DINNER MENU

STARTERS

EDAMAME
$6.00

maldon sea salt

SPICY GARLIC EDAMAME
$8.00

roasted chili, crunchy garlic, umami salt

SHISHITO
$8.00

umami soy, furikake, bonito, lemon

CRISPY OKRA
CRISPY OKRA
$9.00

spicy garlic ponzu

BRUSSEL SPROUTS
$9.00

balsamic soy glaze, bubu arare

CRISPY RICE SPICY TUNA
$10.00Out of stock

creamy spicy aioli, nitsume, jalapeño

SOUP

MISO SOUP
$5.00

tofu, wakame, scallions

SPICY SEAFOOD SOUP
SPICY SEAFOOD SOUP
$14.00

assorted seafood, mixed seasonal mushrooms, spicy dashi, scallions

MUSHROOM SOUP
MUSHROOM SOUP
$10.00

mixed seasonal mushrooms, dashi, scallions

SALAD

HOUSE FIELD GREEN SALAD
$8.00

mixed field greens, paper thin vegetables, daikon tsuma, house ginger soy dressing

SALMON SKIN SALAD
SALMON SKIN SALAD
$16.00

mixed field greens, cucumber, yamagobo, daikon tsuma, bonito, spicy goma dressing

BABY SPINACH SALAD
BABY SPINACH SALAD
$18.00

baby spinach, yuzu truffle dressing, miso crumbles, parmesan cheese, crispy leeks

GOMAE
GOMAE
$9.00

blanched spinach, sesame dressing

SUNOMONO
$6.00

cucumber, sweet vinegar

TEMPURA

ROCK SHRIMP TEMPURA
$16.00

spicy creamy aioli, chives

CRISPY CALAMARI
CRISPY CALAMARI
$14.00

yuzu jalapeño aioli, lime zest, serrano chili

SOFT SHELL CRAB
SOFT SHELL CRAB
$16.00

ponzu, scallions

CORN & LEEK KAKIAGE
CORN & LEEK KAKIAGE
$15.00

honey truffle aioli, tentsuyu, parmesan cheese

CHICKEN KARAAGE
$12.00

spicy creamy aioli, sweet chili

AGEDASHI TOFU
$10.00

tentsuyu, scallions, crispy shiitake mushroom

SHRIMP TEMPURA
$10.00

4 pcs

VEGETABLE TEMPURA
$8.00

7 pcs

COLD DISHES

TORO CARVIAR TARTARE
TORO CARVIAR TARTARE
$25.00

truffle infused soy, garlic, onion, scallions

SMOKED HAMACHI
$20.00

yellowtail, jalapeño, garlic puree, cilantro, yuzu soy

YUZU CRUDO
YUZU CRUDO
$23.00

whitefish, yuzu & lemon juices, cilantro, soy salt, chili paste

BLUEFIN TUNA TATAKI
$28.00

seared big eye tuna, crispy red onion, kaiware, ginger tosazu

SALMON TIRADITO
$24.00

salmon, japanese mustard miso sauce, kizami wasabi salsa, garlic chips, micro shiso

FRESH OYSTERS
FRESH OYSTERS
$5.00

ponzu, momiji oroshi, scallions

OYSTER SHOOTER
$5.00

fresh quail egg, ponzu, momiji oroshi, scallions

UNI SHOOTER

fresh quail egg, ponzu, momiji oroshi, scallions

MINI TACOS

TUNA TACO 2pcs
$12.00

crispy wonton taco shell, jalapeno dressing, wasabi shiso aioli, micro cilantro

SALMON TACO 2pcs
$12.00

crispy wonton taco shell, jalapeno dressing, wasabi shiso aioli, micro cilantro

YELLOWTAIL TACO 2pcs
$12.00

crispy wonton taco shell, jalapeno dressing, wasabi shiso aioli, micro cilantro

SNOW CRAB TACO 2pcs
$14.00

crispy wonton taco shell, jalapeno dressing, wasabi shiso aioli, micro cilantro

LOBSTER TACO 2pcs
$14.00

crispy wonton taco shell, jalapeno dressing, wasabi shiso aioli, micro cilantro

RIBEYE TACO 2pcs
$12.00

crispy wonton taco shell, jalapeno dressing, wasabi shiso aioli, micro cilantro

WAGYU TACO 2pcs
$24.00

crispy wonton taco shell, jalapeno dressing, wasabi shiso aioli, micro cilantro

HOT DISHES MEAT

WAGYU FOIE GRAS GYOZA
$30.00

4 pcs - spicy garlic ponzu

RIBEYE TRUFFLE BUTTER
$39.00

grilled ribeye, white truffle sauce, crispy red onion, sage, thyme

TOBANYAKI
$35.00

beef tenderloin, caramelized onion, mixed mushrooms, yuzu soy, flamed w/ sake

GRILLED CHICKEN
$24.00

teriyaki sauce

BEEF TENDERLOIN
$36.00

teriyaki sauce

HOT DISHES SEAFOOD

GINDARA
$39.00

miso marinated black cod

CHILEAN SEA BASS
$39.00

crispy spinach, miso crumbles, yuzu, olive oil, garlic chips

YAKI SCALLOPS
$28.00

pan seared Hokkaido scallops, yuzu miso, jalapeño salsa, micro cilantro

GRILLED SALMON
$27.00

teriyaki sauce

MAINE LOBSTER HONEY TRUFFLE

with honey truffle aioli

MAINE LOBSTER SPICY GARLIC

with spicy garlic sauce

BAKED SNOW CRAB
$27.00

spicy creamy aioli, masago, scallions

YELLOWTAIL KAMA
$25.00

ponzu, jalapeno salsa

HOT DISHES VEGETABLES

MISO NASU
$12.00

Japanese eggplant, spicy miso, sesame seeds

TOBANYAKI
$20.00

tofu, caramelized onion, mixed mushrooms, yuzu soy sauce, flamed w/ sake

WARM MUSHROOM SALAD
$20.00

mixed seasonal mushrooms, yuzu dressing, chives

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER
$14.00

Jalapeno salsa, garlic oil, micro cilantro

SAUTEED MIXED VEGETABLES
$18.00

light garlic sauce or spicy garlic sauce

SIGNATURE ROLLS

YUZU SIGNATURE ROLL
$28.00

snow crab, shiromi, asparagus, tosazu jelly, yuzu infused lemongrass oil, yuzu salt, crispy leeks

TORO TRUFFLE
$33.00
NIJI
$24.00

assorted fish, avocado, lemon, jalapeño, spicy cilantro sauce

HANABI
$20.00

spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, seared albacore, crispy onion, chilli sesame, spicy garlic ponzu

AKIRA
$20.00

salmon, tuna, white fish, soy paper, crispy sweet potato

SAKEYUKI
$23.00

torched salmon, snow crab, avocado, cucumber, chives, ginger, yuzu soy, sesame & olive oil

KAZAN MAKI
$25.00

snow crab, avocado, cucumber, baked langoustine w/ creamy spicy aioli, nitsume, tenkasu

SURF & TURF ROLL
$30.00
UNAGI FOIE GRAS ROLL
$28.00

ROLLS

SPICY TUNA ROLL
$13.00
CALIFORNIA ROLL
$15.00
SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL
$9.00
SALMON ROLL
$12.00
EBI TEMPURA ROLL
$13.00
SOFT SHELL CRAB ROLL
$15.00
SALMON SKIN ROLL
$11.00
VEG TEMPURA ROLL
$12.00
CUCUMBER AVOCADO ROLL
$8.00

NIGIRI & SASHIMI

AKAMI

lean bluefin tuna

CHUTORO

medium fatty bluefin tuna

OTORO

fatty bluefin tuna

SALMON
SALMON BELLY
HAMACHI

yellowtail

HAMACHI BELLY
MADAI

salmon

HIRAME

halibut

BINCHO

albacore

SHIMA AJI

MKT

KINMEDAI

MKT

KANPACHI

MKT

HOTATE

hokkaido scallop

EBI

shrimp

BOTAN EBI

sweet shrimp

UNAGI

freshwater eel

TAMAGO

egg omelette

IKURA

salmon roe

ZUWAIKANI

snow crab

UNI

MKT

FOIE GRAS

MKT

FRESH WASABI
$5.00
KIZAMI WASABI
$3.00

MORIAWASE

NIGIRI MORIAWASE
$25.00

5 pieces of chef's selection nigiri

SASHIMI MORIAWASE
$50.00

10 pieces of chef's selection sashimi

YASAI MORIAWASE
$20.00

5 types of hand-picked vegetable nigiri

SIDES

RICE
$4.00
SUSHI RICE
$5.00
DESSERT MENU

DESSERT

Mochi Ice Cream
$12.00

seasonal selection

Gelato / Sorbet
$12.00

seasonal selection