Popular Items

Mexico

Mexico

$24.00

scrambled eggs w/ mexican chorizo, white cheddar, roasted pappers, and salsa fresca, served with toast and choice of homefries or green salad

Fontainebleau

Fontainebleau

$21.00

scrambled eggs w/ wild mushrooms, spinach, and fontina, served with toast and choice of homefries or green salad

Brunch

Eggs Any Style

Eggs Any Style

Eggs Any Style

$10.00+

served with toast and homefries or green salad

Eggs Any Style + Bacon

Eggs Any Style + Bacon

$12.00+

served with toast and homefries or green salad

Eggs Any Style + Chicken Apple Sausage

Eggs Any Style + Chicken Apple Sausage

$14.00+

served with toast and homefries or green salad

Eggs Benedicts

Eggs Albert

Eggs Albert

$18.00+

poached eggs w/ crispy bacon, white cheddar, and salsa fresca, served with our lemon hollandaise sauce on english muffin with homefries or green salad

Eggs Bretagne

Eggs Bretagne

$20.00+

poached eggs w/ wild prawns & spinach sautéed in garlic butter, served with our lemon hollandaise sauce on english muffin with homefries or green salad

Eggs Divorcée

Eggs Divorcée

$18.00+

poached eggs w/ crispy bacon, avocados, and fontina, served with our lemon hollandaise sauce on english muffin with homefries or green salad

Eggs Florentine

Eggs Florentine

$16.00+

poached eggs w/ portobello mushrooms & wilted spinach, served with our lemon hollandaise sauce on english muffin with homefries or green salad

Eggs La Mer

Eggs La Mer

$20.00+

poached eggs w/ hand picked California Dungeness crab, avocados, and chives, served with our lemon hollandaise sauce on english muffin with homefries or green salad

Eggs Monaco

Eggs Monaco

$20.00+

poached eggs w/ Zoe's proscuitto & tomatoes provençales, served with our lemon hollandaise sauce on english muffin with homefries or green salad

Eggs Pierre Noir

Eggs Pierre Noir

$18.00+

poached eggs w/ crispy bacon & tomatoes provençales, served with our lemon hollandaise sauce on english muffin with homefries or green salad

Eggs St. Trop

Eggs St. Trop

$20.00+

poached eggs w/ wild smoked salmon, capers, and red onions, served with our lemon hollandaise sauce on english muffin with homefries or green salad

Scrambles

Fontainebleau

Fontainebleau

$21.00

scrambled eggs w/ wild mushrooms, spinach, and fontina, served with toast and choice of homefries or green salad

Avignon

Avignon

$19.00

scrambled eggs w/ roasted eggplant, zucchini, roasted tomatoes, provençal herbs

Italie

Italie

$19.00

scrambled eggs w/ tomatoes provençales, cream cheese, and fresh basil, served with toast and choice of homefries or green salad

Greece

Greece

$19.00

scrambled eggs w/ red onions, spinach, and feta, served with toast and choice of homefries or green salad

New York

New York

$24.00

scrambled eggs w/ wild smoked salmon, green onions, and cream cheese, served with toast and choice of homefries or green salad

Mexico

Mexico

$24.00

scrambled eggs w/ mexican chorizo, white cheddar, roasted pappers, and salsa fresca, served with toast and choice of homefries or green salad

Genevieve

Genevieve

$22.00

scrambled eggs w/ black forest ham, white cheddar, and avocados, served with toast and choice of homefries or green salad

Cannes

Cannes

$22.00

scrambled eggs w/ crispy bacon, tomatoes provençales, and white cheddar, served with toast and choice of homefries or green salad

Griddle Dishes

French Toast

French Toast

$12.00+

pain du mie dipped in orange cinnamon batter, whipped butter, warm syrup

Spec French Toast

Spec French Toast

$14.00+Out of stock

orange cinnamon batter, seasonal fruit, whipped butter, and syrup

Tahiti French Toast

Tahiti French Toast

$14.00+

pain du mie french tosat stuffed with caramelized walnuts & bananas, topped with caramel sauce

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00+

housemade buttermilk pancakes with whipped butter, maple syrup, and powdered sugar

Gingerbread Pancakes

Gingerbread Pancakes

$14.00+

cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg pancakes with meyer lemon curd & poached pears, served with whipped butter & warm syrup

Miracle Pancakes

Miracle Pancakes

$14.00+

rotating weekly pancake special... Red Velvet, Cinnamon Bun, Lemon Ricotta, Cornmeal, Sugarpie Pumpkin, and others!Text Mario at 415.430.8184 to find out the Miracle Pancake special this week!

Gluten Free Pancakes

Gluten Free Pancakes

$14.00+

housemade with GF oats, bananas, Bob's Red Mill GF flour, served w/ whipped butter & warm syrup

Sarah Jane's Griddle Flight

Sarah Jane's Griddle Flight

$27.00

1 buttermilk, 1 gingerbread, 1 french toast, served w/ whipped butter & warm syrup

Un, Deux, Trois

Un, Deux, Trois

$22.00

1 buttermilk pancake, 2 eggs any style, 3 strips of bacon

Deux, Deux Trois

Deux, Deux Trois

$26.00

2 buttermilk pancakes, 2 eggs any style, 3 strips of bacon

Pancakes Du Midi

Pancakes Du Midi

$14.00+

housemade buttermilk pancakes with fresh cut fruit

Oatmeal Brûlée

Oatmeal Brûlée

$18.00

steel cut oatmeal with caramelized bananas and crème brûlée, served with raisins, walnuts, and brown sugar

Soups & Sandwiches

Soup du jour

Soup du jour

$7.00+

always vegetarian, changed daily. Text Mario 415.430.8184 for today's soup

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$22.00

w/ roasted peppers, aioli, and sun dried tomato pesto on toasted levain

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$24.00

baked black forest ham & gruyere sandwich with bernaise sauce on toasted pain du mie

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$25.00

baked black forest ham & gruyere sandwich with bechamel sauce on toasted pain du mie, topped with a sunny side up egg

Smoked Wild Salmon Sandwich

Smoked Wild Salmon Sandwich

$25.00

w/ cream cheese, red onions, capers, and greens on toasted levain

Sandwiche Brigitte

Sandwiche Brigitte

$21.00

balsamic eggplant, tomatoes provençales, greens, aioli, and goat cheese on toasted levain

B.L.T. Provençale

B.L.T. Provençale

$22.00

bacon, lettuce, tomatoes provençales, aioli, and goat cheese on toasted herb foccacia

Zazie's Burger

Zazie's Burger

$24.00

served on house made brioche bun w/ tomatoes provençales and greens, served w/ home fries

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$26.00

seared ahi tuna, sun dried tomato pesto, aioli, tomatoes provençales, toasted levain

Salads

Arugula, fresh strawberries, toasted almonds, flower petals, and chevré w/ raspberry vinaigrette
Salade Niçoise

Salade Niçoise

$26.00

seared ahi tuna, green beans à l'orange, potatoes persillade, roasted peppers, niçoise olives, hard boiled egg, greens, white anchovies (upon request), dijon vinaigrette

Vegetarian Salade Niçoise

$21.00

mixed greens, green beans à l'orange, potatoes persillade, roasted peppers, niçoise olives, hard boiled egg, greens, goat cheese or feta, dijon vinaigrette

Salade Alain

Salade Alain

$25.00

mixed greens, housemade salmon rillettes, fresh tomatoes, fennel, and dijon vinaigrette

Salade Marius

Salade Marius

$21.00

baby spinach, caramelized walnuts, gorgonzola, and roasted bosc pears with balsamic vinaigrette

Salade Guillaume

Salade Guillaume

$22.00

mixed greens, goat cheese, strawberries, almonds, raspberry vinaigrette

Salade Betterave

Salade Betterave

$22.00

Arugula, gold and red beets, fennel, avocado and white balsamic gorgonzola vinaigrette.

Small Green Salad

Small Green Salad

$8.00

organic field greens with herb balsamic vinaigrette

Warm Roasted Vegetable Mediterranean Plate

Warm Roasted Vegetable Mediterranean Plate

$24.00

balsamic eggplant, tomatoes provençales, potatoes persillade, roasted portobello mushrooms, green beans a l'orange, roasted peppers, feta, basil, and housemade garlic aioli

Sides

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Chicken Apple Sausage

$6.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Side Eggs

$3.00+

Side Toast

$3.00

Side english muffin

$3.00

Side Gluten Free English muffin

$3.00

Brunch Desserts

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$12.00

housemade buttermilk coffee cake w/ our raspberry jam swirled through and cinnamon crumble topping

Crumble aux Fruits

Crumble aux Fruits

$12.00

seasonal fresh fruit crumble w/ creme fraiche. Text Mario at 415.430.8184 for today's flavor.

Les Deux Crèmes

Les Deux Crèmes

$14.00

one petit creme brulee and one petit pots du creme au chocolat, topped with whipped cream

Petite Pot de Crème au chocolat

Petite Pot de Crème au chocolat

$10.00

dark chocolate pudding w/ vanilla whipped cream

Vanilla Crème Brulee

Vanilla Crème Brulee

$11.00

decadent vanilla custard with caramelized sugar on top, served w/ strawberries

Wines

White & Rose Wines

Tues Chateau Goudichaud

$10.00+Out of stock

Atmosphere Sancerre

$18.00+

Matanzas Sauvignon Blanc

$17.00+

Macon Chard

$16.00+Out of stock

Lucas Rosé

$17.00+

Lascaux Rose

$16.00+

Ogier Cotes Du Rhone Blanc

$16.00+

Big Basin Chardonnay

$17.00+

1/2 Bottle White CDR

$28.00

Jean Biecher Riesling

$16.00+

Chateau Goudichaud Blanc

$16.00+

Domaine Aleth Chablis Chardonnay

$80.00

Coteax due Giennois sauv. Blanc

$60.00

Nicot Marsanne Grenache

$15.00+

Pouilly Fume

$54.00

Fontaine Vacqueyras Blanc

$71.00

Cosme Vouvray

$68.00

Red Wines

Cotes du Rhone

$15.00+

Balletto Pinot Noir

$17.00+

Monette Pinot Noir

$17.00+

Bordeaux

$17.00+

Roman Ceremony Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00+

Ogier Oratorio Gigondas

$18.00+

Le Pin Chinon

$18.00+

Unti Zinfadel

$65.00

1/2 bottle Bordeaux

$30.00

1/2 bottle Vacqueyras

$30.00

Flaneur Pinot

$75.00

Domaine Maby Lirac GSM

$17.00+

Châteauneuf-du-Pape

$85.00

LA Bastide Saint V- Vacqueyras

$67.00

Trapaud Grand Cru

$95.00

Champagne/Mimosas

Champagne/Mimosas/Cocktails

JP Chenet Brut

$16.00+

Chastenay Cremant Sparkling Rose

$17.00+

Monthuys Pere et Fils Brut Champagne

$75.00

Zazie Mimosa

$14.00

champagne with fresh orange juice

Corsica Mimosa

$14.00

champagne with fresh grapefruit juice

Sunshine Mimosa

$15.00

champagne with fresh mango juice

Poinsettia Mimosa

$13.00

champagne with cranberry juice

Cole Valley Mimosa

$15.00

champagne with cranberry & orange juice

Austriche Mimosa

$16.00

champagne with elderflower syrup

La Groseille Mimosa

$16.00

champagne with black currant syrup

Bourgogne Mimosa

$16.00

champagne with white peach sorbet and black currant syrup

La Fleur Mimosa

$16.00

champagne with hibiscus flower soaked in rose syrup

Magic Mim

$16.00Out of stock

changes weekly

Maya Mimosa

$15.00

champagne with mango juice, chamoy, and spicy tajin chili rim

Build Your Own Mimosa- JP Chenet Brut Champagne

$60.00

Build Your Own Mimosas- Rosé Champagne

$66.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

pint of housemade bloody mary with soju, tabasco, horseradish, citrus, celery

NA Beverages

Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$5.00

Espresso

$3.75

Cappuccino

$5.75

Café au Lait

$6.75

Caté Latte

$7.50

Mocha

$7.75

Mayan Mocha

$8.00

Americano

$4.25

Iced Coffee

$4.95

Pumking Latte

$8.50

Cortado

$4.25

Macchiato

$4.25

Side Oat Milk

$1.75

Side Steam Milk

Flat White

$5.75

Teas & Hot Chocolate

Chai

$6.50

Iced Tea

$5.00

Chocolate Chaud

$5.25

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Juices

Odwalla Orange Juice

$4.50+

Odwalla Mango Juice

$5.50+

Odwalla Grapefruit Juice

$3.75+

Cranberry Juice

$3.95+

Zazie Spritzer

$5.95

cranberry, oj, and perrier

French Sparkling Lemonade

$5.50+

La Petite Fleur

$8.00

sparkling lemonade with an hibiscus flower in rose syrup

Le Muni

$9.00

our signature non-alcoholic refresher; sparkling french lemonade, lavendar syrup, perrier, lemon

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.50

Milk

$3.95+

Organic Oat Milk

$4.95+

Non-Z941

$9.00Out of stock

Sodas & Waters

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Perrier

$3.95+

Evian

$9.00Out of stock