Featured Items

PASTRIES -DT

Pastries

Muffins

Scones

Cookies

Croissant

BREAKFAST - DT

Breakfast

LUNCH - DT

Cold Sandwiches

Hot Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese (free chips)

Soup

Salads

Chips

BREADS - DT

Sourdough

Village Dough Breads

Sandwich Loaves

Ciabatta

Buns & Rolls

CATERING - DT

Box Lunches

Executive Lunches

Breakfast Platter

Coffee Tote