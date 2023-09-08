Zao’s Chinese Kitchen
Lunch
Appetizers & Soups
Blue Crab Rangoon
Real blue crab meat, sallions and cream cheese filled crispy wontons.
Bowl Chicken & Vegetable Soup
Tender chicken and mixed vegetables in a savory broth.
Egg Rolls
Crispy vegetable filled egg rolls.
Egg Drop Soup
A delightful soup with egg and vegetables.
Fried Dumplings
Pork and vegetable filled dumplings served with ginger soy vinaigrette.
Garlic Soy Edamame
Edamame tossed in a savory garlic soy sauce.
Hot & Sour Soup
A tangy and spicy soup with bamboo shoots, tofu, mushrooms and egg.
Scallion Pancake
A savory and crisp pastry with scallions.
Lunch Specialties - cup of soup, egg roll & fried rice
L. General Tso's
L. Orange Flavor
L. Salt & Pepper
Jalapeno, bell peppers, onions and garlic tossed with salt and pepper.
L. Sesame
A savory sesame sauce. Served with broccoli.
L. Vegetarian's Delight
Tofu, napa, carrots, mushrooms, green beans, broccoli, bamboo shoots and water chestnuts in our house sauce.
Lunch Entrees - cup of soup, egg roll & fried rice
L. Almond
Celery, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, peas and carrots in our house sauce.
L. Black Bean
Bell peppers and onions in a jalapeno & black bean sauce.
L. Broccoli & Mushroom
Broccoli, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and carrots in our house sauce.
L. Cashew
Celery, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, peas and carrots in our house sauce.
L. Fried Rice
Egg, peas, carrots, scallions and rice stir-fry.
L. Hot Garlic
Tangy spicy garlic sauce with scallions, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts and carrots.
L. Kung Pao
Bell peppers, onions, celery and peanuts in a red chili pepper infused fiery sauce.
L. Lomein
Thin egg noodles tossed with mixed vegetables.
L. Mongolian
L. Moo Goo
Napa, carrots, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and carrots in our house sauce.
L. String Bean
Fresh green beans, carrots and bamboo shoots stir-fry in a savory garlic sauce.
L. Sweet & Sour
Pineapple, bell peppers, onions and carrots in our house made sweet & sour sauce.
Desserts
Sides
Beverages
Mexican Coke
Diet Coke
Mexican Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
IBC Root Beer
Mexican Fanta Orange
Bottled Water
Vitamin Water - XXX
Topo Chico
Arizona Green Tea (Honey)
Gold Peak Tea - Unsweet
Gold Peak Tea
Sweet Chrysanthemum Tea (Can)
Sweet Jasmine Tea (Can)
Sweet Soy Milk (Can)
Topo Chico Lime
Hot Tea
Dinner
Appetizers & Soups
Blue Crab Rangoon
Real blue crab meat, sallions and cream cheese filled crispy wontons.
Bowl Chicken & Vegetable Soup
Tender chicken and mixed vegetables in a savory broth.
Egg Rolls
Crispy vegetable filled egg rolls.
Egg Drop Soup
A delightful soup with egg and vegetables.
Fried Dumplings
Pork and vegetable filled dumplings served with ginger soy vinaigrette.
Garlic Soy Edamame
Edamame tossed in a savory garlic soy sauce.
Hot & Sour Soup
A tangy and spicy soup with bamboo shoots, tofu, mushrooms and egg.
Scallion Pancake
A savory and crisp pastry with scallions.
Specialties
General Tso's
Spicy bold and tangy sauce. Served with broccoli.
Orange Flavored
Hints of orange sweetness in this flavorful sauce. Served with broccoli.
Salt & Pepper
Jalapeno, bell peppers, onions and garlic tossed with salt and pepper.
Sesame
A savory sesame sauce. Served with broccoli.
Vegetarian's Delight
Tofu, napa, carrots, mushrooms, green beans, broccoli, bamboo shoots and water chestnuts in our house sauce.
Zao's Egg Fried Rice
A simple fried rice with eggs and scallions. Gluten-free.
Crab Fried Rice
Fried rice with crab, roasted garlic, ginger, scallions and egg. Gluten-free.
Entrees
Almond
Celery, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, peas and carrots in our house sauce.
Black Bean
Bell peppers and onions in a jalapeno & black bean sauce.
Broccoli & Mushroom
Broccoli, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and carrots in our house sauce.
Cashew
Celery, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, peas and carrots in our house sauce.
Fried Rice
Egg, peas, carrots, scallions and rice stir-fry.
Hot Garlic
Tangy spicy garlic sauce with scallions, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts and carrots.
Kung Pao
Bell peppers, onions, celery and peanuts in a red chili pepper infused fiery sauce.
Lomein
Thin egg noodles tossed with mixed vegetables.
Mongolian
Carrots, scallions, onions, mushrooms and bamboo shoots in a soy glaze.
Moo Goo
Napa, carrots, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and carrots in our house sauce.
Pan Fried Noodles
Pan crisped egg noodles topped with mixed vegetables in our house sauce.
String Bean
Fresh green beans, carrots and bamboo shoots stir-fry in a savory garlic sauce.
Sweet & Sour
Pineapple, bell peppers, onions and carrots in our house made sweet & sour sauce.