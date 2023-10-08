Yu's Mandarin Restaurant 4 e philip rd
Carryout Dinner Menu
TOGO Appetizers2頭檯
Per Person Appetizer Samplers什錦火拼
Assorted appetizers for the wise, including crab rangoon, egg rolls, shrimp toast, chicken sticks and beef sticks
6 Fried Pot Stickers鍋貼
Homemade pastry shell filled with meat & vegetables
6 Steamed Pot Stickers蒸餃
Same ingredients as fried pot stickers except they are steamed
2 Egg Rolls春卷
Shrimp, pork and mixed vegetable
5 Crab Rangoon炸蟹角
Crispy pastry shell stuffed with crabmeat and cream cheese
6 Crabmeat Shu Mai燒賣
Wonton skin packed with crabmeat, steamed
4 Vegetable Egg Rolls素春卷
6 Shrimp Dumplings水晶蝦餃
Steamed rice crepes packed with shrimp
8 Shrimp Roll炸蝦卷
Crispy, petite egg rolls filled with shrimp
Coconut Shrimp椰子蝦
Fried shrimp with a crunchy sweet coconut crumb
Five Spices Beef五香牛肉
Cold marinated beef slice, tender marinated duck (with bone)
6 Golden Fried Chicken Wings炸雞翅
Vegetarian Chicken素雞
6 Chicken Sticks 雞肉串
6 Beef Sticks牛肉串
Cold Marinated Squid Salad涼拌墨魚
Jelly Fish凉拌海蜇皮
Jelly fish with cucumbers, radish and carrots in a vinegar and garlic vinaigrette
Shrimp Toast蝦吐司
Fried Wonton 炸混沌
Fu Chi Flight Pen 夫妻肺片
Salt & Pepper Tofu 椒盐玉子豆腐
TOGO Soup湯
Wonton Soup雲吞湯
Chicken broth with wonton, pork, baby shrimp, and vegetables
Vegetable Soup素菜湯
Chicken broth with bean curd and assorted vegetables
Egg Flower Soup蛋花湯
Egg flowers in a broth of shrimp and vegetables
Hot & Sour Soup酸辣湯
Shrimp, pork & tofu filled soup with a peppery-sourkick
For Two Crabmeat & Velvet Corn Soup蟹肉玉米湯
A smooth thick golden liquid with delicate morsels of crabmeat
For Two Clam Soup花蜆湯
Fresh whole dam with scallions
For Two West Lake Beef Soup 西湖牛肉羹
TOGO Vegetarian 蔬菜類
Kung Pao Tofu 宮保豆腐
The Farmer's Market 素什錦
Water chestnuts, baby corn, broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, and carrots served in a white sauce
Mandarin Bean Curd 紅燒豆腐
Deep-fried bean curd served with vegetables in a delicate sauce
Mapo Bean Curd 麻婆豆腐
Water chestnuts and bean curd served with hot bean sauce
Szechwan Egg Plant 魚香茄子
Crispy eggplant in a garlicky sauce
Chinese Broccoli with Oyster Sauce 蠔油芥蘭
Double Stir Fried String Beans 干煸四季豆
Well-cooked string beans tossed with pickled cabbage
Sautéed Peapod Tips 炒豆苗
Snow pea leaf tips tossed with minced garlic
King Mushroom with Egg Tofu 皇菇豆腐
Stir Fried Mushroom 炒雙菇
King mushroom and shiitake sautéed in a light sauce
Curry Vegetables 咖哩素菜
Mongolian Tofu 蒙古豆腐
Moo-Shoo Veggie 木须蔬菜
Garlic Chinese Broccoli w/ Garlic 蒜蓉芥兰
Chin Gun Choi 青江菜
TOGO Poultry 家禽類
Broccoli Chicken 西兰花鸡
Sliced chicken with assorted vegetables in a white sauce
Cashew Chicken 腰果雞丁
Diced chicken leg meat sautéed with green peppers, and cashew
Chicken Peapods 雪豆鸡
Chicken with Vegetable 時菜雞
Sliced chicken with assorted vegetables in a white sauce
Crispy Duck 香酥鴨
A half duck marinated, steamed, and deep-fried in a secret recipe handed down from Genghis Khan
Curry Chicken 咖哩雞
Garlic Chicken 大蒜雞
Sliced chicken breast, mushrooms, and water chestnuts in a mild garlic-flavored sauce
General Tso's Chicken 左公雞
Chunks of deep-fried chicken with peppers, vegetables, ginger, and garlic
Half BBQ Duck (With Bone) 燒鴨
Kung Pao Chicken 宮保雞
Diced chicken leg meat with green peppers, hot bean sauce, and peanuts with water chestnuts, delivered with a spicy flavor
Lemon Chicken 檸檬雞
Deep-fried diced chicken (new style) in a delightful lemon-flavored sauce
Lollipop Chicken Wings 棒棒雞翅
Hot & tangy sauce on a chicken lollipop
Mandarin Lettuce Wrap 生菜雞鬆
Mango Chicken 芒果難
South Asian treat. Chicken and mango strips in a tangy sauce
Mongolian Chicken 蒙古鸡
Tender slices of marinated beef and green onions bedded on crispy white bean noodles
Moo-Shoo Chicken木须鸡
Orange Chicken 陳皮雞
Big chunks of chicken and orange peels tossed in a sweet yet spicy sauce
Sesame Chicken 芝麻雞
Chicken chunks deep fried in a light batter and then covered with sesame seeds
Snow White Chicken 生炒雞
Slices of boneless chicken breast delicately sautéed with snow peas and black mushrooms
Sweet & Sour Chicken 甜酸雞
Perfectly blended fruit-based sauce tossed with onions, green peppers, and pineapple chunks
Whole BBQ Duck (With Bone) 燒鴨
Peking Duck 北京烤鸭
Peking, the capital of China for many centuries, was the birthplace of the famous delicacy. Preparation is so special that one day's notice is required. Served with a generous helping of scallions, plum sauce, and mandarin pancakes. Recommended for a party
TOGO Beef & Lamb3牛羊
Beef with Snow Peas雪豆牛
Black Pepper Beef黑椒牛柳
Sliced beef sautéed with black pepper
Brocolli Beef 西兰花牛
Green Pepper Beef青椒牛
Generous slices of marinated beef with green peppers in a special sauce
Hunan Beef湖南牛
Tender slices of marinated beef with broccoli
Korean Style Sizzling Beef韓式鐵板牛
Sliced beef rib eye and vegetables served on a sizzling
Kung Pao Beef宫保牛
Thin slices of spicy marinated beef stir fried with red peppers and green peppers in hot kung pao sauce
Mongolian Beef蒙古牛
Tender slices of marinated beef and green onions bedded on crispy white bean noodles
Moo-Shoo Beef木须牛
Orange Beef陳皮牛
Beef slices marinated with orange zest, sautéed with hot peppers then glazed to a satisfying crisp in a sweet and hot orange sauce
Sesame Beef芝麻牛
Tender slices of beef deep fried in a light batter and then covered with sesame seeds
Stir-Fried Lamb with Scallions蔥爆羊肉
Szechwan Beef四川牛
Marinated beef, fried then sautéed with spicy Szechwan sauce
Cumin Lamb孜然羊肉
TOGO Pork 豬肉類
Moo Shoo Pork with 4 Mandarin Pancakes 木須肉
All-time favorite pork, cabbage, and egg. Tossed and served with four pancakes and plum sauce
Sweet & Sour Pork 甜酸肉
Pork and perfectly blended fruit-based sauce tossed with onions, green peppers, and pineapple chunks
Xiao-Ping Pork 魚香肉絲
Szechwan-born Deng Xiao-ping's favorite dish is shredded pork, hot bean sauce, and water chestnuts, cooked with a spicy sauce with a hint of sour flavor
Twice Cooked Pork 回鍋肉
Sliced pork, hot bean sauce, Chinese cabbage, green peppers, and onions served with a hot spicy brown sauce
Shredded Pork with Green Chives & Bean Curd 韭菜花香干肉絲
Mei Cai Roasted Pork 梅菜扣肉(含刈包五個)
With 5 steamed buns
TOGO Chow Mein & Fried Rice 炒麵&飯
Fried Rice 炒饭
Chow Mein 炒面
Rainbow Fried Rice 什錦炒飯*
Shrimp, beef, chicken, green peas, and carrots fried with rice
Rainbow Chow Mein 什錦炒麵*
Shrimp, beef, chicken, bean sprouts, carrots, cabbage, celery, mushrooms, and onions stir-fried with soft noodles
Pad Thai Noodle with Chicken 泰式炒粉
Mixed Meat Fried Rice 揚州炒飯
Beef with Flat Rice Noodle 干炒牛河
Lightly browned flat noodles tossed with beef and vegetables
Double Pan Fried Noodle with Seafood 海鮮兩面黃
Shrimp, scallop, squid & vegetables on top of crispy noodle
Singapore Rice Noodles 星洲炒米粉
Chicken & shrimp with shredded vegetables mixed with thin rice noodles in hot spicy curry flavor sauce
TaiwanRice Noodle 台式炒米粉
DBL Pan Fried Noodle Only 广东细面
Chop Suey 炒杂碎
TOGO Yu's Homemade Noodles 本樓麵
Noodle Soup 炒碼麵
Noodle bathed in a rich soup consisting of various seafood, pork, and vegetables
Seafood Noodle Soup 三鮮碼麵
Noodle Platter 辣椒麵
An irresistible combination of seafood, pork, and vegetables over our famous noodles
Vegetarian Noodle Platter 素辣椒麵
Asian mixed vegetables over our famous noodles
Peking Noodle 炸醬麵*
Ground pork, baby shrimp and onion cooked in bean sauce served over a bowl of noodles
Seafood Peking Noodle 海鮮炸醬麵
Freshly cooked seafood and vegetables in the black bean sauce over home-made noodles
Taiwan Beef Noodle Soup 臺灣牛肉麵
Stewed beef with homemade noodles
Wen Lu Noodle
cello noodle
TOGO Traditional Cuisine 家鄉四方小菜
Hot & Cold Salad兩張皮
Cold, hot, and mustard salad on bean noodles, big serving
Sweet & Sour Beef(Korean Style) 糖醋牛
Sweet & Sour Pork（Korean Style)糖醋肉
Shredded Three Delight 溜三絲
Eight Treasure Delight 八寶菜
All seafood including sea cucumber
Pickled Cabbage Fish Pot 酸菜魚鍋
Eight Treasure Tofu Pot 八珍豆腐煲
8 tasty items boiled in a metal kettle
Spicy Fish Casserole 川式水煮魚片
Spicy Beef Casserole 水煮牛
Shredded Pork with Yellow Chives 肉絲韭黃
Great Wall Tofu 长城豆腐
Eggplant w/ Chili Sauce 盘龙茄子
Homemade Eggplant Pot 茄子煲
Sautéed Sea Cucumber with Green Onion蔥爆海參
Egg Yolk Prawns 蛋黄虾
Chef Fish Fillet 醋熘鱼片
Chin Gun Choi 青江菜
Bean Paste Fish Fillet
Spicy Popcorn Chicken 辣子鸡丁
Szechwan Tofu Fish 豆花鱼片
Yellow Chives with Three Delight 三鮮韭黃
Yu's Chicken Wings干烹雞翅
TOGO Seafood 海鮮類
Chicken & Shrimp Szechwan Style 宮保雙丁
Chicken and shrimp with vegetables in Szechwan hot sauce with peanuts
Clams in Black Bean Sauce 炒花蜆
Hot flame keeps it warm until you finish the last piece
Curry Shrimp 咖哩蝦
Shrimp and lightly flavorful curry sauce with bamboo shoots and naval beans
Dragon & Phoenix 龍鳳配
Shrimp and tender slices of chicken breast in the chef's own special sauce and delivered to your table on a sizzling plate
Fish Casserole 水煮魚
Fresh garlic and spices on top of simmered fish fillets and Napa cabbage
Happy Family Seafood Platter 全家福
A unique combination of shrimp, scallops, squid, fish, black mushrooms, water chestnuts, baby corn, broccoli, and pea-pods served in a light brown sauce
Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp 蜜桃蝦
Lightly breaded jumbo shrimp with honey walnut cream sauce and broccoli
Hot Braised Fish 干燒魚片
Deep-fried fish fillet braised with finely chopped water chestnuts and mushrooms in our hot bean sauce
Kung Pao Fish Fillet 宮保魚片
Fish fillet sautéed in roasted hot peppers tossed with vegetables in hot kung pao sauce
Kung Pao Shrimp 宮保蝦
Jumbo shrimp stir-fried with red peppers and green peppers in hot kung pao sauce
Mango Shrimp 芒果蝦
Moo-Shoo Shrimp 木须虾
Princess Prawns 干烹蝦
Deep-fried shrimp served with chef's special spicy garlic sauce
Salt & Pepper Fish 椒鹽魚片
Fish fillet wok tossed with jalapeño pepper, onions, salt & pepper
Salt & Pepper Prawns 椒鹽大蝦
Prawns wok tossed with jalapeño pepper, onions, salt & pepper
Salt & Pepper Smelt 椒鹽小鱈魚
Salt & Pepper Squid 椒鹽魷魚
Thin slices of flower-like squid wok tossed with jalapeno pepper, onions, salt & pepper
Scallops with Beef & Vegetable 干貝牛
Thick juicy scallop sautéed with beef and vegetables
Scallops with Garlic Sauce 干烹干貝
Deep-fried whole scallops served with chef's special spicy garlic sauce
Shrimp with Chinese Green 时蔬虾
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce 蝦龍糊
Shrimp and scallions served in a delicious thick egg white sauce
Soft Shell Crab 软蟹
Choice of salt & pepper style or spicy style
Spicy Fish Fillet 香辣魚片
Fish fillet with chili pepper and garlic
Spicy Shrimp 香辣蝦
Sautéed shrimp in exotic spices with vegetables
Sweet & Sour Shrimp 甜酸蝦
Shrimp and perfectly blended fruit-based sauce tossed with onions, green peppers, and pineapple chunks
Szechwan Fish Fillet 泡椒魚片
Fish fillet with pickled hot pepper & celery
Three Ingredient Taster 炒三鮮
Shrimp, beef and tender sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh vegetables
Whole Red Snapper 红鱼
Steamed Whole Flounder 半边鱼
Lobster 龙虾
Crab 螃蟹
TOGO Fish Tanks海鲜
Salty Egg Yolk Crab 蛋黃螃蟹
Big pieces of crab fried to golden brown and tossed with salty egg yolk
Ginger & Onion Lobster 薑蔥龍蝦
Ginger & Onion Crab 薑蔥螃蟹
Black Bean Sauce Lobster 豆豉龍蝦
Salt & Pepper Lobster 椒鹽龍蝦
Salt & Pepper Crab 椒鹽螃蟹
Szechwan Styled Lobster 乾燒龍蝦
Steamed Pike Fish 清蒸全魚
Steamed Flounder 清蒸全魚
Whole Red Snapper 紅魚(可選豆瓣、紅燒、或糖醋) (Deep Copy)
Choice of Szechwan style, mandarin style, or sweet & sour style
TOGO Dessert 甜點
TOGO Sauce
TOGO Misc
Carryout Dim Sum
Dim Sum點心
Short Rib with Black Pepper Sauce牛仔骨
Chicken Feet with Home Made Sauce酱汁凤爪
Shrimp Dumpling虾饺
6 pieces
Steamed Beef Tripe with Ginger七彩牛百叶
Crab Meat Shu Mai蟹肉烧卖
6 pieces
Steamed Spare Ribs with Black Bean Sauce豉汁排骨
Shanghai Soup Bun上海小笼包
4 pieces
Shrimp Roll脆皮炸虾卷
8 pieces
Egg Custard Bun三花奶皇包
3 pieces
Wonton Dumplings in Spicy Chili Oil红油抄手
Steamed Creamy Egg Yolk Bun流沙包
3 pieces
BBQ Pork Bun叉烧包
3 pieces
Vegetable Egg Roll素春卷
4 pieces
Egg Roll春卷
2 pieces
Fried Pot Stickers锅贴
6 pieces
Steamed Pot Stickers蒸饺
6 pieces
Carryout Daily Specials
Daily Special - Meat肉类
Daily Special - Seafood海鲜
Daily Special - Vegetable蔬菜
TOGO Lunch Specials
Almond Chicken 杏仁雞(L)
Broccoli Beef 芥蘭牛(L)
Chicken Shrimp Szechwan Style 宮保雙丁(L)
Chicken with Vegetables 時菜雞(L)
Slices of boneless chicken breast delicately sautéed with vegetables
Farmer's Market 素什錦(L)
Assorted vegetable dish
Garlic Chicken 大蒜雞(L)
Kung Pao Beef 宮保牛(L)
Kung Pao Chicken 宮保雞(L)
Kung Pao Fish Fillet宫保鱼片(L)
Kung Pao Shrimp 宮保蝦(L)
Jumbo shrimp stir fried with red peppers and green peppers in hot kung pao sauce
Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛(L)
Moo-Shu Pork 木須肉(L)
With 3 mandarin pancakes
Orange Chicken 陳皮雞(L)
Pad Thai 泰式炒粉(L)
Popular Bangkok-style stir-fried noodles with chicken, bean sprouts, egg, and ground peanuts on top
Peking Noodle 炸醬麵(L)
Rainbow Chow Mein 什錦炒麵(L)
Beef shrimp, chicken, and vegetables, stir-fried with noodles
Rainbow Fried Rice 什錦炒飯(L)
Beef, shrimp, and chicken fried with rice
Scallop with Beef 干貝牛(L)
Sesame Chicken 芝麻雞(L)
Chicken chunks deep fried in a light batter and then covered with sesame seed
Sweet & Sour Chicken 甜酸雞(L)
Sweet & Sour Shrimp 甜酸蝦(L)
Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup 台灣牛肉麵(L)
Three Flavor Taster 炒三鮮(L)
Beef, shrimp, chicken, and vegetables