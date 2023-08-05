Breakfast Specials

Mama's Breakfast

$10.49

Two eggs to order, choice of grits or hashbrowns, biscuit or toast, and bacon or sausage

Zeeland Slam

$13.99

Two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs to order, choice of grits or hashbrowns, and three strips of bacon or two sausage patties.

Omelettes

Served with choice of grits or hashbrowns, and biscuit or toast ---- Egg whites only, $1.00

Western Omelette

$13.99

Ham, diced onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Hashbrown Omelette

$13.99

Hashbrowns, sausage, mushrooms, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Spinach Omelette

$11.99

Spinach, red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese

Vegetable Omelette

$11.99

Sautéed broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, squash, and tomatoes (Vegetables are pre-chopped together, so specific vegetables cannot be removed)

Mushroom, Tomato, and Cheddar Cheese Omelette

$11.99

Bacon and Cheddar Omelette

$11.99

Turkey and Swiss Omelette

$11.99

Turkey and Cheddar Omelette

$11.99

Ham and Swiss Omelette

$11.99

Ham and Cheddar Omelette

$11.99

Avocado Bacon Cheddar (ABC) Omelette

$13.99

Avocado, bacon, and cheddar cheese

3 Little Pigs Omelette

$13.99

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Cheddar Cheese

Spinach, Feta, and Chicken Omelette

$13.99

Spinach, Feta, Avocado Omelette

$12.99

Pancakes

Hearty Stack

$6.99

Three buttermilk pancakes

Short Stack

$4.50

Two buttermilk pancakes

Single Cake

$2.99

One buttermilk pancake

Stuffed Hearty Stack

$9.99

Three buttermilk pancakes with your choice of fruit, pecans, or chocolate chips inside

Stuffed Short Stack

$6.99

Two buttermilk pancakes with your choice of fruit, pecans, or chocolate chips inside

Single Stuffed Pancake

$3.50

One buttermilk pancake with your choice of fruit, pecans, or chocolate chips inside

Breakfast Sandwiches

BLT

$6.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato Sandwich

BELT

$8.99

Bacon, Egg, Lettuce, Tomato

BEST

$8.99

Bacon, Egg (scrambled), Sprouts, Tomato

Avocado Toast

$9.99

Based on availability Add two eggs for $3.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Ham Sandwich

$6.99

Ham

Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

Turkey

Bacon Sandwich

$4.50

Bacon Egg Sandwich

$5.50

BEC Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Sausage Sandwich

$4.40

Sausage Egg Sandwich

$5.00

SEC Sandwich

$5.99

Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Egg Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

TEC Croissant

$8.99

Turkey and Cheddar Croissant

$5.99

Turkey And Swiss Croissant

$7.99

Turkey Croissant

$5.99

HEC Croissant

$8.99

Ham and Swiss Croissant

$7.99

Ham & Cheddar Croissant

$5.99

SEC Croissant

$8.99

BEC Croissant

$8.99

Egg And Cheddar Croiss

$5.99

Bacon and Egg Croissant

$7.99

Sausage and Egg Croissant

$7.99

Breakfast Bites

Bacon Biscuit

$3.99

Bacon Egg Biscuit

$3.99

Bacon Cheese Biscuit

$4.49

Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuit

$5.49

Sausage Biscuit

$3.99

Sausage Egg Biscuit

$3.99

Sausage Cheese Biscuit

$4.49

Sausage Egg Cheese Biscuit

$4.99

Egg Biscuit

$3.99

Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$4.49

Bacon Muffin

$3.99

Bacon Egg Muffin

$4.99

Bacon Cheese Muffin

$4.49

Bacon Egg Cheese Muffin

$4.99

Sausage Muffin

$3.99

Sausage Egg Muffin

$4.99

Sausage Cheese Muffin

$4.49

Sausage Egg Cheese Muffin

$5.49

Egg Muffin

$3.99

Egg Cheese Muffin

$4.49

Ham Egg Cheese Muffin

$5.99

Turkey Egg Cheese Muffin

$5.99

Side Items

Egg Cooked to Order

$1.85

One egg, cooked to order

White Toast

Wheat Toast

$1.99

English Muffin

$1.99

Croissant

$3.00

Grits

$2.50

Cheddar Grits

$3.50

Hashbrowns

$4.50

Cheddar Cheese Hashbrownn

$5.50

Bacon Cheese Hashbrowns

$5.99

Hashbrown O'Brien

$6.99

Sautéed bell pepper and onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese Add bacon or sausage for $2.00

Three Strips of Bacon

$3.50

Two Sausage Patties

$3.50

Side Of Avocado

$3.50

Parade

Breakfast Wrap

$10.00

Bathroom

$5.00

Drink

$5.00

Parking

$40.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

BEC Biscuit

$7.00

SEC Biscuit

$7.00

Jambalya $8

$8.00

Jambalya Plate

$12.00

Pull Pork Sandwich

$8.00