Zeppole Bakery Cafe Downtown
PASTRIES -DT
Pastries
- Banana Bread$3.49+
- Irish Soda Bread$7.69
- Chocolate Chip Brookie$3.49
- Double Chocolate Brownie$3.49
Our Brownie features two delicious chocolates and a hint of decaffeinated espresso.
- Lemon Bar$3.29
A tangy all-natural lemon flavor atop a shortbread base
- Raspberry Oat Bar$3.29
Our traditional oat bars are topped with Raspberry preserves
- Scottish Shortbread$3.29
Zeppole owner Alison was born and raised in Scotland. These delicious traditional Scottish “cookies” are made from Alison’s family recipe. Also available as a special order mixed with Cranberries.
- Lemon Bundt Cake$3.59
- Sour Cream Walnut Coffee Cake$3.59
- Cinnamon Twig$4.29
Muffins
- Morning Glory$3.29
Zeppole’s most popular muffin is the Morning Glory. The Morning Glory muffin contains Whole Wheat Flour, Carrots, Apples, Raisins, Coconut, Sunflower Seeds, Flax, Millet, Cinnamon, and Eggs.
- Banana Walnut$3.29
Traditional banana muffin topped with walnut chunks.
- Blueberry$3.29
Traditional banana muffin topped mixed with blueberries
- Black Bottom$3.29
A Chocolate Muffin with a Cream Cheese Filling.
- Pumpkin Chocolate Chip$3.29
Our Pumpkin Bread topped with Chocolate Chips.
- Coffee Cake$3.29
- Lemon Poppyseed$3.29
Scones
Cookies
Croissant
LUNCH - DT
Cold Sandwiches
- add chips to sandwich$1.59
- Turkey and Provolone$4.29+
Turkey and Provolone on Village Loaf
- Roast Beef and Cheddar$4.29+
Roast Beef and Cheddar on Village Loaf
- Ham and Swiss$4.29+
Ham and Swiss on Village Loaf.
- Chicken Salad and Provolone$4.29+
Chicken Salad and Provolone served on a Challah Bun
- Tuna Salad and Cheddar$4.29+
Tuna Salad and Cheddar served on a Challah Bun.
- Roasted Red Pepper$4.29+
Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, Feta, Lettuce, Provolone, and Spinach on Village Loaf.
Grilled Cheese (free chips)
- Classic$8.29+
Classic grilled cheese. Cheddar cheese on our sourdough bread. Includes chips and a cup of soup.
- Table Rock$9.99+
Grilled Cheese with Cheddar and Pesto on Sourdough Bread.
- Boise$9.99+
Grilled Cheese with Cheddar, Bacon, and tomato on sourdough.
- Northender$10.49+
Grilled Cheese with Pesto, Tomato, and fresh Mozzarella on Sourdough.
- Lolo$10.49+
Grilled Cheese with Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, fresh Mozzarella and a drizzle of Honey on Sourdough
- Jalapeno Popper$10.49+
Grilled Cheese with Cream Cheese, Cheddar, Jalapenos, and Bacon on Sourdough.
- Add Meat$1.99
- add spread$0.89
- add veggie$0.89
- add cheese$0.89
Salads
Chips
BREADS - DT
Sourdough
- Whole Wheat Sourdough$5.79
Levain is bread made by the natural “wild yeast” sourdough method, levain being the French word for sourdough. It is a dense bread made with local whole wheat flour, which shows complex flavors, and textures. The crush is thicker and chewier than other yeasted breads, and the sourdough flavor is milder than the American counterpart. Wheat Levain is excellent as toast and for sandwiches.
- Demi Sourdough$3.59
A Smaller version on our Sourdough Batard.
- Sourdough Round$5.79
Our Sourdough Round is leavened solely with a natural “wild yeast” Levain Sourdough starter, with a long cold fermentation to enhance flavor. The crust is crunchy and slightly sweet, enveloping a moist and delicious crumb with a distinctive sour flavor. Zeppole Sourdough Bâtard is our most traditional European-style bread. Sourdough Round is excellent served as table bread when used for dipping, as well as for sandwiches.
- Sourdough Batard$5.49
A bâtard is a shorter version of the popular baguette. Our Sourdough Bâtard is leavened solely with a natural “wild yeast” Levain Sourdough starter, with a long cold fermentation to enhance flavor. The crust is crunchy and slightly sweet, enveloping a moist and delicious crumb with a distinctive sour flavor. Zeppole Sourdough Bâtard is our most traditional European-style bread. Sourdough Bâtard is excellent served as table bread when used for dipping, as well as for sandwiches. This bread is also available in a convenient Demi loaf, ideal for single households.
- Sourdough Baguette$4.19
Village Dough Breads
- Village Loaf$5.29+
Zeppole’s Village Loaf is made from a very wet dough that is mixed the day before baking to allow an overnight fermentation, resulting in a light open crumb with rich flavor. The Village Loaf is basted with olive oil and dusted with salt prior to baking. Most of the well-known Zeppole sandwiches are served on this bread. Village Loaf is large, measuring approximately fourteen inches square, and can be purchased as a whole, half or quarter loaf. Village Loaf is excellent used for sandwiches and burgers and to mop up flavorful juices from your favorite dishes.
- Ossa De Morti Bones$5.49
The English translation for Ossa Dei Morti is “Bones of the Dead,” the nickname coined for this bread, which resembles a femur bone. “Bones” are made from the same dough as the Village Loaf but are not basted with olive oil, which creates a crispier crust than that of their square-shaped counterpart. Beneath the crust is an airy, light, soft, chewy and slightly sweet crumb that is excellent as an accompaniment to any food.
- Village Round$5.49
Our very popular Village Loaf also comes in a convenient round, perfect as a table bread with spaghetti, stew, soup and other hearty dishes. It’s light and airy, with a delicious crust that has been basted with olive oil and lightly dusted with salt before baking. It has a light, open texture.
Sandwich Loaves
- Italian White Sliced$5.19
This bread is wonderful for sandwiches or toast, with a crisp crust and a soft, porous texture. It’s made of the best ingredients, including unbleached white flour, semolina flour, water, salt and yeast.
- Sourdough Sliced$5.79
This naturally leavened bread is cold-fermented to enhance the flavor, which comes from a natural “wild yeast” Levain Sourdough starter. It’s a taste treat for toast, and it makes fantastic sandwiches.
- Rustic Wheat Sliced$5.79
This loaf is a dense mixed flour loaf containing organic whole wheat, unbleached wheat and rye. This bread is very popular with our European customers, who say it reminds them of bread from their native countries. It’s delicious for sandwiches, or toasted and served with butter and jam.
Ciabatta
Buns & Rolls
- Brutti Rolls$0.99+
Made of the same dough that we use for our well-known Village Loaf, these rolls are light and airy, with a wonderful crust and rich flavor. They’re ideal for any kind of sandwich. Now also available in a “Hoagie” size.
- Challah Buns$0.99+
One of our most popular products, our Challah Buns have the same slightly sweet flavor and appealing soft texture as our Challah bread. In fact, Boise Weekly awarded Zeppole’s Challah Buns “Boise’s Best Buns” in 2008. They’re perfect for sandwiches and burgers, giving them extra flavor.
- Ciabatta Rolls$0.99+