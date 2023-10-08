Carryout Dinner Menu

TOGO Appetizers2頭檯

Per Person Appetizer Samplers什錦火拼

$7.50

Assorted appetizers for the wise, including crab rangoon, egg rolls, shrimp toast, chicken sticks and beef sticks

6 Fried Pot Stickers鍋貼

$7.95

Homemade pastry shell filled with meat & vegetables

6 Steamed Pot Stickers蒸餃

$7.50

Same ingredients as fried pot stickers except they are steamed

2 Egg Rolls春卷

$3.50

Shrimp, pork and mixed vegetable

5 Crab Rangoon炸蟹角

$6.95

Crispy pastry shell stuffed with crabmeat and cream cheese

6 Crabmeat Shu Mai燒賣

$6.95

Wonton skin packed with crabmeat, steamed

4 Vegetable Egg Rolls素春卷

$3.95

6 Shrimp Dumplings水晶蝦餃

$6.95

Steamed rice crepes packed with shrimp

8 Shrimp Roll炸蝦卷

$6.95

Crispy, petite egg rolls filled with shrimp

Coconut Shrimp椰子蝦

$9.95

Fried shrimp with a crunchy sweet coconut crumb

Five Spices Beef五香牛肉

$9.95

Cold marinated beef slice, tender marinated duck (with bone)

6 Golden Fried Chicken Wings炸雞翅

$7.95

Vegetarian Chicken素雞

$8.50

6 Chicken Sticks 雞肉串

$7.95

6 Beef Sticks牛肉串

$9.95

Cold Marinated Squid Salad涼拌墨魚

$8.95

Jelly Fish凉拌海蜇皮

$13.50

Jelly fish with cucumbers, radish and carrots in a vinegar and garlic vinaigrette

Shrimp Toast蝦吐司

$7.50

Fried Wonton 炸混沌

$6.95

Fu Chi Flight Pen 夫妻肺片

$10.50

Salt & Pepper Tofu 椒盐玉子豆腐

$9.95

TOGO Soup湯

Wonton Soup雲吞湯

$3.50

Chicken broth with wonton, pork, baby shrimp, and vegetables

Vegetable Soup素菜湯

$3.25

Chicken broth with bean curd and assorted vegetables

Egg Flower Soup蛋花湯

$3.50

Egg flowers in a broth of shrimp and vegetables

Hot & Sour Soup酸辣湯

$3.50

Shrimp, pork & tofu filled soup with a peppery-sourkick

For Two Crabmeat & Velvet Corn Soup蟹肉玉米湯

$7.95

A smooth thick golden liquid with delicate morsels of crabmeat

For Two Clam Soup花蜆湯

$7.95

Fresh whole dam with scallions

For Two West Lake Beef Soup 西湖牛肉羹

$7.95

TOGO Vegetarian 蔬菜類

Kung Pao Tofu 宮保豆腐

$12.50

The Farmer's Market 素什錦

$11.95

Water chestnuts, baby corn, broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, and carrots served in a white sauce

Mandarin Bean Curd 紅燒豆腐

$12.50

Deep-fried bean curd served with vegetables in a delicate sauce

Mapo Bean Curd 麻婆豆腐

$11.95

Water chestnuts and bean curd served with hot bean sauce

Szechwan Egg Plant 魚香茄子

$12.50

Crispy eggplant in a garlicky sauce

Chinese Broccoli with Oyster Sauce 蠔油芥蘭

$12.50

Double Stir Fried String Beans 干煸四季豆

$12.50

Well-cooked string beans tossed with pickled cabbage

Sautéed Peapod Tips 炒豆苗

$15.95

Snow pea leaf tips tossed with minced garlic

King Mushroom with Egg Tofu 皇菇豆腐

$15.95

Stir Fried Mushroom 炒雙菇

$13.95

King mushroom and shiitake sautéed in a light sauce

Curry Vegetables 咖哩素菜

$12.50

Mongolian Tofu 蒙古豆腐

$12.95

Moo-Shoo Veggie 木须蔬菜

$12.95

Garlic Chinese Broccoli w/ Garlic 蒜蓉芥兰

$12.50

Chin Gun Choi 青江菜

$12.95

TOGO Poultry 家禽類

Broccoli Chicken 西兰花鸡

$13.95

Sliced chicken with assorted vegetables in a white sauce

Cashew Chicken 腰果雞丁

$13.50

Diced chicken leg meat sautéed with green peppers, and cashew

Chicken Peapods 雪豆鸡

$13.95

Chicken with Vegetable 時菜雞

$13.50

Sliced chicken with assorted vegetables in a white sauce

Crispy Duck 香酥鴨

$17.50

A half duck marinated, steamed, and deep-fried in a secret recipe handed down from Genghis Khan

Curry Chicken 咖哩雞

$13.50

Garlic Chicken 大蒜雞

$13.50

Sliced chicken breast, mushrooms, and water chestnuts in a mild garlic-flavored sauce

General Tso's Chicken 左公雞

$13.95

Chunks of deep-fried chicken with peppers, vegetables, ginger, and garlic

Half BBQ Duck (With Bone) 燒鴨

$18.95

Kung Pao Chicken 宮保雞

$13.50

Diced chicken leg meat with green peppers, hot bean sauce, and peanuts with water chestnuts, delivered with a spicy flavor

Lemon Chicken 檸檬雞

$13.50

Deep-fried diced chicken (new style) in a delightful lemon-flavored sauce

Lollipop Chicken Wings 棒棒雞翅

$15.95

Hot & tangy sauce on a chicken lollipop

Mandarin Lettuce Wrap 生菜雞鬆

$11.50

Mango Chicken 芒果難

$14.95

South Asian treat. Chicken and mango strips in a tangy sauce

Mongolian Chicken 蒙古鸡

$13.95

Tender slices of marinated beef and green onions bedded on crispy white bean noodles

Moo-Shoo Chicken木须鸡

$14.95

Orange Chicken 陳皮雞

$13.95

Big chunks of chicken and orange peels tossed in a sweet yet spicy sauce

Sesame Chicken 芝麻雞

$13.50

Chicken chunks deep fried in a light batter and then covered with sesame seeds

Snow White Chicken 生炒雞

$13.50

Slices of boneless chicken breast delicately sautéed with snow peas and black mushrooms

Sweet & Sour Chicken 甜酸雞

$13.50

Perfectly blended fruit-based sauce tossed with onions, green peppers, and pineapple chunks

Whole BBQ Duck (With Bone) 燒鴨

$35.95

Peking Duck 北京烤鸭

$42.95

Peking, the capital of China for many centuries, was the birthplace of the famous delicacy. Preparation is so special that one day's notice is required. Served with a generous helping of scallions, plum sauce, and mandarin pancakes. Recommended for a party

TOGO Beef & Lamb3牛羊

Beef with Snow Peas雪豆牛

$16.95

Black Pepper Beef黑椒牛柳

$17.50

Sliced beef sautéed with black pepper

Brocolli Beef 西兰花牛

$16.95

Green Pepper Beef青椒牛

$16.95

Generous slices of marinated beef with green peppers in a special sauce

Hunan Beef湖南牛

$17.95

Tender slices of marinated beef with broccoli

Korean Style Sizzling Beef韓式鐵板牛

$16.95

Sliced beef rib eye and vegetables served on a sizzling

Kung Pao Beef宫保牛

$16.95

Thin slices of spicy marinated beef stir fried with red peppers and green peppers in hot kung pao sauce

Mongolian Beef蒙古牛

$16.95

Tender slices of marinated beef and green onions bedded on crispy white bean noodles

Moo-Shoo Beef木须牛

$16.95

Orange Beef陳皮牛

$17.95

Beef slices marinated with orange zest, sautéed with hot peppers then glazed to a satisfying crisp in a sweet and hot orange sauce

Sesame Beef芝麻牛

$17.95

Tender slices of beef deep fried in a light batter and then covered with sesame seeds

Stir-Fried Lamb with Scallions蔥爆羊肉

$17.50

Szechwan Beef四川牛

$16.95

Marinated beef, fried then sautéed with spicy Szechwan sauce

Cumin Lamb孜然羊肉

$17.50

TOGO Pork 豬肉類

Moo Shoo Pork with 4 Mandarin Pancakes 木須肉

$13.50

All-time favorite pork, cabbage, and egg. Tossed and served with four pancakes and plum sauce

Sweet & Sour Pork 甜酸肉

$13.50

Pork and perfectly blended fruit-based sauce tossed with onions, green peppers, and pineapple chunks

Xiao-Ping Pork 魚香肉絲

$13.50

Szechwan-born Deng Xiao-ping's favorite dish is shredded pork, hot bean sauce, and water chestnuts, cooked with a spicy sauce with a hint of sour flavor

Twice Cooked Pork 回鍋肉

$13.50

Sliced pork, hot bean sauce, Chinese cabbage, green peppers, and onions served with a hot spicy brown sauce

Shredded Pork with Green Chives & Bean Curd 韭菜花香干肉絲

$14.95

Mei Cai Roasted Pork 梅菜扣肉(含刈包五個)

$21.95

With 5 steamed buns

TOGO Chow Mein & Fried Rice 炒麵&飯

Fried Rice 炒饭

$10.95

Chow Mein 炒面

$11.95

Rainbow Fried Rice 什錦炒飯*

$10.95

Shrimp, beef, chicken, green peas, and carrots fried with rice

Rainbow Chow Mein 什錦炒麵*

$11.95

Shrimp, beef, chicken, bean sprouts, carrots, cabbage, celery, mushrooms, and onions stir-fried with soft noodles

Pad Thai Noodle with Chicken 泰式炒粉

$10.95

Mixed Meat Fried Rice 揚州炒飯

$11.50

Beef with Flat Rice Noodle 干炒牛河

$12.95

Lightly browned flat noodles tossed with beef and vegetables

Double Pan Fried Noodle with Seafood 海鮮兩面黃

$14.50

Shrimp, scallop, squid & vegetables on top of crispy noodle

Singapore Rice Noodles 星洲炒米粉

$12.95

Chicken & shrimp with shredded vegetables mixed with thin rice noodles in hot spicy curry flavor sauce

TaiwanRice Noodle 台式炒米粉

$11.95

DBL Pan Fried Noodle Only 广东细面

$5.95

Chop Suey 炒杂碎

$15.95

TOGO Yu's Homemade Noodles 本樓麵

Noodle Soup 炒碼麵

$12.95

Noodle bathed in a rich soup consisting of various seafood, pork, and vegetables

Seafood Noodle Soup 三鮮碼麵

$14.95

Noodle Platter 辣椒麵

$12.95

An irresistible combination of seafood, pork, and vegetables over our famous noodles

Vegetarian Noodle Platter 素辣椒麵

$10.95

Asian mixed vegetables over our famous noodles

Peking Noodle 炸醬麵*

$9.95+

Ground pork, baby shrimp and onion cooked in bean sauce served over a bowl of noodles

Seafood Peking Noodle 海鮮炸醬麵

$13.50

Freshly cooked seafood and vegetables in the black bean sauce over home-made noodles

Taiwan Beef Noodle Soup 臺灣牛肉麵

$13.50

Stewed beef with homemade noodles

Wen Lu Noodle

$12.95

cello noodle

$12.95

TOGO Traditional Cuisine 家鄉四方小菜

Hot & Cold Salad兩張皮

$17.95

Cold, hot, and mustard salad on bean noodles, big serving

Sweet & Sour Beef(Korean Style) 糖醋牛

$15.95

Sweet & Sour Pork（Korean Style)糖醋肉

$15.95

Shredded Three Delight 溜三絲

$18.95

Eight Treasure Delight 八寶菜

$18.95

All seafood including sea cucumber

Pickled Cabbage Fish Pot 酸菜魚鍋

$18.95

Eight Treasure Tofu Pot 八珍豆腐煲

$18.95

8 tasty items boiled in a metal kettle

Spicy Fish Casserole 川式水煮魚片

$18.95

Spicy Beef Casserole 水煮牛

$18.95

Shredded Pork with Yellow Chives 肉絲韭黃

$17.50

Great Wall Tofu 长城豆腐

$13.95

Eggplant w/ Chili Sauce 盘龙茄子

$17.95

Homemade Eggplant Pot 茄子煲

$17.95

Sautéed Sea Cucumber with Green Onion蔥爆海參

$44.95

Egg Yolk Prawns 蛋黄虾

$18.95

Chef Fish Fillet 醋熘鱼片

$16.95

Chin Gun Choi 青江菜

$12.95

Bean Paste Fish Fillet

$16.95

Spicy Popcorn Chicken 辣子鸡丁

$14.95

Szechwan Tofu Fish 豆花鱼片

$17.95

Yellow Chives with Three Delight 三鮮韭黃

$18.95

Yu's Chicken Wings干烹雞翅

$14.50

TOGO Seafood 海鮮類

Chicken & Shrimp Szechwan Style 宮保雙丁

$15.95

Chicken and shrimp with vegetables in Szechwan hot sauce with peanuts

Clams in Black Bean Sauce 炒花蜆

$16.50

Hot flame keeps it warm until you finish the last piece

Curry Shrimp 咖哩蝦

$17.50

Shrimp and lightly flavorful curry sauce with bamboo shoots and naval beans

Dragon & Phoenix 龍鳳配

$15.50

Shrimp and tender slices of chicken breast in the chef's own special sauce and delivered to your table on a sizzling plate

Fish Casserole 水煮魚

$18.95

Fresh garlic and spices on top of simmered fish fillets and Napa cabbage

Happy Family Seafood Platter 全家福

$17.50

A unique combination of shrimp, scallops, squid, fish, black mushrooms, water chestnuts, baby corn, broccoli, and pea-pods served in a light brown sauce

Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp 蜜桃蝦

$17.95

Lightly breaded jumbo shrimp with honey walnut cream sauce and broccoli

Hot Braised Fish 干燒魚片

$16.50

Deep-fried fish fillet braised with finely chopped water chestnuts and mushrooms in our hot bean sauce

Kung Pao Fish Fillet 宮保魚片

$16.50

Fish fillet sautéed in roasted hot peppers tossed with vegetables in hot kung pao sauce

Kung Pao Shrimp 宮保蝦

$17.50

Jumbo shrimp stir-fried with red peppers and green peppers in hot kung pao sauce

Mango Shrimp 芒果蝦

$17.95

Moo-Shoo Shrimp 木须虾

$17.95

Princess Prawns 干烹蝦

$16.95

Deep-fried shrimp served with chef's special spicy garlic sauce

Salt & Pepper Fish 椒鹽魚片

$17.50

Fish fillet wok tossed with jalapeño pepper, onions, salt & pepper

Salt & Pepper Prawns 椒鹽大蝦

$17.95

Prawns wok tossed with jalapeño pepper, onions, salt & pepper

Salt & Pepper Smelt 椒鹽小鱈魚

$16.95

Salt & Pepper Squid 椒鹽魷魚

$16.50

Thin slices of flower-like squid wok tossed with jalapeno pepper, onions, salt & pepper

Scallops with Beef & Vegetable 干貝牛

$17.95

Thick juicy scallop sautéed with beef and vegetables

Scallops with Garlic Sauce 干烹干貝

$19.95

Deep-fried whole scallops served with chef's special spicy garlic sauce

Shrimp with Chinese Green 时蔬虾

$17.50

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce 蝦龍糊

$16.95

Shrimp and scallions served in a delicious thick egg white sauce

Soft Shell Crab 软蟹

$25.95

Choice of salt & pepper style or spicy style

Spicy Fish Fillet 香辣魚片

$17.50

Fish fillet with chili pepper and garlic

Spicy Shrimp 香辣蝦

$17.95

Sautéed shrimp in exotic spices with vegetables

Sweet & Sour Shrimp 甜酸蝦

$16.50

Shrimp and perfectly blended fruit-based sauce tossed with onions, green peppers, and pineapple chunks

Szechwan Fish Fillet 泡椒魚片

$16.50

Fish fillet with pickled hot pepper & celery

Three Ingredient Taster 炒三鮮

$15.95

Shrimp, beef and tender sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh vegetables

Whole Red Snapper 红鱼

$45.00+

Steamed Whole Flounder 半边鱼

$48.00+

Lobster 龙虾

$35.00+

Crab 螃蟹

$65.00

TOGO Fish Tanks海鲜

Salty Egg Yolk Crab 蛋黃螃蟹

$85.00

Big pieces of crab fried to golden brown and tossed with salty egg yolk

Ginger & Onion Lobster 薑蔥龍蝦

$75.00

Ginger & Onion Crab 薑蔥螃蟹

$85.00

Black Bean Sauce Lobster 豆豉龍蝦

$75.00

Salt & Pepper Lobster 椒鹽龍蝦

$75.00

Salt & Pepper Crab 椒鹽螃蟹

$85.00

Szechwan Styled Lobster 乾燒龍蝦

$75.00

Steamed Pike Fish 清蒸全魚

$68.00

Steamed Flounder 清蒸全魚

$68.00

Whole Red Snapper 紅魚(可選豆瓣、紅燒、或糖醋) (Deep Copy)

$68.00

Choice of Szechwan style, mandarin style, or sweet & sour style

TOGO Dessert 甜點

Mandarin Cream

$3.95

Vanilla ice cream covered with cherry brandy

Lychee Fruit

$3.95

A sweet tropical fruit with white flesh served in its natural juice

Ice Cream

$3.95

Choice of flavor: vanilla, green tea, and red bean

Eight Ingredients Sweet Rice Cake八寶飯

$6.50

Cheesecake

$5.50

Tiramisu Cake

$5.50

TOGO Sauce

1oz Hot Oil

$0.50

6oz Hot Oil

$3.00

1oz Ginger Sauce

$0.50

6oz Ginger Sauce

$3.00

2oz Sweet &Sour

$0.75

6oz Sweet Sour

$4.00

6oz Mongolian Sauce

$3.00

6oz Orange Sauce

$3.00

2oz Hot Mustard

$0.75

6oz Hot Mustard

$4.00

Plum Sauce

$0.50

TOGO Misc

Small White Rice

$2.00

Large White Rice

$3.00

Plain Noodle

$3.95

Moo Shu Pancakes

$0.50

Yellow Radish Onion w/ Black Bean Sauce

$2.00

Lettuce (4 piece)

$2.00

Rice Cake

$0.50

Dry Noodle

$0.75

Brown Rice

$2.00

Utensils(1)

$2.00

Carryout Dim Sum

Dim Sum點心

Short Rib with Black Pepper Sauce牛仔骨

$7.95

Chicken Feet with Home Made Sauce酱汁凤爪

$7.95

Shrimp Dumpling虾饺

$6.95

6 pieces

Steamed Beef Tripe with Ginger七彩牛百叶

$7.95

Crab Meat Shu Mai蟹肉烧卖

$6.95

6 pieces

Steamed Spare Ribs with Black Bean Sauce豉汁排骨

$7.95

Shanghai Soup Bun上海小笼包

$7.95

4 pieces

Shrimp Roll脆皮炸虾卷

$6.95

8 pieces

Egg Custard Bun三花奶皇包

$7.95

3 pieces

Wonton Dumplings in Spicy Chili Oil红油抄手

$6.95

Steamed Creamy Egg Yolk Bun流沙包

$7.95

3 pieces

BBQ Pork Bun叉烧包

$7.95

3 pieces

Vegetable Egg Roll素春卷

$3.95

4 pieces

Egg Roll春卷

$3.50

2 pieces

Fried Pot Stickers锅贴

$7.95

6 pieces

Steamed Pot Stickers蒸饺

$7.95

6 pieces

Carryout Daily Specials

Daily Special - Meat肉类

Spicy Popcorn Chicken辣子鸡丁

$15.95

Crispy Beef脆皮牛

$18.95

Half BBQ Duck半只脆皮鸭

$19.95

Korean Fried Chicken韩式炸鸡腿

$14.95

Pepper Chicken with Pork Stomach猪肚鸡

$13.95

Minimum order of 2

Boiled Chicken Chops白斩鸡

$19.95

Served cold

Three Cup Chicken三杯鸡

$16.95

Braised Pig's Feet卤猪脚

$9.95

Daily Special - Seafood海鲜

Egg Yolk Prawn蛋黄虾

$19.95

Fillet with Vinegar Sauce醋溜鱼片

$17.95

Szechuan Tofu Fillet豆花鱼片

$18.95

Sea Cucumber & Roast Pork海参扣肉

$65.95

Ginger Onion Fillet葱姜皖鱼片

$18.95

Stir-Fried Chinese Chive Flower with Dried Shrimp and Squid小炒皇

$19.95

Daily Special - Vegetable蔬菜

Egg Foo Yung蓉蛋

$14.95

Chinese Bok Choy青岗菜

$13.95

Pork with Chinese Yellow Leeks肉丝九黄

$18.50

Homestyle Eggplant茄子煲

$18.95

Eggplant Sauce Chile Sauce盘龙茄子

$19.95

Great Wall Tofu长城豆腐

$14.95

Mandarin Dinner

Mandarin Dinner ENTREE

$23.95

Carryout Lunches

TOGO Lunch Specials

Almond Chicken 杏仁雞(L)

$10.50

Broccoli Beef 芥蘭牛(L)

$11.50

Chicken Shrimp Szechwan Style 宮保雙丁(L)

$11.50

Chicken with Vegetables 時菜雞(L)

$10.50

Slices of boneless chicken breast delicately sautéed with vegetables

Farmer's Market 素什錦(L)

$9.50

Assorted vegetable dish

Garlic Chicken 大蒜雞(L)

$10.50

Kung Pao Beef 宮保牛(L)

$11.50

Kung Pao Chicken 宮保雞(L)

$10.50

Kung Pao Fish Fillet宫保鱼片(L)

$11.50

Kung Pao Shrimp 宮保蝦(L)

$12.50

Jumbo shrimp stir fried with red peppers and green peppers in hot kung pao sauce

Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛(L)

$11.50

Moo-Shu Pork 木須肉(L)

$10.50

With 3 mandarin pancakes

Orange Chicken 陳皮雞(L)

$10.50

Pad Thai 泰式炒粉(L)

$9.50

Popular Bangkok-style stir-fried noodles with chicken, bean sprouts, egg, and ground peanuts on top

Peking Noodle 炸醬麵(L)

$9.50

Rainbow Chow Mein 什錦炒麵(L)

$9.95

Beef shrimp, chicken, and vegetables, stir-fried with noodles

Rainbow Fried Rice 什錦炒飯(L)

$9.50

Beef, shrimp, and chicken fried with rice

Scallop with Beef 干貝牛(L)

$12.50

Sesame Chicken 芝麻雞(L)

$10.50

Chicken chunks deep fried in a light batter and then covered with sesame seed

Sweet & Sour Chicken 甜酸雞(L)

$10.50

Sweet & Sour Shrimp 甜酸蝦(L)

$11.50

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup 台灣牛肉麵(L)

$12.50

Three Flavor Taster 炒三鮮(L)

$11.50

Beef, shrimp, chicken, and vegetables

Xiao-Ping Pork 魚香肉絲(L)

$10.50