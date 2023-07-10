Yuzu Kitchen Pittsburgh 409 Wood St

Popular Items

Dinner Yellow Curry*

$16.00

Yam, pineapple, basil, red onion

Salt and Pepper Tofu

$8.00

Garlic, scallion, jalapeño, fried shallot

Matcha Green Tea Cake

$7.00

Matcha, green tea cheese cake, graham cracker crust, chocolate sauce

Full Menu

Non-Alcoholic

Bottle Orange Soda

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Cans

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Cans

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Jasmine Green

$4.00

Iced Oolong

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Pot of Da Hong Pao

$7.00

Pot of Jasmine Green

$5.00

Pot of Oolong

$5.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Craft Mocktails

Chrissy Cukes

$7.00

Chrysanthemum, cucumber, mint

Let's Be Friends

$7.00

Oolong tea, thai basil, orgeat

Mocktail Dealers Choice

$7.00

We make it fun

Please Be Quiet

$7.00

Hibiscus, grenadine, lemon, lime

Wine by the Glass

Pinot Noir 5 Oz

$11.00

Pinot noir

Simone Merlot 5 Oz

$11.00

Cab sauv

Prosecco 5 Oz

$11.00

Extra dry, prosecco

Folie Chardonnay 5 Oz

$11.00

Chardonnay

Simone Sauv Blanc 5 Oz

$11.00

Pinot grigio

Bottle Red - Simone Merlot

$40.00

Cab sauv

Bottle Red - Wines of Francis Coppola

$40.00

Pinot noir

Bottle Sparkling - Prosecco

$40.00

Extra dry, prosecco

Bottle White - Folie Ã Deux

$40.00

Chardonnay

Bottle White - Simone Sauv Blanc

$40.00

Pinot grigio

Beer & Soju

15th & Canal

$10.00

Air Wave Hazy IPA

$10.00

Hazy IPA

Bane of Existence IPA

$10.00

IPA

Echigo Stout

$12.00

Kirin

$8.00

Mango Passionfruit

$10.00

Smoothie sour

Myrcene DIPA

$10.00

DIPA

Sapporo 22oz

$10.00

22 oz

Sapporo Pure

$5.00

Soju Grape & Ginger

$10.00

Soju Peach & Chili

$10.00

Soju Yuzu & Elderflower

$10.00

Subsurface All Orange

$10.00

Smoothie sour

Free Wave NA

$5.00

Run Wild NA

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Beer

Free Wave NA

$5.00

Hazy IPA

Run Wild NA

$5.00

IPA

Small Bites

Bang Bang Shrimp Tempura*

$11.00

4 pieces. Bang bang style (spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallions, chili powder)

Cha Shu Bao

$8.00

2 pieces. Cucumber, scallion

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$11.00

Carrot, mushroom, scallion

Curry Chicken on a Stick

$8.00

4 pieces. Served with peanut curry sauce

Daikon Kimchi

$5.00

Daikon radish pickled in Korean chili

Edamame

$6.00

Soy bean, nori salt

Fried Chicken Bao

$8.00

2 pieces. Spicy paprika, mayo, lettuce

Gyoza

$10.00

6 pieces. Pork, leek, cabbage, shiitake, sweet soy vinaigrette

Karaage

$9.00

Japanese mayo or spicy paprika mayo, fried chicken, lemon

Ribeye Smoked Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Ribeye steak, red onion, scallion, crispy shallot, saké glaze

Salt and Pepper Tofu

$8.00

Garlic, scallion, jalapeño, fried shallot

Scallion Pancakes

$6.00

4 pieces. Scallions, sweet soy vinegar

Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

4 pieces. Tempura sauce

Spicy Wontons

$9.00

6 pieces. Pork wontons, scallion, baby bok choy, sesame seed, Sweet Soy Vinaigrette, Rayu

Spring Rolls

$6.00

2 pieces. Cabbage, carrot, shiitake, bamboo shoot served with sweet chili sauce

Stir Fry Baby Bok Choy

$7.00

Garlic, scallion

Takoyaki

$11.00

6 pieces. Fried octopus croquettes, katsuobushi, nori, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seed

Tofu Lettuce Wraps

$11.00

Carrot, mushroom, scallion

Veggie Gyoza

$9.00

6 pieces. Vermicelli, dried tofu, cabbage, shittake, celery, scallions, sweet soy vinaigrette

Salads

Pow Pow

$9.00

Lettuce, spring mix corn, fried shallots, English cucumber, carrot, tomato

Rice Bowls

Chicken Katsu Don

$16.00

Steamed rice, fried chicken, curry, scallion, sesame seed, cabbage slaw

Salmon Don

$25.00

String bean, zucchini, bell pepper, onion, scallion, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Sukiyaki Don

$22.00

Rib eye steak, onions, carrot, mushrooms, 30 min egg, sesame seed, scallions

Tofu Don

$16.00

Tofu, string beans, jalapeno, shittake, carrots, scallion, basil, crispy shallots

Ramen

Braised Chicken Ramen

$16.00

Thigh and leg with bone, baby bok choy, 30 min egg, scallion

Karaage Curry Ramen

$16.00

Coconut curry broth, karaage chicken, kale, Korean chili powder, edamame, tomato, scallion

Sapporo Miso

$16.00

Garlic butter bomb, corn, 30 min egg, garlic wok chicken, bean sprout, wakame, scallion

Shoyu Tare

$16.00

Cha shu - pork belly, 30 min egg, shiitake, fried shallot, baby bok choy, shoda soy sauce, scallion

Spicy Curry Veg Ramen

$15.00

Coconut curry broth, ginger tofu, kale, tomato, edamame, scallion

Spicy Seafood Ramen

$18.00

Spicy seafood broth, lemon grass, shiitake, p.e.i. Mussel, shrimp, tomato, scallion

Sukiyaki Ramen

$23.00

Red onions, carrots, beef sukiyaki, 30 min egg, shoda soy sauce, button mushroom, sesame seed, scallion

Vegetable Ramen

$15.00

Miso vegetable broth, mayu, ginger tofu, brown beech bean sprout, wakame, scallion

Wonton Ramen

$16.00

Pork wontons, baby bok choy, bacon chive bomb, scallion

Yuzu's Shio

$18.00

Mayu, rayu, corn, cha shu (pork belly), 30 min egg, yuzu bomb, nori, baby bok choy, shiitake, scallion

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Dark chocolate crumble base, roasted peanuts, chocolate sauce

Matcha Green Tea Cake

$7.00

Matcha, green tea cheese cake, graham cracker crust, chocolate sauce

After Dinner Drinks

Akashe Ume

$14.00

Sweet, easy drinking, plum infused Japanese whiskey

Averna

$14.00

Dark chocolate, kola nut, nutmeg, allspice

Cynar

$14.00

Earthy, bittersweet, herbaceous

Fernet

$12.00

Bittersweet, herbaceous, bold

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$10.00

Lightly syrupy, marzipan, vanilla

Meletti

$14.00

Balanced, bittersweet, caramel

Nikka Whisky Pure Malt

$21.00

Floral, caramel, cinnamon, hints of nutmeg

Sides & Sauce

Classic Stir Fry Sauce

$3.00

Eel Sauce

$2.00

General Tso Sauce

$3.00

Green Curry

$4.00

Gyoza Sauce

$1.00

Katsu Sauce

$4.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Rayu

$1.00

Side Fried Rice

$7.00

Side Mix Vegetables

$7.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Steam Ramen

$7.00

Side Steam Thin Rice Noodle

$5.00

Side White Rice

$5.00

Spicy Korean Sauce

$3.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00

Sweet Garlic Chili Sauce

$3.00

Yellow Curry

$4.00

From the Wok

Stir Fry - Dinner

Dinner Classic Stir Fry*

$16.00

Broccoli, carrot

Dinner General Tso*

$16.00

Tofu, chicken, or shrimp, broccoli

Dinner Green Curry*

$16.00

Broccoli, zucchini, string bean, basil

Dinner Mongolian Style*

$16.00

Red onion, mushroom, dried red chili, scallion

Dinner Old School*

$16.00

Scallion, jalapeño, Spanish onion

Dinner Spicy Korean*

$16.00

Broccoli, mushroom, bell pepper, jalapeño, basil

Dinner Sweet Garlic Chili*

$16.00

Broccoli, bell pepper, red onion, string bean

Dinner Szechuan String Beans*

$16.00

String bean, garlic, brown sauce, Sichuan peppercorn

Dinner Yellow Curry*

$16.00

Yam, pineapple, basil, red onion

Dinner Yuzu Special*

$16.00

Bok choy, broccoli, shiitake, onion, scallion

Rice & Noodle

Fried Rice

$13.00

Egg, bean sprout, onion, scallion

Island Fried Rice

$13.00

Pineapple, egg, bean sprout, onion, scallion

Lala Fried Rice

$13.00

Bell pepper, rayu, egg, bean sprout, onion, scallion

Peanut Noodles

$13.00

Egg, bean sprout, toasted peanut, lime, scallion

Basil Rice Noodles

$13.00

Bell pepper x egg x basil x red onion x jalapeño

Stir Fry Ramen

$13.00

Bean sprout, carrot, scallion

Stir Fry Udon

$13.00

Shiitake mushroom, bean sprout, carrot, scallion

Singapore Curry Noodles

$13.00

Yellow curry, bell pepper, egg, red onion, scallion