Z Beans Coffee | Brandon Hospital Brandon Hospital
Retail
Drinks
Coffee/Espresso
- 4 Locos$5.75
A Cup of Productivity! 4 Shots (4oz) of Espresso in a Latte.
- Americano$4.00
The Classic! 2 Shots (2oz) of espresso + Hot Water. Creamer can be added if you'd like!
- Brew Box$22.00
96oz of Freshly Brewed Coffee! Comes with cups, lids, creamers, sugars, and stir sticks. Ideal for a group of 8-12 people!
- Cafe con Leche$4.00
Half Drip Brew + Half Steamed Dairy!
- Cafe Frizado$5.75
A Fan Favorite! Our Frozen Coffee. Traditionally made with our Ice Cream Mix, but you can select your prefered dairy if you have a preference.
- Cappuccino$5.00
A lighter version of a latte that is made with more foam! You can customize to your preference.
- Caramel Macchiato$5.50
Made with Vanilla Syrup and Caramel Sauce, our caramel macchiato is a sweet treat! You can customize to your preference!
- Cold Brew$3.85
Made with our Cold Brew Concentrate, which is steeped for 24 hours! You can customize to your preference!
- Cold Brew Delight$6.00
Our Traditional Cold Brew with some added toppings!
- Dirty Chai Latte$5.75
Our Delicious Chai Latte with a Shot of Espresso Added! You can customize to your preference!
- Double Shot$2.25
2 shots (2oz) of espresso for a quick hitter! You can add a dairy topping if you'd like!
- Drip Brew$3.00
A Freshly Brewed Cup of Joe!
- Latte$5.00
Made with 2 shots (2oz) of espresso and your favorite dairy! You can customize as much as you like!
- Mocha$5.50
Made with 2 shots (2oz) of espresso, a specialty mocha sauce, and your favorite dairy! You can customize as much as you like!
- Refill$1.50
Refills for Drip Brew or Cold Brew for in-house dining guests!
- Shot in the Dark$4.25
2 shots (2oz) of espresso added to a drip brew coffee! You can customize to your preference!
- Traditional Macchiato$3.25
2 shots (2oz) of espresso with a dollop of steamed milk added on top! (4oz total beverage)
- Single Espresso$2.00
1 shot (1oz) of espresso for a quick hitter! You can add a dairy topping if you'd like!
Non-Espresso
- Apple Juice$2.25
A simple cup of Crisp Apple Juice!
- Chai Latte$5.25
One of our fan favorites! With Our Chai Latte you can choose your favorite dairy, temperature preference, and whether or not to add any extras!
- Cup of Milk$2.00
Just a simple cup of whole milk! You can choose an alternative option if you so desire!
- Energizers$6.00
Our Energizers are a specialty line of Red Bull based drinks! Ideal for customers who may not prefer coffee based beverages, yet need a jolt of caffeine!
- Hot Chocolate$4.75
Freshly steamed milk mixed with specialty chocolate sauce! You can customize to your preference!
- Iced Water Cup$0.25
A 16oz cup of filtered water with ice!
- Milkshake$5.75
Our Vanilla, Chocolate, or Strawberry Milkshakes are traditionally made with our in-house ice cream mix! However, you can customize to your preference, selecting a different dairy option if you prefer!
- Orange Juice$2.25
Just a classic bottle of orange juice!
- Smoothie$5.75
Select your flavor/s - you can select as many as you'd like! Our Smoothies are traditionally paired with an almond milk base, but you can adjust to your preference!
- Soda
A bottle of your favorite soda pop!
- Tea$3.25
Choose between a black, green, or our specialty coffee cherry tea! Availability may vary, so please ask one of our baristas which varieties are available!
- Water Bottle$1.85
Simply, a bottle of water!
Drink Specials
Food
Breakfast
- Bagel$4.75
- Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit$6.00
Indulge in the savory perfection of our Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit, where bacon, eggs, and gooey cheese meld together inside a warm, buttery biscuit for the ultimate breakfast delight.
- Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit$6.00
Savor the hearty goodness of our Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit, featuring savory sausage, eggs, and melted cheese nestled inside a warm biscuit, delivering a delicious breakfast experience.
- Breakfast Burrito$5.50
Craft your perfect morning with our customizable Breakfast Burrito, where you can choose between savory sausage, crispy bacon, or a flavorful vegetarian option, all wrapped snugly with eggs, melted cheese, and your favorite toppings, for a satisfying start to your day.
- Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Croissant$7.00
Indulge in the savory perfection of our Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Croissant, where bacon, eggs, and gooey cheese meld together inside a warm, buttery croissant for the ultimate breakfast delight.
- Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant$7.00
Savor the hearty goodness of our Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant, featuring savory sausage, eggs, and melted cheese nestled inside a warm, buttery croissant delivering a delicious breakfast experience.
- Ham & Cheddar Croissant$7.00
Indulge in a classic favorite with our Ham & Cheddar Croissant, where tender slices of savory ham and rich cheddar cheese are tucked inside a flaky, buttery croissant, offering a deliciously comforting breakfast that's sure to satisfy.
- Hashbrown$2.00
Enjoy the perfect morning crunch with our Hashbrown Patty - a golden-brown delight crafted from shredded potatoes, expertly seasoned and fried to crispy perfection, offering a satisfyingly crunchy exterior and a fluffy, tender center for a delightful breakfast addition that's sure to please.
- Turkey, Egg, Swiss Croissant$7.00
Enjoy the freshness of our Turkey, Egg, & Swiss Cheese Croissant, where sliced turkey, eggs, and gooey cheese meld together inside a warm, buttery croissant for the ultimate breakfast delight.
Pastries
- Cinnamon Roll$3.75
Indulge in the aroma of freshly baked goodness with our Cinnamon Roll, featuring layers of soft, doughy goodness swirled with cinnamon sugar and topped with a generous drizzle of creamy icing, promising a sweet and comforting treat that melts in your mouth.
- Cookie$2.50
Satisfy your sweet tooth cravings with our irresistible Cookie selection, offering classic favorites like Chocolate Chip, indulgent Double Chocolate Chip, and rich Peanut Butter varieties, each baked to perfection for a heavenly treat that's sure to please every palate. Varieties may vary!
- Croissant$3.75
Immerse yourself in the epitome of pastry perfection with our freshly baked croissant either topped with Cinnamon Sugar or without, meticulously crafted to achieve a golden, flaky exterior that shatters delicately with each bite, revealing a soft, buttery interior that melts in your mouth, promising a sublime indulgence that transcends ordinary baked goods.
- Muffin$3.75
Indulge in a burst of flavor with our freshly baked muffins, where plump blueberries or rich chocolate chips are nestled within a moist, tender crumb, creating a delectable treat that pairs perfectly with your morning coffee or afternoon tea.
Lunch
- Brisket & Cheddar Croissant$9.00
Experience lunchtime bliss with our Brisket & Cheddar Croissant Sandwich, featuring tender brisket and melted cheddar cheese nestled within a buttery croissant. Customize your creation with a variety of toppings to elevate your sandwich experience to new heights.
- Chicken Salad Croissant$7.50
Delight in our Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich, where creamy chicken salad is nestled within a flaky croissant. Personalize your lunch experience by adding your choice of toppings to create a sandwich that suits your taste perfectly.
- Chicken Salad Cup$4.00
Enjoy a scoop of our delectable Chicken Salad, made with tender chicken breast, savory seasonings, and creamy dressing, perfect as a standalone lunch option or to complement your favorite salad or sandwich.
- Club on Flatbread$8.00
Indulge in our classic Club on Flatbread, featuring savory turkey and crispy bacon on flatbread. Customize your lunch by adding your choice of toppings, creating a personalized sandwich experience that satisfies your cravings.
- Fruit
Add a refreshing twist to your meal with our fruit option featuring crisp apples, ripe bananas, and juicy oranges, providing a burst of natural sweetness and a boost of vitamins to complement any dish or to enjoy as a healthy snack on the go.
- Ham & Swiss Baguette$7.50
Enjoy the timeless combination of savory ham and Swiss cheese on a freshly baked baguette. Elevate your lunch by adding your choice of toppings, personalizing your sandwich to create a delicious and satisfying meal tailored to your preferences.
- Chips$1.00
Complete your meal with a bag of propular chip varieties, the perfect accompaniment to your sandwich or salad, offering a satisfying crunch and a burst of flavor with every bite.
- Salad$8.00
Full Portion! Craft your perfect salad with our customizable options, including crisp lettuce topped with fresh cherry tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, banana peppers, and sharp cheddar cheese. Add your choice of protein, whether it's grilled chicken, chicken salad, ham, or turkey, for a satisfying and nutritious meal tailored to your taste preferences.
- Soup$4.00
Enhance your meal with a comforting side of either our rich and creamy Broccoli Cheddar Soup or our hearty Loaded Baked Potato Soup, available in both cup and full lunch portion sizes, offering a warm and satisfying addition to your dining experience.