Zaman Mediterranean Fresh 282 South Logan Street

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$20.95

Chicken Shawarma served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread

Falafel

Falafel

$9.95

Fried chickpea vegetable patties mixed with herbs and spices. Served with tahini dipping sauce (5 pieces)

Meat Pie

Meat Pie

$10.95

Ground beef marinated with yogurt, tahini, pomegranate molasses, onions, and spices

Food

Starters

Hummus

Hummus

$7.95

Chickpeas blended with tahini and lemon. Served with one pita

Baba Ghanouj

Baba Ghanouj

$8.95

Roasted eggplant blended with tahini, lemon, and garlic. Served with one pita

Kebbeh

Kebbeh

$10.95

Bulgur dough, stuffed with minced beef, onion, and spices (3 pieces)

Grape Leaves

Grape Leaves

$10.95

6 seasoned grape leaves rolled with rice, onion, tomato, parsley, mint, and spices

Falafel

Falafel

$9.95

Fried chickpea vegetable patties mixed with herbs and spices. Served with tahini dipping sauce (5 pieces)

Cheese Samboussek

Cheese Samboussek

$9.95

Fried house-made dough stuffed with a blend of white cheeses (3 pieces)

Meat Samboussek

Meat Samboussek

$10.95

Fried house-made dough stuffed with beef, onion, and spices (3 pieces)

Spinach Samboussek

Spinach Samboussek

$9.95

Fried house-made dough stuffed with spinach, onion, and spices (3 pieces)

Fresh Brick Oven Manakeesh/Pies

Za'atar Pie

Za'atar Pie

$8.95

Dried thyme, sumac, sesame seeds, and olive oil

Za’atar and Cheese Pie

Za’atar and Cheese Pie

$9.95

Blend of white cheeses melted between two layers of fresh baked dough, topped with za’atar

Labneh Za'atar Pie

Labneh Za'atar Pie

$9.95

Labneh topped with dried thyme, sumac, sesame seeds, and olive oil

Labneh Pie

Labneh Pie

$8.95

Lebneh topped with mint, tomato, cucumber, and olives

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$8.95

Mix of white cheeses

Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$8.95

Spinach, onion, pomegranate molasses, and olive oil

Mouhamara Pie

Mouhamara Pie

$8.95

Blended spicy and sweet red pepper, onion, and pomegranate molasses

Mouhamara Cheese Pie

Mouhamara Cheese Pie

$9.95

Blended spicy and sweet red pepper, onion, cheese, and pomegranate molasses

Meat Pie

Meat Pie

$10.95

Ground beef marinated with yogurt, tahini, pomegranate molasses, onions, and spices

Meat and Veggie Pie

Meat and Veggie Pie

$11.95

Ground beef, mixed with tomato, onion, and spices

Fresh Brick Oven Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$17.95

Homemade tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Vegetarian Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza

$17.95

Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, olives, mushrooms, onion, tomato, and green peppers

Chicken Shawarma Pizza

Chicken Shawarma Pizza

$20.95

Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, and chicken shawarma

Beef Shawarma Pizza

Beef Shawarma Pizza

$20.95

Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, and beef shawarma

Gyros Pizza

Gyros Pizza

$18.95

Tzatziki sauce, mozzarella, and Gyros beef

Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$17.95

Nutella spread, sliced bananas, and a drizzle of honey

Honey Cheese Pizza

Honey Cheese Pizza

$18.95

Mozzarella cheese and a drizzle of honey

Salads

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$10.95

Lettuce tossed with tomato, cucumber, and mint. Topped with lemon and olive oil dressing

Tabouleh Salad

Tabouleh Salad

$10.95

Finely chopped parsley, tomato, onion, and cracked wheat. Topped with lemon and olive oil dressing.

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$10.95

Lettuce tossed with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, seasoned pita chips, topped with lemon and olive oil dressing, drizzled pomegranate molasses.

Sandwiches

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$10.95

Fried falafel, parsley, mint, tomato, pickled turnips, pickles, hummus, and tahini sauce, served in pita bread or sandwich roll

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$12.95

Thinly sliced marinated chicken with pickles and garlic sauce, wrapped in a tortilla

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$12.95

Thinly sliced marinated beef with pickled onion, tomato, parsley, and tahini sauce wrapped in a tortilla

Gyros Sandwich

Gyros Sandwich

$12.95

Thinly sliced Gyros meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce, served in Greek pita bread

Kafta Kabob Sandwich

Kafta Kabob Sandwich

$14.95

Seasoned ground beef, tomato, parsley, onion, tahini sauce, pomegranate molasses, and hummus, wrapped in a tortilla. Served with fries and choice of sauce.

Chicken Kabob Sandwich (Sheesh Tawook)

Chicken Kabob Sandwich (Sheesh Tawook)

$14.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast with pickles, coleslaw, and Zaman sauce served on a sandwich roll. Served with fries and choice of sauce.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese and Zaman sauce served on a sandwich roll. Served with fries and choice of sauce.

Beef Cheesesteak Sandwich

Beef Cheesesteak Sandwich

$14.95

Thinly shaved beef sauteed with onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Topped with melted provolone cheese and served on a sandwich roll with mayonnaise. Served with fries and choice of sauce.

Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich

Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich

$14.95

Spiced chicken sauteed with onions and green peppers. Topped with American cheese and served on a sandwich roll with Zaman sauce. Served with fries and choice of sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Seasoned chicken grilled with mushrooms, topped with white sauce, melted mozzarella, American cheese and Zaman sauce. Served on a sandwich roll. Served with fries and choice of sauce.

Plates

Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$20.95

Chicken Shawarma served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread

Beef Shawarma Plate

Beef Shawarma Plate

$21.95

Beef Shawarma served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread

Gyros Plate

Gyros Plate

$20.95

Gyros served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread

Chicken Kabob Plate

Chicken Kabob Plate

$23.95

Marinated chicken breast grilled on a skewer with tomato, green pepper, and onion (2 skewers). Served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread

Beef Kabob Plate

Beef Kabob Plate

$23.95

Marinated beef grilled on a skewer with tomatoes and onion (2 skewers). Served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread

Kafta Kabob Plate

Kafta Kabob Plate

$20.95

Seasoned ground beef with chopped onion and parsley, grilled on a skewer (2 skewers). Served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread

Meat Combo Plate

Meat Combo Plate

$25.95

1 Beef, 1 Chicken, and 1 Kafta kabob. Served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread

Veggie Combo Plate

Veggie Combo Plate

$19.95

Falafel (2 pieces), grape leaves (2 pieces), baba ghanouj, hummus, choice of 2 salads, and rice

Zaman Specials

Arabic Style Chicken Shawarma

Arabic Style Chicken Shawarma

$20.95

Chicken shawarma, garlic sauce, and pickles wrapped in tortilla, grilled and sliced. Served with french fries, garlic sauce, and pickles

Arabic Style Beef Shawarma

Arabic Style Beef Shawarma

$21.95

Beef shawarma, onion, tomato, and tahini sauce wrapped in tortilla, grilled and sliced. Served with french fries, tahini sauce, and pickles

Zaman Chicken Strips

Zaman Chicken Strips

$20.95

4 chicken strips with fries, slider roll, coleslaw, and choice of sauce

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.99

Seasoned french fries

Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.99
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.99

Housemade coleslaw

Rice

Rice

$4.99

Yellow rice

Extra Sauce

$1.95

Garlic, Tahini, Zaman, Tzatziki, Hot Sauce, Spicy Garlic, Creamy Pomegranate, Creamy Mediterranean

Side Salad

$5.99

Dessert

Baklava

$4.99

Layered phyllo pastry filled with chopped walnuts, finished with a simple sweet syrup

Warbat

Warbat

$5.99

Layers of thin phyllo dough filled with pistachios, sweetened with simple syrup

Grab-and-Go

Happy Hummus - Original

$5.99

Happy Hummus - Red Bell Pepper

$5.99

Happy Hummus - Tomato Basil

$5.99

Beverages

BEVERAGE

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

SUNKIST

$2.50

WATER

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

CELSIUS

$2.50

IZZE

$2.50

APPLE JUICE

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50