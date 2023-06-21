Zaftig

Starter

Beef Eggroll

$5.99

Beef Empanadas

$11.99

Chicken Poppers

$14.95

Spicy

Chicken Wings

$14.99

10 Pieces

Classic Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Crispy Beef

$16.99

Crispy Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Deli Roll

$5.99

Dirty Fries

$13.99

French fries topped with pulled beef, caramelized onions, garlic mayo, and BBQ sauce

Fried Beef Wontons

$9.99

Mexican Tacos

$15.99

2 tacos filled with pulled beef drizzled with bbq sauce

Pastrami Eggroll

$4.99

Pretzel Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Pulled Beef Pizza

$13.99

2 slices meat pizza

Sesame Chicken

$13.99

Hot Dog

$4.99

Soup

Chicken Soup

$7.99+

With Noodles And Matzoh ball

Mushroom Barley Soup

$7.49+Out of stock

Cream Of Chicken Soup

$7.49+

Butternut Squash Soup

$7.49+Out of stock

Vegetable Soup

$7.49+

Wonton Soup

$7.99+Out of stock

Main Dishes

Slice Breaded Chicken Cutlet

$8.99

Brisket Per Lb.

$32.99

Chicken Fingers breaded Plate

$23.99

Crispy Chicken Fingers Plate

$23.99

Fried Chicken Schnitzel Plate

$23.99

Grilled Baby Chicken Plate

$24.99

Grilled Chicken Plate

$23.99

Grilled Chicken Cutlet

$8.99

Pastrami Plate

$29.99

Pretzel Chicken Fingers Plate

$23.99

Prime Rib Steak

$46.99

16 oz. grilled prime rib steak Served with two sides

Shawarma Plate

$26.99Out of stock

Tehini , hummus, Israeli salad, falafel,pita

Slice Baby Chicken

$9.99

Pastrami Per Lb.

$24.99

Sides

Beef Cigars

$9.99Out of stock

3 Pieces

Chinese Fried Rice

$6.99+

Franks 'N' Blanks

$7.99

Green Beans

$5.99

Grilled Vegetables

$8.99+

an assortment of vegetables grilled to perfection

Mashed Potatoes

$6.99+

Mini Eggrolls

$6.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Potato Chips

$6.99

Potato Cigars

$6.99

Potato Kugel

$4.49

Regular French Fries

$5.99

Rice

$5.99+

Shlishkas

$6.99+

Spicy French Fries

$5.99

Stir Fry Vegetables

$6.99+

Overnight Potato Kugel Per Lb.

$8.99

Sandwiches

Zaftig Ground Chicken Wrap

$19.99

Cold Deli Wrap

$11.99

deli meat of your choice

Steak Wrap

$20.99

succulent steak in a wrap

Baby Chicken Wrap

$16.99

grilled baby chicken in a wrap

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$16.99

Savory grilled chicken, vegetables

Hot Dog With Bun

$5.49

classic hot dog with mustard and ketchup

Zaftig Burger

$21.99

chicken patty, sunny side up egg, garlic aioli, zaftig dressing, mixed greens, sautéed onions

Pastrami Burger

$21.99

beef patty, pastrami, lettuce, tomato, pickles, sautéed onion ,BBQ sauce

Country Burger

$18.99

corned beef, fried onions, sautéed mushrooms, roasted pepper, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mustard

Classic Burger

$14.99

beef patty, lettuce, pickles, tomato, dressing

Blazing Sandwich

$24.99

Grilled chicken, pastrami, onions, lettuce, spicy mayo, schug, hot pepper, tomatoes

Zaftig Sandwich

$24.99

BBQ chicken breast, pulled beef, sautéed onion, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard dressing

Steak Sandwich

$24.99

Shaved Steak with grilled peppers

Swan Sandwich

$24.99

pastrami, schnitzel, sautéed onion, tomato, spring leaves, sour pickles, pesto spice

Pickled Tongue Sandwich

$34.99

Steamed tongue

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$18.99

Schawarma Sandwich

$20.99

Corned Beef Sandwich

$23.99

Corned beef slices

Tender Pulled beef Sandwich

$22.99

Sweet and tangy pulled beef

Pretzelita Chicken Sandwich

$18.99

Schnitzel slices Coated With Crushed Pretzel Crumbs

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.99

schnitzel slices coated with corn flakes

Classic Schnitzel Sandwich

$18.99

schnitzel slices coated with corn flake crumbs

Pastrami Sandwich

$20.99

Hot pastrami

Savory Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.99

grilled chicken slices

Baby Chicken Sandwich

$20.99

chicken slices

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$22.99

Slices Brisket

Salad

Baby chicken salad

$20.99

grilled baby chicken with honey mustard dressing

Broccoli salad

$6.99Out of stock

Classic Salad

$19.99

Cold cut salad

$17.99

Cole slaw

$4.99

Create your own salad

$19.99

Crispy mushroom salad

$17.99Out of stock

Purple cabbage, fried mushroom, corn nuts, cherry tomato, sliced peppers, quinoa

Cucumber salad

$6.99

Grilled chicken ceasar salad

$19.99

grilled chicken strips with ceaser dressing

Grilled pastrami salad

$20.99

soft grilled pastrami

Israeli salad

$5.99

Pasta salad

$4.99

Potato salad

$5.99

Pulled beef salad

$20.99

tender pulled beef

Purple cabbage salad

$4.99
Schnitzel salad

$19.99

crispy schnitzel strips with ceaser dressing

Steak salad

$22.99

shaved strips of rib eye

Dessert

Churros

$9.95

Hot Apple Cobbler

$5.99

Create Your Own Smoothie

$9.99

Fruity Slush

$4.00+

Drinks

Drink bottle

$3.00

Spritzly

$3.00

Mayim Chaim Soda

$3.00

Zaftig Mango Drink

$3.99Out of stock

Zaftig Limonana Drink

$3.99Out of stock

Zaftig Strawberry Drink

$3.99Out of stock

Zaftig Pina Colada Drink

$3.99Out of stock

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Snapple

$3.00

Soda Can

$2.75

Water Bottle

$2.00

Bread

Small Challah

$6.49

Medium Challah

$7.99

Large Challah

$9.99

Small Sourdough

$9.99

Big Sourdough

$20.99

Baguette

$1.75

Club Bread

$1.75

Burger Bun

$1.75

Hot Dog Bun

$1.75

Sourdough Baguette

$2.50

Pita

$1.75

Laffa

$3.00

Egg kichel

$7.49

Snackers

$4.99

Egg Kichel Big

$11.99

Egg Kichel Small

$7.99

Catering

potato kugel 9x13

$40.00

brisket 9x13

$150.00

chulent 9x13

$65.00

kishka 9x13

$35.00

yaptchik 9x13

$65.00

chicken nuugets 9x13

$70.00

grilled chicken 9x13

$70.00

grilled baby chiccken 9x13

$85.00

breaded schnitzel 9x13

$70.00

chciken finger 9x13

$70.00

mashed potato 9x13

$50.00

chicken lo main 9x13

$75.00

frank n blanks 9x13

$70.00

Tongue 9x13

$200.00

roast beef 9x13

$145.00

pepper steak 9x13

$140.00

pastrami 9x13

$175.00

ferfel 9x13

$50.00

rice 9 x13

$45.00

noodle cabbage 9 x13

$40.00

french fries 9 x13

$55.00

string beans 9 x13

$45.00

gnocchi with pulled beef 9 x13

$65.00

grilled peppers 9x13

$65.00

lukshen kugel 9x13

$50.00

chicken ceraser salad 9x13

$65.00

cold cut salad 9x13

$65.00

brocoli salad 9x13

$65.00

side of salmon

$125.00

meat board

$235.00

cured fish

cold cut platter 14

$99.00

cold cut platter 16

$129.00

cold cut platter 12

$75.00

gefilta fish platter

$55.00

munchie platter

$89.00

chicken finger platter

$99.00

burger platter

$99.00

wrap platter

$75.00

shabbos package Standard

$145.00

• 2 challah • 1 bilka • 2 Salmon • Medium gefilta • Tomato dip • Jalepino dip • Eggplant dip • Horseradish • 2 lb chicken sopup • Sm. Chick peas • Matzho balls n noodles • 1 sm. Kugal • 2 slices chicken • Small ferfel • 16 oz compote • Medium egg • liver • 3lb beef cholent • 2 kishka • Cold cuts • Coel slaw

shabbos package Deluxe

$199.00

• 3 challah • 4 salmon • 4 gefilta • Tomato dip • Jalepino dip • Eggplant dip • Olive dip • Horseradish • 2 lb chicken soup • Chickpeas lima combo • Matzoh ball and noodles • 2 brisket-beef additional 15.00 • Medium ferfel • Sweet carrots • Small potato kuga • 16 oz compote • Medium, eggs • Liver combo • Beef gala • 3 lb beef chulant • Kishka • Potato kugal • Yerushalmi kugal • 2 seltzer • 1 32 oz grape juice • Cole salw • Sour pickles • Cucumber salad

Meat Board 9x12

$145.00

Meat board 12x18

$245.00

Meat Board 18x26

$399.99

Meat board Tower

$749.99

Potato kugel Full Size

$70.00