Zaika Capitol Hill
DRINKS
MOCKTAILS
- Orgeat Lemonade$8.00
Orgeat/Butterfly Pea Flower Syrup/Lemon Juice/Soda
- Mumbai Mocktail Mule$9.00
Mango Puree/Habanero Shrub/Lime Juice/Ginger Beer
- Mango Lemonade$8.00
Your choice of one our house-made seasonal shrubs mixed with soda water
- CITR NA Lassi$8.00
- Mango Lassi$8.00
- Sweet Lassi$8.00
- Masala Lassi$8.00
- Jeera Masala$9.00Out of stock
- Fresh Lime soda$8.00
BEER
- IPA Bale Breaker Top Cutter$7.00
- Hefeweizen Occidental$7.00
- Pilsner Black Raven$7.00
- Red Ale Kulshan Red Cap Irish Red Ale$7.00
- Porter Reuben's Robust$7.00Out of stock
- Pale Everybody's Mountain Mama$7.00Out of stock
- Maka Di Shandy 12oz ABV 2.8%$8.00
- Maka Di Bavarian Keller 12oz ABV 4.2%$8.00
- Maka Di Tripel 12oz ABV 7.6%$8.00
- Himilayan Snowman 22oz ABV 7$16.00
- 1947 22oz ABV 4.72$16.00
- Montucky 16oz ABV 4.1$5.00
- Locust Honey Pear Cider$6.00
- Bira White 12oz ABV 4.9$7.00Out of stock
- Bira IPA 12oz ABV 4.9$7.00Out of stock
- Bira Blonde 12oz ABV 4.9$7.00Out of stock
- Heineken 12oz Abv 5%$6.00Out of stock
- Heineken 0.0 12oz Na$6.00Out of stock
- Pacifico 12oz Abv 4.5%$6.00Out of stock
- Rainier 16oz Abv 4.6%$5.00Out of stock
WINE, GLASS
- Deer & Finch Cabernet Glass$7.00
- Syrah Luke Glass$14.00
- Chardonnay Deer & Lark Glass$7.00
- White Alexandria Nicole Shepherd’s Mark Glass$12.00
- Alex Nicole Rosé Glass$11.00
- Bubbly Glass$8.00
- TC BdB Brut Glass$10.00Out of stock
- GZ Rosé Brut Glass$14.00Out of stock
- Bubbly Glass$7.00Out of stock
- Alex Nicole Rosé Glass$11.00
WINE, BOTTLE
- Red Vijay Amritraj Reserve Bottle$60.00
- Syrah Luke Bottle$56.00
- Cabernet Deer & Finch Bottle$28.00
- Chardonney Barrel Press Bottle$28.00
- White Alexandria Nicole Shepherd’s Mark Bottle$48.00
- White Vijay Amritraj Reserve Bottle$60.00
- Sauv Blanc Townshend Bottle$40.00
- Grüner-Veltliner Joel Gott Bottle$44.00
- Alex Nicole Rosé Bottle$40.00
- Rosé Kind Stranger Bottle$40.00
- Rosé Grover Zampa Soirée Bottle$40.00
- Brut Trevari Cellars Blanc De Blanc Bottle$36.00
- Cabernet In Sheep’s Clothing Bottle$52.00Out of stock
- Alex Nicole Rosé Bottle$40.00Out of stock
- Merlot Barnard Griffin Bottle$36.00Out of stock
- Chardonney Deer & Lark Bottle$28.00
- Pinot Noir Pretender Bottle$48.00Out of stock
- Riesling Chateau Ste. Michelle Bottle$24.00Out of stock
- Sauv Blanc Liquid Light BTL$44.00Out of stock
NA BEV
GENERAL COCKTAILS
DINNER
Shareables / Small Plates
- Mushroom Steak$14.00
Vegetarian Yogurt Mousse/Avocado/Sev/Chutneys
- Cauliflower Koliwada$14.00
Vegetarian Crispy Cauliflower/Peanut Chutney/Tomato 65
- Baked Zafrani Chicken Fondue$14.00
Vegan/Gluten-Free Puffed Rice/Mango/Tamarind Gel/Mint Chutney
- Prawn Ghee Roast$16.00
- Chili Paneer$17.00
- Kale Chaat$14.00
Vegetarian Crispy Kale/Tamarind Gel/Mint Chutney
- Cottage On The Pond$16.00
Vegetarian Breaded Paneer/Chili Celery Sauce
- Chili Chicken$17.00
- Paneer Vegetable Shashlik$16.00
- Chicken Burger$20.00
- Aaloo Tikki Burger$20.00
- Paneer Burger$20.00
- Peri Peri Fries$8.00
- Manchurian Wings$14.00Out of stock
- Dahi Puri$14.00Out of stock
- Garlic Prawn Sambal$16.00Out of stock
- Gilafi Chicken Seekh Kabab$14.00Out of stock
Jumbo Tiger Prawns/Sambal/Wasabi Mayo
- Prawn Skewers$14.00Out of stock
Gluten-Free Chicken Tenders/Garlic Cheese Fondue
- Goat Cheese & Peas Kulcha$12.00Out of stock
Dairy-Free/Gluten-Free Tuna/Puffed Rice/Mango/Tamarind Gel/Mint Chutney
Large Plates
- Jackfruit Kofta$24.00
Vegetarian Mixed Vegetables/Amul Butter & Cheese/Ladi Pav
- Paneer Pinwheel$24.00
Vegetarian Makhni Gravy/Fenugreek/Pistachios
- Malabar Veg Dum Biriyani$24.00
Spiced Ground Lamb/Sunnyside Up Egg/Green Peas
- Kaffir Lime chicken Tikka$26.00
- Chicken Dum Biriyani$26.00
Jumbo Prawns/Salmon/Mussels/Alleppey Sauce
- Lamb Kheema Paav$28.00
- Goat Bhuna$30.00
- Mumbai Paav Bhaji$24.00
- Salmon Moilee$30.00
Salmon/Potato Cake/Coconut Cream
- Afgani Chicken Kebab$26.00
- Classic Butter Chicken$26.00
Chicken Tenders/Makhani Sauce/Fenugreek
- Lamb Pepper Fry$28.00
Onion Gravy/Ginger Julian/Rogan Oil
- Mutton Rogan Josh$30.00
- Kashmiri Malai Kofta$24.00
- Chicken Chettinad$26.00
- Daal Makhani$22.00
- Daal Tadka$22.00
- Banarsi Dum Aaloo$24.00Out of stock
Stuffed potato cylinders served on a bed of yogurt cashew curry sauce. Not spicy Has dairy Vegetarian Has nuts
Accompaniments / Sides
- Garlic Naan$5.00
- Butter Naan$5.00
- Plain Naan$5.00
- Lachha Paratha$7.00
- Tandoori Roti$5.00
- Onion Cilantro Naan$6.00
- Paav$5.00
- SD Rice$2.00
- Biriyani Rice$6.00
- Masala Papad$7.00
- Chutney Platter$8.00
- Chopped Onion Platter$3.00
- Mixed Veg Raita$6.00
- Paneer Naan$8.00
- Potato Naan$8.00
- Rosemary Naan$5.00
- Mint Chutney$2.00
- Tamarind Chutney$2.00
- Tomatillo Chutney$2.00
- Peanut Chutney$2.00
- Chili Sauce$2.00
- Papadum$3.50