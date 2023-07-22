Yugiri Ramen Project Sanford (Henry's Depot)
Ramen (Noodle Soups)
Spicy Miso Ramen
Miso Seasoned Tomato and vegetable-based broth, Wavy Noodles, Roasted Pork Belly, Soy Ginger Garlic Marinated Soft Boiled Egg, Black Garlic and Spicy Chili Oils, Japanese 7 Spice blend (Spicy), Sweet Onion, Scallion, Nori Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Nightshade, Alliums, Sesame, and Egg
Spicy Miso Vegetarian Ramen
Miso Seasoned Tomato and vegetable-based broth, Wavy Noodles, Baked Soy sauce garlic ginger marinated and torched tofu (3 pieces), Soy Ginger Garlic Marinated Soft Boiled Egg, Black Garlic and Spicy Chili Oils, Japanese 7 Spice blend (Spicy), Sweet Onion, Scallion, seaweed paper Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Nightshade, Alliums, Sesame, and Egg
Spicy Miso Vegan Ramen
Miso Seasoned Tomato and vegetable-based broth, Wavy Noodles, Baked Soy sauce garlic ginger marinated and torched tofu (4 pieces), Black Garlic and Spicy Chili Oils, Japanese 7 Spice blend (Spicy), Sweet Onion, Scallion, seaweed paper Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Nightshade, Alliums, Sesame, and Egg
Tantanmen (Spicy) Ramen
Miso Seasoned Tomato and vegetable-based broth, Wavy Noodles, Ground Pork, Soy Ginger Garlic Marinated Soft Boiled Egg, Black Garlic and Spicy Chili Oils, Japanese 7 Spice blend (Spicy), Scallion, Nori Seaweed ***Vegan/Vegetarian Option NOT Available ***Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Nightshade, Alliums, Sesame, and Egg,
OG Umamen Shoyu (Soy Sauce) Ramen
Soy Sauce Seasoned Tomato and vegetable-based broth, Wavy Noodles, Roasted Pork Belly, Soy Ginger Garlic Marinated Soft Boiled Egg, ginger Garlic Scallion Oil, Soy Sauce pickled Bamboo Shoots, Scallions, and Nori Seaweed Allergens: Wheat, Soy, Nightshades, Alliums and Egg
OG Umamen Shoyu (Soy Sauce) Vegetarian Ramen
Soy Sauce Seasoned Tomato and vegetable-based broth, wavy noodles, Baked Soy ginger garlic marinated and torched Tofu (3 pieces), soy ginger garlic marinated soft boiled egg, Soy marinated Bamboo shoots, Scallions, and seaweed paper. Allergens: Soy, Alliums, Nightshades, Gluten, Egg, Mushroom
OG Umamen Shoyu (Soy Sauce) Vegan Ramen
Soy Sauce Seasoned Tomato and vegetable-based broth, wavy noodles, Baked Soy ginger garlic marinated and torched Tofu (4 pieces), Soy marinated Bamboo shoots, Scallions, and seaweed paper. Allergens: Soy, Alliums, Nightshades, Gluten, Egg, Mushroom
OG Umamen Shio (Salt) Ramen
Salt Seasoned Tomato and vegetable-based broth, Wavy Noodles, Roasted Pork Belly, Soy Ginger Garlic Marinated Soft Boiled Egg, ginger Garlic Scallion Oil, Soy Sauce pickled Bamboo Shoots, Scallions, and Nori Seaweed Allergens: Wheat, Soy, Nightshades, Alliums and Egg
OG Umamen Shio (Salt) Vegetarian Ramen
Salt Seasoned Tomato and vegetable-based broth, wavy noodles, Baked Soy ginger garlic marinated and torched Tofu (3 pieces), soy ginger garlic marinated soft boiled egg, Soy marinated Bamboo shoots, Scallions, and seaweed paper. Allergens: Soy, Alliums, Nightshades, Gluten, Egg, Mushroom
OG Umamen Shio (Salt) Vegan Ramen
Salt Seasoned Tomato and vegetable-based broth, wavy noodles, Baked Soy ginger garlic marinated and torched Tofu (4 pieces), Soy marinated Bamboo shoots, Scallions, and seaweed paper. Allergens: Soy, Alliums, Nightshades, Gluten, Mushroom
Noodles and Soup Only
Regular sized portion of Noodles and Tomato vegetable based Broth, no toppings included. Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Alliums, Sesame (Non-Spicy/Spicy Miso Option), and Night Shades
Raku Ramen
Abura Soba
Brothless "oily Noodles". WAvy Noodles, Pork Fat, Shoyu Tare, Grain Vinegar, Soy Glazed Pork Chashu, Crispy Garlic, Scallions, Poached Egg, and Shredded Nori
Izakaya (Appetizers)
Sea Salt Edamame
Boiled Soy Beans in the pod seasoned with Sea Salt
Spicy Edamame
Boiled soy Beans in the Pod seasoned with Yugiri Fire Crunch, Rayu, and Togarashi Spices.
Pork Gyoza
Pork Filled seared Dumplings served with Soy Vinegar Chili dipping sauce
Veggie Gyoza
Vegetable filled seared dumplings served with Soy Vinegar Chili Cipping Sauce. *Vegan
Okonomiyaki
Japanese Savory Vegetable Pancake topped with Kewpie Mayo, Okonomi Sauce, BuBu Aware, Bonito Flakes, Scallions, and Shredded Nori.
Spicy Miso Okonomiyaki
Original Karaage
Japanese Triple fried Chicken seasoned with Yugiri Spice blend and served with a Lemon Togarashi Aioli
Spicy Karaage
Japanese Triple fried Chicken tossed in Yugiri Rayu Oil and seasoned with Togarashi, and Yugiri Spice Mixes served a Lemon togarashi Aioli
Addictive Cabbage
Fresh Sliced Cabbage seasoned with Yugiri Spice, Japanese Vinegar, Sesame Oil, Sesame Seeds, and Shredded Nori.
Spicy Addictive Cabbage
Fresh Sliced Cabbage seasoned with Yugiri Spice, Sesame Oil, Japanese Vinegar, Sesame Seeds, Shredded Nori, Togarashi, and Yugiri Fire Crunch.
Takoyaki
Battered Fried Octopus Balls (6) covered with Japanese Mayo and BBQ Sauce, Rice Cracker Balls, Scallions, Bonito Flakes, and Shredded Nori.
Korokke
Panko Crusted and Fried Potato Croquettes (2), Seasoned Cabbage, Topped with Okonomi Sauce.
Yugiri Onigiri
Yugiri Spiced, Sesame oil rice ball wrapped in nori seaweed (Vegan)
Furikake Onigiri
Furikake (Smoked fish) seasoned rice ball wrapped in Nori Seaweed
Plain Onigiri
Extra Stuff
Kaedama (Extra Noodles)
Extra Portion of our Curly Noodles
Ajitama (extra egg)
Extra Soy Sauce, Ginger, and Garlic Marinated Soft Boiled Egg. so Delicious!!!
Extra Soup
Extra Portion of Ramen Broth. Pick a seasoning base of Either Shio (Salt), Shoyu (Soy Sauce), and either Spicy or Non Spicy Miso Broths.
Extra Pork Chashu
Extra Side of our Soy Braised Flame Torched Pork Belly
Extra Tofu Chashu
Extra side of our Soy Sauce, Ginger, and Garlic Flamed Torched Tofu
Fire Crunch
House Made Chili Crisp made with fried Japones peppers, garlic, ginger, chili oil and spices. Adds Texture, umami, and some spice to your food. Put it on everything!!!!
Fun Chop
Chopstick Trainers.
Itami Sauce
House Lacto Fermented Thai Bird Chili Hot Sauce. Very Spicy!!! 1.5oz Portion
Gyoza Sauce
Soy Vinegar Chili Crisp Dipping sauce for the Gyoza
Lemon Togarashi Aioli
Lemon Togarashi aioli dipping sauce for the Karaage
Drinks
Liquid Death Still Water
Canned Still Water by Liquid Death
Liquid Death Sparkling Water
Canned Sparkling Water by Liquid Death
Peach Oolong Tea
Peach flavored Oolong Tea
Itoen Green Tea
Unsweet Japanese Green Tea
Ramune Lychee
Ramune Strawberry
Strawberry Flavored Soda
Ramune Blueberry
Blueberry flavored Ramune Soda
Ramune Melon
Melon Flavor Japanese Soda
Japanese Yuzu Sparkling Soda
Japanese Yuzu Citrus Sparkling Soda
Japanese UME Soda
Refreshing Plum soda
Ramune grape
Grape Flavored Soda
DonBuri Bowls
Soy Glazed Pork DonBuri
Furikake Seasoned sticky rice, Soy glazed Pork Belly, Miso Glaze, Poached Egg, House Pickle, Crispy Garlic, Scallions, and Nori
Spicy Pork DonBuri
Furikake Seasoned sticky rice, Spicy Soy glazed Pork Belly, Miso Glaze, Poached Egg, House Pickle, Crispy Garlic, Scallions, and Nori
Hot Karaage DonBuri
Hot Style (Spicy) Japanese fried Chicken served over Sesame Furikake seasoned Rice and Yugiri Dressing Cabbage
OG Karaage DonBuri
OG Style (Non Spicy) Japanese fried Chicken served over Sesame Furikake seasoned Rice and Yugiri Dressing Cabbage
Pork Gyoza Don
Pork Gyoza (6) served over Sesame Furikake seasoned rice with Addictive Cabbage and Chili Soy Vinegar Sauce
Veggie Gyoza Don
Vegetable Gyoza (6) served over Sesame Furikake seasoned rice with Addictive Cabbage and Chili Soy Vinegar Sauce