Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

$6.95

Fried tofu, light soy broth, scallions and sesame seeds (5pc)

Asian Wings

$12.95

Flash fried wings tossed in an Asian glaze sauce, topped with sesame seeds (6pc)

Beef Kushiyaki

$12.95

Grilled ribeye skewers, teriyaki sauce, and sesame seeds (2 skewers)

Calamari

$13.95

Fresh tempura squid served with a special calamari sauce

Chicken Kushiyaki

$8.95

Grilled skewers, teriyaki sauce, and sesame seeds (3 skewers)

Chicken Tempura Appetizer

$9.95

Chicken tempura served with tempura vegetables (3pc)

Combo Tempura Appetizer

$11.95

Shrimp and chicken tempura served with tempura vegetables (3pc)

Crispy Rice Tuna

$15.95

Spicy tuna on a bed of seasoned crispy rice and soy sauce, topped with red tobiko and jalapeno (5pc)

Edamame

$5.95

Steamed soybeans with a touch of kosher salt

Spicy Edamame

$7.95

Steamed soybeans with spicy chili sauce

Gyoza

$7.95

Fried Japanese pork dumplings with dipping sauce (7pc)

Hamachi Kama

$12.95Out of stock

Grilled yellowtail served with ponzu sauce and scallions

Harumaki Egg Roll

$7.95

Egg rolls with pork and vegetables served with a sweet chili sauce (3pc)

Miso Soup

$3.95

Fermented soybean soup with tofu and scallions

New Zealand Green Mussels*

$11.95

Grilled mussels, masago, Japanese mayo, scallions, topped with eel sauce (6pc)

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$13.95

Crispy rock shrimp served on mixed greens with rock shrimp tempura sauce, topped with scallions

Shrimp Shumai

$9.95

Fried dumplings served with a sweet Asian glaze sauce, topped with sesame seeds (4pc)

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$11.95

Shrimp tempura served with tempura vegetables (3pc)

Soft Shell Crab

$11.95

Light tempura fried with ponzu sauce and scallions

Steamed Rice

$1.95

Short grain rice

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$7.95

Tempura battered and fried vegetables

Salads

Yumi Poke

$24.95

Cubed tuna marinated with spicy Yumi poke sauce with daikon, carrots, seaweed salad, scallions, and avocado, topped with a shiso leaf, nori strips, and sesame seeds

Seaweed Salad

$8.95

Seaweed salad served with vegetables in a sweet vinegar dressing, topped with sesame seeds

Spicy Tako Salad*

$27.95

Seafood salad containing ika sansai, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp tempura, and vegetables in a spicy mayo and sesame oil, topped with tempura flakes, cilantro, and red tobiko

Yumi's Salad

$7.95

Fresh spring mix topped with cucumber, carrots, red onion, sesame seeds, and a savory-sesame salad dressing

Specialty Rolls

#9 Roll*

$19.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, cucumber, gobo, wrapped with salmon and avocado, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds (8pc)

2-14 Roll*

$22.95

Dynamite mix, shrimp tempura, red tobiko, avocado, wrapped in pink soy paper, topped with 2-14 sauce (10pc)

California Roll*

$12.95

Snow crab, Japanese mayo, avocado, masago, and cucumber, topped with sesame seeds (8pc)

Caterpillar Roll*

$17.95

Freshwater eel, cucumber, wrapped with avocado, topped with eel sauce (8pc)

Crunchy Roll*

$16.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, masago, wrapped with tempura flakes, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo (8pc)

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll*

$19.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, gobo, wrapped with tempura flakes, topped with eel sauce (8pc)

Double Dragon Roll*

$24.95

Spicy tuna, snow crab, wrapped with snow white tuna, yellowfin tuna, sliced jalapeno, gobo, and sriracha sauce (8pc)

Dynamite Roll*

$10.95

Dynamite mix, lettuce, kaiware, and cucumber (6pc)

Firecracker Roll*

$17.95

Freshwater eel, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado deep fried in tempura batter and topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce (6pc)

Honeymoon Roll*

$25.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, snow crab, avocado, cucumber, wrapped in soy paper, topped with honeymoon sauce (10pc)

Hot Knight Roll*

$24.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, wrapped with dynamite mix, topped with tempura flakes, spicy mayo and eel sauce (8pc)

Icee Roll*

$25.95

Shrimp tempura, dynamite mix, avocado, wrapped with salmon and yellowtail tuna, topped with icee mix, spicy mayo, and eel sauce (8pc)

Lobster Roll*

$23.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, gobo, wrapped with lobster salad and avocado, topped with wasabi tobiko, tempura flakes, and eel sauce (8pc)

Lollipop Roll*

$24.95

Shrimp tempura, dynamite mix, avocado, wrapped with chef's choice of six types of fish, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo (8pc)

Marianne Roll*

$24.95

Shrimp tempura, snow crab, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, tempura flakes, wrapped in soy paper, topped with honeymoon and eel sauce (10pc)

Mexican Roll*

$25.95

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, topped with ponzu sauce and chili oil (10pc)

New York Roll*

$23.95

Spicy tuna, cucumber, gobo, wrapped with yellowfin tuna and avocado, topped with spicy mayo and sriracha (8pc)

Philly Roll*

$11.95

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, kaiware, and gobo (6pc)

Rainbow Roll*

$22.95

Snow crab, avocado, cucumber, wrapped with five kinds of chef's choice fish (8pc)

Red Dragon Roll*

$24.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, gobo, wrapped in tuna, freshwater eel, and avocado, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds (8pc)

Silly Roll*

$25.95

Dynamite mix, shrimp tempura, wrapped with avocado and chef's choice of fish, topped with tempura flakes, wasabi mayo, and eel sauce (8pc)

Spicy Salmon Roll*

$10.95

Chopped salmon, lettuce, cucumber, gobo, and sriracha sauce (6pc)

Spicy Tuna Roll*

$10.95

Spicy yellowfin tuna, gobo, lettuce, cucumber, and avocado (6pc)

Spider Roll*

$13.95

Deep fried soft-shell crab, red tobiko, cucumber, kaiware, and gobo (6pc)

Tiger Roll*

$25.95

Soft-shell crab, spicy tuna, gobo, wrapped with salmon and freshwater eel, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seeds (8pc)

Titanic Roll*

$25.95

Yellowfin tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cilantro, wrapped with spicy tuna, topped with an avocado salad, red tobiko, spicy mayo, and eel sauce (8pc)

Tonka Roll*

$25.95

Yellowfin tuna, yellowtail, salmon, red snapper, snow white tuna, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado, wrapped in soy paper, topped with wasabi mayo, ponzu sauce and chili oil (10pc)

Winter Roll*

$18.95

Salmon, yellowfin tuna, yellowtail, avocado, masago, spicy mayo, wrapped with tempura flakes, topped with eel sauce (8pc)

Traditional Maki Rolls

Avocado Maki

$5.95

Fresh avocado wrapped with seaweed (6pc)

Futomaki

$8.95

Takuan, kanpyo, cucumber, tamago, gobo, avocado (6pc)

Kanpyo Maki

$4.25

Pickled sweet gourd wrapped in seaweed (6pc)

Kappa Maki

$5.25

Cucumber wrapped in seaweed (6pc)

Negihama Maki*

$8.95

Yellowtail chopped with scallions (6pc)

Negitoro Maki*

$14.95Out of stock

Fatty tuna mixed with scallions (6pc)

Oshinko Maki

$5.25

Pickled daikon radish wrapped in seaweed (6pc)

Sake Maki*

$6.95

Salmon wrapped with seaweed (6pc)

Tekka Maki*

$7.95

Tuna wrapped with seaweed (6pc)

Unakyu Maki*

$10.95

Freshwater eel with cucumber (6pc)

Noodles & Soup

Chicken Udon Noodles

$15.95

Stir-fried udon noodles, sauteed chicken, bok choy, carrots, onions, topped with scallions and sesame seeds

Yakisoba

$14.95

Stir-fried soba noodles, sauteed chicken, and a vegetable blend, topped with sesame seeds and scallions

Beef And Mushroom Udon Soup

$14.95

Udon noodles with sauteed ribeye beef tossed with mushrooms, topped with scallions and sesame seeds

Chicken Tempura Udon Soup

$14.95

Chicken tempura served with tempura vegetables with a side of udon noodles and soup, topped with scallions and sesame seeds

Combo Tempura Udon Soup

$14.95

Shrimp and chicken tempura served with tempura vegetables with a side of udon soup, topped with scallions and sesame seeds

Mixed Vegetable Udon Soup

$12.95

Sauteed vegetable blend served with udon noodles, topped with scallions and sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Udon Soup

$14.95

Shrimp tempura served with tempura vegetables with a side of udon noodles, topped with scallions and sesame seeds

Udon Noodles (with Broth)

$6.95

Dinners

Beef Fried Rice

$13.95

Beef Teriyaki

$24.95

New York strip topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds, served with steamed vegetables and rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.95

Chicken Tempura Dinner

$18.95

Chicken tempura served with tempura vegetables and rice (5pc)

Chicken Teriyaki

$17.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds, served with steamed vegetables and rice

Kobe Beef Style Dinner

$18.95

Thin sliced ribeye, sesame soy vegetables, topped with sesame seeds and served with rice

Salmon Teriyaki

$22.95

Norwegian salmon topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds, served with steamed vegetables and rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.95

Shrimp Tempura Dinner

$20.95

Shrimp tempura served with tempura vegetables and rice (5pc)

Vegetable Fried Rice

$9.95

Nigiri

Amaebi Nigiri

$12.95

Ebi Nigiri

$5.95

Hamachi Nigiri

$7.95

Hamachi Belly Nigiri

$9.95

Hokkigai Nigiri

$5.95

Hotate Nigiri

$7.95

Ika Nigiri

$6.95

Ikura Nigiri

$7.95

Kani Nigiri

$5.95Out of stock

Maguro Nigiri

$8.95

Masago Nigiri

$5.95

Mutsu Nigiri

$6.95

Saba Nigiri

$6.95Out of stock

Sake Nigiri

$7.95

Sake Belly Nigiri

$8.95

Spicy Hotate Nigiri

$8.95

Suzuki Nigiri

$7.95

Tai Nigiri

$5.95

Tako Nigiri

$6.95

Tamago Nigiri

$4.95

Tobiko (Red) Nigiri

$6.25

Unagi Nigiri

$7.95

Wasabi Tobiko Nigiri

$6.75

Sashimi (No Rice)

Amebi Sashimi

$12.95

Ebi Sashimi

$5.95

Hamachi Sashimi

$7.95

Hamachi Belly Sashimi

$8.95

Hokkigai Sashimi

$5.95

Hotate Sashimi

$7.95

Ika Sashimi

$6.95

Ikura Sashimi

$7.95

Kani Sashimi

$5.95Out of stock

Maguro Sashimi

$8.95

Masago Sashimi

$5.95

Mutsu Sashimi

$6.95

Saba Sashimi

$6.95Out of stock

Sake Sashimi

$7.95

Sake Belly Sashimi

$8.95Out of stock

Spicy Hotate Sashimi

$8.95

Suzuki Sashimi

$7.95

Tai Sashimi

$5.95

Tako Sashimi

$6.95

Tamago Sashimi

$4.95

Tobiko (Red) Sashimi

$6.25

Unagi Sashimi

$7.95

Wasabi Tobiko Sashimi

$6.75

Sashimi Platter

Hamachi Jalapeno*

$22.95

Yellowtail with jalapeno slices, ponzu sauce, spicy mayo, and togarashi (7pc)

Salmon Carpaccio*

$22.95

Salmon with scallions, Japanese mayo, bonito flakes, and masago in ponzu sauce (7pc)

Two Kind Sashimi Platter*

$24.95

Select from Maguro, Sake, Hamachi, or Escolar (7pc platter)

Regular Sashimi Platter*

$49.95

7 types of fresh fish, includes maguro, sake, hamachi, escolar, and chef's choice (18 pc platter)

Sashimi Trio Sampler*

$29.95

Three types of fish - Sake, Maguro, and Hamachi (10 pc platter)

Yumi’s Sashimi Platter*

$84.95

9 types of fresh fish, includes maguro, sake, hamachi, escolar, tako, bincho, and chef's choice (30 pc platter)

Sushi Platter

Chirashi Sushi*

$33.95

Chef's choice of fresh fish served over a bed of rice.

Regular Sushi Platter*

$39.95

Selection of Nigiri; includes Maguro, Sake, Hamachi, Escolar, Bincho, Ebi, Tako, and Chef's Choice (10 pc)