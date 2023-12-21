ZA Brew 12295 South Main Street
DRINKS
Coffee
- Za Brew$4.50+
24 hr brewed organic cold brew
- Pipeliner$5.50+
36 hr brewed organic cold brew STRONG
- Dark Mode$3.00+
Black cold brew,iced or hot.
- Brain Freeze$5.50+
Cold Brew Shake. Za brew or Pipeliner (24 or 36 hour brewed.) Choice of chocolate or vanilla ice cream blended with cold brew coffee, with whip cream.
- Frappe$4.75+
Za brew or pipliner (24 or 36 hr) cold brew blended with milk and your flavor choice.
TEAS
CAFFEINE FREE
- POP SHOTS$3.25+
Clear soda with choice of flavor, whip cream, and flavor drizzle.
- Iced Hot Chocolate$3.50+
Homemade hot chocolate (cold) shaken, & poured over ice, topped with whip cream and chocolate drizzle.
- Hot Chocolate$3.50+
Homemade hot chocolate. Made with Ghirardelli dark chocolate.
- Agua Fresca$3.00+
A refreshing blend of fruit of the day poured over ice.
- Smoothie$3.75+
Real fruit, fruit of the day, blended
SIGNATURE DRINKS
- Zombie Killer$5.00+
Red Bull blended with smoothie of the day, topped with whip cream.
- Brain Fog$3.50+
Refreshing fresh brewed organic green tea, with a shot of flavor, and a drizzle of almond milk for depth.
- Southern apocalypse$4.50+
Organic cold brew 24 hour, mixed with sweet tea, with a drizzle of heavy cream.
- Southern Apocalypse Pipeliner$5.00+
Organic cold brew 36 hour, mixed with sweet tea, with a drizzle of heavy cream.
- Malibu Brew$4.50+
Cold brew coffee with coconut, pineapple and your choice of milk Served over ice w/whip cream Tastes like Malibu rum 😆
APOCALYPSE FOUNTAIN SODA
- Dirty Dr Pepper$2.00+
Dr. Pepper & Coconut
- Heart taker$2.00+
Blackberry, coconut, half-and-half, Dr Pepper
- Cherry bite$2.00+
Cherry, coconut, half-and-half, vanilla, and Coke
- Dead camper$2.00+
Toasted marshmallow, half and half & root beer
- Buttery beer$2.00+
Butterscotch, vanilla, half-and-half, and root beer
Fountain
FOOD
Bagel
- Biter Bagel$6.50
Get ready for our signature caffeinated bagel! A toasted New York bagel with coffee, cream cheese, whip cream, and chocolate drizzle. not feeling like a cup of coffee, but need a caffeine boost, we have you covered!!!
- New York Bagel$5.00
- Strawberry Cheesecake Bagel$6.25
A toasted New York bagel topped with butter and creamy cheesecake with a drizzle of strawberries and topped with whip cream.