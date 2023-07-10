Yuzu Kitchen Pittsburgh 409 Wood St
Full Menu
Non-Alcoholic
Craft Mocktails
Wine by the Glass
Pinot Noir 5 Oz
Pinot noir
Simone Merlot 5 Oz
Cab sauv
Prosecco 5 Oz
Extra dry, prosecco
Folie Chardonnay 5 Oz
Chardonnay
Simone Sauv Blanc 5 Oz
Pinot grigio
Bottle Red - Simone Merlot
Cab sauv
Bottle Red - Wines of Francis Coppola
Pinot noir
Bottle Sparkling - Prosecco
Extra dry, prosecco
Bottle White - Folie Ã Deux
Chardonnay
Bottle White - Simone Sauv Blanc
Pinot grigio
Beer & Soju
15th & Canal
Air Wave Hazy IPA
Hazy IPA
Bane of Existence IPA
IPA
Echigo Stout
Kirin
Mango Passionfruit
Smoothie sour
Myrcene DIPA
DIPA
Sapporo 22oz
22 oz
Sapporo Pure
Soju Grape & Ginger
Soju Peach & Chili
Soju Yuzu & Elderflower
Subsurface All Orange
Smoothie sour
Free Wave NA
Run Wild NA
Non-Alcoholic Beer
Small Bites
Bang Bang Shrimp Tempura*
4 pieces. Bang bang style (spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallions, chili powder)
Cha Shu Bao
2 pieces. Cucumber, scallion
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Carrot, mushroom, scallion
Curry Chicken on a Stick
4 pieces. Served with peanut curry sauce
Daikon Kimchi
Daikon radish pickled in Korean chili
Edamame
Soy bean, nori salt
Fried Chicken Bao
2 pieces. Spicy paprika, mayo, lettuce
Gyoza
6 pieces. Pork, leek, cabbage, shiitake, sweet soy vinaigrette
Karaage
Japanese mayo or spicy paprika mayo, fried chicken, lemon
Ribeye Smoked Brussel Sprouts
Ribeye steak, red onion, scallion, crispy shallot, saké glaze
Salt and Pepper Tofu
Garlic, scallion, jalapeño, fried shallot
Scallion Pancakes
4 pieces. Scallions, sweet soy vinegar
Shrimp Tempura
4 pieces. Tempura sauce
Spicy Wontons
6 pieces. Pork wontons, scallion, baby bok choy, sesame seed, Sweet Soy Vinaigrette, Rayu
Spring Rolls
2 pieces. Cabbage, carrot, shiitake, bamboo shoot served with sweet chili sauce
Stir Fry Baby Bok Choy
Garlic, scallion
Takoyaki
6 pieces. Fried octopus croquettes, katsuobushi, nori, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seed
Tofu Lettuce Wraps
Carrot, mushroom, scallion
Veggie Gyoza
6 pieces. Vermicelli, dried tofu, cabbage, shittake, celery, scallions, sweet soy vinaigrette
Rice Bowls
Chicken Katsu Don
Steamed rice, fried chicken, curry, scallion, sesame seed, cabbage slaw
Salmon Don
String bean, zucchini, bell pepper, onion, scallion, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Sukiyaki Don
Rib eye steak, onions, carrot, mushrooms, 30 min egg, sesame seed, scallions
Tofu Don
Tofu, string beans, jalapeno, shittake, carrots, scallion, basil, crispy shallots
Ramen
Braised Chicken Ramen
Thigh and leg with bone, baby bok choy, 30 min egg, scallion
Karaage Curry Ramen
Coconut curry broth, karaage chicken, kale, Korean chili powder, edamame, tomato, scallion
Sapporo Miso
Garlic butter bomb, corn, 30 min egg, garlic wok chicken, bean sprout, wakame, scallion
Shoyu Tare
Cha shu - pork belly, 30 min egg, shiitake, fried shallot, baby bok choy, shoda soy sauce, scallion
Spicy Curry Veg Ramen
Coconut curry broth, ginger tofu, kale, tomato, edamame, scallion
Spicy Seafood Ramen
Spicy seafood broth, lemon grass, shiitake, p.e.i. Mussel, shrimp, tomato, scallion
Sukiyaki Ramen
Red onions, carrots, beef sukiyaki, 30 min egg, shoda soy sauce, button mushroom, sesame seed, scallion
Vegetable Ramen
Miso vegetable broth, mayu, ginger tofu, brown beech bean sprout, wakame, scallion
Wonton Ramen
Pork wontons, baby bok choy, bacon chive bomb, scallion
Yuzu's Shio
Mayu, rayu, corn, cha shu (pork belly), 30 min egg, yuzu bomb, nori, baby bok choy, shiitake, scallion
Dessert
After Dinner Drinks
Akashe Ume
Sweet, easy drinking, plum infused Japanese whiskey
Averna
Dark chocolate, kola nut, nutmeg, allspice
Cynar
Earthy, bittersweet, herbaceous
Fernet
Bittersweet, herbaceous, bold
Lazzaroni Amaretto
Lightly syrupy, marzipan, vanilla
Meletti
Balanced, bittersweet, caramel
Nikka Whisky Pure Malt
Floral, caramel, cinnamon, hints of nutmeg
Sides & Sauce
Classic Stir Fry Sauce
Eel Sauce
General Tso Sauce
Green Curry
Gyoza Sauce
Katsu Sauce
Peanut Sauce
Rayu
Side Fried Rice
Side Mix Vegetables
Side Salad
Side Steam Ramen
Side Steam Thin Rice Noodle
Side White Rice
Spicy Korean Sauce
Spicy Mayo
Sweet Chili Sauce
Sweet Garlic Chili Sauce
Yellow Curry
From the Wok
Stir Fry - Dinner
Dinner Classic Stir Fry*
Broccoli, carrot
Dinner General Tso*
Tofu, chicken, or shrimp, broccoli
Dinner Green Curry*
Broccoli, zucchini, string bean, basil
Dinner Mongolian Style*
Red onion, mushroom, dried red chili, scallion
Dinner Old School*
Scallion, jalapeño, Spanish onion
Dinner Spicy Korean*
Broccoli, mushroom, bell pepper, jalapeño, basil
Dinner Sweet Garlic Chili*
Broccoli, bell pepper, red onion, string bean
Dinner Szechuan String Beans*
String bean, garlic, brown sauce, Sichuan peppercorn
Dinner Yellow Curry*
Yam, pineapple, basil, red onion
Dinner Yuzu Special*
Bok choy, broccoli, shiitake, onion, scallion
Rice & Noodle
Fried Rice
Egg, bean sprout, onion, scallion
Island Fried Rice
Pineapple, egg, bean sprout, onion, scallion
Lala Fried Rice
Bell pepper, rayu, egg, bean sprout, onion, scallion
Peanut Noodles
Egg, bean sprout, toasted peanut, lime, scallion
Basil Rice Noodles
Bell pepper x egg x basil x red onion x jalapeño
Stir Fry Ramen
Bean sprout, carrot, scallion
Stir Fry Udon
Shiitake mushroom, bean sprout, carrot, scallion
Singapore Curry Noodles
Yellow curry, bell pepper, egg, red onion, scallion