Zen Curry and Grill
VEGGIE APPETIZERS
- SAMOSA$7.00
Crispy patties stuffed with spiced Green Peas and potato served with Tamarind Sauce (Vegan) (Most favorite)
- PAKORA$8.00
Deep-fried mixed vegetables (onion, spinach, cabbage, and potatoes) topped with chickpea flour and spices (vegan)
- PANEER PAKORA$10.00
Deep-fried cottage cheese topped with chickpea flour and spices
- ONION PAKORA$8.00
Deep-fried sliced onion topped with chickpea flour and spices (vegan)
- CRISPY ROASTED GOBI$10.00
Breaded cauliflower fried and toasted in spices. (Vegan) (Most Popular)
- ALOO TIKKI$9.00
Delicately seasoned and fried cubed potatoes with spices (Vegan)
- MASALA FRIES$7.00
Indian-style Potato French Fries seasoned with tangy spices. (Vegan)
- GOBI MANCHURIAN$10.00
Cauliflower and bell pepper toasted with homemade chili sauce. (Vegan)
- MIXED VEG APPETIZER PLATTER$15.00
Assortment of different vegetable appetizers (Samosa, Pakoras, Crispy Roasted Gobi, Masala Fries) (Most Popular)
- VEG MANCHURIAN$10.00
Mix Vegetable balls toasted with homemade chili sauce. (vegan)
NON-VEGGIE APPETIZERS
- CHICKEN POPCORN$10.00
Bite-size chicken tenders deep-fried in lentil batter
- FISH POPCORN$10.00
Bite-size fish fillet deep-fried in lentil batter. (Most Popular)
- CHILI CHICKEN$12.00
Tender chicken cooked with mixed vegetables and toasted with soy-based spicy chili sauce (Most Popular)
- CHICKEN PEPPER FRY$10.00
Tender chicken cooked with black pepper and spices
- CHICKEN LOLLIPOP$10.00
Deep fried chicken wings marinated and coated with lentil batter and spices (4 pcs) (Most Popular)
- YAK CHILI$15.00
Tender boneless Yak and Bell pepper sauteed in chili sauce (GF) (Most Popular)
- CALAMARI PAKORA$12.00
Deep-fried calamari dipped in chickpea flour and spices
- CHICKEN WINGS$10.00
Deep-fried chicken wings dipped in Indian spices (6 pieces)
- GARLIC CHICKEN$12.00
Tender chicken toasted with garlic and spicy chili sauce (GF)
- TANDOORI CHICKEN WINGS$13.00
Finger-licking tandoori chicken wings, marinated with warm spices and yogurt, cooked to perfection in a clay oven (6 pcs) (GF) (Most Popular)
- MANGO MASALA WINGS$13.00
Chicken wings marinated with apices and our signature mango sauce (6 pcs) (Most Popular)
- GARLIC PEPPER WINGS$13.00
Chicken wings marinated with garlic, lemon, and spices (6 pcs)
SOUP/ SALAD
- LENTIL SOUP$7.00
Yellow pigeon pea lentils cooked with ginger, garlic, herbs, and spices, garnished with fresh cilantro (Vegan) (GF) (Most Popular)
- CHICKEN SOUP$7.00
Chicken soup prepared with herbs and spices
- PUMPKIN SOUP$7.00
Pumpkin soup prepared with herbs and spices (Vegan) (GF) (Most Popular)
- GREEN SALAD$7.00
Mixed seasonal greens with tomato and cucumbers
- CHICKEN SALAD$9.00
Mixed seasonal greens with chicken tikka, tomato, and cucumbers served with house-special sauce
MOMOS ( DUMPLINGS)
- VEGETABLE MOMOS$9.00
Steamed dumplings filled with minced veggies. Served with roasted sesame- tomato sauce (7 pieces) (Vegan) (Most Popular)
- VEGGIE JHOL MOMOS$12.00
Steamed dumplings filled with minced veggies and dipped in the roasted sesame-tomato soup (7 pieces) (Vegan)
- CHICKEN MOMOS$10.00
Steamed dumplings filled with ground chicken and vegetables. Served with roasted sesame- tomato sauce (7 pieces) (Most Popular)
- CHICKEN JHOL MOMOS$12.00
Steamed dumplings filled with ground chicken and minced veggies and dipped in the roasted sesame-tomato soup (7 pieces)
- LAMB MOMOS$12.00
Steamed dumplings filled with ground lamb and vegetables. Served with roasted sesame-tomato sauce (7 pcs)
- LAMB JHOL MOMOS$14.00
Steamed dumplings filled with ground lamb and minced veggies and dipped in the roasted sesame-tomato soup (7 pcs)
TANDOOR/GRILL MAINS
- PANEER TIKKA$17.00
Chunks of cottage cheese marinated in spices and yogurt and grilled in a tandoor (clay oven)
- MIXED GRILL VEGETABLES$17.00
An assortment of several kinds of grilled vegetables served together with sauce (Vegan) (Most Popular)
- CHICKEN TIKKA$18.00
Boneless chicken breast chunks marinated in a spiced creamy yogurt sauce (GF) (Most Popular)
- CHICKEN SEKUWA$18.00
Skewered chicken breast marinated in a blend of Himalayan herbs and spices and cooked in a clay oven (GF) (Most Popular)
- CHICKEN SEEKH KABAB$18.00
Minty Chicken mince on skewers mixed with herbs and spices, cooked in a clay oven
- CHICKEN MALAI KABOB$18.00
Grilled chicken malai kebabs marinated in fresh cream, mild spices, and nuts (GF)
- TANDOORI CHICKEN$18.00
Bone-in half chicken marinated in yogurt-based spices grilled in a clay oven (GF) (Most Popular)
- TANDOORI SALMON$22.00
Soft and tender salmon fillet marinated in yogurt-based spices and grilled in a clay oven (Most Popular)
- TANDOORI SHRIMP$22.00
Jumbo shrimp marinated in yogurt-based spices grilled in a clay oven
- LAMB SEKUWA$20.00
Cubes of lamb marinated in yogurt-based spices, grilled until tender in a clay oven (GF) (Most Popular)
- RACK OF LAMB$25.00
Flavorsome, perfectly juicy, and tender Lamb chops with garlic and rosemary cooked in a clay oven (5 pics) (GF) (Most Popular)
- TANDOORI MIXED GRILL$30.00
An assortment of our grilled delicacies (Chicken tikka, Tandoori lamb, Tandoori fish, Tandoori shrimp, Seekh kabob) (Most Popular)
VEGGIE MAINS
- YELLOW DAL TADKA$15.00
Smooth and creamy lentil soup made with pigeon pea lentils, onions, tomatoes, herbs, and spices (VEGAN) (GF)
- BHINDI MASALA$16.00
A magical combination of crunchy fresh okra and spices (VEGAN) (GF) (Most Popular)
- VEGETABLE JALFREZI$16.00
Rainbow of veggies (carrot, broccoli, onion, zucchini, and tomatoes) cooked to perfection in a spicy, creamy tomato onion sauce (VEGAN)
- VEGETABLE COCONUT CURRY$16.00
Mixed vegetables cooked with coconut, onion, tomato sauce and spices (VEGAN) (GF) (Most Popular)
- MIXED VEGGIE MASALA$16.00
Mixed Veggies (cauliflower, peas, carrots, and beans) cooked in an aromatic onion tomato masala (VEGAN) (GF)
- ALOO GOBI$16.00
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices (VEGAN) (GF)
- ALOO MATAR$16.00
Potatoes and peas cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices (VEGAN) (GF)
- SAAG ALOO$16.00
Spinach and Potatoes simmered with onions, garlic, and mild curry spices (GF)
- SAAG PANEER$17.00
Spinach and cottage cheese cubes cooked with onions, garlic, and mild curry spices (GF) (Most Popular)
- KADAI PANEER$17.00
Mixed vegetables and cottage cheese cubes cooked with onions, garlic, and mild curry spices (GF)
- SAHI PANEER$17.00
Rich, creamy, authentic Indian cottage cheese curry made with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and spices (GF)
- PANEER TIKKA MASALA$17.00
Soft grilled paneer cubes simmered in an aromatic and mildly seasoned creamy tomato sauce and spices (GF) (Most Popular)
- MUSHROOM CURRY$17.00
Sliced mushroom cooked in an aromatic onion tomato sauce (VEGAN) (GF) (Most Popular)
- PUMPKIN CURRY$17.00
Diced pumpkin cooked in tomato sauce and spices (VEGAN) (GF)
- VEGGIE KORMA$17.00
Mixed vegetables cooked in a mild cashew-based creamy sauce (Vegan) (GF)
- TOFU SAAG CURRY$17.00
Spinach and tofu cooked with onions, garlic, and mild curry spices (Vegan) (GF) (Most Popular)
- TOFU MASALA CURRY$17.00
Cubes of Tofu simmered in an aromatic and mildly seasoned creamy tomato sauce and spices (Vegan) (GF)
MEAT MAINS
- CHICKEN CURRY$18.00
Chunks of chicken tanders slowly cooked in a curry sauce with tomatoes, and spices (GF)
- CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$18.00
Chunks of grilled chicken breasts slowly cooked in a creamy curry sauce, tomatoes, and spices (GF) (Most Popular)
- FRIES TIKKA MASALA$20.00
Indian-style French fries served with chicken tikka masala (Most Popular)
- KADAI CHICKEN$18.00
Boneless chicken pieces cooked in thick gravy, along with big chunky pieces of onion, capsicum, and tomatoes (GF)
- BUTTER CHICKEN$18.00
Grilled chicken cubes simmered in a smooth, silky, creamy onion tomato and cashew gravy (GF) (Most Popular)
- CHICKEN VINDALOO$18.00
Flavorsome curry packed with chicken breast, potatoes, and tomato-based spices (GF)
- COCONUT CHICKEN CURRY$18.00
Coconut Flavor Chicken curry with tomato and onion-based spices (GF) (Most Popular)
- MANGO CHICKEN CURRY$18.00
Boneless Chicken tenders cooked in mango sauce (GF)
- PUMPKIN CHICKEN CURRY$18.00
Boneless Chicken tenders cooked with Diced pumpkin in tomato sauce and spices (GF)
- LAMB CURRY$18.00
Diced, tender, boneless lamb cubes slowly cooked in a curry sauce with tomatoes and spices (GF) (Most Popular)
- LAMB TIKKA MASALA$18.00
Grilled, diced, tender, boneless lamb cubes cooked in a creamy curry sauce, tomatoes, and spices (GF)
- LAMB KORMA$18.00
Boneless lamb pieces cooked in thick gravy and big chunky pieces of onion, capsicum, and tomatoes (GF)
- LAMB VINDALOO$18.00
Flavorsome curry packed with boneless, tender lamb chunks, potatoes, and tomato-based spices (GF)
- LAMB PUMPKIN CURRY$18.00
Boneless lamb cooked with Diced pumpkin in tomato sauce and spices (GF) (Most Popular)
- FISH CURRY$18.00
Soft and tender fish fillet slowly cooked in a curry sauce with tomatoes and spices (GF) (Most Popular)
- CHILLI GARLIC FISH$18.00
Soft and tender fish fillet cooked with mixed vegetables, ginger, garlic, and soy sauce and toasted with spicy chili sauce (Most Popular)
- SALMON TIKKA MASALA$20.00
Soft and tender fish fillet cooked in a creamy curry sauce, tomatoes, and spices (Most Popular)
- SHRIMP CURRY$20.00
Jumbo shrimp slowly cooked in a curry sauce with tomatoes and spices (GF)
- SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA$20.00
Jumbo shrimp cooked in a creamy curry sauce, tomatoes, and spices (GF)
- SHRIMP COCONUT MASALA$20.00
Jambo Shrimp slowly cooked in a curry sauce with coconut, tomatoes and spices (GF) (Most Popular)
- LAMB SHANK VINDALOO$24.00Out of stock
Lamb shank cooked in slow fire until tender in onion tomato sauce and spices (GF) (Most Popular)
- CHICKEN KORMA$18.00
Boneless chicken pieces cooked in a mild cashew-based creamy sauce (GF)
RICE/NOODLES MAINS
- BASMATI STEAM RICE$4.00
Boiled long-grain basmati rice (Vegan) (GF)
- BASMATI BROWN STEAM RICE$4.00Out of stock
Boiled long-grain brown basmati rice (Vegan)
- JEERA RICE$5.00
Boiled long-grain basmati rice with cumin seeds and Indian butter (Ghee) (GF)
- VEGETABLE PULAO$9.00
Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables and Indian butter (Ghee) {GF)
- VEGETABLE BIRYANI$15.00
Long-grain basmati rice cooked with aromatic Indian spices, saffron, mixed vegetables, and Indian butter (Ghee) (GF)
- CHICKEN BIRYANI$18.00
Long-grain basmati rice cooked with aromatic Indian spices, saffron, tender pieces of boneless chicken, and Indian butter (Ghee) (GF) (Most Popular)
- LAMB BIRYANI$20.00
Long-grain basmati rice cooked with aromatic Indian spices, saffron, tender pieces of boneless lamb, and Indian butter (Ghee) (GF) (Most Popular)
- VEGETABLE FRIED RICE$13.00
Long-grain basmati rice fried with mixed vegetables and mild Himalayan spices (GF)
- CHICKEN FRIED RICE$15.00
Long-grain basmati rice fried with boneless chicken cubes, eggs and mild Himalayan spices (GF)
- VEGETABLE CHOW MEIN$15.00
Stir-fried wheat noodles cooked with sauteed vegetables and soya sauce
- CHICKEN CHOW MEIN$17.00
Stir-fried wheat noodles cooked with boneless chicken and soya sauce
- VEGETABLE THUKPA (NOODLE SOUP)$16.00
Rich, flavorful Himalayan soup cooked with noodles, vegetables, and spices (Most Popular)
- CHICKEN THUKPA (NOODLE SOUP)$18.00
Rich, flavorful Himalayan soup cooked with noodles, boneless chicken, and spices (Most Popular)
INDIAN BREADS
- TANDOORI ROTI$3.00
Whole wheat bread cooked in a clay oven (Vegan)
- PLAIN NAAN$3.00
Indian-style leavened flatbread cooked in a clay oven.
- GARLIC NAAN$4.00
Fluffy naan cooked in a clay oven with garlic and cilantro.
- BUTTER NAAN$4.00
Fluffy naan cooked in a clay oven, served with Indian butter (Ghee).
- CHEESE NAAN$6.00
Fluffy naan stuffed with cheese, cooked in a clay oven.
- LACHHA PARATHA$5.00
Whole wheat layered bread cooked with butter in a clay oven
- ALOO PARATHA$6.00
Whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes, mild spices, and butter and cooked in a clay oven
- BREAD-BASKET$15.00
An assortment of variety of breads. (Tandoori Roti, Garlic Naan, Butter Naan, Lachha Paratha, Paneer Naan, Cheese Naan)
- MINTY NAAN$5.00
Fluffy naan with flavors of mint cooked in a clay oven
- BULLET NAAN$6.00
Fluffy naan stuffed with ground green chili and cilantro
KIDS MEAL
- KIDS MASALA FRIES$6.00
Indian-style Potato French Fries seasoned with tangy spices. Served with a choice of soft drinks (Vegan)
- KIDS HAPPY MEAL$8.00
4 Pcs Chicken tenders served with small fries and a choice of soft drink
- KIDS TIKKA MASALA MEAL$8.00
Mild chicken or Paneer tikka masala served with Basmati Rice, a choice of soft drinks
- KIDS CHOW MEIN$8.00
Stir-fried wheat noodles cooked with sauteed vegetables or chicken and a choice of soft drink
- KIDS CHICKEN POPCORN$8.00
Bite-size chicken tenders deep-fried in lentil batter, served with a choice of soft drink