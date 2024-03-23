Zama 467 Fifth Avenue
Drink Menu
NA Beverages
- Still Water$8.50
- Sparkling Water$8.50
- Pepsi$4.50
- Diet Pepsi$4.50
- Sprite$4.50
- Lemonaid$4.50
- Cranberry$4.50
- Ginger Beer$4.50
- Club Soda$4.50
- Tonic Water$4.50
- Red Bull$7.00
- Sugar Free Red Bull$7.00
- Watermelon Red Bull$7.00
- Tropical Red Bull$7.00
- Gingerale$4.50
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$5.00
- Espresso$4.00
- Double Espresso$6.00
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Double Cappuccino$8.00
Wine List
- GL Cava Riserva Brut$14.00
Codorniu, Cava | Spain
- GL Champagne Brut$25.00
Moët Chandon (187ml) | France
- GL Champagne Brut Rosé$27.00
Moët Chandon (187ml) | France
- GL Chardonnay$18.00
Trefethen Estate, Napa Valley
- GL Sauvignon Blanc - Wither Hills$16.00
Wither Hills, Marlborough, New Zealand
- GL Sauvignon Blanc - Couvasion$18.00
Couvasion, Napa valley
- GL Pinot Grigio$15.00
Corte alla Flora, Friuli, Italy
- GL Albariño$16.00
Martin Codax, Spain
- GL Moscato$14.00
Mia (187ml)
- GL Rosé$16.00
Fleurs de Prairie, France
- GL Cabernet Sauvignon - William Hills$18.00
William Hills, Estate Vineyard, USA
- GL Cabernet Sauvignon - Serial$19.00
Serial, Paso Robles
- GL Red Blend$19.00
Trefethen Eschol, Napa Valley
- GL Malbec$16.00
Tamari, Mendoza Reserva, Argentina
- GL Tempranillo$18.00
Emilio Moro, Ribera Del Duero, Spain
- GL Pinot Noir$19.00
503 Row, Oregon, USA
- GL Sancerre$34.00
Les Bobcats, France
- GL Red Blend$44.00
Jayson by Pahlmeyer, Napa Valley
- GL Orin Swift$32.00
8 Years in the Desert, California
- BTL Cava Brut$50.00
Codorniu Cava. Spain
- BTL Prosecco$60.00
Corte Alla Fora, Fruiuli. Italy
- BTL Moet Chandon$165.00
Imperial. France
- BTL Veuve Clicquot - Yellow Label$175.00
Yellow Label. France
- BTL Veuve Clicquot - Rosé$195.00
Rosé. France
- BTL Krug$215.00
Grand Cuvée (375 ml). France
- BTL Ruinart - Blanc de Blanc$265.00
Blanc de Blanc. France
- BTL Ruinart - Rosé$295.00
Rosé. France
- BTL Dom Perignon - France$485.00
France
- BTL Dom Perignon - Luminous$635.00
Luminous. France
- BTL Louis Roederer$595.00
Crystal. France
- BTL Armand De Brignac - Ace of Spades$625.00
Ace of Spades. France
- BTL Armand De Brignac - Rosé$650.00
Rosé. France
- BTL Tozai Snow$60.00
Maiden Maiden, Junmal Nigor. Japan
- BTL Rihaku$75.00
Dance of Discovery, Junmai Ginjo. Japan
- BTL Bushido$75.00
Way of the Warrior, Ginjo Genshu. Japan
- BTL Yuho$85.00
Eternal Embers, Junmai. Japan
- BTL Moon Bloom$115.00
Kunoichi Junmal, Nagan. Japan
- BTL Akashi Tai$175.00
Junmai Daiginjo Gensu, Kansai. Japan
- BTL Toko$290.00
Ultralux, Junmai Daiginjo Fukuro-Tsuri. Japan
- BTL Maboroshi$410.00
Mystery, Junmai Daiginjo Genshu. Japan
- BTL Chardonnay - Antinori$60.00
Antinori, Bramiro, Umbria. Italy
- BTL Chardonnay - Trefethen Estate$69.00
Trefethen Estate. Napa Valley
- BTL Chardonnay - Far Niete$155.00
Far Niete, Napa Valley
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc - Wither Hills$55.00
Wither Hills, Malborough, New Zealand
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc - Couvasion$69.00
Couvasion, Napa Valley
- BTL Sancerre - La Poussie$99.00
La Poussie, Ladoucette, France
- BTL Sancerre - Les Boboats$120.00
Les Boboats, France
- BTL Pinot Grigio$50.00
Corta Alla Flora, Friuli, Italy
- BTL Riesling$55.00
Thomas Schmitt, Mosel, Germany
- BTL Albarino$69.00
Martin Codax, Spain
- BTL Cortese$69.00
Gavi Di Gavi, Villa Sparina, Piedmont, Italy
- BTL Rose$60.00
Fleurs De Prairie, France
- BTL Malbec$60.00
Tamari, Mendoza | Argentina
- BTL Red Blend - Trefethen Eshool$69.00
Trefethen Eshool | Napa valley
- BTL Red Blend - Jayson by Pahlmeyer$175.00
Jayson by Pahlmeyer | Napa valley
- BTL Merlot$70.00
Markham | Napa valley
- BTL Tempranillo$79.00
Emilio Moro, Ribera Del Duero | Spain
- BTL Orin Swift$115.00
8 Years in the Desert | California
- BTL Pinot Noir - Migration$85.00
Migration, Duckhorn | Sonoma
- BTL Pinot Noir - 503 Row$69.00
503 Row, Oregon | USA
- BTL Pinot Noir - Goldeneye$135.00
Goldeneye | Anderson Valley
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - William Hills$65.00
William Hills, Estate Vineyard | USA
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - Serial$72.00
Serial | Paso Robles
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - Cakebread$185.00
Cakebread | Napa valley
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - Silver Oak$195.00
Silver Oak | Alexander Valley
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - Caymus$205.00
Caymus | Napa valley
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - Nickel & Nickel$225.00
Nickel & Nickel, Branding Iron | Napa valley
- BTL Nero D'A Vola$90.00
Versace, Sicily | Italy
- BTL Garnacha$95.00
Perinet Merit Priorat | Spain
- BTL Barolo$145.00
Cordero Di Montezemolo, Piedmont | Italy
- BTL Merigage$120.00
Paraduxx, Duokhorn | Napa Valley
- BTL Meritage$310.00
Overture, by Opus One | Napa valley
Spirits
- Well Tequila$14.00
- Adictivo Extra Anejo$35.00
- Adictivo Repo$16.00
- Arette Anejo$25.00
- Arette Blanco$15.00
- Arette Fuerte$20.00
- Arette Reposado$17.00
- Asombrosso Repo$48.00
- Astral Blanco$15.00
- Casa Dragons Blanco$28.00
- Casamigos Anejo$20.00
- Casamigos Blanco$16.00
- Casamigos Reposado$18.00
- Casanoble Blanco$16.00
- Chamucos Diablo 110$21.00
- Chamucos Repo$17.00
- Clase Azul Gold$90.00
- Clase Azul Plata$42.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$45.00
- Dahlia Cristalino$16.00
- Dios Azul Anejo$20.00
- Dios Azul Plata$16.00
- Dios Azul Reposado$18.00
- Dobel 50$40.00
- Don Fulano Anejo$20.00
- Don Fulano Blanco$16.00
- Don Fulano Repo$18.00
- Don Julio 1942$42.00
- Don Julio 70$25.00
- Don Julio Anejo$20.00
- Don Julio Blanco$16.00
- Don Julio Reposado$18.00
- Don Julio Rosé$35.00
- Don Julio Ultimo$16.00
- El Luchador$16.00
- Fortaleza Anejo$16.00
- Fortaleza Blanco$16.00
- Fortaleza Reposado$16.00
- Fortaleza Still Strength$16.00
- Fortaleza Winter$16.00
- Grand Mayan Repo$16.00
- La Familia Res. Blanco$16.00
- La Familia Res. Extra Anejo$16.00
- La Familia Res. Reposado$16.00
- Lalo Blanco$16.00
- Maestro Dobel$16.00
- Mijenta Repo$16.00
- Milagro Blanco$16.00
- Nosotros Repo$16.00
- Patron Anejo$16.00
- Patron Blanco$16.00
- Patron Burdeos$16.00
- Patron Cielo$16.00
- Patron Repo$16.00
- San Matias Extra Anejo$16.00
- Siete Leguas Blanco$16.00
- Siete Leguas Repo$16.00
- Tres Generations$16.00
- Volcan Blanco$16.00
- Volcan X.A.$16.00
- 400 Conejos$18.00
- Bozal Ensamble$18.00
- Bozal Jabali$18.00
- Brute N.4$18.00
- Brute N.5$18.00
- Casamigos$18.00
- Del Maguey$18.00
- Divino Compina$18.00
- Divino Espadin$18.00
- Divino Tamarindo$18.00
- Illegal$18.00
- Madre Espadin$18.00
- Nosotros$18.00
- Xicaru$18.00
- Xicaru Reposado$18.00
- Well Vodka$14.00
- Absolut Elix$17.00
- Belvedere$16.00
- Cutwater$15.00
- Danm Good Jackfruit$14.00
- Grey Goose$16.00
- Haku$15.00
- Ketel$15.00
- Stoli Elit$17.00
- Tito's$15.00
- Well Gin$14.00
- Aviation Gin
- Bombay Gin$15.00
- Bombay Saphire Gin$16.00
- Empriss Gin$16.00
- Hendrick's Gin$16.00
- Monkey 47 Gin$22.00
- Roku Gin$15.00
- St. George Gin
- Tanqueray 10 Gin$18.00
- Tanqueray Gin$15.00
- Well Rum$14.00
- Bacardi 8$16.00
- Clement Agricol$16.00
- Diplomatico$16.00
- Dos Madoras$15.00
- Facundo Eximo$16.00
- Facundo Exquisite$16.00
- Facundo Neo$16.00
- Facundo Paradiso$16.00
- Flor De Cana 18$16.00
- Glosing 151$16.00
- Glosing Dark$16.00
- Kraken Spiced Rum$15.00
- Leblon Cachaca$16.00
- Mount Gay$16.00
- Plantation 5Y$16.00
- Plata Barbados$16.00
- Smith & Cross$16.00
- Ypioca Cachaca$16.00
- Zacapa 23$16.00
- Well Whiskey$14.00
- Angel's Envy$18.00
- Basil Hayden's$18.00
- Bullet Bourbon$16.00
- Bullet Rye$16.00
- Crown Royale$17.00
- Hibiki Suntory$24.00
- Jameson$14.00
- Maker's Mark$16.00
- Nikka$24.00
- Suntory Toki$16.00
- Whistle Pig 10$25.00
- Whistle Pig 6$16.00
- Whitsle Pig 12$40.00
- Woodford Reserve$16.00
- Ardbeg$23.00
- Buchanas 12Y$20.00
- Glenlivet$18.00
- Glenmorangie$24.00
- J Walker Black$18.00
- J Walker Blue$75.00
- Lagavulin$30.00
- Highland Park 12$18.00
- Macallan 12$34.00
- Macallan 18$120.00
- Talisker 10$24.00
- Laphroig 10$17.00
- Amaretto Disaronno$18.00
- Amaro Avorna$18.00
- Amaro Montenegro$18.00
- Amaro Nonnino$18.00
- Aperol$18.00
- Bailey's$18.00
- Busa$18.00
- Campari$18.00
- Cynar$18.00
- Fernet Branca$18.00
- Frangelico$18.00
- Grappa Nonnino$18.00
- Limoncello$18.00
- Liquor 43$18.00
- Mr. Black$18.00
- Sambuca Romana$18.00
- Tawny Port Wine 20Y$18.00
Food Menu
Crudo & Marinado
- Fresh Oysters$18.00
Half dozen, ponzu minionette.
- Zama Ceviche$19.00
Fresh yellowtail cured in fresh citrus, lemon oil, cherry tomatoes and leche de tigre.
- Aguachile$16.00
Shrimp, serrano peppers, cucumbers, red onions, micro cilantro
- Yellowtail Crudo$21.00
Brunoise bell pepper, red onions, micro cilantro, aji amarillo sauce.
- Ahi Tuna Crudo$22.00
Truffle ponzu sauce, fried quail eggs.
- Salmon Crudo$21.00
Black & white sesame seeds, seared, citrus ponzu butter sauce, cilantro.
- Zama Pearls$21.00
Seabass, salmon, scallops, garlic, olive oil, sesame oil, sweet soy sauce, chives.
- Oyster & Caviar Shot$12.00
Oyster, sake, ponzu, sriracha, masago quail egg, caviar.
Petiscos De Zama
- Calamari$19.00
Flash fried, shishito and togarashi peppers, lime wasabi aioli.
- Shrimp Al Fuego$16.00
Sauteed mexican shrimp, pineapple cayenne cream.
- Lamb Lollipops$21.00
New Zealand lamb chops, chimichurri, pomegranate seeds
- Guacamole & Uni Foam$16.00
- Crab Tartare$21.00
Pan seared lump crab meat, fresh herbs, mix green salad, and red beet ruffle aioli inside of half avocado.
- Toro Tuna Tartare$24.00
Avocado pico de gallo, wasabi, caviar and chives.
- Wagyu Beef Tartare$24.00
Ginger, garlic, green onions, seasame oil, soy sauce, sake, quail eggs.
- Caviar Bump$10.00
Ensaladas
- Signature Caesar Salad$12.00
Little gems, house made caesar dressing, sliced jalapeño, parmesan rain.
- Super Salad$16.00
Avocado, asparagus, mango, lump crab, kale, sunflowers seeds, walnuts, champagne vinaigrette.
- Burrata & Caviar Salad$18.00
Pickled beets, baby arugula, champagne vinaigrette.
- Poke Salad$18.00
Japanese seaweed, red onions, avocado, sweet soy sauce, sesame oil, ponzu, tuna
Carnes
- Prime Filet Mignon$44.00
8 oz., Mashed potatoes, broccolini, tempranillo wine reduction sauce.
- Pork Chop$34.00
16oz Grilled, roasted brussels sprouts, apricot glaze.
- Bison Burger$24.00
Mushrooms, caramelized onion, melted fontina cheese, bell peppers, jalapeño, served with truffle fries.
- Zama Shortrib$36.00
8 Hour slowly braised in au jus, over wild mushroom risotto.
Japazama - Specialty Maki Rolls
- Sexy Pink Roll$22.00
Salmon, shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy mayo, topped with crunchy beets.
- Tunalicious Roll$21.00
Light spicy tuna, cucumber, tuna strip, jalapeno, cilantro cream, micro bull’s blood, topped with ahi tuna strips.
- Leyenda De Zama Roll$23.00
Spicy salmon, shrimp tempura, yellowtail, shiitake mushrooms, lemon juice, rayo, black salt, micro cilantro.
- Vegetariano Roll$18.00
Mushrooms, kaiware sprouts, jama gobo avocado, mango, asparagus, soy paper, poblano sauce. 18
- Tropical Roll$22.00
Spicy crab, shrimp, garlic aioli, cucumber, avocado, gobo root, micro cilantro, mango sauce, tajin in soy paper.
- Pom Passion Roll$21.00
Crab meat, asparagus, avocado salmon strip, passion fruit, pomegranate, Aji amarillo, micro cilantro.
- Crispy Roll$20.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, fresh ginger sauce, mayo sriracha, sesame oil, eel sauce, tempura style.
- Rolls Royce Roll$32.00
Chopped soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado, cotija, wagyu beef strips, truffle oil, chives, onion tempura
Del Rio A La Mar - Fish & Seafood
- Ahi Tuna En Crust$42.00
Pan seared, sesame seed crust, wasabi mashed potatoes, mango salsa.
- Scallops$38.00
Seared, buerre blanc coconut risotto, Guajillo mango wine sauce and caviar.
- Salmon & Sweet Corn$29.00
Broiled, passion fruit glazed, mashed potatoes, broccolini.
- Branzino$38.00
Whole boneless white fish, Grilled pineapple, cherry tomatoes, lemon, white wine sauce.
- Zama Lobster Fried Rice$65.00
- Zama Crab Fried Rice$34.00
