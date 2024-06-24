Zaatar N More 9545 Reseda Boulevard
Mannaish
- Zaatar
homemade fresh dough with oregano, sesame and olive oil$4.99
- M Zaatar Fluffy$12.99
- L Fluffy Zaatar$15.99
- Stuffed Cheese and Zaatar
homemade fresh dough stuffed with cheese and zaatar$10.99
- Half Zaatar/ Half Cheese
homemade fresh dough topped with Zaatar on one half and mozzarella cheese on the other half.$6.99
- Zaatar and Cheese
homemade fresh dough with zaatar, topped with cheese$7.99
- Cheese, GO, Zaatar
homemade fresh dough topped with cheese, green olives, and zaatar$7.99
- Cheese Mannish
homemade fresh dough topped with mozzarella cheese$7.99
- Cheese Akawi
homemade fresh dough topped with akawi cheese, sesame, black seeds$9.99
- Mixed Cheese
homemade fresh dough topped with mozzarella, feta blanco cheese$9.99
- Stuffed Cheese
homemade fresh dough stuffed with cheese topped with sesame seeds and black seeds.$10.99
- Cheese and Soujouk
homemade fresh dough topped with cheese and soujouk$10.99
- Omelette
homemade fresh dough topped with eggs, onions, mushroom, topped with cheese$10.99
- Egg and Soujouk
homemade fresh dough topped with fresh eggs mixed with soujouk and cheese$12.99
- Lahma Ajoun
homemade fresh dough spread with marinated ground meat mixed with tomatoes, parsley and onions$8.99
- Eggplant Lahma Ajoun
Spreaded lahma ajoun on homemade dough with eggplant, cheese and a hint of zaatar$12.99
- Cheese and Bastrma
homemade fresh dough topped with cheese and bastrma$10.99
- Vegetable Labneh
homemade fresh dough spread with labneh mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, mint, garlic and olive oil$10.99
- Muhamara
homemade fresh dough spread with fresh tomato paste, ground bell pepper & onions.$5.99
- Muhamarah And Cheese
homemade fresh dough spread with fresh tomato paste, grounded bell pepper and onions$8.99
- Spinach
homemade fresh dough topped with spinach leaves.$10.99
- Kashk
homemade fresh dough topped with keshek spread.$7.99
- Diala Special$11.99
- Lebneh & Zaatar$9.00
Wraps
- Vegetable Zaatar Wrap
zaatar with cucumber, tomatoes, and fresh mint$9.99
- Cheese Wrap
feta cheese, cucumber, fresh mint and olive oil$10.99
- Labneh Wrap
labneh with cucumber, tomatoes, fresh mint, black and green olives.$10.99
- Steak Sandwhich
Garlic Mayo, pickles, tomatoes, red onions, & cheese.$15.99
- Chicken Sandwhich
Garlic Mayo, pickles, tomatoes, red onions, & cheese.$13.99
- Soujouk Sandwhich
Garlic Mayo, pickles, tomatoes, red onions, & cheese.$14.99
- Bastirma Sandwhich
Garlic Mayo, pickles, tomatoes, red onions, & cheese.$14.99
- Kafta Kabob Wrap
Garlic Mayo, pickles, tomatoes, red onions, & cheese.$14.99
Mini Breaded
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza
homemade fresh dough spread with pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
- Lebanese Vegeterian
homemade fresh dough spread with pizza sauce topped with tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, green pepper, and corn.$19.00
- BBQ Pizza
homemade fresh dough spread with BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions and cilantro$19.99
- Garlic Chicken
homemade dough filled with chicken, mushroom, red onions mixed with mayo, garlic sauce and cheese$26.40
- Garlic Steak
homemade dough filled with steak, mushroom, red onions mixed mayo, garlic sauce and cheese$29.99
- Soujouk Pizza
homemade fresh dough spread with pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and soujouk.
- Pepperoni Pizza Medium$25.99
- Pepperoni Pizza Large$29.99
Specialties
- Adjaruli Khachapuri
molded into various shapes filled in the center with a mixture of cheese, eggs with a hint of parsley$10.99
- Soujouk Khachapuri
molded into various shapes filled in the center with a mixture of soujouk, eggs and cheese$14.99
- Bastrma Khachapuri
molded into various shapes filled in the center with a mixture of bastrma, eggs and cheese$14.99
- Foul With Fresh Peta Bread$15.99
- Keftah Plate With Side Hummas$19.99
- Over medium
- Scrambled
- Sunnyside up
Dessert
- Nutella Wraps
spreaded nutella, topped with banana, sliced almond and white sugar$11.99
- Nutella Mannish
homemade dough spread with nutella, topped with banana, sliced almond and white sugar$13.99
- Rice Pudding
melted rice mix with milk, sugar, blossom water and mestic$4.99
- Muhalabia
cracked biscuit topped with layers of flavored sugary milk, rose water and topped with pistachio$4.99
- Half Tray Muhalabia$24.99
Beverages
Sides
- Garlic Sauce
comes in a 2 ounce size cup.$1.25
- Bbq Sauce
comes in a 2 ounce size cup.$1.25
- Jalapeños
comes in a 2 ounce size cup.$1.25
- Creamy
comes in a 2 ounce size cup.$1.25
- Caesar
comes in a 2 ounce size cup.$1.25
- Buffalo
comes in a 2 ounce size cup.$1.25
- Lebni Plate
comes in a 6 ounce container.$6.00
- Veggie Plate
includes green olives, tomatoes slices, cucumber slices, and mint leaves.$5.50
- Hummus$9.99