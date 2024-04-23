Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe Iowa City
Featured Items
- z'pesto$6.68+
bowtie pasta sauteed with our basil & pine nut pesto sauce, fresh tomatoes and a hint of cream, decorated with romano cheese make it a pesto pomodro! add a burst of authentic italian flavor with a splash of our homemade marinara
- z'greek salad$5.86+
fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and green peppers tossed with our trademark greek dressing, topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives and pepperoncinis leave out the lettuce for an authentic village salad!
mac bowls monday
- z'mac combo$10.80
pick any small mac and pair it with any small soup or salad! add $2.99 for z'thai chicken salad or z'asian salad!
- z'mac n cheese$5.15+
curly cavitappi pasta smothered in our trademark blend of melted cheeses, finished with cheddar jack cheese
- z'buffalo mac$8.02+
transform the original with buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, carrots and green onions, smothered in our classic cheese sauce and topped with crispy fried onions
- z'garlic mac$8.02+
chicken sauteed with garlic and red onion, dressed with romano cheese
- z'jalapeno bacon mac$8.02+
mac n cheese... jalapenos... bacon.. what not to love?
- z'basil mac$6.07+
punch up the flavor by stirring in our basil & pin nut pesto sauce
- side of bread ALL$1.03
add a piece of fresh ciabatta bread!
- pita appetizer ALL$3.08
fresh pita bread served with our cucumber tzatziki sauce
noodle bowls
- z'noodle combo$10.80
pick any small noodle bowl and pair it with any small soup or salad! add $2.99 for z'thai chicken salad or z'asian salad!
- z'marinara$5.65+
hearty penne pasta smothered in homemade marinara dressed with romano cheese
- z'veggie tuscana$6.68+
penne pasta lightly sauteed w/olive oil, tomatoes, red & green bell peppers, zucchini, red onions, spinach leaves, fresh garlic and rosemary, accented with feta cheese
- z'spicy peanut$6.68+
rice stick noodles broccoli, carrots, cabbage and roasted peanuts sauteed in our spicy peanut sauce and topped with cilantro
- z'alfredo$5.65+
fettuccine noodles smothered with our creamy alfredo sauce, sprinkled with romano cheese and fresh italian parsley
- z'krith-a-raki$6.68+
a greek tradition of orzo noodles, broccoli and green onions lightly sauteed in butter and a touch of fresh garlic finished with romano cheese go authentic with feta cheese!
- z'udon$6.68+Out of stock
udon noodles stir-fried with broccoli, mushrooms and carrots in our spicy chili-garlic sauce, topped with cilantro
- z'buttered penne$5.65+
a kidz favorite, now for the kid in all of us! penne pasta tossed with butter and topped with romano cheese
- z'lemon saute$6.68+
our refreshing lemon-cream sauce tossed with orzo noodles, zucchini and spinach leaves, sprinkled with romano cheese add 6 italian meatballs! a delicious twist
- z'mostaccioli$6.68+
a savory blend of garlic, cream and white wine lightly sauteed with penne pasta, tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms & spinach leaves accented with romano cheese
rice bowls
- rice bowl combo$10.80
pick any small rice bowl and pair it with any small soup or salad! add $2.99 for z'thai chicken salad or z'asian salad!
- z'fajita$8.74+
grilled chicken, red & green bell peppers and red onions sauteed in our zesty fajita sauce, served over a bed of cilantro-lime rice, garnished with cheddar jack cheese and sour cream
- z'teriyaki$6.68+
broccoli, carrots, green onions and mushrooms lie on a bed of cilantro-lime rice draped our teriyaki sauce
- z'thai stir-fry$6.68+
broccoli, carrots, snap peas and roasted peanuts sauteed in our spicy peanut sauce over a bed of cilantro-lime rice
pita sandwiches
- gyro$8.74
seasoned gyro meat, served on a fresh pita with tomato, red onion, lettuce & a side of our house-made tzatziki sauce...embracing our greek roots with this one!
- chicken BLT$8.74
the classic BLT transformed with marinated chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and a sprinkle of cheddar/jack cheese...wrapped in a fresh pita with a side our our house-made ranch dressing
- chicken souvlaki$8.74
What is a chicken souvlaki pita?! Just think the cousin of a gyro! Marinated chicken, served in a fresh pita with our cucumber/tomato greek pico mix, red onion, lettuce & a side of house-made tzatziki. OPA!
- gyro combo$12.35
pick any small soup or salad and pair it with the gyro! add $2.99 for z'thai chicken salad or z'asian salad!
salad bowls
- soup & salad combo$10.29
pick any small salad and pair it with any small soup! add $2.99 for z'thai chicken salad or z'asian salad!
- z'caesar salad$5.86+
our classic creamy caesar dressing tossed w/crisp mixed greens, topped with croutons and fresh romano cheese
- z'house salad$5.86+
fresh mixed greens decorated with tomatoes, cucumbers and cheddar jack cheese and croutons, severed with your choice of ranch, creamy Parmesan or sweet onion vinaigrette
- z'thai chicken salad$8.74+
**NEW** grilled chicken, red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes and mixed greens topped with crushed peanuts and fresh cilantro, with a side of our signature creamy cashew dressing
- z'asian salad$8.74+
bowtie pasta, spinach, grilled chicken, green onions and dried cranberries tossed with our asian vinaigrette, topped with mandarin ranges & wonton strips
soups
- soup & salad combo$10.29
pick any small salad and pair it with any small soup! add $2.99 for z'thai chicken salad or z'asian salad!
- z'chicken noodle soup$5.14+
- z'beer cheese soup$5.14+
