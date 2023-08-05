Zeeland Street
Breakfast Specials
Omelettes
Western Omelette
Ham, diced onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Hashbrown Omelette
Hashbrowns, sausage, mushrooms, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Spinach Omelette
Spinach, red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
Vegetable Omelette
Sautéed broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, squash, and tomatoes (Vegetables are pre-chopped together, so specific vegetables cannot be removed)
Mushroom, Tomato, and Cheddar Cheese Omelette
Bacon and Cheddar Omelette
Turkey and Swiss Omelette
Turkey and Cheddar Omelette
Ham and Swiss Omelette
Ham and Cheddar Omelette
Avocado Bacon Cheddar (ABC) Omelette
Avocado, bacon, and cheddar cheese
3 Little Pigs Omelette
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Cheddar Cheese
Spinach, Feta, and Chicken Omelette
Spinach, Feta, Avocado Omelette
Pancakes
Hearty Stack
Three buttermilk pancakes
Short Stack
Two buttermilk pancakes
Single Cake
One buttermilk pancake
Stuffed Hearty Stack
Three buttermilk pancakes with your choice of fruit, pecans, or chocolate chips inside
Stuffed Short Stack
Two buttermilk pancakes with your choice of fruit, pecans, or chocolate chips inside
Single Stuffed Pancake
One buttermilk pancake with your choice of fruit, pecans, or chocolate chips inside
Breakfast Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato Sandwich
BELT
Bacon, Egg, Lettuce, Tomato
BEST
Bacon, Egg (scrambled), Sprouts, Tomato
Avocado Toast
Based on availability Add two eggs for $3.00
Grilled Cheese
Ham Sandwich
Ham
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey
Bacon Sandwich
Bacon Egg Sandwich
BEC Cheese Sandwich
Sausage Sandwich
Sausage Egg Sandwich
SEC Sandwich
Egg Sandwich
Egg Cheese Sandwich
TEC Croissant
Turkey and Cheddar Croissant
Turkey And Swiss Croissant
Turkey Croissant
HEC Croissant
Ham and Swiss Croissant
Ham & Cheddar Croissant
SEC Croissant
BEC Croissant
Egg And Cheddar Croiss
Bacon and Egg Croissant
Sausage and Egg Croissant
Breakfast Bites
Bacon Biscuit
Bacon Egg Biscuit
Bacon Cheese Biscuit
Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuit
Sausage Biscuit
Sausage Egg Biscuit
Sausage Cheese Biscuit
Sausage Egg Cheese Biscuit
Egg Biscuit
Egg and Cheese Biscuit
Bacon Muffin
Bacon Egg Muffin
Bacon Cheese Muffin
Bacon Egg Cheese Muffin
Sausage Muffin
Sausage Egg Muffin
Sausage Cheese Muffin
Sausage Egg Cheese Muffin
Egg Muffin
Egg Cheese Muffin
Ham Egg Cheese Muffin
Turkey Egg Cheese Muffin
Side Items
Egg Cooked to Order
One egg, cooked to order
White Toast
Wheat Toast
English Muffin
Croissant
Grits
Cheddar Grits
Hashbrowns
Cheddar Cheese Hashbrownn
Bacon Cheese Hashbrowns
Hashbrown O'Brien
Sautéed bell pepper and onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese Add bacon or sausage for $2.00
Three Strips of Bacon
Two Sausage Patties
Side Of Avocado
Parade
Zeeland Slam
Two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs to order, choice of grits or hashbrowns, and three strips of bacon or two sausage patties.
Mama's Breakfast
Two eggs to order, choice of grits or hashbrowns, biscuit or toast, and bacon or sausage