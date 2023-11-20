Skip to Main content
Grass fed Beef Burgers
Chicken Sandwiches
Local Favorites
Wings
Milkshakes
For the kids
Beverages
Sides
Mini Zac
$8.99
Double Zac
$10.99
Big Zac
$12.99
Jalapeno Crunch
$11.99
BBQ Bacon
$11.99
Grilled Portobello
$11.99
Guac Burger
$1.99
Crispy Chicken
$9.99
Spicy Chipotle
$9.99
Hot Chicken
$9.99
Chicken Maroosh
$11.99
Veggie Burger
$7.99
Philly Cheesesteak
$11.99
Gyro Wrap
$8.99
Gyro Platter
$11.99
Wings
$5.99+
Vanilla
$6.99
Chocolate
$6.99
Strawberry
$6.99
Cookies & Cream
$6.99
6pcs nuggets & fries + small juice
$7.99
Chai
$2.00
Mango Lassi
$2.00
Bottle Water
$2.00
Coke
$2.00
Dite Coke
$2.00
Coke Zero
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Fanta Orange
$2.00
Dr. Pepper
$2.00
Fruit Punch
$2.00
Crispy Batter Fries
$3.00
3 pc Samosa
$5.00
5 pcs - Mozzarella Sticks
$5.00
5pcs - Jalapeno Poppers
$5.00
5pcs - Chicken tikka wings
$8.00
Cheese fries
$4.00
(848) 202-1002
348 Ryders Ln, Milltown, NJ 08850
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 11AM
All hours
