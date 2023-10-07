Popular Items

Online Menu

Appetizers

Cheesy App

Cheesy App

$14.99

Cheddar & mozzarella cheesy breadsticks with marinara, buffalo sauce and SriRANCHa™.

NO Parmesan and Red Pepper Packets Please

NO Parmesan and Red Pepper Packets Please

Saving the planet, one packet at a time!

14” Large

14" Zealot (Our Supreme)

14" Zealot (Our Supreme)

$18.99

All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.

14" Pepperoni Masterclass

14" Pepperoni Masterclass

$17.99

Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.

14" Sweet Revenge

14" Sweet Revenge

$19.99

Bacon onion jam with infinity swirls of house-made hot honey, mozzarella, salami, crushed red pepper, fresh basil, and a little extra basil on the side. This is likely the best pizza you have ever had in your life.

14" Loaded Notato

14" Loaded Notato

$18.99

Bacon, cheddar, jalapenos, chives, blue cheese ranch and SriRANCHa™.

14" Pineapple Express

14" Pineapple Express

$17.99

The Pineapple Express is sweet and heat perfection. Even people who hate pineapple on pizza LOVE our Pineapple Express! It has bacon, pineapple, crushed red pepper, jalapenos, teriyaki base with a little sesame seed and top swirl, and garnished with fresh cilantro post-bake. This may be our best pizza!

14" Buffalo Chicken

14" Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Roasted chicken covered with infinity swirls of hot buffalo sauce, blue cheese ranch, and mozzarella cheese. A gameday favorite, but on pizza

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$18.99

Roasted roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.

14" Elote

14" Elote

$17.99

SriRANCHa™ base, corn, lemon pepper, Parmesan, cilantro garnish, and Valentina swirl.

14" Meatza

14" Meatza

$18.99

All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.

14" Chicken Teriyaki

14" Chicken Teriyaki

$18.99

Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.

14" Pho Shizzle

14" Pho Shizzle

$18.99

Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.

14" Simple Basil

14" Simple Basil

$17.99

All-beef pepperoni, cracked black pepper, and fresh basil.

14" Crave

14" Crave

$17.99

All-beef pepperoni, salami, cracked black pepper, and red onions.

14" Hottie

14" Hottie

$16.99

All-beef pepperoni, crushed red pepper, jalapeños, Tabasco, and Sriracha.

14" NYC

14" NYC

$13.99

New York-style pizza, slightly greasy, with extra oregano. Choose between Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, or Half Pepperoni / Half Sausage.

14" Pepperoni

14" Pepperoni

$14.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.

14" Sausage

14" Sausage

$14.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with sausage.

14" Cheese

14" Cheese

$13.99

Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.

Sauces and SriRANCHa™

Marinara

Marinara

$0.99
Buffalo

Buffalo

$1.29
Blue Cheese Ranch

Blue Cheese Ranch

$0.99
Teriyaki

Teriyaki

$1.29
SiRANCHa

SiRANCHa

$0.99

Sriracha + ranch = housemade SriRANCHa™!

Drinks

Coke - Can

Coke - Can

$2.00
Diet Coke - Can

Diet Coke - Can

$2.00
Dr Pepper - Can

Dr Pepper - Can

$2.00
Sprite - Can

Sprite - Can

$2.00
Water - Bottle

Water - Bottle

$2.00

The Pepperoni Pizza Day Bundle

The PPD Pack

The PPD Pack

$25.99

For the first time ever on National Pepperoni Pizza Day, get one whole 18” All-Beef Pepperoni Masterclass pizza with a Pepperoni Loaded Za’Bite on the side. And since we decided to get a little crazy, we’re serving up not one, not two, but THREE of our famous SiRANCHA™ sauce sides all for $25.99! ALL that beef, ALL that flavor, ALL day long until this Sunday, September 23!

