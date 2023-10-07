Zazie
Brunch
Eggs Any Style
Eggs Benedicts
Eggs Albert
poached eggs w/ crispy bacon, white cheddar, and salsa fresca, served with our lemon hollandaise sauce on english muffin with homefries or green salad
Eggs Bretagne
poached eggs w/ wild prawns & spinach sautéed in garlic butter, served with our lemon hollandaise sauce on english muffin with homefries or green salad
Eggs Divorcée
poached eggs w/ crispy bacon, avocados, and fontina, served with our lemon hollandaise sauce on english muffin with homefries or green salad
Eggs Florentine
poached eggs w/ portobello mushrooms & wilted spinach, served with our lemon hollandaise sauce on english muffin with homefries or green salad
Eggs La Mer
poached eggs w/ hand picked California Dungeness crab, avocados, and chives, served with our lemon hollandaise sauce on english muffin with homefries or green salad
Eggs Monaco
poached eggs w/ Zoe's proscuitto & tomatoes provençales, served with our lemon hollandaise sauce on english muffin with homefries or green salad
Eggs Pierre Noir
poached eggs w/ crispy bacon & tomatoes provençales, served with our lemon hollandaise sauce on english muffin with homefries or green salad
Eggs St. Trop
poached eggs w/ wild smoked salmon, capers, and red onions, served with our lemon hollandaise sauce on english muffin with homefries or green salad
Scrambles
Fontainebleau
scrambled eggs w/ wild mushrooms, spinach, and fontina, served with toast and choice of homefries or green salad
Avignon
scrambled eggs w/ roasted eggplant, zucchini, roasted tomatoes, provençal herbs
Italie
scrambled eggs w/ tomatoes provençales, cream cheese, and fresh basil, served with toast and choice of homefries or green salad
Greece
scrambled eggs w/ red onions, spinach, and feta, served with toast and choice of homefries or green salad
New York
scrambled eggs w/ wild smoked salmon, green onions, and cream cheese, served with toast and choice of homefries or green salad
Mexico
scrambled eggs w/ mexican chorizo, white cheddar, roasted pappers, and salsa fresca, served with toast and choice of homefries or green salad
Genevieve
scrambled eggs w/ black forest ham, white cheddar, and avocados, served with toast and choice of homefries or green salad
Cannes
scrambled eggs w/ crispy bacon, tomatoes provençales, and white cheddar, served with toast and choice of homefries or green salad
Griddle Dishes
French Toast
pain du mie dipped in orange cinnamon batter, whipped butter, warm syrup
Spec French Toast
orange cinnamon batter, seasonal fruit, whipped butter, and syrup
Tahiti French Toast
pain du mie french tosat stuffed with caramelized walnuts & bananas, topped with caramel sauce
Buttermilk Pancakes
housemade buttermilk pancakes with whipped butter, maple syrup, and powdered sugar
Gingerbread Pancakes
cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg pancakes with meyer lemon curd & poached pears, served with whipped butter & warm syrup
Miracle Pancakes
rotating weekly pancake special... Red Velvet, Cinnamon Bun, Lemon Ricotta, Cornmeal, Sugarpie Pumpkin, and others!Text Mario at 415.430.8184 to find out the Miracle Pancake special this week!
Gluten Free Pancakes
housemade with GF oats, bananas, Bob's Red Mill GF flour, served w/ whipped butter & warm syrup
Sarah Jane's Griddle Flight
1 buttermilk, 1 gingerbread, 1 french toast, served w/ whipped butter & warm syrup
Un, Deux, Trois
1 buttermilk pancake, 2 eggs any style, 3 strips of bacon
Deux, Deux Trois
2 buttermilk pancakes, 2 eggs any style, 3 strips of bacon
Pancakes Du Midi
housemade buttermilk pancakes with fresh cut fruit
Oatmeal Brûlée
steel cut oatmeal with caramelized bananas and crème brûlée, served with raisins, walnuts, and brown sugar
Soups & Sandwiches
Soup du jour
always vegetarian, changed daily. Text Mario 415.430.8184 for today's soup
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
w/ roasted peppers, aioli, and sun dried tomato pesto on toasted levain
Croque Monsieur
baked black forest ham & gruyere sandwich with bernaise sauce on toasted pain du mie
Croque Madame
baked black forest ham & gruyere sandwich with bechamel sauce on toasted pain du mie, topped with a sunny side up egg
Smoked Wild Salmon Sandwich
w/ cream cheese, red onions, capers, and greens on toasted levain
Sandwiche Brigitte
balsamic eggplant, tomatoes provençales, greens, aioli, and goat cheese on toasted levain
B.L.T. Provençale
bacon, lettuce, tomatoes provençales, aioli, and goat cheese on toasted herb foccacia
Zazie's Burger
served on house made brioche bun w/ tomatoes provençales and greens, served w/ home fries
Ahi Tuna Sandwich
seared ahi tuna, sun dried tomato pesto, aioli, tomatoes provençales, toasted levain
Salads
Salade Niçoise
seared ahi tuna, green beans à l'orange, potatoes persillade, roasted peppers, niçoise olives, hard boiled egg, greens, white anchovies (upon request), dijon vinaigrette
Vegetarian Salade Niçoise
mixed greens, green beans à l'orange, potatoes persillade, roasted peppers, niçoise olives, hard boiled egg, greens, goat cheese or feta, dijon vinaigrette
Salade Alain
mixed greens, housemade salmon rillettes, fresh tomatoes, fennel, and dijon vinaigrette
Salade Marius
baby spinach, caramelized walnuts, gorgonzola, and roasted bosc pears with balsamic vinaigrette
Salade Guillaume
mixed greens, goat cheese, strawberries, almonds, raspberry vinaigrette
Salade Betterave
Arugula, gold and red beets, fennel, avocado and white balsamic gorgonzola vinaigrette.
Small Green Salad
organic field greens with herb balsamic vinaigrette
Warm Roasted Vegetable Mediterranean Plate
balsamic eggplant, tomatoes provençales, potatoes persillade, roasted portobello mushrooms, green beans a l'orange, roasted peppers, feta, basil, and housemade garlic aioli
Sides
Brunch Desserts
Coffee Cake
housemade buttermilk coffee cake w/ our raspberry jam swirled through and cinnamon crumble topping
Crumble aux Fruits
seasonal fresh fruit crumble w/ creme fraiche. Text Mario at 415.430.8184 for today's flavor.
Les Deux Crèmes
one petit creme brulee and one petit pots du creme au chocolat, topped with whipped cream
Petite Pot de Crème au chocolat
dark chocolate pudding w/ vanilla whipped cream
Vanilla Crème Brulee
decadent vanilla custard with caramelized sugar on top, served w/ strawberries
Wines
White & Rose Wines
Tues Chateau Goudichaud
Atmosphere Sancerre
Matanzas Sauvignon Blanc
Macon Chard
Lucas Rosé
Lascaux Rose
Ogier Cotes Du Rhone Blanc
Big Basin Chardonnay
1/2 Bottle White CDR
Jean Biecher Riesling
Chateau Goudichaud Blanc
Domaine Aleth Chablis Chardonnay
Coteax due Giennois sauv. Blanc
Nicot Marsanne Grenache
Pouilly Fume
Fontaine Vacqueyras Blanc
Cosme Vouvray
Red Wines
Cotes du Rhone
Balletto Pinot Noir
Monette Pinot Noir
Bordeaux
Roman Ceremony Cabernet Sauvignon
Ogier Oratorio Gigondas
Le Pin Chinon
Unti Zinfadel
1/2 bottle Bordeaux
1/2 bottle Vacqueyras
Flaneur Pinot
Domaine Maby Lirac GSM
Châteauneuf-du-Pape
LA Bastide Saint V- Vacqueyras
Trapaud Grand Cru
Champagne/Mimosas
Champagne/Mimosas/Cocktails
JP Chenet Brut
Chastenay Cremant Sparkling Rose
Monthuys Pere et Fils Brut Champagne
Zazie Mimosa
champagne with fresh orange juice
Corsica Mimosa
champagne with fresh grapefruit juice
Sunshine Mimosa
champagne with fresh mango juice
Poinsettia Mimosa
champagne with cranberry juice
Cole Valley Mimosa
champagne with cranberry & orange juice
Austriche Mimosa
champagne with elderflower syrup
La Groseille Mimosa
champagne with black currant syrup
Bourgogne Mimosa
champagne with white peach sorbet and black currant syrup
La Fleur Mimosa
champagne with hibiscus flower soaked in rose syrup
Magic Mim
changes weekly
Maya Mimosa
champagne with mango juice, chamoy, and spicy tajin chili rim
Build Your Own Mimosa- JP Chenet Brut Champagne
Build Your Own Mimosas- Rosé Champagne
Bloody Mary
pint of housemade bloody mary with soju, tabasco, horseradish, citrus, celery
NA Beverages
Coffee Drinks
Teas & Hot Chocolate
Juices
Odwalla Orange Juice
Odwalla Mango Juice
Odwalla Grapefruit Juice
Cranberry Juice
Zazie Spritzer
cranberry, oj, and perrier
French Sparkling Lemonade
La Petite Fleur
sparkling lemonade with an hibiscus flower in rose syrup
Le Muni
our signature non-alcoholic refresher; sparkling french lemonade, lavendar syrup, perrier, lemon