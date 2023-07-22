START HERE AND ENTER NAME BELOW

Ramen (Noodle Soups)

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$16.00

Miso Seasoned Tomato and vegetable-based broth, Wavy Noodles, Roasted Pork Belly, Soy Ginger Garlic Marinated Soft Boiled Egg, Black Garlic and Spicy Chili Oils, Japanese 7 Spice blend (Spicy), Sweet Onion, Scallion, Nori Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Nightshade, Alliums, Sesame, and Egg

Spicy Miso Vegetarian Ramen

Spicy Miso Vegetarian Ramen

$16.00

Miso Seasoned Tomato and vegetable-based broth, Wavy Noodles, Baked Soy sauce garlic ginger marinated and torched tofu (3 pieces), Soy Ginger Garlic Marinated Soft Boiled Egg, Black Garlic and Spicy Chili Oils, Japanese 7 Spice blend (Spicy), Sweet Onion, Scallion, seaweed paper Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Nightshade, Alliums, Sesame, and Egg

Spicy Miso Vegan Ramen

Spicy Miso Vegan Ramen

$16.00

Miso Seasoned Tomato and vegetable-based broth, Wavy Noodles, Baked Soy sauce garlic ginger marinated and torched tofu (4 pieces), Black Garlic and Spicy Chili Oils, Japanese 7 Spice blend (Spicy), Sweet Onion, Scallion, seaweed paper Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Nightshade, Alliums, Sesame, and Egg

Tantanmen (Spicy) Ramen

Tantanmen (Spicy) Ramen

$16.00

Miso Seasoned Tomato and vegetable-based broth, Wavy Noodles, Ground Pork, Soy Ginger Garlic Marinated Soft Boiled Egg, Black Garlic and Spicy Chili Oils, Japanese 7 Spice blend (Spicy), Scallion, Nori Seaweed ***Vegan/Vegetarian Option NOT Available ***Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Nightshade, Alliums, Sesame, and Egg,

OG Umamen Shoyu (Soy Sauce) Ramen

OG Umamen Shoyu (Soy Sauce) Ramen

$16.00

Soy Sauce Seasoned Tomato and vegetable-based broth, Wavy Noodles, Roasted Pork Belly, Soy Ginger Garlic Marinated Soft Boiled Egg, ginger Garlic Scallion Oil, Soy Sauce pickled Bamboo Shoots, Scallions, and Nori Seaweed Allergens: Wheat, Soy, Nightshades, Alliums and Egg

OG Umamen Shoyu (Soy Sauce) Vegetarian Ramen

OG Umamen Shoyu (Soy Sauce) Vegetarian Ramen

$16.00

Soy Sauce Seasoned Tomato and vegetable-based broth, wavy noodles, Baked Soy ginger garlic marinated and torched Tofu (3 pieces), soy ginger garlic marinated soft boiled egg, Soy marinated Bamboo shoots, Scallions, and seaweed paper. Allergens: Soy, Alliums, Nightshades, Gluten, Egg, Mushroom

OG Umamen Shoyu (Soy Sauce) Vegan Ramen

OG Umamen Shoyu (Soy Sauce) Vegan Ramen

$16.00

Soy Sauce Seasoned Tomato and vegetable-based broth, wavy noodles, Baked Soy ginger garlic marinated and torched Tofu (4 pieces), Soy marinated Bamboo shoots, Scallions, and seaweed paper. Allergens: Soy, Alliums, Nightshades, Gluten, Egg, Mushroom

OG Umamen Shio (Salt) Ramen

OG Umamen Shio (Salt) Ramen

$16.00

Salt Seasoned Tomato and vegetable-based broth, Wavy Noodles, Roasted Pork Belly, Soy Ginger Garlic Marinated Soft Boiled Egg, ginger Garlic Scallion Oil, Soy Sauce pickled Bamboo Shoots, Scallions, and Nori Seaweed Allergens: Wheat, Soy, Nightshades, Alliums and Egg

OG Umamen Shio (Salt) Vegetarian Ramen

OG Umamen Shio (Salt) Vegetarian Ramen

$16.00

Salt Seasoned Tomato and vegetable-based broth, wavy noodles, Baked Soy ginger garlic marinated and torched Tofu (3 pieces), soy ginger garlic marinated soft boiled egg, Soy marinated Bamboo shoots, Scallions, and seaweed paper. Allergens: Soy, Alliums, Nightshades, Gluten, Egg, Mushroom

OG Umamen Shio (Salt) Vegan Ramen

OG Umamen Shio (Salt) Vegan Ramen

$16.00

Salt Seasoned Tomato and vegetable-based broth, wavy noodles, Baked Soy ginger garlic marinated and torched Tofu (4 pieces), Soy marinated Bamboo shoots, Scallions, and seaweed paper. Allergens: Soy, Alliums, Nightshades, Gluten, Mushroom

Noodles and Soup Only

Noodles and Soup Only

$10.00

Regular sized portion of Noodles and Tomato vegetable based Broth, no toppings included. Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Alliums, Sesame (Non-Spicy/Spicy Miso Option), and Night Shades

Raku Ramen

$19.00Out of stock

Abura Soba

$14.00Out of stock

Brothless "oily Noodles". WAvy Noodles, Pork Fat, Shoyu Tare, Grain Vinegar, Soy Glazed Pork Chashu, Crispy Garlic, Scallions, Poached Egg, and Shredded Nori

Izakaya (Appetizers)

Sea Salt Edamame

Sea Salt Edamame

$4.00

Boiled Soy Beans in the pod seasoned with Sea Salt

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$4.00

Boiled soy Beans in the Pod seasoned with Yugiri Fire Crunch, Rayu, and Togarashi Spices.

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$8.00

Pork Filled seared Dumplings served with Soy Vinegar Chili dipping sauce

Veggie Gyoza

Veggie Gyoza

$8.00

Vegetable filled seared dumplings served with Soy Vinegar Chili Cipping Sauce. *Vegan

Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki

$12.00

Japanese Savory Vegetable Pancake topped with Kewpie Mayo, Okonomi Sauce, BuBu Aware, Bonito Flakes, Scallions, and Shredded Nori.

Spicy Miso Okonomiyaki

$12.00Out of stock
Original Karaage

Original Karaage

$10.00

Japanese Triple fried Chicken seasoned with Yugiri Spice blend and served with a Lemon Togarashi Aioli

Spicy Karaage

Spicy Karaage

$10.00

Japanese Triple fried Chicken tossed in Yugiri Rayu Oil and seasoned with Togarashi, and Yugiri Spice Mixes served a Lemon togarashi Aioli

Addictive Cabbage

Addictive Cabbage

$5.00

Fresh Sliced Cabbage seasoned with Yugiri Spice, Japanese Vinegar, Sesame Oil, Sesame Seeds, and Shredded Nori.

Spicy Addictive Cabbage

Spicy Addictive Cabbage

$5.00

Fresh Sliced Cabbage seasoned with Yugiri Spice, Sesame Oil, Japanese Vinegar, Sesame Seeds, Shredded Nori, Togarashi, and Yugiri Fire Crunch.

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$10.00

Battered Fried Octopus Balls (6) covered with Japanese Mayo and BBQ Sauce, Rice Cracker Balls, Scallions, Bonito Flakes, and Shredded Nori.

Korokke

Korokke

$6.00

Panko Crusted and Fried Potato Croquettes (2), Seasoned Cabbage, Topped with Okonomi Sauce.

Yugiri Onigiri

Yugiri Onigiri

$4.50Out of stock

Yugiri Spiced, Sesame oil rice ball wrapped in nori seaweed (Vegan)

Furikake Onigiri

Furikake Onigiri

$4.50Out of stock

Furikake (Smoked fish) seasoned rice ball wrapped in Nori Seaweed

Plain Onigiri

$4.50Out of stock

Extra Stuff

Kaedama (Extra Noodles)

Kaedama (Extra Noodles)

$4.00

Extra Portion of our Curly Noodles

Ajitama (extra egg)

Ajitama (extra egg)

$2.00

Extra Soy Sauce, Ginger, and Garlic Marinated Soft Boiled Egg. so Delicious!!!

Extra Soup

Extra Soup

$5.00

Extra Portion of Ramen Broth. Pick a seasoning base of Either Shio (Salt), Shoyu (Soy Sauce), and either Spicy or Non Spicy Miso Broths.

Extra Pork Chashu

Extra Pork Chashu

$4.00

Extra Side of our Soy Braised Flame Torched Pork Belly

Extra Tofu Chashu

Extra Tofu Chashu

$4.00

Extra side of our Soy Sauce, Ginger, and Garlic Flamed Torched Tofu

Fire Crunch

Fire Crunch

$3.00

House Made Chili Crisp made with fried Japones peppers, garlic, ginger, chili oil and spices. Adds Texture, umami, and some spice to your food. Put it on everything!!!!

Fun Chop

Fun Chop

$0.23

Chopstick Trainers.

Itami Sauce

Itami Sauce

$3.00

House Lacto Fermented Thai Bird Chili Hot Sauce. Very Spicy!!! 1.5oz Portion

Gyoza Sauce

Gyoza Sauce

$0.50

Soy Vinegar Chili Crisp Dipping sauce for the Gyoza

Lemon Togarashi Aioli

Lemon Togarashi Aioli

$0.75

Lemon Togarashi aioli dipping sauce for the Karaage

Drinks

Liquid Death Still Water

Liquid Death Still Water

$3.00

Canned Still Water by Liquid Death

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$3.00

Canned Sparkling Water by Liquid Death

Peach Oolong Tea

Peach Oolong Tea

$4.00

Peach flavored Oolong Tea

Itoen Green Tea

Itoen Green Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Japanese Green Tea

Ramune Lychee

Ramune Lychee

$5.00
Ramune Strawberry

Ramune Strawberry

$5.00

Strawberry Flavored Soda

Ramune Blueberry

Ramune Blueberry

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry flavored Ramune Soda

Ramune Melon

Ramune Melon

$5.00

Melon Flavor Japanese Soda

Japanese Yuzu Sparkling Soda

Japanese Yuzu Sparkling Soda

$5.00

Japanese Yuzu Citrus Sparkling Soda

Japanese UME Soda

Japanese UME Soda

$5.00

Refreshing Plum soda

Ramune grape

Ramune grape

$5.00

Grape Flavored Soda

DonBuri Bowls

Soy Glazed Pork DonBuri

$13.00Out of stock

Furikake Seasoned sticky rice, Soy glazed Pork Belly, Miso Glaze, Poached Egg, House Pickle, Crispy Garlic, Scallions, and Nori

Spicy Pork DonBuri

$14.00Out of stock

Furikake Seasoned sticky rice, Spicy Soy glazed Pork Belly, Miso Glaze, Poached Egg, House Pickle, Crispy Garlic, Scallions, and Nori

Hot Karaage DonBuri

$16.00Out of stock

Hot Style (Spicy) Japanese fried Chicken served over Sesame Furikake seasoned Rice and Yugiri Dressing Cabbage

OG Karaage DonBuri

$16.00Out of stock

OG Style (Non Spicy) Japanese fried Chicken served over Sesame Furikake seasoned Rice and Yugiri Dressing Cabbage

Pork Gyoza Don

$15.00Out of stock

Pork Gyoza (6) served over Sesame Furikake seasoned rice with Addictive Cabbage and Chili Soy Vinegar Sauce

Veggie Gyoza Don

$15.00Out of stock

Vegetable Gyoza (6) served over Sesame Furikake seasoned rice with Addictive Cabbage and Chili Soy Vinegar Sauce

Tofu Don

$14.00Out of stock

Side Gohan

$4.50Out of stock

Furikake Gohan

$5.50Out of stock

Apparel

Balck T-shirt with Yugiri Ramen Project Logo on front and #Sendsnoods logo on the back

#Sendnoods T-Shirt

$20.00

#Supportlocalramen T Shirt

$20.00