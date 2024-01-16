Zamboni's Pizza Pub
FOOD
Appetizers
- Toasted Italian Cheesebread$8.00
Ciabatta bread with butter, a sprinkle of garlic and a blend of two cheeses. Served with marinara.
- 1/2 TIC$4.50
Ciabatta bread with butter, a sprinkle of garlic and a blend of two cheeses. Served with marinara.
- 1/2 Pepp TIC$5.75
Ciabatta bread with butter, a sprinkle of garlic and a blend of two cheeses. Topped with pepperoni. Served with marinara.
- Pepp TIC$9.50
Ciabatta bread with butter, a sprinkle of garlic and a blend of two cheeses. Topped with pepperoni. Served with marinara.
- Loaded Tots$9.00
Tator tots smothered in cheese sauce and bacon bits.
- Chicken Fingers$9.00
Chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.
- Portobello Bites$8.75Out of stock
Breaded and fried strips of portobello with parmesan sauce.
- Onion Rings$7.75Out of stock
- Small French Fry$3.25
- Large French Fry$6.00
- Small Tator Tots$3.25
- Large Tator Tots$6.00
- Toasted Ravioli$8.00Out of stock
- Pita Chips$6.50
- Wings$11.00+
- Wiibs$11.75+
- Ribs$6.75+
Salads
- Antipasto Salad$10.50
Fresh romaine, onions, green peppers, green olives, pepperoni, salami, tomatoes, mozzarella, housemade croutons.
- Caesar Salad$9.75
Fresh romaine, parmesan, housemade croutons.
- Caesar Salad w/ Chicken$12.75
Fresh romaine, parmesan, housemade croutons, roasted chicken breast.
- Spinach Salad$10.50
Organic spinach, parmesan, red onion, egg, and housemade croutons.
- Spinach Salad w/ Chicken$13.25
Organic spinach, parmesan, red onion, egg, housemade croutons, and roasted chicken breast.
- Med Salad$11.00
Romaine, spinach, artichoke, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, red onion, tomato, feta, cucumber, pita chips and balsamic vinaigrette.
- Med Salad w/ Chicken$14.00
Romaine, spinach, artichoke, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, red onion, tomato, feta, cucumber, pita chips, roasted chicken breast, and balsamic vinaigrette.
- Med Salad w/ Gyro$14.00
Romaine, spinach, artichoke, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, red onion, tomato, feta, cucumber, pita chips, savory gyro meat, and balsamic vinaigrette.
- Side Salad$5.25
Fresh romaine, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, housemade croutons.
Pastas
- Spaghetti$8.50
Housemade marinara and noodles. Add Enzo Zamboni's famous housemade meatballs for $.75 a piece. (Meatballs available a la carte for $1.25 a piece)
- Add Meatball$1.50
- 7 Layer Lasagna$10.50
Housemade marinara, flat noodles, beef, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella and more mozzarella.
- VEG Mostaccioli$10.50
Housemade marinara, flat noodles, organic spinach, roasted mushrooms, ricotta, mozzarella and more mozzarella.
- Mostaccioli$9.50
Penne pasta, marinara, and mozzarella baked to a golden, gooey goodness. Add meatball at $.75 a piece.
- Poached Ravioli Dinner$9.50
Cheese-stuffed raviolis. Poached and served with housemade marinara.
- Toasted Ravioli Dinner$10.50
Cheese-stuffed raviolis. Panko, parmesan and herb-crusted. Toasted and served with housemade marinara.
- Lady & The Tramp Special$22.50
Lady and The Tramp Special includes two servings of our excellent spaghetti with housemade italian meatballs (2 each), garlic toast, two garden salads, and two fountain sodas.
Sandwiches
- Steak Bomb$11.25
The bomb diggity of sandwiches. Steak, roasted garlic mayo, spicy giardiniera, Swiss cheese.
- Chicken Bomb$11.25
The bomb diggity of sandwiches. Chicken breast, roasted garlic mayo, spicy giardiniera, Swiss cheese.
- Turkey Bomb$11.25
The bomb diggity of sandwiches. Turkey, roasted garlic mayo, spicy giardiniera, Swiss cheese.
- Veg Bomb$11.25
The bomb diggity of sandwiches. Sautéed mushrooms, roasted garlic mayo, spicy giardiniera, Swiss cheese.
- Philly Beef$11.25
Steak, sautéed green peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese.
- Chicken Philly$11.25
Chicken breast, sautéed green peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese.
- Turkey Philly$11.25
Turkey, sautéed green peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese.
- Veg Philly$11.25
Sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, and onions. Swiss cheese.
- Buffalo Bleu$11.25
- BBQ Bacon$11.25
BBQ sauce, garlic mayo, roasted onion, bacon, Swiss cheese.
- Italian Po' Boy$11.25
Crispy fried chicken, Italian slaw, garlic mayo, tomato.
- Meatball Sandwich$11.25
Enzo Zamboni's famous meatballs swimming in marinara and topped with mozzarella.
- Hot Dago$11.25
Italian sausage patty, grilled and smothered with marinara and mozzarella.
- Chicken Parmesan$11.25
Fried chicken smothered in marinara, topped with ricotta and mozzarella then baked to gooey golden brown perfection.
- Eggplant Parmesan$11.25
Panko-crusted eggplant smothered in marinara, topped with ricotta and mozzarella then baked to gooey golden brown perfection.
- Porto Parmesan$11.25Out of stock
Crispy portobello strips smothered in marinara, topped with ricotta and mozzarella then baked to gooey golden brown perfection.
Burgers
- Cheeseburger$10.25
7 oz. fresh beef, charbroiled, served on a garlic buttered roll.
- Hamburger$10.25
7 oz. fresh beef, charbroiled, served on a garlic buttered roll.
- Juli Burger$11.00
Fried onion, bacon, Swiss cheese and BBQ sauce.
- Olive Burger$11.00
Sautéed green and black olives, mozzarella.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.00
Sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
- Sacre Bleu Burger$11.00
Fried onions, bleu cheese crumbles.
- Zamboni Burger$11.50
Fried onions, mushrooms, pepperoni, marinara and mozzarella.
- UN Burger - VEGETARIAN$10.25
A burger that's not a burger. Served with your choice of cheese.
Extras
- Cookie$3.00Out of stock
- Cup of Soup TOMATO BASIL$4.00Out of stock
Creamy Tomato Basil
- Pint of Soup TOMATO BASIL$7.50Out of stock
- Side of Slaw$1.25
- Extra Sauce on Side$0.75
- Extra Meat$2.50
- Double Meat$5.00
- Meatball a la carte$1.75
- Extra Cheese$0.75
- Add Giardiniera$0.75
- Side of Ranch$0.75
- Side of Bleu$0.75
- Side of Buff$0.75
- Side of BBQ$0.75
- Side of Teriyaki$0.75
- Side of Garlic Mayo$0.75
- Side of Tzatziki$0.75
- Side of Marinara$0.75
- Side of Garlic Sauce$1.25Out of stock
- Side of Parm Sauce$0.75
- Extra Pita$1.50
- Garlic Toast$1.50
- Spumoni 4oz Taste$2.00Out of stock
- Spumoni 1\2 Pint$4.00Out of stock
Gyros
- Gyro$9.50
Traditional, spit-roasted lamb/beef, tzatziki sauce, romaine, onion, tomato, cucumber.
- Chicken Gyro$9.50
Roasted chicken breast, tzatziki sauce, romaine, onion, tomato, cucumber.
- Veg Gyro$9.50
Sautéed mushrooms, tzatziki sauce, romaine, onion, tomato, cucumber.
- Skinny G$9.50
Chicken gyro with carrot ginger vinaigrette.
- G Salad$9.50
SKIP THE PITA! Traditional, spit-roasted lamb/beef, tzatziki sauce, onion, tomato, cucumber served over fresh romaine.
Hoagies
PIZZA
Specialty 10" Pizza
- 10" The Zamboni Pizza$14.00
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, bacon bits and mozzarella
- 10" Meat Lover’s Pizza$14.00
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, Canadian bacon, bacon bits, mozzarella.
- 10" Sausage & Roasted Vegetable$14.00
Tomato sauce, sausage, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions and mozzarella.
- 10" Rosemary, The Italian Blonde$14.00
Olive oil or white sauce, fresh garlic, sausage, roasted red peppers, and fresh rosemary.
- 10" Das Kraut Pizza$14.00
Tomato sauce, saurkraut, sausage, salami, bacon bits and mozzarella.
- 10" Foo Fighter Pizza$14.00
Tomato sauce, garlic, sausage, pineapple, spicy giardiniera, fresh onion, basil and mozzarella.
- 10" The Greek Pizza$15.00
Cucumber sauce, gyro meat, red onions, artichokes, kalamata olives, mozzarella, feta, spinach and fresh tomatoes.
- 10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.00
Our brilliant house made buffalo sauce, chicken, roasted onions, mozzarella and blue cheese crumbles.
- 10" Thai Chicken Pizza$14.00Out of stock
Spicy Thai peanut sauce, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, mozzarella, cilantro, carrot ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarians sub pineapple for chicken)
- 10" BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.00
Smokey BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, mozzarella and cilantro.
- 10" Chicken Florentine Pizza$14.00
Creamy white sauce, chicken, mozzarella and fresh spinach
- 10" Roasted Veg$14.00
Tomato sauce, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions, and mozzarella
- 10" Margarita Pizza$14.00
Olive oil, fresh garlic, house dried tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella.
- 10" The Farmer’s Market Pizza$14.00
Olive oil, garlic, spinach, mozzarella, feta, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, spicy giardiniera and fresh thyme.
- 10" Italian Fry$11.25
Two cheeses and a sprinkle of garlic, baked to gorgeous gooey perfection. Served with marinara.
Specialty 12" Pizza
- 12" The Zamboni Pizza$20.95
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, onion, bacon bits and mozzarella.
- 12" Meat Lover’s Pizza$18.75
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, canadian bacon, bacon bits and mozzarella.
- 12" Sausage & Roasted Vegetable$18.75
Tomato sauce, sausage, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions and mozzarella.
- 12" Rosemary, The Italian Blonde$18.75
Olive oil or white sauce, fresh garlic, sausage, roasted red peppers and fresh rosemary.
- 12" Das Kraut Pizza$18.75
Tomato sauce, saurkraut, sausage, salami, bacon bits and mozzarella.
- 12" Foo Fighter Pizza$18.75
Tomato sauce, garlic, sausage, pineapple, spicy giardiniera, fresh onion, basil and mozzarella.
- 12" The Greek Pizza$19.75
Cucumber sauce, gyro meat, red onions, artichokes, kalamata olives, mozzarella, feta, spinach, fresh tomato.
- 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.75
Our brilliant housemade buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted onions, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles
- 12" Thai Chicken Pizza$18.75Out of stock
Spicy Thai peanut sauce, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, mozzarella, cilantro, carrot ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarians sub pineapple for chicken)
- 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.75
Smokey bbq sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella, cilantro
- 12" Chicken Florentine Pizza$18.75
Creamy white sauce, chicken, mozzarella, fresh spinach
- 12" Roasted Veg$18.75
Tomato sauce, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions, and mozzarella
- 12" Margarita Pizza$18.75
Olive oil, fresh garlic, house dried tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella.
- 12" The Farmer’s Market Pizza$18.75
Olive oil, garlic, spinach, mozzarella, feta, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, spicy giardiniera and fresh thyme.
- 12" Italian Fry$13.75
Two cheeses and a sprinkle of garlic, baked to gorgeous gooey perfection. Served with marinara.
Specialty 14" Pizza
- 14" The Zamboni Pizza$21.50
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, onion, bacon bits and mozzarella.
- 14" Meat Lover’s Pizza$21.50
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, canadian bacon, bacon bits and mozzarella.
- 14" Sausage & Roasted Vegetable$21.50
Tomato sauce, sausage, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions and mozzarella.
- 14" Rosemary, The Italian Blonde$21.50
Olive oil or white sauce, fresh garlic, sausage, roasted red peppers and fresh rosemary.
- 14" Das Kraut Pizza$21.50
Tomato sauce, saurkraut, sausage, salami, bacon bits and mozzarella.
- 14" Foo Fighter Pizza$21.50
Tomato sauce, garlic, sausage, pineapple, spicy giardiniera, fresh onion, basil and mozzarella.
- 14" The Greek Pizza$22.50
Cucumber sauce, gyro meat, red onions, artichokes, kalamata olives, mozzarella, feta, spinach, fresh tomato.
- 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.50
Our brilliant housemade buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted onions, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles
- 14" Thai Chicken Pizza$21.50Out of stock
Spicy Thai peanut sauce, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, mozzarella, cilantro, carrot ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarians sub pineapple for chicken)
- 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.50
Smokey bbq sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella, cilantro
- 14" Chicken Florentine Pizza$21.50
Creamy white sauce, chicken, mozzarella, fresh spinach
- 14" Roasted Veg$21.50
Tomato sauce, fresh thyme, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted onions, and mozzarella
- 14" Margarita Pizza$21.50
Olive oil, fresh garlic, house dried tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella.
- 14" The Farmer’s Market Pizza$21.50
Olive oil, garlic, spinach, mozzarella, feta, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, spicy giardiniera and fresh thyme.
- 14" Italian Fry$16.25
Two cheeses and a sprinkle of garlic, baked to gorgeous gooey perfection. Served with marinara.
BYO Pizza
BEVERAGES
Soda and Such
- Coke$2.25
- Diet Coke$2.25
- Cherry Coke$2.25Out of stock
- Sprite$2.25
- Mellow Yellow$2.25
- Orange$2.25
- Cranberry$2.25
- Lemonade$2.25
- Club Soda$1.75
- Mexican Coke$3.50Out of stock
- Root Beer$3.50Out of stock
- Jarritos Mandarin$3.50Out of stock
- Jarritos Lime$3.50
- Jarritos Pineapple$3.50Out of stock
- Jarritos Guava$3.50Out of stock
- Bottle Water$2.00Out of stock
- San Pel Aranciata&Fico D'India$3.25Out of stock
- San Pel Limonata$3.25Out of stock
- San Pel Pompellmo$3.25Out of stock
- Sweet Tea 20oz GOLD PEAK$4.00Out of stock
- Red Bull$4.00Out of stock
- Coke CAN 12oz$2.00Out of stock
- Diet Coke CAN 12oz$2.00Out of stock
- Sprite CAN 12oz$2.00Out of stock
- VANILLA MILK$3.00Out of stock
- CHOCOLATE MILK$3.00Out of stock