Zalat Pizza Z0015 - Las Colinas O'Connor
Popular Items
Online Menu
Appetizers
14” Large
14" Zealot (Our Supreme)
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
14" Pepperoni Masterclass
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
14" Sweet Revenge
Bacon onion jam with infinity swirls of house-made hot honey, mozzarella, salami, crushed red pepper, fresh basil, and a little extra basil on the side. This is likely the best pizza you have ever had in your life.
14" Loaded Notato
Bacon, cheddar, jalapenos, chives, blue cheese ranch and SriRANCHa™.
14" Pineapple Express
The Pineapple Express is sweet and heat perfection. Even people who hate pineapple on pizza LOVE our Pineapple Express! It has bacon, pineapple, crushed red pepper, jalapenos, teriyaki base with a little sesame seed and top swirl, and garnished with fresh cilantro post-bake. This may be our best pizza!
14" Buffalo Chicken
Roasted chicken covered with infinity swirls of hot buffalo sauce, blue cheese ranch, and mozzarella cheese. A gameday favorite, but on pizza
14" Margherita
Roasted roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
14" Elote
SriRANCHa™ base, corn, lemon pepper, Parmesan, cilantro garnish, and Valentina swirl.
14" Meatza
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
14" Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.
14" Pho Shizzle
Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.
14" Simple Basil
All-beef pepperoni, cracked black pepper, and fresh basil.
14" Crave
All-beef pepperoni, salami, cracked black pepper, and red onions.
14" Hottie
All-beef pepperoni, crushed red pepper, jalapeños, Tabasco, and Sriracha.
14" NYC
New York-style pizza, slightly greasy, with extra oregano. Choose between Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, or Half Pepperoni / Half Sausage.
14" Pepperoni
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
14" Sausage
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with sausage.
14" Cheese
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
18” GIANT
18" Zealot (Our Supreme)
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
18" Pepperoni Masterclass
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
18" Sweet Revenge
Bacon onion jam with infinity swirls of house-made hot honey, mozzarella, salami, crushed red pepper, fresh basil, and a little extra basil on the side. This is likely the best pizza you have ever had in your life.
18" Loaded Notato
Bacon, cheddar, jalapenos, chives, blue cheese ranch and SriRANCHa™.
18" Pineapple Express
The Pineapple Express is sweet and heat perfection. Even people who hate pineapple on pizza LOVE our Pineapple Express! It has bacon, pineapple, crushed red pepper, jalapenos, teriyaki base with a little sesame seed and top swirl, and garnished with fresh cilantro post-bake. This may be our best pizza!
18" Buffalo Chicken
Roasted chicken covered with infinity swirls of hot buffalo sauce, blue cheese ranch, and mozzarella cheese. A gameday favorite, but on pizza
18" Margherita
Roasted roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
18" Elote
SriRANCHa™ base, corn, lemon pepper, Parmesan, cilantro garnish, and Valentina swirl.
18" Meatza
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
18" Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.
18" Pho Shizzle
Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.
18" Simple Basil
All-beef pepperoni, cracked black pepper, and fresh basil.
18" Crave
All-beef pepperoni, salami, cracked black pepper, and red onions.
18" Hottie
All-beef pepperoni, crushed red pepper, jalapeños, Tabasco, and Sriracha.
18" NYC
New York-style pizza, slightly greasy, with extra oregano. Choose between Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, or Half Pepperoni / Half Sausage.
18" Pepperoni
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
18" Sausage
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with sausage.
18" Cheese
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
Sauces and SriRANCHa™
The Pepperoni Pizza Day Bundle
The PPD Pack
For the first time ever on National Pepperoni Pizza Day, get one whole 18” All-Beef Pepperoni Masterclass pizza with a Pepperoni Loaded Za’Bite on the side. And since we decided to get a little crazy, we’re serving up not one, not two, but THREE of our famous SiRANCHA™ sauce sides all for $25.99! ALL that beef, ALL that flavor, ALL day long until this Sunday, September 23!