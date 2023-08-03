Pizza + Flatbreads

Pizza

House Ranch

$0.50

Charred corn and chorizo pizza

$15.00

Freshly charred corn with vegan chorizo, pickled jalapenos, and mozzarella blend with a garlic olive oil sauce and topped with fresh cilantro and avocado. Feel free to substitute regular cheese for vegan.

Meat Lovers

$15.00

Topped with pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon, sausage, cheese, and marinara

Supreme

$13.00

This classic has marinara, ground beef, mushroom, red onion, olives, bell pepper and mozzarella cheese blend

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Seasonal, like the 4th of July. Topped with ground beef, pickle, cheese, marinara, finished with chopped lettuce

Flatbread Child's Cheese

$5.00

cheese, marinara

Pizza Build Your Own

$14.00

11" Neapolitan style pizza with choice of 5 toppings. CHEESE IS A TOPPING.

Chicken Bacon Caesar

$14.00

Caesar dressing base topped with chicken, chopped bacon, mozzarella, and parmesan

Pepperoni

$12.00

pepperoni, cheese, marinara

Pizza Margerita

$12.00

mozzarella, tomato, basil

Pizza Cheese

$11.00

Marinara, cheese

Proscuitto & burrata

$16.00

Salty proscuitto (thinly sliced ham), burrata (Soft mozzarella-like cheese), and an arugula salad with a garlic olive oil base

Grab and Go Food

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

$9.25

Fresh made chicken salad with celery, dried cranberries, toast almonds

Italian

$9.25

Italian meats (ham, pepperoni, salami) topped with arugula mix, red onion, and house made italian served on the side.

Turkey & Bacon

$9.25

Deli sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Bag of Chips

$0.75

Salads

Side Caesar

$4.50

chopped romaine, parmesan, and housemade croutons, and caesar

Greek

$8.50

Mixed salad greens, red onion, pepperoni, kalamata olives, feta, pepperoncinis, and hosuemade greek dressing

Caesar with Chicken

$8.50

chopped romaine, parmesan, housemade croutons and dressing

Chopped Cobb

$9.00

Mixed greens, shredded cheese, chopped bacon, tomato, chicken

Side Greek

$5.25

mixed greens, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, housemade greek dressing

Strawberry Goat Cheese with Chicken

$9.50

Topped with toasted almonds, and onion, this salad pairs well with our housemade strawberry balsamic dressing.

Pasta Salad

$6.50

Drinks

Diet Coke

$1.25

Coke

$1.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Topo Chico

$2.75

Charcuterie Box

Large Charcuterie

$15.50

Freshly made with cured meats, cheese, fruit, nuts, and crackers. Currently made with brie, bacon cheddar, salami, sopressata, proscuitto, herbed crackers,and grapes.

Beverages

Alcoholic

Jalapeno Jack

$8.25

Jack Daniels Whiskey, lime, simple syrup, topped with soda

Daquiri

$8.50

Lime juice, white rum, simple syrup.

Bloody Mary

$8.25+

House made Bloody mary mixed to perfection

Mimosa Flight

$12.00

Sampling of each mimosa option

Mimosa

$5.00

Your choice of flavor, topped with sparkling wine

Frozen Pina Colada

$7.25+

Coconut, pineapple, and rum slowly frozen

Frozen Sangria

$7.25+

Blended fresh fruits and juices and slowly frozen to perfection

Honey Paloma

$8.25

This shaken cocktail is made with fresh squeezed grapefruit, honey, lime, and tequila

Strawberry Gin Fiz

$8.25

Freshly muddled strawberries and mint, shaken with gin and topped with soda

Jalapeno Bourbon Limeade

$8.25

Housemade jalapeno bourbon is shaken with our simple syrup, fresh squeezed lime juice, and topped with soda

Strawberry Mule

$8.25

NA Mocktails

NA Sangria

$6.00

Fresh fruits and juices topped with soda

Spicy Mule

$6.00

Alcohol free/ Spicy rendition of a moscow mule, made with house made simple syrup, jalapeno, lemon juice, and topped with ginger beer.

Blackberry Mint Spritz

$6.25

This alcohol free cocktail is made with freshly muddled blackberries and mint, house simple syrup, a squeeze of lemon, and topped with soda

Coffee/ Tea

Latte

$4.25

Freshly brewed espresso with steamed milk

Espresso

$2.50

Double Shot of fresh brewed espresso

Americano

$2.75

espresso, hot water

Cold Brew

$4.25

Coffee

$3.75+

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Smoothies

Smoothie Green Matcha

$7.50

This mango matcha is made with frozen mango, banana, matcha powder, fresh spinach and oat milk.

Smoothie Mocha

$7.50

Frozen banana, instant coffee, cocoa powder, oats, and oatmilk.

Smoothie Bowl Green Mango Matcha

$9.00

This mango matcha bowl is made with frozen mango, banana, matcha powder, fresh spinach and oat milk. Topped with fresh mango, banana, chia seeds

Smoothie Bowl Mocha

$9.00

Frozen banana, instant coffee, cocoa powder, oats, and oatmilk. Topped with chocolate chips, fresh banana, a drizzle of chocolate

Smoothie Bowl Acai

$9.00

frozen acai, strawberries, yogurt, oatmilk, and blueberries Topped with fresh strawberries, black berries, and chia seeds

Smoothie Acai

$7.50

frozen acai, strawberries, yogurt, oatmilk, and blueberries

Can Beer

Karbach Love Street

$4.00

Brewed in Kolsch style, this craft beer is delicately hopped with floral German hops. The clean malt profile offers a refreshing, hoppy flavor, and this blonde beer has a 4.9% ABV and a 16 IBU rating.

Karbach Crawford Bock

$4.00

Saint Arnold Summer Pilsner

$4.25

Great Raft: Southern Drawl

$4.00

A re-imagined dry hopped pilsner that showcases Louisiana grown rice and American hops. This is the new face of American Lager – crisp, assertive, and uniquely Southern.

Firestone Walker: 805

$4.00

Great Raft: 318

$4.00

Rolling Rock: Extra Ale

$4.25

American Pale Ale

Stella Artois

$4.50

Karbach: Ranch Water Spicy Mango

$4.25

Karbach: Ranch Water Or. Lime

$4.25

Parish: Dr. Juice

$4.50

Elysian: Contact Haze

$4.50

Goose: Hazy Beer hug

$4.50

Rogue: dead guy ale

$4.50

Rogue Batsquatch

$4.50

Rogue Colossal Claude

$4.50

Parish: SIPS Pinot ale

$5.50

Lakewood Temptress

$6.00

Texas- Milk/Sweet Stout-.Aromatic scents of roast and chocolate with similar smoky flavors that blend wonderfully with the sweet milky chocolate

Bud Light Lime

$3.75

Seltzer Sonic

$3.50

Great Raft: Life Itself

$4.25

NA Free and Easy (non-alcoholic)

$3.50

Non-alcoholic--- must be 21 to purchase

Hydro/ hop water

$3.50

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.25

101 North Cabernet Sauvignon is California grown with smooth notes of red cherry, rich blackberry and toasted oak on the finish.

Chardonnay

$5.25

California grown with expressive notes of green apple, sweet peach, and honeysuckle.

Malbec

$5.25

Draft

Michelob

$5.25

IPA Saint Arnold Art Car

$6.50

Cervesa Karbach Especial

$6.00

Seasonal Golden Road Mango

$6.50

Liquor

Bacardi Rum

$5.50

Crown Royal Whiskey

$5.50

Bombay Saphire Gin

$5.50

Espalon Tequila

$5.50

Titos Vodka

$5.50

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$5.50

Jim Beam Bourbon Whiskey

$5.50

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$5.50

Retail

Whole Bean Coffee

Gradient

$18.00

Up Top

$17.25

Decaf Guatamala

$18.00

Ethiopia Wush

$20.50

T-shirts

Green Bread

$20.00

Purple Bread

$20.00

Red Logo

$20.00

Blue Logo

$20.00