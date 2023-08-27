Yuzu Japanese Restaurant & Bar
DINNER MENU
STARTERS
maldon sea salt
roasted chili, crunchy garlic, umami salt
umami soy, furikake, bonito, lemon
spicy garlic ponzu
balsamic soy glaze, bubu arare
creamy spicy aioli, nitsume, jalapeño
SOUP
SALAD
mixed field greens, paper thin vegetables, daikon tsuma, house ginger soy dressing
mixed field greens, cucumber, yamagobo, daikon tsuma, bonito, spicy goma dressing
baby spinach, yuzu truffle dressing, miso crumbles, parmesan cheese, crispy leeks
blanched spinach, sesame dressing
cucumber, sweet vinegar
TEMPURA
spicy creamy aioli, chives
yuzu jalapeño aioli, lime zest, serrano chili
ponzu, scallions
honey truffle aioli, tentsuyu, parmesan cheese
spicy creamy aioli, sweet chili
tentsuyu, scallions, crispy shiitake mushroom
4 pcs
7 pcs
COLD DISHES
truffle infused soy, garlic, onion, scallions
yellowtail, jalapeño, garlic puree, cilantro, yuzu soy
whitefish, yuzu & lemon juices, cilantro, soy salt, chili paste
seared big eye tuna, crispy red onion, kaiware, ginger tosazu
salmon, japanese mustard miso sauce, kizami wasabi salsa, garlic chips, micro shiso
ponzu, momiji oroshi, scallions
fresh quail egg, ponzu, momiji oroshi, scallions
fresh quail egg, ponzu, momiji oroshi, scallions
MINI TACOS
crispy wonton taco shell, jalapeno dressing, wasabi shiso aioli, micro cilantro
crispy wonton taco shell, jalapeno dressing, wasabi shiso aioli, micro cilantro
crispy wonton taco shell, jalapeno dressing, wasabi shiso aioli, micro cilantro
crispy wonton taco shell, jalapeno dressing, wasabi shiso aioli, micro cilantro
crispy wonton taco shell, jalapeno dressing, wasabi shiso aioli, micro cilantro
crispy wonton taco shell, jalapeno dressing, wasabi shiso aioli, micro cilantro
crispy wonton taco shell, jalapeno dressing, wasabi shiso aioli, micro cilantro
HOT DISHES MEAT
4 pcs - spicy garlic ponzu
grilled ribeye, white truffle sauce, crispy red onion, sage, thyme
beef tenderloin, caramelized onion, mixed mushrooms, yuzu soy, flamed w/ sake
teriyaki sauce
teriyaki sauce
HOT DISHES SEAFOOD
miso marinated black cod
crispy spinach, miso crumbles, yuzu, olive oil, garlic chips
pan seared Hokkaido scallops, yuzu miso, jalapeño salsa, micro cilantro
teriyaki sauce
with honey truffle aioli
with spicy garlic sauce
spicy creamy aioli, masago, scallions
ponzu, jalapeno salsa
HOT DISHES VEGETABLES
Japanese eggplant, spicy miso, sesame seeds
tofu, caramelized onion, mixed mushrooms, yuzu soy sauce, flamed w/ sake
mixed seasonal mushrooms, yuzu dressing, chives
Jalapeno salsa, garlic oil, micro cilantro
light garlic sauce or spicy garlic sauce
SIGNATURE ROLLS
snow crab, shiromi, asparagus, tosazu jelly, yuzu infused lemongrass oil, yuzu salt, crispy leeks
assorted fish, avocado, lemon, jalapeño, spicy cilantro sauce
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, seared albacore, crispy onion, chilli sesame, spicy garlic ponzu
salmon, tuna, white fish, soy paper, crispy sweet potato
torched salmon, snow crab, avocado, cucumber, chives, ginger, yuzu soy, sesame & olive oil
snow crab, avocado, cucumber, baked langoustine w/ creamy spicy aioli, nitsume, tenkasu
ROLLS
NIGIRI & SASHIMI
lean bluefin tuna
medium fatty bluefin tuna
fatty bluefin tuna
yellowtail
salmon
halibut
albacore
MKT
MKT
MKT
hokkaido scallop
shrimp
sweet shrimp
freshwater eel
egg omelette
salmon roe
snow crab
MKT
MKT