Grass fed Beef Burgers
Chicken Sandwiches
Gyros & More
Wings
Tenders & Fries
Milkshakes
For the kids
Sides
Beverages
Mini Zac
$8.99
Double Zac
$10.99
Big Zac
$12.95
Jalapeno Crunch
$11.99
BBQ Bacon
$11.99
Bacon Lover
$11.99
Grilled Portobello
$11.99
Guac Burger
$11.99
Zacs Melt
$10.99
Crispy Chicken
$9.99
Spicy Chipotle
$9.99
Hot Chicken
$11.99
Gyro Platter
$11.99
Gyro Wrap
$8.99
Chicken Maroosh
$11.99
Veggie Burger
$9.99
Philly Cheesesteak
$9.99
Chicken Cheesesteak
$9.99
$8.99+
$9.99
Vanilla
$6.50
Chocolate
$6.50
Strawberry
$6.50
Cookies & Cream
$6.50
6pcs nuggets & fries + small juice
$7.99
Kids Burger & fries + small juice
$7.99
Kids Chicken Sandwich & fries + small juice
$7.99
Fries
$3.00
Cheese fries
$4.00
Bacon Cheese Fries
$5.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$5.00
Jalapeno Poppers
$5.00
Chai
$2.00
Out of stock
Mango Lassi
$5.00
Out of stock
Bottle Water
$2.00
Coke
$2.00
Dite Coke
$2.00
Coke Zero
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Fanta Orange
$2.00
Dr. Pepper
$2.00
Fruit Punch
$2.00
Zac's Burgers 64 princeton Hightstown rd Location and Ordering Hours
(609) 269-9066
64 princeton Hightstown rd, Princeton Junction, NJ 08550
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
