Z Beans Coffee
Drink Menu
Coffee/Espresso
- 4 Locos$5.75
A Cup of Productivity! 4 Shots (4oz) of Espresso in a Latte.
- Americano$4.00
The Classic! 2 Shots (2oz) of espresso + Hot Water. Creamer can be added if you'd like!
- Brew Box$22.00
96oz of Freshly Brewed Coffee! Comes with cups, lids, creamers, sugars, and stir sticks. Ideal for a group of 8-12 people!
- Cafe con Leche$4.00
Half Drip Brew + Half Steamed Dairy!
- Cafe Frizado$5.75
A Fan Favorite! Our Frozen Coffee. Traditionally made with our Ice Cream Mix, but you can select your prefered dairy if you have a preference.
- Cappuccino$5.00
A lighter version of a latte that is made with more foam! You can customize to your preference.
- Caramel Macchiato$5.50
Made with Vanilla Syrup and Caramel Sauce, our caramel macchiato is a sweet treat! You can customize to your preference!
- Cold Brew$3.85
Made with our Cold Brew Concentrate, which is steeped for 24 hours! You can customize to your preference!
- Cold Brew Delight$6.00
Our Traditional Cold Brew with some added toppings!
- Dirty Chai Latte$5.75
Our Delicious Chai Latte with a Shot of Espresso Added! You can customize to your preference!
- Double Shot$2.25
2 shots (2oz) of espresso for a quick hitter! You can add a dairy topping if you'd like!
- Drip Brew$3.00
A Freshly Brewed Cup of Joe!
- French Press$3.50
Steeped for 5 minutes, our French Press brings out the unique notes of our Ecuadorian Coffee!
- Latte$5.00
Made with 2 shots (2oz) of espresso and your favorite dairy! You can customize as much as you like!
- Mocha$5.50
Made with 2 shots (2oz) of espresso, a specialty mocha sauce, and your favorite dairy! You can customize as much as you like!
- Refill$1.50
Refills for Drip Brew or Cold Brew for in-house dining guests!
- Shot in the Dark$4.25
2 shots (2oz) of espresso added to a drip or cold brew coffee! You can customize to your preference!
- Traditional Macchiato$3.25
2 shots (2oz) of espresso with a dollop of steamed milk added on top! (4oz total beverage)
- Tumbler Coffee$2.00
An exclusive offer for Z Beans customers who participate in our tumbler program. Drip or Cold Brew only!
Non-Espresso
- Apple Juice$1.75
A simple cup of Crisp Apple Juice!
- Chai Latte$5.25
One of our fan favorites! With Our Chai Latte you can choose your favorite dairy, temperature preference, and whether or not to add any extras!
- Cup of Milk$2.00
Just a simple cup of whole milk! You can choose an alternative option if you so desire!
- Energizers$6.00
Our Energizers are a specialty line of Red Bull based drinks! Ideal for customers who may not prefer coffee based beverages, yet need a jolt of caffeine!
- Hot Chocolate$4.75
Freshly steamed milk mixed with specialty chocolate sauce! You can customize to your preference!
- Iced Water Cup$0.25
A 16oz cup of filtered water with ice!
- Milkshake$5.75
Our Vanilla, Chocolate, or Strawberry Milkshakes are traditionally made with our in-house ice cream mix! However, you can customize to your preference, selecting a different dairy option if you prefer!
- Orange Juice$2.00
Just a classic bottle of orange juice!
- Pup Cup$0.75
A cup of whipped cream for that special friend in your life!
- Smoothie$5.75
Select your flavor/s - you can select as many as you'd like! Our Smoothies are traditionally paired with an almond milk base, but you can adjust to your preference!
- Soda$2.25
A bottle of your favorite soda pop!
- Tea$3.25
Choose between a black, green, or our specialty coffee cherry tea! Availability may vary, so please ask one of our baristas which varieties are available!
- Tea Bottle$2.25
Choose between a traditional southern sweet tea or an unsweet tea!
- Water Bottle$1.75
Simply, a bottle of water!