Zen Kitchen
Pizza + Flatbreads
Pizza
House Ranch
Charred corn and chorizo pizza
Freshly charred corn with vegan chorizo, pickled jalapenos, and mozzarella blend with a garlic olive oil sauce and topped with fresh cilantro and avocado. Feel free to substitute regular cheese for vegan.
Meat Lovers
Topped with pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon, sausage, cheese, and marinara
Supreme
This classic has marinara, ground beef, mushroom, red onion, olives, bell pepper and mozzarella cheese blend
Cheeseburger
Seasonal, like the 4th of July. Topped with ground beef, pickle, cheese, marinara, finished with chopped lettuce
Flatbread Child's Cheese
cheese, marinara
Pizza Build Your Own
11" Neapolitan style pizza with choice of 5 toppings. CHEESE IS A TOPPING.
Chicken Bacon Caesar
Caesar dressing base topped with chicken, chopped bacon, mozzarella, and parmesan
Pepperoni
pepperoni, cheese, marinara
Pizza Margerita
mozzarella, tomato, basil
Pizza Cheese
Marinara, cheese
Proscuitto & burrata
Salty proscuitto (thinly sliced ham), burrata (Soft mozzarella-like cheese), and an arugula salad with a garlic olive oil base
Grab and Go Food
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
Fresh made chicken salad with celery, dried cranberries, toast almonds
Italian
Italian meats (ham, pepperoni, salami) topped with arugula mix, red onion, and house made italian served on the side.
Turkey & Bacon
Deli sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Bag of Chips
Salads
Side Caesar
chopped romaine, parmesan, and housemade croutons, and caesar
Greek
Mixed salad greens, red onion, pepperoni, kalamata olives, feta, pepperoncinis, and hosuemade greek dressing
Caesar with Chicken
chopped romaine, parmesan, housemade croutons and dressing
Chopped Cobb
Mixed greens, shredded cheese, chopped bacon, tomato, chicken
Side Greek
mixed greens, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, housemade greek dressing
Strawberry Goat Cheese with Chicken
Topped with toasted almonds, and onion, this salad pairs well with our housemade strawberry balsamic dressing.
Pasta Salad
Charcuterie Box
Beverages
Alcoholic
Jalapeno Jack
Jack Daniels Whiskey, lime, simple syrup, topped with soda
Daquiri
Lime juice, white rum, simple syrup.
Bloody Mary
House made Bloody mary mixed to perfection
Mimosa Flight
Sampling of each mimosa option
Mimosa
Your choice of flavor, topped with sparkling wine
Frozen Pina Colada
Coconut, pineapple, and rum slowly frozen
Frozen Sangria
Blended fresh fruits and juices and slowly frozen to perfection
Honey Paloma
This shaken cocktail is made with fresh squeezed grapefruit, honey, lime, and tequila
Strawberry Gin Fiz
Freshly muddled strawberries and mint, shaken with gin and topped with soda
Jalapeno Bourbon Limeade
Housemade jalapeno bourbon is shaken with our simple syrup, fresh squeezed lime juice, and topped with soda
Strawberry Mule
NA Mocktails
NA Sangria
Fresh fruits and juices topped with soda
Spicy Mule
Alcohol free/ Spicy rendition of a moscow mule, made with house made simple syrup, jalapeno, lemon juice, and topped with ginger beer.
Blackberry Mint Spritz
This alcohol free cocktail is made with freshly muddled blackberries and mint, house simple syrup, a squeeze of lemon, and topped with soda
Coffee/ Tea
Smoothies
Smoothie Green Matcha
This mango matcha is made with frozen mango, banana, matcha powder, fresh spinach and oat milk.
Smoothie Mocha
Frozen banana, instant coffee, cocoa powder, oats, and oatmilk.
Smoothie Bowl Green Mango Matcha
This mango matcha bowl is made with frozen mango, banana, matcha powder, fresh spinach and oat milk. Topped with fresh mango, banana, chia seeds
Smoothie Bowl Mocha
Frozen banana, instant coffee, cocoa powder, oats, and oatmilk. Topped with chocolate chips, fresh banana, a drizzle of chocolate
Smoothie Bowl Acai
frozen acai, strawberries, yogurt, oatmilk, and blueberries Topped with fresh strawberries, black berries, and chia seeds
Smoothie Acai
frozen acai, strawberries, yogurt, oatmilk, and blueberries
Can Beer
Karbach Love Street
Brewed in Kolsch style, this craft beer is delicately hopped with floral German hops. The clean malt profile offers a refreshing, hoppy flavor, and this blonde beer has a 4.9% ABV and a 16 IBU rating.
Karbach Crawford Bock
Saint Arnold Summer Pilsner
Great Raft: Southern Drawl
A re-imagined dry hopped pilsner that showcases Louisiana grown rice and American hops. This is the new face of American Lager – crisp, assertive, and uniquely Southern.
Firestone Walker: 805
Great Raft: 318
Rolling Rock: Extra Ale
American Pale Ale
Stella Artois
Karbach: Ranch Water Spicy Mango
Karbach: Ranch Water Or. Lime
Parish: Dr. Juice
Elysian: Contact Haze
Goose: Hazy Beer hug
Rogue: dead guy ale
Rogue Batsquatch
Rogue Colossal Claude
Parish: SIPS Pinot ale
Lakewood Temptress
Texas- Milk/Sweet Stout-.Aromatic scents of roast and chocolate with similar smoky flavors that blend wonderfully with the sweet milky chocolate
Bud Light Lime
Seltzer Sonic
Great Raft: Life Itself
NA Free and Easy (non-alcoholic)
Non-alcoholic--- must be 21 to purchase