The PPD Pack

$25.99

For the first time ever on National Pepperoni Pizza Day, get one whole 18” All-Beef Pepperoni Masterclass pizza with a Pepperoni Loaded Za’Bite on the side. And since we decided to get a little crazy, we’re serving up not one, not two, but THREE of our famous SiRANCHA™ sauce sides all for $25.99! ALL that beef, ALL that flavor, ALL day long until this Sunday, September 23!