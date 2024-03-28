Zazzy
OUSHEH
- Zaatar Ousheh$8.00
It's the classic breakfast flatbread adorned with a blend of za'atar, sumac, sesame, and salt, finished off with tomato, mint, and olives on top.
It's the classic breakfast flatbread adorned with a blend of za'atar, sumac, sesame, and salt, finished off with tomato, mint, and olives on top.
- Cheese Ousheh$9.00
A unique blend of mozzarella and string cheese.
A unique blend of mozzarella and string cheese.
- Cheese Zaatar Ousheh$8.50
Bringing the best of both worlds.
Bringing the best of both worlds.
- Lahme Biajine$10.00
The recipe from my mama, Alia, featuring ground beef, tomato, red pepper & onions.
The recipe from my mama, Alia, featuring ground beef, tomato, red pepper & onions.
- Spinach Pomegranate Ousheh$8.00
Fresh spinach combined with onion, sumac, and lemon makes for a delightful filling in this Ousheh, perfect to savor at any moment.
Fresh spinach combined with onion, sumac, and lemon makes for a delightful filling in this Ousheh, perfect to savor at any moment.
SALADS
- Freekeh Dates Salad$13.75
A powerhouse meal containing freekeh, dates, arugula, spinach, walnuts, parmesan cheese, drizzled with house vinaigrette dressing.
A powerhouse meal containing freekeh, dates, arugula, spinach, walnuts, parmesan cheese, drizzled with house vinaigrette dressing.
- Halloumi Fattoush$13.75
Wonderfully refreshing salad consisting of baked halloumi cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, mint, sumac, almond shavings, pomegranate & thyme dressing.
Wonderfully refreshing salad consisting of baked halloumi cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, mint, sumac, almond shavings, pomegranate & thyme dressing.
- Not Your Typical Tabbouleh$13.00
A cornerstone of Lebanese cuisine, this salad bursts with freshness as parsley, cabbage, tomato, green onions, mint & a hint of burgul are tossed in a zesty lemon oil dressing and topped with roasted potato.
A cornerstone of Lebanese cuisine, this salad bursts with freshness as parsley, cabbage, tomato, green onions, mint & a hint of burgul are tossed in a zesty lemon oil dressing and topped with roasted potato.
- Lentil Tomato$13.00
Arugula, lentils, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, radish with balsamic dressing.
Arugula, lentils, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, radish with balsamic dressing.
- Chicken Berries$14.50
Roasted chicken breast combined with almond shavings, baby spinach, red onions, berries mix, red apple dressed in an all berries vinaigrette.
Roasted chicken breast combined with almond shavings, baby spinach, red onions, berries mix, red apple dressed in an all berries vinaigrette.
SANDWISHEH
- Steak Sandwich$16.50Out of stock
Rosemary infused steak with caramelized onion, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, dijon rosemary mayo.
Rosemary infused steak with caramelized onion, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, dijon rosemary mayo.
- Chicken Pita$12.50Out of stock
A beloved street food from Beirut, consisting of tender chicken breast, roasted potato with creamy garlic paste and tangy pickles.
A beloved street food from Beirut, consisting of tender chicken breast, roasted potato with creamy garlic paste and tangy pickles.
- Perfect Batata$8.00
Baked potatoes, cole slaw, pickles and ketchup.
Baked potatoes, cole slaw, pickles and ketchup.
- Roasted Eggplant & Raisins$11.00Out of stock
Roasted eggplant in pomegranate dressing with raisins & fresh mint.
Roasted eggplant in pomegranate dressing with raisins & fresh mint.
HOT BOWLS AND PANS
- Chicken Batata$13.50
Oven-roasted chicken accompanied by tender potatoes, pita & garlic paste aside.
Oven-roasted chicken accompanied by tender potatoes, pita & garlic paste aside.
- Lentil Mjadara$13.00
A timeless favorite for any time of day, featuring lentils, rice, crispy onions, drizzeld with yogurt, parsley and a dash of cumin.
A timeless favorite for any time of day, featuring lentils, rice, crispy onions, drizzeld with yogurt, parsley and a dash of cumin.
- Fatteh$10.00Out of stock
Chickpeas, garlic, and yogurt tahini, garnished with baked pita crisps, cumin, aleppo pepper, and butter pine nuts.
Chickpeas, garlic, and yogurt tahini, garnished with baked pita crisps, cumin, aleppo pepper, and butter pine nuts.
- Fava Chickpeas$10.00
Fava Beans with chickpeas, garlic, lemon, olive oil and a side of tomatoes, parsely, radish and onions. Enjoyed with pita bread.
Fava Beans with chickpeas, garlic, lemon, olive oil and a side of tomatoes, parsely, radish and onions. Enjoyed with pita bread.
- Halloumi with Roasted Tomato & Olives Tapenade$11.00
Buttered Halloumi paired with roasted tomato and olives tapenade. Served with a bread basket.
Buttered Halloumi paired with roasted tomato and olives tapenade. Served with a bread basket.
DIPS & SIDES
- Mhamara Walnuts$8.50
Roasted red pepper, tomatoes, onions, garlic, walnuts and a bread basket.
Roasted red pepper, tomatoes, onions, garlic, walnuts and a bread basket.
- Raheb Eggplant$8.50
Roasted eggplant with tomatoes, parsley, onions and olive oil. Served with toasted pita crisps.
Roasted eggplant with tomatoes, parsley, onions and olive oil. Served with toasted pita crisps.
- Kibbet Batata$7.00
Spiced mashed potato, burgul, onions and mint.
Spiced mashed potato, burgul, onions and mint.
- Labne$8.50
Labne drizzled with olive oil accompanied by side veggies and bread basket.
Labne drizzled with olive oil accompanied by side veggies and bread basket.
- VOP$4.00
- Bread Basket$4.00
DESSERT
- Dark Chocolate Pistachio Lazy Cake$6.00Out of stock
- Meghli$8.00Out of stock
Cinnamon anis spiced rice pudding with coconut flakes, walnuts, almond, and pistachio.
Cinnamon anis spiced rice pudding with coconut flakes, walnuts, almond, and pistachio.
- Caramel Rice Pudding$7.50Out of stock
With orange blossom syrup and caramelized nuts.
With orange blossom syrup and caramelized nuts.