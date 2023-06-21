Zaftig
Starter
Beef Eggroll
Beef Empanadas
Chicken Poppers
Spicy
Chicken Wings
10 Pieces
Classic Chicken Fingers
Crispy Beef
Crispy Chicken Fingers
Deli Roll
Dirty Fries
French fries topped with pulled beef, caramelized onions, garlic mayo, and BBQ sauce
Fried Beef Wontons
Mexican Tacos
2 tacos filled with pulled beef drizzled with bbq sauce
Pastrami Eggroll
Pretzel Chicken Fingers
Pulled Beef Pizza
2 slices meat pizza
Sesame Chicken
Hot Dog
Soup
Main Dishes
Slice Breaded Chicken Cutlet
Brisket Per Lb.
Chicken Fingers breaded Plate
Crispy Chicken Fingers Plate
Fried Chicken Schnitzel Plate
Grilled Baby Chicken Plate
Grilled Chicken Plate
Grilled Chicken Cutlet
Pastrami Plate
Pretzel Chicken Fingers Plate
Prime Rib Steak
16 oz. grilled prime rib steak Served with two sides
Shawarma Plate
Tehini , hummus, Israeli salad, falafel,pita
Slice Baby Chicken
Pastrami Per Lb.
Sides
Beef Cigars
3 Pieces
Chinese Fried Rice
Franks 'N' Blanks
Green Beans
Grilled Vegetables
an assortment of vegetables grilled to perfection
Mashed Potatoes
Mini Eggrolls
Onion Rings
Potato Chips
Potato Cigars
Potato Kugel
Regular French Fries
Rice
Shlishkas
Spicy French Fries
Stir Fry Vegetables
Overnight Potato Kugel Per Lb.
Sandwiches
Zaftig Ground Chicken Wrap
Cold Deli Wrap
deli meat of your choice
Steak Wrap
succulent steak in a wrap
Baby Chicken Wrap
grilled baby chicken in a wrap
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Savory grilled chicken, vegetables
Hot Dog With Bun
classic hot dog with mustard and ketchup
Zaftig Burger
chicken patty, sunny side up egg, garlic aioli, zaftig dressing, mixed greens, sautéed onions
Pastrami Burger
beef patty, pastrami, lettuce, tomato, pickles, sautéed onion ,BBQ sauce
Country Burger
corned beef, fried onions, sautéed mushrooms, roasted pepper, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mustard
Classic Burger
beef patty, lettuce, pickles, tomato, dressing
Blazing Sandwich
Grilled chicken, pastrami, onions, lettuce, spicy mayo, schug, hot pepper, tomatoes
Zaftig Sandwich
BBQ chicken breast, pulled beef, sautéed onion, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard dressing
Steak Sandwich
Shaved Steak with grilled peppers
Swan Sandwich
pastrami, schnitzel, sautéed onion, tomato, spring leaves, sour pickles, pesto spice
Pickled Tongue Sandwich
Steamed tongue
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Schawarma Sandwich
Corned Beef Sandwich
Corned beef slices
Tender Pulled beef Sandwich
Sweet and tangy pulled beef
Pretzelita Chicken Sandwich
Schnitzel slices Coated With Crushed Pretzel Crumbs
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
schnitzel slices coated with corn flakes
Classic Schnitzel Sandwich
schnitzel slices coated with corn flake crumbs
Pastrami Sandwich
Hot pastrami
Savory Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken slices
Baby Chicken Sandwich
chicken slices
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Slices Brisket
Salad
Baby chicken salad
grilled baby chicken with honey mustard dressing
Broccoli salad
Classic Salad
Cold cut salad
Cole slaw
Create your own salad
Crispy mushroom salad
Purple cabbage, fried mushroom, corn nuts, cherry tomato, sliced peppers, quinoa
Cucumber salad
Grilled chicken ceasar salad
grilled chicken strips with ceaser dressing
Grilled pastrami salad
soft grilled pastrami
Israeli salad
Pasta salad
Potato salad
Pulled beef salad
tender pulled beef
Purple cabbage salad
Schnitzel salad
crispy schnitzel strips with ceaser dressing
Steak salad
shaved strips of rib eye
Drinks
Bread
Catering
potato kugel 9x13
brisket 9x13
chulent 9x13
kishka 9x13
yaptchik 9x13
chicken nuugets 9x13
grilled chicken 9x13
grilled baby chiccken 9x13
breaded schnitzel 9x13
chciken finger 9x13
mashed potato 9x13
chicken lo main 9x13
frank n blanks 9x13
Tongue 9x13
roast beef 9x13
pepper steak 9x13
pastrami 9x13
ferfel 9x13
rice 9 x13
noodle cabbage 9 x13
french fries 9 x13
string beans 9 x13
gnocchi with pulled beef 9 x13
grilled peppers 9x13
lukshen kugel 9x13
chicken ceraser salad 9x13
cold cut salad 9x13
brocoli salad 9x13
side of salmon
meat board
cured fish
cold cut platter 14
cold cut platter 16
cold cut platter 12
gefilta fish platter
munchie platter
chicken finger platter
burger platter
wrap platter
shabbos package Standard
• 2 challah • 1 bilka • 2 Salmon • Medium gefilta • Tomato dip • Jalepino dip • Eggplant dip • Horseradish • 2 lb chicken sopup • Sm. Chick peas • Matzho balls n noodles • 1 sm. Kugal • 2 slices chicken • Small ferfel • 16 oz compote • Medium egg • liver • 3lb beef cholent • 2 kishka • Cold cuts • Coel slaw
shabbos package Deluxe
• 3 challah • 4 salmon • 4 gefilta • Tomato dip • Jalepino dip • Eggplant dip • Olive dip • Horseradish • 2 lb chicken soup • Chickpeas lima combo • Matzoh ball and noodles • 2 brisket-beef additional 15.00 • Medium ferfel • Sweet carrots • Small potato kuga • 16 oz compote • Medium, eggs • Liver combo • Beef gala • 3 lb beef chulant • Kishka • Potato kugal • Yerushalmi kugal • 2 seltzer • 1 32 oz grape juice • Cole salw • Sour pickles • Cucumber salad