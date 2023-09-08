Yumi Southdale
Appetizers
Agedashi Tofu
Fried tofu, light soy broth, scallions and sesame seeds (5pc)
Asian Wings
Flash fried wings tossed in an Asian glaze sauce, topped with sesame seeds (6pc)
Beef Kushiyaki
Grilled ribeye skewers, teriyaki sauce, and sesame seeds (2 skewers)
Calamari
Fresh tempura squid served with a special calamari sauce
Chicken Kushiyaki
Grilled skewers, teriyaki sauce, and sesame seeds (3 skewers)
Chicken Tempura Appetizer
Chicken tempura served with tempura vegetables (3pc)
Combo Tempura Appetizer
Shrimp and chicken tempura served with tempura vegetables (3pc)
Crispy Rice Tuna
Spicy tuna on a bed of seasoned crispy rice and soy sauce, topped with red tobiko and jalapeno (5pc)
Edamame
Steamed soybeans with a touch of kosher salt
Spicy Edamame
Steamed soybeans with spicy chili sauce
Gyoza
Fried Japanese pork dumplings with dipping sauce (7pc)
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail served with ponzu sauce and scallions
Harumaki Egg Roll
Egg rolls with pork and vegetables served with a sweet chili sauce (3pc)
Miso Soup
Fermented soybean soup with tofu and scallions
New Zealand Green Mussels*
Grilled mussels, masago, Japanese mayo, scallions, topped with eel sauce (6pc)
Rock Shrimp Tempura
Crispy rock shrimp served on mixed greens with rock shrimp tempura sauce, topped with scallions
Shrimp Shumai
Fried dumplings served with a sweet Asian glaze sauce, topped with sesame seeds (4pc)
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Shrimp tempura served with tempura vegetables (3pc)
Soft Shell Crab
Light tempura fried with ponzu sauce and scallions
Steamed Rice
Short grain rice
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
Tempura battered and fried vegetables
Salads
Yumi Poke
Cubed tuna marinated with spicy Yumi poke sauce with daikon, carrots, seaweed salad, scallions, and avocado, topped with a shiso leaf, nori strips, and sesame seeds
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed salad served with vegetables in a sweet vinegar dressing, topped with sesame seeds
Spicy Tako Salad*
Seafood salad containing ika sansai, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp tempura, and vegetables in a spicy mayo and sesame oil, topped with tempura flakes, cilantro, and red tobiko
Yumi's Salad
Fresh spring mix topped with cucumber, carrots, red onion, sesame seeds, and a savory-sesame salad dressing
Specialty Rolls
#9 Roll*
Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, cucumber, gobo, wrapped with salmon and avocado, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds (8pc)
2-14 Roll*
Dynamite mix, shrimp tempura, red tobiko, avocado, wrapped in pink soy paper, topped with 2-14 sauce (10pc)
California Roll*
Snow crab, Japanese mayo, avocado, masago, and cucumber, topped with sesame seeds (8pc)
Caterpillar Roll*
Freshwater eel, cucumber, wrapped with avocado, topped with eel sauce (8pc)
Crunchy Roll*
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, masago, wrapped with tempura flakes, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo (8pc)
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll*
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, gobo, wrapped with tempura flakes, topped with eel sauce (8pc)
Double Dragon Roll*
Spicy tuna, snow crab, wrapped with snow white tuna, yellowfin tuna, sliced jalapeno, gobo, and sriracha sauce (8pc)
Dynamite Roll*
Dynamite mix, lettuce, kaiware, and cucumber (6pc)
Firecracker Roll*
Freshwater eel, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado deep fried in tempura batter and topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce (6pc)
Honeymoon Roll*
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, snow crab, avocado, cucumber, wrapped in soy paper, topped with honeymoon sauce (10pc)
Hot Knight Roll*
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, wrapped with dynamite mix, topped with tempura flakes, spicy mayo and eel sauce (8pc)
Icee Roll*
Shrimp tempura, dynamite mix, avocado, wrapped with salmon and yellowtail tuna, topped with icee mix, spicy mayo, and eel sauce (8pc)
Lobster Roll*
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, gobo, wrapped with lobster salad and avocado, topped with wasabi tobiko, tempura flakes, and eel sauce (8pc)
Lollipop Roll*
Shrimp tempura, dynamite mix, avocado, wrapped with chef's choice of six types of fish, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo (8pc)
Marianne Roll*
Shrimp tempura, snow crab, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, tempura flakes, wrapped in soy paper, topped with honeymoon and eel sauce (10pc)
Mexican Roll*
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, topped with ponzu sauce and chili oil (10pc)
New York Roll*
Spicy tuna, cucumber, gobo, wrapped with yellowfin tuna and avocado, topped with spicy mayo and sriracha (8pc)
Philly Roll*
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, kaiware, and gobo (6pc)
Rainbow Roll*
Snow crab, avocado, cucumber, wrapped with five kinds of chef's choice fish (8pc)
Red Dragon Roll*
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, gobo, wrapped in tuna, freshwater eel, and avocado, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds (8pc)
Silly Roll*
Dynamite mix, shrimp tempura, wrapped with avocado and chef's choice of fish, topped with tempura flakes, wasabi mayo, and eel sauce (8pc)
Spicy Salmon Roll*
Chopped salmon, lettuce, cucumber, gobo, and sriracha sauce (6pc)
Spicy Tuna Roll*
Spicy yellowfin tuna, gobo, lettuce, cucumber, and avocado (6pc)
Spider Roll*
Deep fried soft-shell crab, red tobiko, cucumber, kaiware, and gobo (6pc)
Tiger Roll*
Soft-shell crab, spicy tuna, gobo, wrapped with salmon and freshwater eel, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seeds (8pc)
Titanic Roll*
Yellowfin tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cilantro, wrapped with spicy tuna, topped with an avocado salad, red tobiko, spicy mayo, and eel sauce (8pc)
Tonka Roll*
Yellowfin tuna, yellowtail, salmon, red snapper, snow white tuna, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado, wrapped in soy paper, topped with wasabi mayo, ponzu sauce and chili oil (10pc)
Winter Roll*
Salmon, yellowfin tuna, yellowtail, avocado, masago, spicy mayo, wrapped with tempura flakes, topped with eel sauce (8pc)
Traditional Maki Rolls
Avocado Maki
Fresh avocado wrapped with seaweed (6pc)
Futomaki
Takuan, kanpyo, cucumber, tamago, gobo, avocado (6pc)
Kanpyo Maki
Pickled sweet gourd wrapped in seaweed (6pc)
Kappa Maki
Cucumber wrapped in seaweed (6pc)
Negihama Maki*
Yellowtail chopped with scallions (6pc)
Negitoro Maki*
Fatty tuna mixed with scallions (6pc)
Oshinko Maki
Pickled daikon radish wrapped in seaweed (6pc)
Sake Maki*
Salmon wrapped with seaweed (6pc)
Tekka Maki*
Tuna wrapped with seaweed (6pc)
Unakyu Maki*
Freshwater eel with cucumber (6pc)
Noodles & Soup
Chicken Udon Noodles
Stir-fried udon noodles, sauteed chicken, bok choy, carrots, onions, topped with scallions and sesame seeds
Yakisoba
Stir-fried soba noodles, sauteed chicken, and a vegetable blend, topped with sesame seeds and scallions
Beef And Mushroom Udon Soup
Udon noodles with sauteed ribeye beef tossed with mushrooms, topped with scallions and sesame seeds
Chicken Tempura Udon Soup
Chicken tempura served with tempura vegetables with a side of udon noodles and soup, topped with scallions and sesame seeds
Combo Tempura Udon Soup
Shrimp and chicken tempura served with tempura vegetables with a side of udon soup, topped with scallions and sesame seeds
Mixed Vegetable Udon Soup
Sauteed vegetable blend served with udon noodles, topped with scallions and sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura Udon Soup
Shrimp tempura served with tempura vegetables with a side of udon noodles, topped with scallions and sesame seeds
Udon Noodles (with Broth)
Dinners
Beef Fried Rice
Beef Teriyaki
New York strip topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds, served with steamed vegetables and rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken Tempura Dinner
Chicken tempura served with tempura vegetables and rice (5pc)
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds, served with steamed vegetables and rice
Kobe Beef Style Dinner
Thin sliced ribeye, sesame soy vegetables, topped with sesame seeds and served with rice
Salmon Teriyaki
Norwegian salmon topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds, served with steamed vegetables and rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp Tempura Dinner
Shrimp tempura served with tempura vegetables and rice (5pc)
Vegetable Fried Rice
Nigiri
Amaebi Nigiri
Ebi Nigiri
Hamachi Nigiri
Hamachi Belly Nigiri
Hokkigai Nigiri
Hotate Nigiri
Ika Nigiri
Ikura Nigiri
Kani Nigiri
Maguro Nigiri
Masago Nigiri
Mutsu Nigiri
Saba Nigiri
Sake Nigiri
Sake Belly Nigiri
Spicy Hotate Nigiri
Suzuki Nigiri
Tai Nigiri
Tako Nigiri
Tamago Nigiri
Tobiko (Red) Nigiri
Unagi Nigiri
Wasabi Tobiko Nigiri
Sashimi (No Rice)
Amebi Sashimi
Ebi Sashimi
Hamachi Sashimi
Hamachi Belly Sashimi
Hokkigai Sashimi
Hotate Sashimi
Ika Sashimi
Ikura Sashimi
Kani Sashimi
Maguro Sashimi
Masago Sashimi
Mutsu Sashimi
Saba Sashimi
Sake Sashimi
Sake Belly Sashimi
Spicy Hotate Sashimi
Suzuki Sashimi
Tai Sashimi
Tako Sashimi
Tamago Sashimi
Tobiko (Red) Sashimi
Unagi Sashimi
Wasabi Tobiko Sashimi
Sashimi Platter
Hamachi Jalapeno*
Yellowtail with jalapeno slices, ponzu sauce, spicy mayo, and togarashi (7pc)
Salmon Carpaccio*
Salmon with scallions, Japanese mayo, bonito flakes, and masago in ponzu sauce (7pc)
Two Kind Sashimi Platter*
Select from Maguro, Sake, Hamachi, or Escolar (7pc platter)
Regular Sashimi Platter*
7 types of fresh fish, includes maguro, sake, hamachi, escolar, and chef's choice (18 pc platter)
Sashimi Trio Sampler*
Three types of fish - Sake, Maguro, and Hamachi (10 pc platter)
Yumi’s Sashimi Platter*
9 types of fresh fish, includes maguro, sake, hamachi, escolar, tako, bincho, and chef's choice (30 pc platter)