Organic chicken, bacon, cheese, jalapeño, BBQ sauce & pickles Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips
- Chicken Bowl$16.00
Grilled chicken, black beans, brown rice, fresh spinach, cheese, pico and side of salsa
- Chicken Burrito$15.00
Grilled chicken, black beans, spinach, cheese, pico and side of salsa
- Chicken Salad Wrap$17.00
- Conscious Salad$15.00
Chopped romaine, spinach, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, hearts of palm, artichoke, sprouts and sliced almonds. Vegan dressing- hummus, coconut milk, spicy mustard & spices
- Grilled Artichoke Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Chicken, grilled onions & artichoke, tomato, arugula & mayo Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips
- Grilled Cheese & Artichoke Sourdough Sandwich$9.00
Grilled sourdough, cheese, artichoke, spinach and fresh tomatoes
- The Yucca Burger$17.00
Grass fed beef, cheese, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, ketchup & arugula Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips
- Vegan Apple Walnut Wrap$14.00
- Veggie Burger$17.00
Veggie patty, fresh greens, cheese, tomato, onion, pickles, sprouts, avocado & mayo Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips
- Veggie Quesadilla$15.00
Cheese, spinach, peppers & onions. Comes with side salad
- Veggie Wrap$15.00
Hummus, carrots, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, sprouts & fresh spinach Choice of side salad, sweet potatoes with honey or chips
- Yucca Chicken$17.00
- Bean,Rice & Cheese Burrito$11.00
Sides
Smoothie
- Very Berry$10.00
Almond milk, strawberry, blueberries, banana, spinach, maple syrup & coconut oil
- Chocolate Almond$10.00
Almond milk, cacao, spinach, blueberries, banana, almond butter, maple syrup & coconut oil
- Sabrina Smoothie$11.00
Almond milk, spinach, blueberries, banana, almond butter, coconut oil & protein powder
- Strawberry Banana$10.00
Almond milk, strawberries, banana, coconut oil, maple syrup & almond butter
Snacks
Supplements
Baked Goods
DRINKS
Coffee & Tea
Specialty Drinks
- Blueberry Tea$6.00
- Butter Coffee$9.00
16 oz coffee blended with ghee & coconut oil
- Celery Juice$9.00
- Chaga Chai$9.00
- Ginger Shot$4.00
- Golden Milk$9.00
Almond milk, turmeric, spices & maple syrup topped with ghee & cinnamon
- Green Juice$10.00
- Masala Chai Tea$9.00
Oat milk,
- Pineapple fusion$8.00
- Watermelon twist$8.00
- Cucumber H2o$8.00
- Winter Elixir$7.00
- Strawberry Water$8.00
Soda Fridge
- Amino energy$4.00
- Body Armor$4.00
- Can Pellegrino$3.00
- Celsius Heat$4.00
- Root Beer$5.00
- Cloud Water$6.00
- Coconut Water$4.00
- Cold Brew$5.00
- DayTrip$6.00
- Lemonade$5.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Hop Water$5.00
- Izzy$3.00
- Kif keifer water$8.00
- Koios$8.00
- Kombucha$5.00
- LA croix$3.00
- Large Alkaline Water$5.00
- Large Pellegrino$5.00
- Mad Tasty$8.00
- Olipop$5.00
- POM$6.00
- Recess mood$7.50
- Small Pellegrino$4.00
- Small PH$4.00
- Souja Immunity Shot$4.00
- Rishi Sparking Botanical Tea$5.00
- Super sparkling vita coco$3.00
- Synergy$8.00
- Vitamin Water$4.00
- Yerba Mate$4.00
- Zenify$3.00