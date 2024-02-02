Zenaida's café 1058 N Townsend Ave
Food Menu
Tortas
- Chorizo & Egg Torta$11.00
Freid egg, Pork chorizo Lettuce, tomato, sweet onion, cucumber, avocado, pickled jalapenos, housemade galic spread, Mexican crema, mustard and your choice of protien. Served with a side of orange wedges with tajin.
- Soyrizo & Egg Torta$11.00
Fried egg, Soyrizo Lettuce, tomato, sweet onion, cucumber, avocado, pickled jalapenos, housemade galic spread, Mexican crema, mustard and your choice of protien. Served with a side of orange wedges with tajin.
- Ham & Egg Torta$11.00
Fried egg, Deli Ham Lettuce, tomato, sweet onion, cucumber, avocado, pickled jalapenos, housemade galic spread, Mexican crema, mustard and your choice of protien. Served with a side of orange wedges with tajin.
- Turkey & Egg Torta$11.00
Fried egg, Deli Turkey Lettuce, tomato, sweet onion, cucumber, avocado, pickled jalapenos, housemade galic spread, Mexican crema, mustard and your choice of protien. Served with a side of orange wedges with tajin.
- Ham Torta$10.00
- Turkey Torta$10.00
- Carnitas Torta$11.00
- Tuna Torta$11.00
- Salami Torta$11.00
- Torta Vegana$10.00
Especiales
- Chicken Pita Wrap$9.50
Lettuce, onion, tomato, Mexican crema, Hummus, Home made garlic spread, grilled chicken
- Torta Milanesa$12.00
Fried beef patty, lettuce, tomato, sweet onion, cucumber, avocado, pickled jalapenos, housemade garlic spread, Mexican Crema, Mustard. Served with a side of Orange wedgea with tajin
Menu
- Acai Bowl$9.00
Blended acai topped with mixed berries, granola, coconut flakes
- Bagels$3.50
- Croissant$1.50
- Muffin$2.50
- Organic Oatmeal$6.50
Organic steel cut oats topped with bananas, green apple, berries, almonds, walnuts and agave or Brown sugar
- Yogurt & Granola$6.50
Organic greek yogurt topped with almonds, pecans, granola and gave
Drinks Menu
Cafe
Smoothies
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$7.50
Strawberries, Banana Smoothie
- Mixed Fruit Smoothie$7.50
Papaya, mango, pineapple, banana, orange juice
- Green Juice Smoothie$7.50
Granny Smith Apple, Pineapple, Baby Chard, Baby Spinach, Baby Kale, Celery, Cucumber, Parsley, Ginger, Turmeric.
- Tropical Smoothie$7.50
Pineapple, Papaya, Banana OJ
- Mango Smoothie$7.50
Mango, Orange Juice
- Mixed Berry Smoothie$7.50
Natural Juices
- Green Juice$7.50
Granny Smith Apple, Pineapple, Baby chard, baby spinach, baby kale, celery, cucumber, parsley, ginger, turmeric
- Mixed Fruit Juice$7.50
Papaya, mango, pineapple, banana, orange juice
- Tres en Unos Juice$7.50
Carrot, Beetroot, Orange Juice
- Dulce's Orange Juice$7.50
Orange, Carrots, Apple, Orange Juice