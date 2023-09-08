Popular Items

Lunch

Appetizers & Soups

Blue Crab Rangoon

$8.95

Real blue crab meat, sallions and cream cheese filled crispy wontons.

Bowl Chicken & Vegetable Soup

$6.95

Tender chicken and mixed vegetables in a savory broth.

Egg Rolls

$3.50

Crispy vegetable filled egg rolls.

Egg Drop Soup

$3.25+

A delightful soup with egg and vegetables.

Fried Dumplings

$6.25

Pork and vegetable filled dumplings served with ginger soy vinaigrette.

Garlic Soy Edamame

$4.50

Edamame tossed in a savory garlic soy sauce.

Hot & Sour Soup

$3.25+

A tangy and spicy soup with bamboo shoots, tofu, mushrooms and egg.

Scallion Pancake

$2.95

A savory and crisp pastry with scallions.

Lunch Specialties - cup of soup, egg roll & fried rice

L. General Tso's

$8.75+

L. Orange Flavor

$8.75+

L. Salt & Pepper

$8.75+

Jalapeno, bell peppers, onions and garlic tossed with salt and pepper.

L. Sesame

$8.75+

A savory sesame sauce. Served with broccoli.

L. Vegetarian's Delight

$7.55

Tofu, napa, carrots, mushrooms, green beans, broccoli, bamboo shoots and water chestnuts in our house sauce.

Lunch Entrees - cup of soup, egg roll & fried rice

L. Almond

$8.75+

Celery, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, peas and carrots in our house sauce.

L. Black Bean

$8.75+

Bell peppers and onions in a jalapeno & black bean sauce.

L. Broccoli & Mushroom

$8.75+

Broccoli, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and carrots in our house sauce.

L. Cashew

$8.75+

Celery, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, peas and carrots in our house sauce.

L. Fried Rice

$8.75+

Egg, peas, carrots, scallions and rice stir-fry.

L. Hot Garlic

$8.75+

Tangy spicy garlic sauce with scallions, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts and carrots.

L. Kung Pao

$8.75+

Bell peppers, onions, celery and peanuts in a red chili pepper infused fiery sauce.

L. Lomein

$8.75+

Thin egg noodles tossed with mixed vegetables.

L. Mongolian

$8.75+

L. Moo Goo

$8.75+

Napa, carrots, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and carrots in our house sauce.

L. String Bean

$8.75+

Fresh green beans, carrots and bamboo shoots stir-fry in a savory garlic sauce.

L. Sweet & Sour

$8.75+

Pineapple, bell peppers, onions and carrots in our house made sweet & sour sauce.

Desserts

Coconut Cream Panna Cotta

$3.50Out of stock

Sweet Sesame Balls (6 pcs)

$3.75Out of stock

Fortune Cookie (4)

$1.25Out of stock

Sides

Bowl Steamed Rice

$1.75

Bowl Fried Rice

$2.25

Crispy Noodles

$2.00

Side of Vegetables

$3.00

8oz House Sauce

$1.50

8oz Kung Pao Sauce

$1.50

8oz Seasame Sauce

$1.75

8oz Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.75

8oz General Tso Sauce

$1.75

Soy Sauce Packet

Beverages

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Mexican Sprite

$2.75Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

IBC Root Beer

$2.75

Mexican Fanta Orange

$2.75Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.25

Vitamin Water - XXX

$2.95

Topo Chico

$2.75Out of stock

Arizona Green Tea (Honey)

$2.75

Gold Peak Tea - Unsweet

$2.95

Gold Peak Tea

$2.50

Sweet Chrysanthemum Tea (Can)

$1.50

Sweet Jasmine Tea (Can)

$1.50

Sweet Soy Milk (Can)

$1.50

Topo Chico Lime

$2.50Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.75

Dinner

Specialties

Served with steamed rice.

General Tso's

$11.95+

Spicy bold and tangy sauce. Served with broccoli.

Orange Flavored

$11.95+

Hints of orange sweetness in this flavorful sauce. Served with broccoli.

Salt & Pepper

$11.95+

Jalapeno, bell peppers, onions and garlic tossed with salt and pepper.

Sesame

$11.95+

A savory sesame sauce. Served with broccoli.

Vegetarian's Delight

$9.95

Tofu, napa, carrots, mushrooms, green beans, broccoli, bamboo shoots and water chestnuts in our house sauce.

Zao's Egg Fried Rice

$8.55

A simple fried rice with eggs and scallions. Gluten-free.

Crab Fried Rice

$16.95

Fried rice with crab, roasted garlic, ginger, scallions and egg. Gluten-free.

Entrees

Served with steamed rice.

Almond

$10.95+

Celery, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, peas and carrots in our house sauce.

Black Bean

$10.95+

Bell peppers and onions in a jalapeno & black bean sauce.

Broccoli & Mushroom

$10.95+

Broccoli, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and carrots in our house sauce.

Cashew

$10.95+

Celery, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, peas and carrots in our house sauce.

Fried Rice

$10.95+

Egg, peas, carrots, scallions and rice stir-fry.

Hot Garlic

$10.95+

Tangy spicy garlic sauce with scallions, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts and carrots.

Kung Pao

$10.95+

Bell peppers, onions, celery and peanuts in a red chili pepper infused fiery sauce.

Lomein

$10.95+

Thin egg noodles tossed with mixed vegetables.

Mongolian

$10.95+

Carrots, scallions, onions, mushrooms and bamboo shoots in a soy glaze.

Moo Goo

$10.95+

Napa, carrots, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and carrots in our house sauce.

Pan Fried Noodles

$10.95+

Pan crisped egg noodles topped with mixed vegetables in our house sauce.

String Bean

$10.95+

Fresh green beans, carrots and bamboo shoots stir-fry in a savory garlic sauce.

Sweet & Sour

$10.95+

Pineapple, bell peppers, onions and carrots in our house made sweet & sour sauce.

