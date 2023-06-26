Zaman Mediterranean Fresh 282 South Logan Street
Popular Items
Chicken Shawarma Plate
Chicken Shawarma served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread
Falafel
Fried chickpea vegetable patties mixed with herbs and spices. Served with tahini dipping sauce (5 pieces)
Meat Pie
Ground beef marinated with yogurt, tahini, pomegranate molasses, onions, and spices
Food
Starters
Hummus
Chickpeas blended with tahini and lemon. Served with one pita
Baba Ghanouj
Roasted eggplant blended with tahini, lemon, and garlic. Served with one pita
Kebbeh
Bulgur dough, stuffed with minced beef, onion, and spices (3 pieces)
Grape Leaves
6 seasoned grape leaves rolled with rice, onion, tomato, parsley, mint, and spices
Falafel
Fried chickpea vegetable patties mixed with herbs and spices. Served with tahini dipping sauce (5 pieces)
Cheese Samboussek
Fried house-made dough stuffed with a blend of white cheeses (3 pieces)
Meat Samboussek
Fried house-made dough stuffed with beef, onion, and spices (3 pieces)
Spinach Samboussek
Fried house-made dough stuffed with spinach, onion, and spices (3 pieces)
Fresh Brick Oven Manakeesh/Pies
Za'atar Pie
Dried thyme, sumac, sesame seeds, and olive oil
Za’atar and Cheese Pie
Blend of white cheeses melted between two layers of fresh baked dough, topped with za’atar
Labneh Za'atar Pie
Labneh topped with dried thyme, sumac, sesame seeds, and olive oil
Labneh Pie
Lebneh topped with mint, tomato, cucumber, and olives
Cheese Pie
Mix of white cheeses
Spinach Pie
Spinach, onion, pomegranate molasses, and olive oil
Mouhamara Pie
Blended spicy and sweet red pepper, onion, and pomegranate molasses
Mouhamara Cheese Pie
Blended spicy and sweet red pepper, onion, cheese, and pomegranate molasses
Meat Pie
Ground beef marinated with yogurt, tahini, pomegranate molasses, onions, and spices
Meat and Veggie Pie
Ground beef, mixed with tomato, onion, and spices
Fresh Brick Oven Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Vegetarian Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, olives, mushrooms, onion, tomato, and green peppers
Chicken Shawarma Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, and chicken shawarma
Beef Shawarma Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, and beef shawarma
Gyros Pizza
Tzatziki sauce, mozzarella, and Gyros beef
Nutella Pizza
Nutella spread, sliced bananas, and a drizzle of honey
Honey Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese and a drizzle of honey
Salads
Mediterranean Salad
Lettuce tossed with tomato, cucumber, and mint. Topped with lemon and olive oil dressing
Tabouleh Salad
Finely chopped parsley, tomato, onion, and cracked wheat. Topped with lemon and olive oil dressing.
Fattoush Salad
Lettuce tossed with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, seasoned pita chips, topped with lemon and olive oil dressing, drizzled pomegranate molasses.
Sandwiches
Falafel Sandwich
Fried falafel, parsley, mint, tomato, pickled turnips, pickles, hummus, and tahini sauce, served in pita bread or sandwich roll
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Thinly sliced marinated chicken with pickles and garlic sauce, wrapped in a tortilla
Beef Shawarma Sandwich
Thinly sliced marinated beef with pickled onion, tomato, parsley, and tahini sauce wrapped in a tortilla
Gyros Sandwich
Thinly sliced Gyros meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce, served in Greek pita bread
Kafta Kabob Sandwich
Seasoned ground beef, tomato, parsley, onion, tahini sauce, pomegranate molasses, and hummus, wrapped in a tortilla. Served with fries and choice of sauce.
Chicken Kabob Sandwich (Sheesh Tawook)
Grilled marinated chicken breast with pickles, coleslaw, and Zaman sauce served on a sandwich roll. Served with fries and choice of sauce.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese and Zaman sauce served on a sandwich roll. Served with fries and choice of sauce.
Beef Cheesesteak Sandwich
Thinly shaved beef sauteed with onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Topped with melted provolone cheese and served on a sandwich roll with mayonnaise. Served with fries and choice of sauce.
Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich
Spiced chicken sauteed with onions and green peppers. Topped with American cheese and served on a sandwich roll with Zaman sauce. Served with fries and choice of sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned chicken grilled with mushrooms, topped with white sauce, melted mozzarella, American cheese and Zaman sauce. Served on a sandwich roll. Served with fries and choice of sauce.
Plates
Chicken Shawarma Plate
Chicken Shawarma served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread
Beef Shawarma Plate
Beef Shawarma served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread
Gyros Plate
Gyros served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread
Chicken Kabob Plate
Marinated chicken breast grilled on a skewer with tomato, green pepper, and onion (2 skewers). Served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread
Beef Kabob Plate
Marinated beef grilled on a skewer with tomatoes and onion (2 skewers). Served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread
Kafta Kabob Plate
Seasoned ground beef with chopped onion and parsley, grilled on a skewer (2 skewers). Served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread
Meat Combo Plate
1 Beef, 1 Chicken, and 1 Kafta kabob. Served with rice or fries, choice of salad, hummus, and one fresh pita bread
Veggie Combo Plate
Falafel (2 pieces), grape leaves (2 pieces), baba ghanouj, hummus, choice of 2 salads, and rice
Zaman Specials
Arabic Style Chicken Shawarma
Chicken shawarma, garlic sauce, and pickles wrapped in tortilla, grilled and sliced. Served with french fries, garlic sauce, and pickles
Arabic Style Beef Shawarma
Beef shawarma, onion, tomato, and tahini sauce wrapped in tortilla, grilled and sliced. Served with french fries, tahini sauce, and pickles
Zaman Chicken Strips
4 chicken strips with fries, slider roll, coleslaw, and choice of sauce